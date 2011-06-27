Bought my 94 XJ for a steal at $1400, everything was still working, even the stock radio. Only had to replace the temperature sensor so it would start while cold, but nothing else needed replaced! Cannot beat its of road capabilities. Living in a city that doesn't plow or salt the roads during winter, the difference the 4 wheel drive makes on icy roads is phenomenal! Saved us several times in bad weather being able to drive where no other car could. I will never sell this thing, even if you offered me $20k for it.

