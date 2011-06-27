1997 Jeep Cherokee Review
Pros & Cons
- Cheap and loaded with rugged character, dual airbags, optional ABS, optional full-time 4WD, optional 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine
- Rugged character result of ancient engineering, uncomfortable rear seat folds but doesn't split
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Some things never change much, and the Jeep Cherokee is one of those mainstays. Unlike its posh--and bigger--Grand Cherokee brother, which keeps adding comforts and graceful touches, the ever-practical, affordable Cherokee simply keeps on rolling, looking little different now than it did a dozen years ago. This year, however, the Cherokee benefits from some overdue updates, including a new interior with dramatically improved instrumentation.
Utilitarian and upright it is, but with a compelling personality that even the Grand Cherokee lacks. Cherokee's squared-off edges are a bit rounder for 1997, with revised styling front and rear. Inside, the new interior includes dual airbags, new controls and displays, and a new climate control system that improves air flow and reduces interior noise. Fresh door trim panels, illuminated power mirror and power window switches, and a revised floor console round out the major interior changes. Four adults fit inside the Cherokee in reasonable comfort, with fine head room. Rear leg room is lacking, in a very short seat, and entry to the rear is constricted by a narrow door. Worth noting is the fact that the rear bench folds but doesn't offer a split, meaning you can't haul a toddler and a treadmill simultaneously.
Relatively refined on the road, the compact Cherokee is capable of strutting its stuff when the going gets rough. Acceleration is brisk with the 4.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine, courtesy of 190 horsepower, and we highly recommend this upgrade if you select the SE model. With the 4.0-liter engine, the Cherokee puts the "sport" into sport utility.
SE and Sport models can have two or four doors, while the step-up Country edition is four-door only. All are available with either two- or four-wheel drive. Command-Trac part-time four-wheel drive allows shift-on-the-fly operation. Selec-Trac is Jeep's full-time four-wheel drive system. Standard gear includes power steering, tinted glass, and power front disc brakes. Four-wheel anti-lock braking is optional (six-cylinder only), as are power windows and door locks, keyless entry system, cruise control, air conditioning, and leather seats.
Other refinements for 1997 include new wiring designed to reduce complexity and improve reliability. The rear liftgate is now stamped from steel and features hidden hinges. This new design is lighter and easier to operate, with a new exterior handle and interior pull-down strap. Bumper end caps and side moldings are better integrated into the Cherokee's design, and front windows are ventless for improved visibility. Larger exterior mirrors make it easier to see out of the Cherokee, while new door seals battle to keep dust and noise from filtering into the cabin. Finally, new robotic spray equipment at the factory makes metallic paint colors look better.
Despite its age, the original compact Jeep sport utility remains a sensible choice in its field, more capable than most of heading into the woods at a moment's notice. What more can anyone ask of a moderately-priced on/off-roader?
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 Jeep Cherokee.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Cherokee
Related Used 1997 Jeep Cherokee info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019