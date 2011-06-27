  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(115)
2014 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and refined V6 engine
  • pleasant ride
  • spacious passenger quarters
  • availability of high-end tech features
  • Trailhawk offers unique off-road capability for the segment.
  • Sluggish performance with four-cylinder engine
  • less cargo capacity than other small crossovers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Jeep Cherokee has more off-road capability than anyone expects from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV.

Vehicle overview

The 2014 Jeep Cherokee marks the return of a classic Jeep nameplate. Previous Jeep Cherokees were no-frills off-road vehicles that provided little more than basic transportation when you got them on the pavement. The 2014 Cherokee is wholly different. It's a small crossover SUV. And while it still has a fair amount of all-terrain ability, this new Jeep is more remarkable for its spacious and attractively furnished cabin, pleasant ride and smooth V6 engine.

Although the 2014 Cherokee has about the same footprint as the Dodge Dart sedan (with which it shares its basic platform architecture), it feels far roomier on the inside and has one of the most accommodating rear seats of any compact crossover in this price range. The downside is that prioritizing passenger space has resulted in a lower maximum cargo volume: With its rear seats folded, the Jeep has 10-15 fewer cubic feet than most competitors.

So it won't haul as many packages of toilet paper, but the Edmunds "B"-rated Jeep Cherokee has something most rival SUVs don't: an optional V6 engine. Based on the powerful Pentastar six-cylinder used in the Grand Cherokee, this 3.2-liter V6 engine makes an impressive 271 horsepower and delivers that power in a smooth, refined manner via an all-new nine-speed automatic transmission. The nine-speed automatic is also included with the base 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine. On paper, the four-cylinder makes competitive power for this class, but the Cherokee is heavier than most rivals, so real-world acceleration is sluggish.

Both engines are available with front-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations. Jeep is actually offers two 4WD systems. Active Drive I is your basic light-duty 4WD system (basically what most shoppers think of as all-wheel drive), and it's just fine if you merely need a little extra traction in winter snowstorms. Next up is Active Drive II, which adds low-range gearing and is aimed at Cherokee buyers expecting to venture farther off the beaten path.

It's nice to have that go-almost-anywhere capability when you need it, but the 2014 Jeep Cherokee also comes with some new tech features that you'll probably make use of a lot more often. An 8.4-inch touchscreen interface is available in most models, and there's also an option package that bundles forward collision, lane departure and blind-spot warning systems with automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system. Indeed, the Cherokee is the first Jeep that will park itself, and it's an unusual feature to see in this class.

However, the small crossover SUV class is loaded with excellent choices. You'll definitely want to look at top sellers like the 2014 Ford Escape and 2014 Honda CR-V, as well as the Mazda CX-5, as all of these crossovers match up well with the Jeep and offer better performance with their four-cylinder engines. If a V6 is a must for you, the similarly sized 2014 Kia Sorento has more cargo room and an available third-row seat. Finally, if you're really interested in going off-road, you'll find that more utilitarian vehicles like Jeep's own Wrangler and the Toyota FJ Cruiser offer more capability on rough terrain. Unquestionably, though, the 2014 Cherokee is the most complete small Jeep we've driven in years, and it's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV.

2014 Jeep Cherokee models

The 2014 Jeep Cherokee is a small, five-passenger crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Trailhawk and Limited.

Standard equipment on the Sport includes 17-inch steel wheels and all-season tires; air-conditioning; power accessories; keyless remote entry; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; a 60/40-split folding and reclining rear seat; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; and a six-speaker audio system with a 5-inch touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary audio input and an SD card reader. Options include a Cold Weather Group package with a wiper de-icer and heating for the front seats, steering wheel and mirrors. You can get alloy wheels, a rearview camera, satellite radio and a CD player as stand-alone options.

The Latitude adds alloy wheels, roof rails, foglights, body-color door handles and mirrors, privacy-tinted glass, LED interior lighting, a folding front passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, vinyl trim on the door panels and a 115-volt outlet. In addition, Jeep Cherokee Latitudes come with a wider range of options, including a V6 engine, dual sunroofs (the front roof opens; the rear glass is fixed), an upgraded nine-speaker audio system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with smartphone app integration. The Comfort/Convenience package bundles a power liftgate, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, a rearview camera, satellite radio, remote start and a cargo cover and net.

The off-road-themed Trailhawk is 4WD only and comes with slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires; unique suspension tuning (aimed at making the Jeep more capable in the dirt); a rear locking differential; functional skid plates and tow hooks; unique fascia trim and side moldings; upgraded instrumentation; the 8.4-inch touchscreen and satellite radio. The upgraded audio system and Comfort/Convenience package are also optional on the Trailhawk, but now you have access to a panoramic sunroof (that opens over the rear seat if desired), leather upholstery and a navigation system. You can also get the Technology package, which includes automatic high-beam control; adaptive cruise control; forward collision and lane departure warning and mitigation systems; blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems; and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system.

The Limited sheds the Trailhawk's off-road hardware but includes all the same interior electronics. It also comes with 18-inch alloy wheels and all-season tires; automatic headlights; keyless ignition/entry; dual-zone automatic climate control; a power driver seat; heated front seats and steering wheel; leather upholstery; a rearview camera and a cargo cover. Options are the same as on the Trailhawk, except that the Luxury Group takes the place of the Comfort/Convenience package. In addition to a power liftgate, this option group includes xenon headlights, premium leather upholstery and ventilated front seats.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Jeep Cherokee is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all 2014 Jeep Cherokees is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 184 hp and 171 pound-feet of torque. Optional on all but the base Sport is a 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines.

You have your choice of front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with either engine, but Trailhawk models are 4WD only. Jeep offers two different 4WD systems. Standard on four-wheel-drive Sport, Latitude and Limited models is the light-duty Active Drive I 4WD system; it requires no input from the driver and is suitable for driving in wintry conditions. Standard on the Trailhawk and optional on other 4WD Jeep Cherokees is the more deluxe Active Drive II system, which features low-range gearing to give the vehicle extra capability in off-road situations. The Trailhawk also has a locking rear differential to aid progress on rough terrain.

In addition, four-wheel-drive Cherokees feature a Selec-Terrain dial with selectable Auto, Snow, Sport and Sand/Mud modes to optimize traction; the Trailhawk features an additional Rock mode. Hill start assist is standard on all Cherokees, but only the Trailhawk has hill descent control. A tow package is available on all 2014 Jeep Cherokees, and with it included, V6 models have a 4,500-pound towing capacity.

Since there are several possible combinations of engines and drivetrains on the Cherokee, there are several different mileage ratings from the EPA. Equipped with front-wheel drive and the four-cylinder engine, the Cherokee is rated at 25 mpg combined (22 mpg city/31 mpg highway). With the V6 and front-wheel drive, the estimate is 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/28 mpg highway).

EPA-estimated fuel economy for Cherokees with the Active Drive I 4WD system and four-cylinder engines is 24 mpg combined (21 mpg city/28 mpg highway), which is slightly below average for this class, while V6 Cherokees with this 4WD system are rated at 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/27 mpg highway). With the Active Drive II system, estimates stand at 23 mpg combined (21 mpg city/27 mpg highway) with the four-cylinder and 21 mpg combined (19 mpg city/26 mpg highway) with the V6. With its all-terrain tires, the Trailhawk gets an EPA estimated 22 mpg combined (19 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with the four-cylinder and 20 mpg combined (18 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with the V6.

In Edmunds testing, a four-wheel-drive Cherokee Limited with the Active Drive I system and a V6 went from zero to 60 in 7.4 seconds, a good time for the class. A Cherokee Trailhawk (also with the V6) did the sprint in 8.0 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on all 2014 Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is either standard or optional on all models.

Trailhawk and Limited models are available with a large option package that includes a forward collision warning system (with automatic brake intervention in potential collision situations), a lane departure warning system that will give the steering wheel a nudge if you veer out of your lane on the highway, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Cherokee Trailhawk with its all-terrain tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 131 feet, one of the longest distances we've ever recorded in the segment. A Cherokee Limited with more common all-season tires and 4WD came to a stop in 122 feet, which is slightly better than average.

In government crash tests, the Cherokee received an overall rating of four out of five possible stars, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cherokee a best-possible rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-crash and roof-strength crash tests. The Cherokee's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Although the four-cylinder engine has as much horsepower as most rivals' base engines, the Cherokee is heavy for a small crossover SUV, which makes the engine feel sluggish when accelerating up to highway speeds. This engine also has a more raucous sound than other four-cylinders in this class.

We really like the new V6 engine, though, as it gives the 2014 Jeep Cherokee a relaxed, refined demeanor not found in any SUV with a four-cylinder engine. There's plenty of power here, and the new nine-speed automatic provides smooth upshifts. But once you're cruising in top gear, the Cherokee can be a bit reluctant to downshift in response to gas pedal inputs

On the drive to work, the Cherokee offers about as cushy a ride as you'll get in this class. The downside is that the Jeep feels heavy and soft when going around turns. Its steering is precise, but the new Cherokee isn't sporty like the Escape or CX-5.

Of course, neither of those rivals can match the 2014 Cherokee's off-road ability. If you have the inclination, the Trailhawk can take on some pretty serious trails, thanks to its advanced 4WD system and rear locking differential. That said, regular off-roaders will be better off with an even more capable and focused vehicle like Jeep's Wrangler. For more driving impressions, be sure to check out our long-term test of the 2014 Jeep Cherokee as well.

Interior

In past years, the gap in civility between the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee cabins was large, but for 2014, they're far more comparable. The materials in the 2014 Jeep Cherokee have a high-quality look and feel, and we're hard-pressed to name another small crossover that beats it for style.

Passenger quarters are spacious in the new Jeep Cherokee. It's easy to get comfortable in the available power driver seat, which offers ample adjustability (although the steering wheel has an oddly limited range of height adjustment). The rear seat has recline and fore-and-aft adjustment, and the high-mounted bench supports adults' thighs without pushing their heads into the rafters. This is one of the better backseats in the compact crossover class. Occupants' comfort comes at the expense of cargo capacity, though. With its rear seats folded, the Jeep tops out at 54.9 cubic feet, which is 10-15 fewer cubic feet than in most other compact crossover SUVs.

The 8.4-inch touchscreen entertainment and navigation interface available in all Cherokees except the base Sport is elegant in its simplicity. It features easy-to-navigate menus, big touch buttons and an accompanying knob that makes whipping through iPod menus a breeze.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

No confidence in Jeep
Bob,08/18/2016
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
My Jeep Cherokee 2014 has already been recalled 5 times. On August the 17th the car stop abruptly in fast moving traffic when the transmission failed. A little internet research reveals that Jeep has had multiple transmission issues with their 9 speed transmission. I contacted the manufacturer and requested a 3 year extension on my vehicle as I have no confidence the car. So far they have refused. It is incomprehensible and outrageous that you can invest $ 30,000.00 dollars in a automobile that fails, puts your safety at risk and Jeep refuses to back up it product. My previous vehicle was a Chevy Colorado. It has over 140,000 mile on it and is 15 years old. I have have never had it in the shop for anything other than an oil change. It has a 10 year power train warranty. I never had to use it.My son is currently using it for college and still no mechanical concerns. I took a leap of faith and purchased a Jeep. It clearly was a mistake. The internet is riddled with Jeep owners transmission issues. I will never purchase another Jeep product and advise all buyers to beware. The only good note the people at Tate in Glen Burnie have been courteous and helpful in helping me repair my faulty vehicle. When you make a $30,000.00 dollar purchase you should have confidence in your vehicle. I currently have a Jeep case manager reviewing my issue. Will see where this goes. 2/21/2017: Initially received little help , follow up or assistance from Corporate customer service Jeep case manager. I filed a complaint with the Maryland Attorney Generals office. They assigned me a mediator who contacted Chrysler/Fiat. After having my concerns ignored the Maryland Attorney General Office got their attention. The Maryland Attorney General's Office was wonderful. Government does work for it's constituents. A Chrysler representative called me at home and asked- how they could resolve my complaint. I requested a 100,000 mile extended bumper to bumper warranty as I was no longer confident in the vehicle. They agreed. The transmission after several repairs has been operating with out issue although the shifter now needs replacement which the dealer service department has ordered. The dealership service people have been wonderful and I have nothing but good things to report on their efforts to resolve customer concerns satisfactorily. I think Chrysler has resolved some of the major transmission issues that plagued the 2014 Jeep Cherokee. I am still somewhat disgruntled that $30,000.00 dollar vehicle should have resulted in 7 recalls and suffered a major transmission failure. If when I purchased the Jeep the sales representative had suggest that I could expect multiple recalls and perhaps transmission issues would anyone have purchased this vehicle? Of course not. To be fair I have to say I really like the Jeep it had what I was looking for in a small SUV. But Jeep customers should not have to endure this level of inconvenience and difficulty for choosing to buy Chrysler.
Warning! Stay away!
murphy45p,06/18/2015
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Be aware that car manufacturers pay some reviewers to raise the overall rating of vehicles. I had transmission problems from day one, a new transmission that still had problems at 16k miles after two software updates, engine lights requiring replacement of an air shuttle. All in all, the first 24k miles, a year of owning the vehicle, I was without it for over two weeks. What you're looking for in a new vehicle? Me neither. The transmission defects on this vehicle are well documented and in other reviews as well as mine. Believe them. There are many more reliable vehicles than this one, I'll never buy another Jeep product it's the worst vehicle I've ever owned.
Love my Cherokee!
rmcpnh,03/15/2014
I purchased my Cherokee (V6, not 4-cyl) after owning an Outback and I love this vehicle! It's comfortable and fun to drive. Admittedly, I haven't had the car long (7 weeks), but to date, I have had no issues and would highly recommend the Cherokee to others. My husband and son are 6'2" and they both fit comfortably in the front seat and although they probably wouldn't enjoy a long trip in the back seat, there aren't many cars in which they would. However, we've had two adults in the back (5'10"+) who were both comfortable for a two hour trip with the front seats pushed all the way back.
Cherokee Limited V6 4 x 4
jnlon98uc,10/07/2014
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Purchased this vehicle in June of 2014, Two months later the front end started to shimmy/wobble when accelerating from a stop or taking a corner from a stop. Took it to the dealer and they confirmed the problem and said they will replace both front axles as recommended by Star Case S1421000022 (not sure what that is). Axles replaced and it still does the same thing. Will return to dealer when the 1000 mile break-in period for the new axles is up. Acceleration from a stop is not very responsive either. Update April 2017 Above issue resolved after install of 2nd set of new axles. I now give the transmission a poor rating! It seems to have problem syncing with the engine speed. This is noticeable when slowing to a stop for a red light but not coming to a complete stop because the light turned green. The engine accelerates but the transmission does quite engage and when it does the car jerks forward. Jeep says there is nothing wrong with the car. I would not purchase this car again with the same transmission.
See all 115 reviews of the 2014 Jeep Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Jeep Cherokee
More About This Model

Moab, Utah, is exactly the kind of place you imagine driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee. There are gorgeous red rock arches, buttes and pinnacles that rise up out of the high desert landscape, and the best way to see it all is to catch a ride on one of the local tours. Then again, if you have a Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk, you could just see it all on your own.

The Trailhawk is the off-road-themed version of the all-new Jeep Cherokee, which goes on sale in September. Although Jeep's latest SUV uses front-wheel-drive architecture, the 2014 Cherokee Trailhawk has both the off-road hardware and the ground clearance to climb these trails without getting ripped apart by the first boulder that stands in its path. And isn't that the whole point of owning a sport-utility vehicle?

2014 Jeep Cherokee

An All-New Compact Jeep
The 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk summons a bit of its predecessor's toughness, but it's really not aimed at traditional Jeep buyers. Instead, it's Jeep's first earnest attempt to go after the much larger population of compact crossover SUV buyers.

Built on the same architecture as the 2013 Dodge Dart, the 2014 Jeep Cherokee represents a fresh start. It's almost 2 inches shorter from nose to tail than Dodge's sedan, and its wheelbase is basically the same (107 inches even on the Trailhawk, slightly less on other versions). Its track is significantly wider, though, and it's 10 inches taller overall. There are basic similarities in suspension design, but no components are shared, we're told.

Inside, there's noticeably more headroom and legroom than in the Dart. It's much easier to get comfortable in the Cherokee's driver seat (even though the steering wheel has a similarly limited range of height adjustment), and the high-mounted rear bench has fore-and-aft adjustment and supports our thighs without pushing our head into the rafters. This is one of the better backseats in the compact crossover class.

Comfort comes at the expense of cargo capacity, though. With its rear seats folded, the Jeep tops out at 54.9 cubic feet, which is 10-15 fewer cubic feet than most other compact crossovers. No doubt the full-size spare tire, packaged under the cargo floor in Trailhawks and all Cherokees with the Tow package, eats into some of the volume.

A Pleasing V6
So it won't haul as many packages of toilet paper, but the 2014 Jeep Cherokee has something most rivals don't: an optional V6.

This new, transversely mounted 3.2-liter engine is based on the likable 3.6-liter Pentastar engine but has slightly smaller cylinders. Compression is slightly higher, too, at 10.7:1 versus 10.2 on the 3.6-liter. It's rated for almost as much power as the larger-displacement V6, with 271 horsepower at 6,500 rpm. Torque drops off to 239 pound-feet at 4,400 rpm compared to 260 on most of the 3.6 applications.

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Your other engine option on the 2014 Cherokee is a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder, which features variable intake-valve timing and lift (Fiat's MultiAir technology) and is rated at 184 hp at 6,400 rpm and 171 lb-ft of torque at 4,600 rpm. Choosing the four-cylinder will save you $1,495. But even with the Cherokee's standard nine-speed automatic transmission driving the front wheels (or all four wheels as on our test vehicle), acceleration on the roads around Moab (which is situated at 4,000 feet) never feels more than adequate, and the power delivery isn't especially smooth.

The V6 Cherokee is another story, though, as it gives the 2014 Jeep Cherokee a relaxed, refined demeanor not found in any SUV with a four-cylinder engine. There's plenty of power here, and the new nine-speed automatic provides smooth upshifts. We find ourselves choosing Sport mode on the Cherokee's SelecTerrain dial to get downshifts at our preferred pace, but Jeep officials say they're still working on the final calibration for this transmission. A manual mode is also part of the deal. With the tow package, the V6 Cherokee gets a shorter final drive (3.52 versus 3.25 ordinarily) and a 4,500-pound tow rating.

Official EPA fuel economy ratings have only been released for a couple versions of the 2014 Cherokee. Four-cylinder models with the light-duty Active Drive four-wheel-drive system are rated at 24 mpg combined and 21 city/28 highway, while V6 Cherokees with this 4WD system are rated 22/19/27. Ratings are still to come for the front-drive versions, as well as Cherokees with the more deluxe Active Drive II 4WD system.

Steady Over the Boulders
And by more deluxe, we mean that it has low-range gearing, though the setup is a little different than usual. Jeep's engineers wanted the Cherokee to be as capable as a rear-drive-based SUV in off-road situations (with the rear wheels getting as much torque as the front wheels), but on pavement they wanted to cut off power to the rear to maximize fuel efficiency. To make that work, our 2014 Cherokee has a low-range planetary gearset in both its power takeoff unit and its rear differential. This 4WD system is standard on the Trailhawk and optional on most other Cherokees.

We're also able to lock the rear differential on our Cherokee Trailhawk, and for most of the day we have the SelecTerrain dial in Rock mode, which is also exclusive to the Trailhawk (other 4WD Cherokees have only Auto, Sport, Snow and Mud/Sand) and only active in 4WD Low. Along with hill descent control, its main function is to keep you crawling along slowly enough that your Jeep will be able to make the drive home.

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Ours does, but we still can't see anyone with serious off-road plans choosing it over the Wrangler Unlimited leading our caravan. A stock four-door Wrangler has 10 inches of clearance (versus the Cherokee's 8.7), better approach and departure angles, more wheel articulation and infinitely more leeway for driver error.

Plus, the 2014 Jeep Cherokee feels too nice for this abuse. Even the Trailhawk, which has the tallest ride height and a more off-road-oriented spring and damper calibration (along with wider wheels and tires), rides comfortably when we're going faster than we should on these trails. Back on the pavement, it offers about as cushy a ride as you'll get in this class.

The downside is that the Jeep feels heavy and soft around turns. The electric-assist power steering is precise, but the Cherokee isn't sporty like the Escape or Mazda CX-5. Then again, it's far more enjoyable to drive than the original Cherokee.

Grand Interior
In past years, the gap in civility between the Cherokee and Grand Cherokee cabins was large, but for 2014, they're far more comparable. The materials in the 2014 Jeep Cherokees we're driving look and feel nicer than the stuff in the Dart, and honestly, we're hard-pressed to name another small crossover that beats it for style.

The equipment list is also beyond anything Jeep has ever offered in a compact SUV. There are Sport, Latitude, Limited and Trailhawk (4WD only) trim levels, and all but the Sport are available with an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface that governs audio and phone functions (a smaller 5-inch screen is standard on the Sport and Latitude). You can add factory navigation for an extra charge, while all Cherokees offer a rearview camera.

2014 Jeep Cherokee

There's also a Technology package that bundles forward collision, blind-spot, rear cross-traffic and lane departure warning systems, automatic high-beam control, all-speed adaptive cruise control and an automated parallel- and perpendicular parking system. Indeed, the Cherokee is the first Jeep that will park itself. Meanwhile, a Luxury package for the Limited adds premium leather (regular leather is already standard in the Limited and optional in the Trailhawk), ventilated seats, a power liftgate and HID headlights.

Pricier Than the Original
Of course, if you add a few of these items and the V6 engine, you'll find yourself well past $30,000. We're driving a leather-lined Cherokee Trailhawk that costs $37,860. Fully loaded Escapes and turbocharged Subaru Foresters land in similar territory, but this is still big money for what amounts to a small crossover SUV.

On the other hand, most buyers won't be adding all this off-road equipment to their Cherokees. It's a really long drive to Moab, so better to just fly here and beat up on somebody else's Jeep on the trails.

Instead, the 2014 Jeep Cherokee is yet one more five-passenger crossover to consider for your daily commute. And when equipped with the 3.2-liter V6 (which Jeep expects 50 percent of customers to choose in 2014), it's more pleasant to drive than most of the four-cylinder SUVs in this price range.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude is priced between $11,000 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 33006 and133441 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is priced between $13,782 and$20,888 with odometer readings between 34108 and114729 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited is priced between $10,000 and$21,992 with odometer readings between 31214 and155859 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport is priced between $8,991 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 42466 and131993 miles.

Related Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee info

