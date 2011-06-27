Close

AutoNation Acura North Orlando - Sanford / Florida

Popular Package #2 Leather Seats Sun Shade Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather-Trimmed Upholstery Ice Silver Metallic Standard Model This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Subaru Crosstrek is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. The Subaru Crosstrek Limited is economically and environmentally smart. Subaru clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. One of the best things about this Subaru Crosstrek is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek: The Crosstrek is a small crossover vehicle, competing with other small crossovers such as the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V. The Crosstrek achieves excellent fuel economy and does so without compromising Subaru's famed all-wheel-drive. It also makes use of some extremely efficient packaging, maximizing interior space while simultaneously keeping the exterior dimensions of the vehicle somewhat compact. An available gas-electric hybrid offers very good fuel economy while maintaining the Subaru go-anywhere attitude. Interesting features of this model are fuel efficient, Available all-wheel drive, available hybrid, small on the outside, but big on the inside, and extensive standard feature list All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JF2GPAKC7GH314457

Stock: GH314457

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020