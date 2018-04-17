2019 Jeep Cherokee
What’s new
- New exterior look
- New optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder
- Upgraded standard infotainment system
- Part of the second Cherokee generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Available V6 and turbocharged engines provide smooth and assertive power
- Absorbent suspension smooths out rough surfaces
- Capable and user-friendly 8.4-inch touchscreen on many models
- Trailhawk offers unique off-road capability for a small crossover
- Sluggish acceleration with the base 2.4-liter engine
- Less cargo capacity than other small crossovers
Which Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.8 / 10
If you want a small SUV that can tow or go off-road, the 2019 Jeep Cherokee is worth a look. Thankfully, that look will be much more pleasant this year, too. Jeep has given the exterior styling a much-needed refresh and included some upgrades in the cabin and under the hood.
Beyond the obvious changes to the Cherokee's sheet metal, Jeep has added a few nice interior upgrades, such as a storage bin for phones in the center console and a few upgraded trim options. There's also a new optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that's more powerful than the Cherokee's base four-cylinder and more fuel-efficient than the optional V6 engine. You can read more about it in our 2019 Jeep Cherokee First Drive.
The Cherokee still doesn't offer as much cargo capacity as rivals, and even with the new 2.0-liter engine, fuel economy falls a little short of class leaders. The ever-practical Honda CR-V remains an easy choice for buyers who don't need the Cherokee's particular strengths thanks to its exceptional cargo space and efficiency. If you're going to be spending most of your time on the road, the Mazda CX-5 both feels more upscale inside and is more engaging to drive.
Overall, though, the Cherokee's off-road and towing capabilities along with its 2019 improvements make it a solid choice for a small SUV.
What's it like to live with?
Edmunds' editorial team acquired and lived with a 2014 Jeep Cherokee for a year, putting 22,000 miles on the odometer. We tested the Cherokee's off-road capability, on-road comfort, cargo space and more. There are some differences between the 2014 and 2019 worth noting — the 2019 model received a styling refresh and some interior updates and added an optional turbocharged four-cylinder engine. But the 2019 is in the same generation as our test Cherokee, so many of our observations still apply.
2019 Jeep Cherokee models
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee is a small crossover SUV offered in five main trim levels. The Latitude is the base trim, and the Latitude Plus adds premium equipment, but you have to go up to the Limited and off-road-focused Trailhawk trims to get standard safety equipment. Finally, the top-of-the-line Overland comes with all the interior and exterior amenities.
Standard on the 2019 Jeep Cherokee is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 180 horsepower and 171 lb-ft of torque. You can also get an optional 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque or a 2.0-liter turbo that makes 270 hp and 295 lb-ft. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with all engines. The Latitude, Limited and Overland are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, while the Trailhawk comes standard with all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment highlights for the Latitude include 17-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlights, heated side mirrors, height-adjustable front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatback, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a USB port, a new 7-inch touchscreen interface and a six-speaker audio system. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration is standard across the range for 2019. There's also a variant for 4WD models called the Upland, which adds black exterior trim and all-terrain tires.
The Latitude Plus trim adds keyless ignition and entry, leather inserts in the upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Satellite radio is standard as are two extra USB ports. The Altitude variant includes 18-inch wheels and gloss-black exterior trim.
The Latitude Plus has one notable package available, the Comfort and Convenience package, which adds features such as an auxiliary household power outlet, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate, auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote start, and a universal garage door opener.
The Limited trim includes the Latitude's Comfort and Convenience package, and also adds 18-inch wheels, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, rear parking sensors, a power front passenger seat, leather upholstery, an upgraded driver information display in the gauge cluster, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The High Altitude version adds 19-inch wheels, body-colored body accents, dark gray exterior trim and a navigation system.
These three trim levels all come standard with the 2.4-liter four-cylinder. The turbocharged 2.0-liter and V6 engines are available as an upgrade for the Latitude Plus and Limited trims.
The range-topping Overland comes standard with the V6, with the option to add the 2.0-liter, and has its own 18-inch wheels, unique body-colored exterior trim, cornering lights, sound-deadening windshield and front windows, driver-seat memory functions, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, wood steering-wheel inserts, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, sliding rear seat, a nine-speaker audio system, a navigation system and HD radio.
The nine-speaker stereo and sunroof are available as standard features in lower trim levels.
The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced all-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II with Active Drive Lock) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, and unique cloth and leather upholstery. Its equipment otherwise largely mirrors the Limited trim level's equipment, though it lacks the power liftgate, remote start, and auto-dimming rearview mirror. These are part of the Trailhawk Comfort and Convenience package. As on the Overland, the V6 is standard while the 2.0-liter is optional. Navigation is available for both the Limited and the Trailhawk. The Trailhawk Elite adds most of the Overland's features.
The more advanced Active Drive II AWD system from the Trailhawk is available as an optional extra on AWD-equipped Latitude Plus, Limited and Overland Cherokees.
Many of the higher trims' features are available on lower trims via optional packages or as stand-alone extras. If you're planning on towing, equip your Latitude Plus, Limited or Trailhawk trim with a Trailer Tow group package. This package includes a stand-alone transmission cooler, Class III hitch, trailer wiring harness for both four- and seven-pin systems, as well as a full-size spare. V6-equipped models also receive additional engine cooling.
Jeep also offers the Technology group package on the Limited, Trailhawk and Overland trims. Included in this safety-oriented package is forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, traffic-adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic wipers, auto high-beam headlights, and an automatic parking system that works on both parallel and perpendicular spots.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.8 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering8.0
Handling8.5
Drivability7.0
Off-road7.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space7.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing5.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration8.5
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.5
Sponsored cars related to the Cherokee
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Jeep Cherokee.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- appearance
- off-roading
- ride quality
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- seats
- technology
- spaciousness
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- maintenance & parts
- transmission
- interior
- oil
- lights
- engine
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- fuel efficiency
- value
- infotainment system
- acceleration
- road noise
- dashboard
- sound system
- doors
- climate control
- brakes
- visibility
- towing
- warranty
- electrical system
- safety
Most helpful consumer reviews
On 06/11/18 I purchased a 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus 4x4. On 06/21/18 I noticed the rear passenger taillight was allowing moisture in it resulting in condensation to build up inside the taillight. (Replaced under warranty on 08/22/18) on 07/08/18 - 07/09/18 - 07/10/18 I ran into an issue with the transmission shifting hard and then displaying a message on the dash that stated “service transmission, restart in park at zero speed” forcing me to coast to a stop and place the vehicle in park and restart it in order to have the transmission work again. (Diagnosed on 07/11/18 and valve body solenoid learn and performed quick learn under warranty) On 07/15/18 AppleCar Play wouldn’t launch on either my iPhone X or my partners iPhone 8 both operating iOS 11.4.1, the USB ports wouldn’t recognize either phones being plugged into them and then the transmission shifted hard while driving between 65mph-55mph to Cumberland, MD from Pittsburgh, PA through the Laurel Highlands. On 07/20/18 the radio went into theft lock mode while driving asking for a 4 digit pin and then the transmission wouldn’t upshift or downshift properly resulting in a message again flashing on the dash stating “service transmission, restart in park with vehicle at zero speed”. On 07/25/18 the vehicle bucked me hard into an interaction upon taking off from a stop light to the point where I put the vehicle in park and got out to check for damage bc I thought the driver behind me had rear ended me. On 08/02/18 the radio went black for about 3-4 minutes while driving then ran through its startup / loading screen as if I had just gotten into the vehicle and started it. On 08/03/18 the radio froze while driving displaying “please wait.....” in red in the middle of the screen and wouldn’t allow you to select anything on the screen. On 08/04/18 the radio randomly started making its own selections on the screen as if you were touching the menus and selecting things. The vehicle also shifted hard while slowing down around 35-45mph. On 08/07/18 the radio restarted itself after driving for about 10 minutes after its rebooted itself it again started selecting menus as if someone was touching the screen and making the selections. On 08/11/18 the vehicle again had transmission issues. When the cruise was set at 65 mph on a flat area of open road it rev’d up to 4,000 RPM and stayed that way for about 1 minute. It again hard shifted when taking off from a stop at an intersection. (On 08/15/18 the rear drivers side taillight began to allow water into the taillight resulting in a buildup of condensation. (Replaced under warranty on 08/22/18) 08/17/18 radio again restarted itself while driving and coming to a stop at a stop light. (finally got this on video occurring and a replacement radio is on order due to the radio not accepting an update that is available and the dealership feeling it’s an issue with the unit) 08/18/18 transmission shifted hard twice while driving up an incline on Donahue Rd driving between 45mph-50mph on my way from Latrobe, PA to Pittsburgh, PA. On 08/18/18 the drivers seatbelt became difficult to latch into the buckle and the dashboard would not recognize when the seatbelt wasn’t clipped in resulting in no warning message / light to display on the dash. (defective buckle replaced under warranty on 08/22/18) 08/22/18 Dealership takes measurement of oil due to concern of oil consumption and orders a replacement engine due to oil loss / consumption. An appointment is schedule for a new engine to be put in on 09/05/18 along with another leaking taillight to be replaced, radio to be replaced and the transmission to be looked at again. I am beyond frustrated with this experience and am asking that Jeep give me a replacement vehicle due to the effect the service history, engine replacement and not getting a resolution / proper diagnosis for this transmission yet will have on the resale of my vehicle down the road. I have all documents from my service visits as well as videos and pictures of things when they occurred and it was safe to take / record the issue/concern. This was my first brand new vehicle purchase and now I am questioning whether it was the right decision. PLEASE JEEP HELP ME! #Jeep #Cherokee #FCA
Well while getting two recalls services at the same time a third issue blew up as I was leaving Dewey Jeep in Ankeny, IA. Low and behold the engine warning light and the automatic engine kill at stop (for extra gas mileage) cam on. The SUV jerked forward and I knew there was a problem. Turns out the fuel injector wiring was somehow abraded. I'm wondering if this happened during the recall service. I'm wondering how they could have driven the SUV and not have noticed the warning lights/icons as well as the stalling out of the SUV?
So I have a 2019 Cherokee Latitue plus with the 2.0T motor. This SUV gets up a lot faster than I expected. It is comfortable with good tech stuff. I am a former ASE mechanic so I have a pretty good idea of how things on vehicles work. We bought ours August of 2018, with in a month it started making a hissing noise from under the dash. Did not think to much at first, but it kept getting louder and louder. So shortly after that I got 2 recall notices in the mail, so I called to make an appointment. 3 weeks out, yes 3 weeks. So I said ok fine and while you have it for thr recalls please look into the hissing noise as by then I knew it had to do with the HVAC system. Took it in and what do you know the dealership did not order the parts for the recall! They did check the freon level and it was low. Took another 3 plus weeks to get the recall parts in and get that handled. Now about a month or maybe a little more goes by and the hissing noise is back. Took it back in, took them 2 weeks to find and fix the slow leak behind the dash. That was almost 2 weeks ago, and yesterday the check engine light came on! It's fun to drive but this has gotten old very fast! One more issue and I will be looking into the Lemon law! It may have 7000 miles on it now maybe.
Bought a 2019 Jeep Cherokee a few weeks ago. Within 78 hours of owning the car, I went to start it up and the the car made a stalling noise. I tried to jump it and was unsuccessful. The next morning I made another attempt to start the car and it started up fine... two days later same thing happens.... I go to start the car to leave for work and the car stalls. After 15 minutes of yelling and cursing, the car finally starts up. I went to the dealership to tell them about the stalling problems and they hooked it up to a computer. They told me the “computer” showed no issues. They kicked me loose without doing a thorough inspection of the problem. So I continued to drive it thinking I will have to record the issue with my phone next time it happens. Well, last night I was driving on a busy road and stopped at a stop light (with only 400 miles on the ODO). The light turned green and when I stepped on the gas, the engine stalled again. I literally almost got killed as approaching vehicles nearly rear ended me. Brought it to the dealership next morning where the car didn’t start for them... Went online and googled 2019 Jeep Cherokee stalling problems and saw a tremendous number of links to bad reviews from people experiencing similiar or identical issues with the car stalling. The company needs to do a recall on this car before they face a lawsuit. Be cognizant of this issue before you drop 30-40 grand on a new Jeep Cherokee, and heed the reviews online.
2019 Jeep Cherokee video2019 Jeep Cherokee Unveil
2019 Jeep Cherokee Unveil
SPEAKER 1: It's got got a new look, a new two-liter turbocharged engine under the hood, and a refreshed interior. This is the 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Up front you've got the new headlights, the new grille, out back, new taillights and a new tailgate that moves up and down with the swipe-under-foot motion in the back. And on the inside, we've got a refreshed dashboard, new screen, Apple CarPlay and the Android Auto capability. And underneath is the two-liter turbocharged engine, the same one that's shared with the Wrangler. It's got 270 horsepower, 295 pound feet of torque. Jeep says that will improve fuel economy and also make it faster 0 to 60. But you've still got the optional V6 engine, which makes this Jeep Cherokee capable of towing up to 4,500 pounds, which is a class-leading number. The Jeep Cherokee is one of the more comfortable vehicles in its class and it's also one of the most capable off-road. As you can see behind me, there's the Trailhawk model of the Cherokee, which has more aggressive approach and departure angles for off-road capability. Let's also take a look inside and see just what's been updated on the dashboard and with the new touchscreen. The big update is this new 8.4 inch Uconnect touchscreen. It's got Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, and pretty much everything else is the same. The design is a little bit different here with the vents, but all these buttons, knobs, pretty familiar to anybody that's been in Cherokee before. So you've got the updated center console. And this is one of two new two-tone color schemes for the interior. It gives the Cherokee a premium feel on the inside. And when you're on the highway, we expect this one will be just like the 2014 Cherokee we tested, which is quiet, comfortable, and got a good ride. When the Cherokee was redesigned in 2014, we bought one for a year-long test. We're big fans of the ride comfort and the way it rode on the highway. So we're looking forward to getting behind the wheel of this new, refreshed 2019 Jeep Cherokee. For more information, go to edmunds.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
When the Jeep Cherokee was redesigned in 2014, it had looks that were controversial to say the least. The grille and headlights were the most hotly debated design cues, and for 2019, the folks at Jeep have addressed those issues. The Jeep Cherokee gets a midcycle refresh for 2019, with a flatter front grille, new headlights, new taillights, and some updates beneath the surface, too.
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
3.2L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$34,695
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|271 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$28,895
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Latitude 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$25,045
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Latitude Plus 4dr SUV
2.4L 4cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$27,395
|MPG
|22 city / 31 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cherokee safety features:
- Uconnect Access
- Automatically connect to 911 in an emergency, track the vehicle in case of theft, and send an email or text alert if the alarm goes off.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Helps mitigate trailer sway by selectively applying brakes and reducing power to keep the trailer in line with the car.
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Helps prevent collisions by alerting when a vehicle approaches from the side while you're backing up.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Jeep Cherokee vs. the competition
Jeep Cherokee vs. Jeep Compass
The Jeep Compass is both smaller and less expensive than the Cherokee. It's a comfortable SUV on the road, and its 59.8 cubic feet of maximum cargo space is actually more than the Cherokee's. However, the Compass isn't as competent off-road, even in Trailhawk trim, and has no engine upgrades available, so it's neither as good to drive or as capable to a tow vehicle.
Jeep Cherokee vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee
If the Compass is the Cherokee's little brother, the Grand Cherokee is its big sister. The Grand Cherokee is larger and has both a higher towing capacity and more off-road capability. In higher trims, it's also a very well-equipped vehicle. If you're choosing between these two vehicles, it's mostly a question of how much capability you need and whether the Grand Cherokee is worth the extra money considering your needs.
Jeep Cherokee vs. Ford Escape
The Ford Escape is a zippy compact SUV that makes a great on-road runabout. It features Ford's user-friendly infotainment system and technology interface and a good amount of cargo space. The Escape can be an entertaining small crossover, especially when equipped with its own 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, but it can't touch the Cherokee for off-roading or towing.
FAQ
Is the Jeep Cherokee a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Jeep Cherokee?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Jeep Cherokee:
- New exterior look
- New optional turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder
- Upgraded standard infotainment system
- Part of the second Cherokee generation introduced for 2014
Is the Jeep Cherokee reliable?
Is the 2019 Jeep Cherokee a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Jeep Cherokee?
The least-expensive 2019 Jeep Cherokee is the 2019 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $25,045.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,695
- Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $28,895
- Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $25,045
- Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $27,395
- Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,195
- Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $26,545
- Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $31,450
- Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $29,890
- High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,490
- Trailhawk Elite 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $37,390
- Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) which starts at $28,390
- Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $38,495
- High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $34,990
- Overland 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $36,995
- Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $29,725
What are the different models of Jeep Cherokee?
More about the 2019 Jeep Cherokee
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee receives a much-needed revision to its exterior styling and a few desirable interior upgrades. We've always felt the Cherokee was the best small SUV for buyers who needed to tow or go off-road. In fact, nothing else in the little Jeep's class is as capable at either function. But its funky exterior styling always soured the experience a little, so we're glad to see a less polarizing design.
On the inside, the 2019 Cherokee gets an improved base infotainment system, with a 7-inch touchscreen, an extra storage bin for phones or other small items in the center console, and some minor upgrades to interior trim pieces. These changes are small, but they do make a positive quality-of-life difference.
While only the Cherokee Trailhawk is considered "Trail Rated" by Jeep, all trims are available with Jeep's Active Drive I all-wheel-drive system. The Latitude Plus, Limited and Overland trims can be optioned with the Active Drive II all-wheel-drive system, which has low-range capability and includes an off-road suspension package. The Trailhawk is equipped with Jeep's Active Drive Lock, which furthers the Cherokee's off-road potential. Otherwise, all trims come standard in a front-wheel-drive configuration.
The 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine (184 hp) is standard, and a 3.2-liter V6 engine (271 hp) is optional except in the Overland 4WD trim, which comes standard with the V6. For 2019 there's also a new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that's torquier than the V6 but more fuel-efficient than the base engine. Of course, no matter what drivetrain you option, it's fed by a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Most of the trim differences come down to luxury and features. The Latitude is the base model, but it still comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, roof rails, tinted glass, and the Uconnect 7-inch display system that features six speakers and USB and Bluetooth connectivity.
The Latitude Plus gets you keyless entry and push-button starting, satellite radio, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and a power driver's seat.
The Trailhawk comes standard with the Active Drive II four-wheel-drive system, which incorporates low-range capability with a locking rear differential. It also includes all-terrain tires, more ground clearance, red tow hooks, different front and rear fascias to improve approach and departure angles, and skid plates to protect the underside of the car, and of course, the instantly recognizable matte-black hood decal to reduce hood glare at high hill-climbing angles.
The Limited and Overland trims move the Cherokee toward the luxury side of the equation and feature leather seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, a bigger driver information in the gauge cluster, and various convenience features such as dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, blind-spot monitoring and remote start.
Overland trims feature additional upgrades, such as full leather package with wood accents, heated and ventilated power driver and front passenger seats with memory function, body-colored front and rear fascias, and 18-inch polished aluminum wheels.
With so many ways to go, it's critical you get your Cherokee just right for maximum enjoyment. Let Edmunds help you find and select the perfect 2019 Jeep Cherokee for you.
2019 Jeep Cherokee Overview
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Trailhawk Elite 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A), Overland 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 9A), and Upland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Jeep Cherokee?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Jeep Cherokee and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Cherokee 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Cherokee.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Jeep Cherokee and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Cherokee featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Jeep Cherokee?
2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,680. The average price paid for a new 2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,595 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,595 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,085.
The average savings for the 2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) is 15.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2019 Jeep Cherokees are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Jeep Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 7 new 2019 Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,105 and mileage as low as 2 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Jeep Cherokee. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,324 on a used or CPO 2019 Cherokee available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Jeep Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Cherokee for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,324.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $7,785.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Jeep Cherokee?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
Related 2019 Jeep Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2016
- Used Toyota Corolla 2016
- Used Audi Q7 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class
- Used BMW X3 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X6
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
- 2020 Land Rover Discovery
- 2019 CTS
- Chevrolet Cruze 2019
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Jeep Cherokee
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
- 2019 Jeep Compass
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Nissan Rogue
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Expedition