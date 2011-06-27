Okay, let me say I love my Jeep. But, I've had some overheating problems since day 1. Replaced radiator and components, I still have to get a radiator flush a couple times every summer. I'm told the engine block has internal corrosion causing the blockage. I've got 200,000 miles on my Jeep and can't really complain although buyers should be aware there's going to be upkeep but there's plenty of wrecks to pick from and aftermarket parts. It's loud too and a bit of a gas hog. It's going to be hard to drive something else though, they don't make them like this anymore.

Read more