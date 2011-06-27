  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(49)
1992 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Sport models gain a glass sunroof option, while Laredos get vent windows. All radios now have an integral digital clock. Leather upholstery is available on Laredo for the first time. Detachable cupholders are added to the center console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Jeep Cherokee.

5(63%)
4(33%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Owner/driver
btingr,08/18/2002
Good performer, rugged, dependable
love hate relationship
habsitual,06/03/2005
Okay, let me say I love my Jeep. But, I've had some overheating problems since day 1. Replaced radiator and components, I still have to get a radiator flush a couple times every summer. I'm told the engine block has internal corrosion causing the blockage. I've got 200,000 miles on my Jeep and can't really complain although buyers should be aware there's going to be upkeep but there's plenty of wrecks to pick from and aftermarket parts. It's loud too and a bit of a gas hog. It's going to be hard to drive something else though, they don't make them like this anymore.
reliable, efficient, powerful
Gordon Lanning,11/23/2005
Purchased my Jeep new. Change the oil every 3 thousand miles using Mobil 1. At 13 thousand miles under warranty head gasket replaced, known issue for some serial numbers. At 161 thousand still has original transmission, ball joints, tie rods, brake parts. Replaced radiator twice until I got smart and got brass tanks and brass core radiator. I have replaced AC expansion valve, starter and steering column. Have broken drivers seat but I am a big ole boy also. Do your maintenance, it pays. I would take this vehicle any where from coast to coast or border to border and not think twice or worry.
Best 4X4 Ever
scottsal,04/04/2012
I own a 1992 Jeep cherokee Laredo with 210,000 miles on it. It has been by far the most dependable, tough car I have ever owned. Although now 20 years old, everything on it still works perfect. Easy to work on, fun to drive. My only complaint would be I need a bit more legroom. But on road and off, this is the best made 4X4 ever. I live in colorado and it seems like every 3rd car is a cherokee.
See all 49 reviews of the 1992 Jeep Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1992 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 1992 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Laredo 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, Briarwood 4dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD, Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV, Sport 4dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV 4WD, and Sport 4dr SUV.

