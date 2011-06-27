  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(117)
Appraise this car

2000 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • New, more powerful engine, affordable, off-road prowess.
  • Same boxy style, small rear seat, difficult entry/exit.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Jeep Cherokee for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2001
2000
List Price
$3,925
Used Cherokee for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

There are two ways of looking at the Jeep Cherokee: a classic with a loyal following or an aged warhorse that's past its prime. We'll let you decide.

Vehicle overview

Some things never change and the Jeep Cherokee is one of those mainstays. Unlike its posh and bigger Grand Cherokee sibling, which keeps adding comforts and graceful touches, the ever-practical Cherokee simply keeps on rolling, looking little different now from when it was first introduced in 1984. But that's all going to change with the 2002 model, when it gets its first serious redesign, lifting some styling cues from the Jeep Dakar concept, which sort of looks like a squashed Jeep Wrangler. Not that we fear change--we fear aerodynamic-based change. Watch for the hip-to-be-square Cherokee to go rounded, seriously rounded, soon.

However, this year, the Cherokee nabs the redesigned 4.0-liter PowerTech inline six-cylinder, which is said to be quieter, cleaner, and more refined than the previous version it has had since 1987. The optional powerplant makes 190 horsepower at 4,600 rpm and 225 foot-pounds of torque at 3,000 rpm. It also complies with the U.S. low-emission vehicle (LEV) requirements. The standard engine is the wimpier 2.5-liter PowerTech inline four-cylinder, and either engine can be mated to the five-speed manual or the optional three-speed automatic transmission.

The Cherokee is one of the few SUVs that can actually balance on- and off-road duties. The coil-front/rear-leaf suspension continues to provide a smooth ride, while the Command-Trac (part-time) and Select-Trac (full-time) transfer cases are still around to help buyers escape far beyond where some of the more luxurious SUVs wimp out. Although if you tend to be city folk, two-wheel drive is still available for 2000.

Two- and four-door configurations remain, and four trim levels are at your disposal--Limited, Sport, Classic, and SE. New exterior colors are Patriot Blue, Sienna, Silverstone, and Medium Fern Green. A radio/cassette combo is standard, and both the Classic and Limited versions have cast aluminum wheels.

If you're a fan of this body style, you might want to scoop up this collector's item while you can. After all, you can't go wrong with an SUV that in 16 years hasn't needed to out-trick itself to become more competitive.

2000 Highlights

The 2000 Cherokee scores the '99 Grand Cherokee's redesigned 4.0-liter PowerTech inline six in addition to a new five-speed manual transmission. The Limited model sports bright chrome accents, including the front grille, the headlamp surrounds, the side graphics, the rear license-plate brow and the 16-inch wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Jeep Cherokee.

5(56%)
4(30%)
3(8%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.4
117 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 117 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

MY RED BABY!
jeepdate,02/01/2005
I love this JEEP. Have owned it for going on 5 years now. Bought it with 27k miles on it, and have never ONCE not ONCE had it in the shop. It is built to drive. It is built for hauling (hauled my bass boat with it), and it is built to last. We have to sell it soon to accommodate our growing family, and I am just bummed that Jeep has decided not to make the Cherokee Classic style anymore. If you get a chance to buy one - DO IT!
Real Review of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport
Northern Michigan,11/16/2017
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
It's a love/hate relationship. Granted, I bought it with 134K. I've put 51K on it(185K). The vehicle was trailed behind a RV every winter to FL. Looks great. I've owned it 5 years and it's a been a comical piece of garbage. New head(of course for 00'), alternator, water pump, AC compressor, thermostat, radiator, cat. conv./O2 sensors, CV joints twice, sensors, electrical problems... it just goes on. I'm not including wear items. Never once taken off road. I get that an old vehicle has problems. I'm just mad at myself because a friend bought an out West Toyota 4Runner at the same time and it's light years ahead of Chrysler engineering. I love it because I've done all the repairs myself. I hate it because I can't trust it more than 100 miles from my house. I have a 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited and it has has so many problems in 17K miles I can't believe it. I'll buy a Toyota next. Maybe someone has a good story. I'm just tired of reading the same ones that tricked me into buying it. Truth be told, I still own the YJ and will ruthlessly wheel the heck out of it until it dies...
Best Vehicle EVER!!!
avhowe,10/12/2011
I bought my 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport 7 years ago and loved it! It took me everywhere and could do about anything. Ride was a bit rough, but that's a Jeep. Last month I was hit in the rear by an Expedition doing 60 mph. I made it through the accident with only a mild concussion, unfortunately, my Jeep did not make it. It was still going strong with 161,000 miles on it. I miss driving it everyday. I am now out looking for a new Jeep, but only go with used because I want the 4.0L I6 motor!!
Best Jeep ever
cprevbhayes,07/02/2011
Bought new in 2000. Currently 175,000 miles and still going strong. Mine has the 5-speed manual mated to the 6-cylinder engine. Great combo for 4-wheel drive! Only major repair has been replacing the a/c compressor. Jeep has taken me all over the country. Interior design could be better, especially the back seat. Not too comfortable back there, but hey, it's a Jeep! Wish someone made a dependable, basic 4-wheel drive vehicle today. This one will stay with me until one of us dies!
See all 117 reviews of the 2000 Jeep Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2000 Jeep Cherokee

Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Sport 4dr SUV, SE 2dr SUV, SE 4dr SUV, SE 4dr SUV 4WD, Classic 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV, SE 2dr SUV 4WD, Sport 4dr SUV 4WD, and Classic 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee Sport is priced between $3,925 and$3,925 with odometer readings between 134987 and134987 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Jeep Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Jeep Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,925 and mileage as low as 134987 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee.

Can't find a used 2000 Jeep Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Cherokee for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,530.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,717.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Cherokee for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $21,906.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,554.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Jeep Cherokee?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Cherokee lease specials

Related Used 2000 Jeep Cherokee info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles