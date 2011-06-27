1994 Jeep Cherokee Review
Side-door guard beams have been added, and center high-mounted brake light is new. Base model gets SE nomenclature.
Slim,06/21/2016
Country 4dr SUV 4WD
Bought my 94 XJ for a steal at $1400, everything was still working, even the stock radio. Only had to replace the temperature sensor so it would start while cold, but nothing else needed replaced! Cannot beat its of road capabilities. Living in a city that doesn't plow or salt the roads during winter, the difference the 4 wheel drive makes on icy roads is phenomenal! Saved us several times in bad weather being able to drive where no other car could. I will never sell this thing, even if you offered me $20k for it.
Aaron,06/03/2010
Can't say enough good things about the Jeep Cherokee. This is the 2nd one I've owned. After 233,000 miles this thing still has enough power to get your blood moving! The tranny and the t-case are still in great working order. Coupled with a set of bfg all terrains, it's pretty much unstoppable. It's been reliable, safe, and comfy. The a/c still works too! Jeep should have never dropped this design. The liberty, compass, and the like are nothing more than fancy Jeep look-a-like station wagons. Long live the xj!
Former Jeep Owner,10/18/2002
I bought my Jeep Cherokee new in 1994 and have loved it. Unfortunately some other scumbag liked it too and stole it out of my work parking lot a week and a half ago. They found it but unfortunately it was totalled. After 8 years it still ran well and only had the expected repairs needed in the 120,000 miles that I had driven it.
rjfster,11/11/2008
For an suv that has 235,000 miles on it, this thing is amazing. I bought it in June for $250 from a co-workers family member. In total i put about $1000 worth of work into it, 4 new tires, fuel pump, catalytic converter, brakes and tranny output seal. This thing is fast, it blows away my friend's explorer, and gives a Ford Probe and Honda Civic a run for its money. Steering is a little loose, but what do you expect for a truck that has that sort of mileage and is 14 years old. My only regret to it is not having 4x4. I have had it packed to the gills with equipment, and you barely notice its there. Lot of power superior reliability!
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
