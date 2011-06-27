  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Appraisal value

2016 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,913$18,709$20,517
Clean$16,446$18,183$19,928
Average$15,513$17,132$18,750
Rough$14,579$16,080$17,573
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,188$15,841$17,504
Clean$13,797$15,396$17,002
Average$13,014$14,505$15,997
Rough$12,230$13,615$14,992
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,687$15,424$17,172
Clean$13,309$14,991$16,679
Average$12,554$14,124$15,694
Rough$11,798$13,257$14,708
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,026$14,600$16,184
Clean$12,667$14,189$15,720
Average$11,948$13,369$14,791
Rough$11,229$12,548$13,862
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,102$21,890$23,690
Clean$19,548$21,274$23,010
Average$18,438$20,044$21,651
Rough$17,329$18,813$20,291
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,111$13,765$15,429
Clean$11,777$13,378$14,986
Average$11,108$12,604$14,100
Rough$10,440$11,831$13,215
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,582$19,383$21,198
Clean$17,097$18,839$20,590
Average$16,126$17,749$19,373
Rough$15,156$16,659$18,156
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,302$17,977$19,663
Clean$15,852$17,472$19,099
Average$14,953$16,461$17,970
Rough$14,053$15,451$16,841
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,387$19,274$21,174
Clean$16,907$18,732$20,566
Average$15,947$17,648$19,351
Rough$14,988$16,565$18,135
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,850$14,444$16,048
Clean$12,495$14,038$15,587
Average$11,786$13,226$14,666
Rough$11,077$12,414$13,745
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,081$15,404$16,735
Clean$13,692$14,971$16,255
Average$12,915$14,105$15,294
Rough$12,138$13,239$14,333
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,825$14,321$15,826
Clean$12,471$13,918$15,371
Average$11,763$13,113$14,463
Rough$11,055$12,308$13,555
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,434$16,953$18,482
Clean$15,008$16,477$17,951
Average$14,156$15,523$16,890
Rough$13,305$14,570$15,830
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,257$15,807$17,369
Clean$13,864$15,363$16,870
Average$13,077$14,475$15,873
Rough$12,290$13,586$14,876
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,553$17,150$18,758
Clean$15,124$16,668$18,220
Average$14,265$15,704$17,143
Rough$13,407$14,740$16,066
Sell my 2016 Jeep Cherokee with EdmundsShop for a used Jeep Cherokee near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,777 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,378 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,777 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,378 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,777 for one in "Clean" condition and about $13,378 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $10,440 to $15,429, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.