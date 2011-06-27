  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

1994 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jeep Cherokee for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,168 - $2,354
Used Cherokee for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Side-door guard beams have been added, and center high-mounted brake light is new. Base model gets SE nomenclature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Jeep Cherokee.

5(46%)
4(46%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(5%)
4.3
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best SUV you can ever buy!
Slim,06/21/2016
Country 4dr SUV 4WD
Bought my 94 XJ for a steal at $1400, everything was still working, even the stock radio. Only had to replace the temperature sensor so it would start while cold, but nothing else needed replaced! Cannot beat its of road capabilities. Living in a city that doesn't plow or salt the roads during winter, the difference the 4 wheel drive makes on icy roads is phenomenal! Saved us several times in bad weather being able to drive where no other car could. I will never sell this thing, even if you offered me $20k for it.
Can't beat it!
Aaron,06/03/2010
Can't say enough good things about the Jeep Cherokee. This is the 2nd one I've owned. After 233,000 miles this thing still has enough power to get your blood moving! The tranny and the t-case are still in great working order. Coupled with a set of bfg all terrains, it's pretty much unstoppable. It's been reliable, safe, and comfy. The a/c still works too! Jeep should have never dropped this design. The liberty, compass, and the like are nothing more than fancy Jeep look-a-like station wagons. Long live the xj!
Loved my Jeep
Former Jeep Owner,10/18/2002
I bought my Jeep Cherokee new in 1994 and have loved it. Unfortunately some other scumbag liked it too and stole it out of my work parking lot a week and a half ago. They found it but unfortunately it was totalled. After 8 years it still ran well and only had the expected repairs needed in the 120,000 miles that I had driven it.
They dont make them like they used to...
rjfster,11/11/2008
For an suv that has 235,000 miles on it, this thing is amazing. I bought it in June for $250 from a co-workers family member. In total i put about $1000 worth of work into it, 4 new tires, fuel pump, catalytic converter, brakes and tranny output seal. This thing is fast, it blows away my friend's explorer, and gives a Ford Probe and Honda Civic a run for its money. Steering is a little loose, but what do you expect for a truck that has that sort of mileage and is 14 years old. My only regret to it is not having 4x4. I have had it packed to the gills with equipment, and you barely notice its there. Lot of power superior reliability!
See all 26 reviews of the 1994 Jeep Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Jeep Cherokee

Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include SE 2dr SUV 4WD, Country 4dr SUV 4WD, SE 4dr SUV 4WD, Country 2dr SUV, Country 2dr SUV 4WD, Country 4dr SUV, Sport 4dr SUV, SE 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV, Sport 4dr SUV 4WD, and SE 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Jeep Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Jeep Cherokee for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee.

Can't find a used 1994 Jeep Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Cherokee for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,727.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,270.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Cherokee for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,691.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,002.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Jeep Cherokee?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Cherokee lease specials

Related Used 1994 Jeep Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles