Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,913
|$18,709
|$20,517
|Clean
|$16,446
|$18,183
|$19,928
|Average
|$15,513
|$17,132
|$18,750
|Rough
|$14,579
|$16,080
|$17,573
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,188
|$15,841
|$17,504
|Clean
|$13,797
|$15,396
|$17,002
|Average
|$13,014
|$14,505
|$15,997
|Rough
|$12,230
|$13,615
|$14,992
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,687
|$15,424
|$17,172
|Clean
|$13,309
|$14,991
|$16,679
|Average
|$12,554
|$14,124
|$15,694
|Rough
|$11,798
|$13,257
|$14,708
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,026
|$14,600
|$16,184
|Clean
|$12,667
|$14,189
|$15,720
|Average
|$11,948
|$13,369
|$14,791
|Rough
|$11,229
|$12,548
|$13,862
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,102
|$21,890
|$23,690
|Clean
|$19,548
|$21,274
|$23,010
|Average
|$18,438
|$20,044
|$21,651
|Rough
|$17,329
|$18,813
|$20,291
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,111
|$13,765
|$15,429
|Clean
|$11,777
|$13,378
|$14,986
|Average
|$11,108
|$12,604
|$14,100
|Rough
|$10,440
|$11,831
|$13,215
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,582
|$19,383
|$21,198
|Clean
|$17,097
|$18,839
|$20,590
|Average
|$16,126
|$17,749
|$19,373
|Rough
|$15,156
|$16,659
|$18,156
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,302
|$17,977
|$19,663
|Clean
|$15,852
|$17,472
|$19,099
|Average
|$14,953
|$16,461
|$17,970
|Rough
|$14,053
|$15,451
|$16,841
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,387
|$19,274
|$21,174
|Clean
|$16,907
|$18,732
|$20,566
|Average
|$15,947
|$17,648
|$19,351
|Rough
|$14,988
|$16,565
|$18,135
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,850
|$14,444
|$16,048
|Clean
|$12,495
|$14,038
|$15,587
|Average
|$11,786
|$13,226
|$14,666
|Rough
|$11,077
|$12,414
|$13,745
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,081
|$15,404
|$16,735
|Clean
|$13,692
|$14,971
|$16,255
|Average
|$12,915
|$14,105
|$15,294
|Rough
|$12,138
|$13,239
|$14,333
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,825
|$14,321
|$15,826
|Clean
|$12,471
|$13,918
|$15,371
|Average
|$11,763
|$13,113
|$14,463
|Rough
|$11,055
|$12,308
|$13,555
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,434
|$16,953
|$18,482
|Clean
|$15,008
|$16,477
|$17,951
|Average
|$14,156
|$15,523
|$16,890
|Rough
|$13,305
|$14,570
|$15,830
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,257
|$15,807
|$17,369
|Clean
|$13,864
|$15,363
|$16,870
|Average
|$13,077
|$14,475
|$15,873
|Rough
|$12,290
|$13,586
|$14,876
Estimated values
2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,553
|$17,150
|$18,758
|Clean
|$15,124
|$16,668
|$18,220
|Average
|$14,265
|$15,704
|$17,143
|Rough
|$13,407
|$14,740
|$16,066