Consumer Rating
(118)
1999 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Inexpensive and loaded with rugged character, optional ABS, optional 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine.
  • Rugged character result of ancient engineering, uncomfortable rear seat folds and tumbles but doesn't split.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Some things never change, and the Jeep Cherokee is one of those mainstays. Unlike its posh-and bigger-Grand Cherokee brother, which keeps adding comforts and graceful touches, the ever-practical, affordable Cherokee simply keeps on rolling, looking little different now than when it was first introduced in 1984.

Utilitarian and upright it is, but with a compelling personality that even the Grand Cherokee lacks. Four adults fit inside the Cherokee in reasonable comfort, with adequate headroom. Rear legroom is lacking, due to a short seat, and a narrow door constricts entry to the rear. Worth noting is the fact that the rear bench folds but doesn't offer a split, meaning you can't haul a toddler and a treadmill simultaneously.

Relatively comfortable on the road, the compact Cherokee is capable of strutting its stuff when the going gets rough. Acceleration is brisk with the 4.0-liter, inline six-cylinder engine, courtesy of 190 horsepower and 225 foot-pounds of torque. We highly recommend this upgrade if you select the SE model, which comes with a measly 2.5-liter four-cylinder that pumps out 65 fewer horses. The Cherokee's 4.0-liter engine puts the sport into sport utility.

The Cherokee is offered in three trim levels: SE, Sport and Classic. SE and Sport models can have two or four doors, while the step-up Classic edition is four-door only. All are available with either two- or four-wheel drive. Command-Trac part-time four-wheel drive allows shift-on-the-fly operation. Selec-Trac is Jeep's full-time four-wheel drive system, and is not available on the SE. A Limited package on the Classic offers upgrades to Selec-Trac, leather seats, an overhead console, power accessories and Limited badging.

Standard gear includes power steering, tinted glass and power front disc brakes. Four-wheel antilock braking is optional (six-cylinder only), as are power windows and door locks, keyless entry system, cruise control, air conditioning and leather seats. Seat heaters are available for the first time this year on the Limited package.

Despite its age, the compact Jeep sport-utility remains a sensible choice in its field, more capable than most SUVs of heading into the woods at a moment's notice. What more can anyone ask of a moderately priced on/off-roader?

1999 Highlights

The Cherokee Sport gets a revised front fascia including body-colored grille and bumpers. New exterior colors include Forest Green and Desert Sand, to match the most common Cherokee surroundings.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Jeep Cherokee.

5(38%)
4(46%)
3(7%)
2(8%)
1(1%)
4.1
118 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

awesome vehicle
Dunn,11/10/2015
Sport 4dr SUV
We bought this 99 cherokee inline 6 back in 2004 with 70,000 miles. Over the years the biggest repair that was needed was the rear main seal replacement at 280,000 miles. Other than that it has been the usual replacement of parts that will eventually wear out with time. The engine has never been stripped down to do an overhaul or replace anything, besides spark plugs and the like. Now at 305,000 miles the engine still sounds the same from when we bought it. The mpg reads 15 but i tested this and found that it is getting 21 in the city. Awesome. Oil change every 3000 miles and other regular maintenance and I believe this engine will go to 400,000 without an overhaul. People complain about the ride being crappy which is correct, but then you don't buy a jeep for comfort. This vehicle is a true utility truck. And it actually handles quite well in the city. Jeep designed a great truck with the cherokee and plan on keeping this going for as long as I can. Eventually will restore this back to factory look and feel.
Longest Relationship To Date
LuckyL1111,08/22/2015
Classic 4dr SUV
I bought my 1999 Jeep Cherokee, 2WD, 6 cyl, automatic, 4-door from my employer in 2003. It was about to roll over to 100,000 miles, and they wanted to get rid of it. I paid $2500.00 broken into 4 payments. I continued to use it for work travel which was sometimes brutal temps and environments. Whenever I got my per-diem pay for using my Jeep, I would take her into Pep Boys, NLR, AR and give her whatever she needed. In 2015, she rolled over the 200,000 mark. The last 10 years I have cut way back on driving, and have not had the money to put into her care and maintenance, but she has always been true and faithful. The repairs have been few, and the cost of owning her has been a dream. I am recently at the point where I could buy a new car, but instead; I am going to have her completely restored. As I have had many mechanics tell me over the years, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Maybe I am too emotionally attached, but this Jeep has been everything I needed.
Amazing car
buttered,01/19/2013
I bought this car from my uncle at 127,000 miles. This thing is a beast. iv driven it to 182,000 miles and iv only had 2 problems. i had to replace the water pump and the rear O2 sensor. both cheap to buy and relatively easy to repair you self. i have never had a starting problem, well when its -30 out side in the morning she doesn't want to start, but she always starts. and people who complain about the drivetrain i have never had a problem, probably because i changed both rear and front differential fluid along with the transfer case fluid at about 160,000 miles, AND, i regular grease the drive shafts. All of theses are very easy to do and can significantly increase the live of a jeep.
1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport
carguy03,02/24/2011
I had a 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport. This Jeep had the 4.0L I-6 with a 4 speed automatic transmission. It was a very good vehicle for the West Virginia winters, my driveway is just over 2,000 ft up a hill, and it never failed to make it all the way to the top. I liked the vehicle, but it didn't have enough room. I would reccomend it to any of my friends.
See all 118 reviews of the 1999 Jeep Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

The Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Classic 4dr SUV, Sport 4dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV, SE 4dr SUV, SE 2dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Classic 4dr SUV 4WD, SE 2dr SUV, Sport 4dr SUV 4WD, and SE 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee Sport is priced between $2,760 and$2,760 with odometer readings between 258450 and258450 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Jeep Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Jeep Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 1999 Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,760 and mileage as low as 258450 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Jeep Cherokee.

Can't find a used 1999 Jeep Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Cherokee for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,588.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,186.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Cherokee for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,641.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $17,129.

