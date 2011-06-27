Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek for Sale Near Me
- Price Drop$15,999Great Deal | $5,432 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV20,204 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited AWD looks fantastic in Dark Gray Metallic. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 148hp which is mated to a CVT. Our All Wheel Drive wagon provides remarkable traction in a variety of conditions, up to 34mpg on the highway, and eye-catching styling accented by a power sunroof, roof rails, and bi-color alloy wheels.Our Crosstrek Limited's cabin provides ample passenger and cargo space as well as comfort and convenience with amenities such as heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry/ignition, and a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel. You'll also enjoy the full-color Starlink touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/HD/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs.Our Subaru includes adaptive cruise control, pre-collision warning with autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags for your peace of mind. Our Crosstrek is ready to tackle your day, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPANC0G8325067
Stock: 113866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- Price Drop$12,250Great Deal | $5,647 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV68,108 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.**FASTEST GROWING SUBARU VOLVO DEALER IN FLORIDA**Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPANC4GH337657
Stock: 5337657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $12,984Great Deal | $3,028 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV46,780 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
1 OWNER!!!!!! CLEAN CARFAX. CRYSTAL BLACK SILICA, POPULAR PACKAGE #1 -inc: Installation time: .91 All Weather Floor Mats Part number J501SVA200 Rear Seat Back Protector Part number J501SFJ600 Rear Bumper Cover Part number E771SFJ401 Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass Part number H501SFJ001 Splash Guards Part number J101CFJ270, MOONROOF PACKAGE -inc: Power Moonroof, IVORY CLOTH UPHOLSTERY, All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Temporary Spare Tire, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Smart Device Integration, Requires Subscription, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, A/C, Cloth Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPABC7G8225746
Stock: 3225746E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- Price Drop$17,172Great Deal | $2,609 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV22,423 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Acura North Orlando - Sanford / Florida
Popular Package #2 Leather Seats Sun Shade Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather-Trimmed Upholstery Ice Silver Metallic Standard Model This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Subaru Crosstrek is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. The Subaru Crosstrek Limited is economically and environmentally smart. Subaru clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. One of the best things about this Subaru Crosstrek is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek: The Crosstrek is a small crossover vehicle, competing with other small crossovers such as the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V. The Crosstrek achieves excellent fuel economy and does so without compromising Subaru's famed all-wheel-drive. It also makes use of some extremely efficient packaging, maximizing interior space while simultaneously keeping the exterior dimensions of the vehicle somewhat compact. An available gas-electric hybrid offers very good fuel economy while maintaining the Subaru go-anywhere attitude. Interesting features of this model are fuel efficient, Available all-wheel drive, available hybrid, small on the outside, but big on the inside, and extensive standard feature list All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPAKC7GH314457
Stock: GH314457
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $17,999Great Deal | $2,399 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV18,354 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hudson Hyundai - Jersey City / New Jersey
, 2016 Subaru Crosstrek Premium , CARFAX: 1-Owner, Buy Back Guarantee, Clean Title , $2,000 below NADA Retail Value Carfax Report Purchased 08/18/2020 ,NADA, Eastern, 08/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPADC9G8280292
Stock: 8280292A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,996Great Deal
Certified 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV24,007 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Gillman Subaru North - Houston / Texas
Gillman Subaru North has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Subaru Crosstrek. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Want more room? Want more style? This Subaru Crosstrek is the vehicle for you. The 2016 Subaru offers compelling fuel-efficiency along with great value. You will no longer feel the need to repeatedly fill up this Subaru Crosstrek Premium's gas tank, in part because of it's superb EPA rating. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Subaru Crosstrek. More information about the 2016 Subaru Crosstrek: The Crosstrek is a small crossover vehicle, competing with other small crossovers such as the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V. The Crosstrek achieves excellent fuel economy and does so without compromising Subaru's famed all-wheel-drive. It also makes use of some extremely efficient packaging, maximizing interior space while simultaneously keeping the exterior dimensions of the vehicle somewhat compact. An available gas-electric hybrid offers very good fuel economy while maintaining the Subaru go-anywhere attitude. Interesting features of this model are fuel efficient, Available all-wheel drive, available hybrid, small on the outside, but big on the inside, and extensive standard feature list
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPABC1G8307035
Stock: S192434A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $17,998Great Deal | $2,156 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV59,519 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Palmdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Palmdale / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPADC4G8213437
Stock: 19354894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,998Great Deal | $2,950 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV43,447 milesDelivery available*
Royal Palm Toyota - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPABC7G8244670
Stock: 501004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,500Great Deal | $1,059 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i PZEV104,577 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carbone Subaru - Troy / New York
: FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/23 MPG City! Crosstrek trim. CARFAX 1-Owner. CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. Subaru Crosstrek with Crystal Black Silica exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 148 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "For drivers and passengers alike, the Crosstrek has plenty of room, even with 6-footers in the mix." -Edmunds.com. OUR OFFERINGS: Carbone Subaru of Troy is a premier new and used car dealership serving Albany, Rensselaer, East Greenbush and Watervliet region. If you want to upgrade your current ride to a new or like-new vehicle, head over to Carbone Subaru today. Our dealership is located in Troy, New York, but our loyal customer base extends into Albany, Rensselaer, East Greenbush, Watervliet and beyond. Pricing analysis performed on 8/17/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPAAC0G9274783
Stock: U71519
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $16,995Great Deal | $1,797 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV78,294 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***FULLY LOADED, TOP OF THE LINE LIMITED EDITION, ONE OWNER.................................2016 SUBARU CROSSTREK LIMITED AWD SUV, CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL WITH A BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR WITH RED STITCHING, NAVIGATION, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, KEYLESS GO, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, REAR WIPER, FOGLIGHTS, TINTED GLASS, ROOFRACK, TRACTION CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, SUPER CLEAN IN & OUT, PLEASE CALL US AT 703 822 7998 TO SCHEDULE AN APPT TO VIEW***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS..boom-extension-active{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-active *:hover{cursor: crosshair !important}.boom-extension-hovered-element{outline: 2px solid rgba(130, 170, 210, .6) !important}.boom-extension-expanded-element{background: transparent !important;border: 0 !important;float: none !important;margin-left: auto !important;margin-right: auto !important;padding-left: 0 !important;padding-right: 0 !important;position: relative !important;max-width: initial !important;min-width: initial !important;width: 100% !important;}
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPANC4GH338212
Stock: MAX17994
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-10-2020
- Price Drop$17,500Great Deal | $2,717 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV30,125 milesDelivery available*
Underriner Hyundai - Billings / Montana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPADC4GH327146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,895Great Deal | $1,726 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV93,631 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North End Subaru Mazda - Lunenburg / Massachusetts
: North End of Lunenburg, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2016 Subaru Crosstrek include: Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. EPA 34 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, MOONROOF PACKAGE W/NAVIGATION/KEYLESS. Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive. WHY BUY FROM US: We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! OPTION PACKAGES: MOONROOF PACKAGE W/NAVIGATION/KEYLESS/EYESIGHT: EyeSight System, Pre-Collision Braking System, Pre-Collision Brake Assist, Steering Responsive Fog Lights, Adaptive Cruise Control, Charge-Coupled Device Cameras, Lane Departure Warning, Navigation System, SD card map, voice activated navigation controls, SiriusXM NavTraffic (subscription required), and SiriusXM NavWeather (subscription required), Power Moonroof SERVICE COMPLETED: Service Work completed on this Subaru Crosstrek included: Complete Multi-Point Inspection, Oil & Filter Change by a Factory Trained Technician, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options & Accessories. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPANCXGH315047
Stock: S20734A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $15,800Great Deal | $1,548 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV57,365 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Warwick - Warwick / Rhode Island
*** RARE FIND - MANUAL TRANSMISSION ***2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i PremiumRecent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.Reviews:* Standard all-wheel drive and a tall ride height give the Crosstrek relatively strong off-road capabilities; there's plenty of room for adults in front and rear; gets pretty good fuel economy. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPABCXG9295834
Stock: 83839SB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- Price Drop$18,279Great Deal | $2,363 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV36,005 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Island Subaru - Staten Island / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPABC3G8303374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,950Great Deal | $1,532 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV98,099 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Friendship Nissan - Forest City / North Carolina
INFORMATION ABOUT THIS VEHICLE AND ITS FEATURES:, Bluetooth, iPod Adapter, USB Port, Backup Camera/ Rearview Camera, Non-Smoker, Voice Recognition, Smartphone Integration, AWD, UConnect, Premium Sound System, Sunroof/Moonroof, Brake Assist, Premium Audio, Premium Wheels, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Audio Package, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Premium Sound Package, Sound Package, 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy Wheels, All Weather Floor Mats, Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass & HomeLink, Brake assist, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Moonroof Package, MP3 decoder, Popular Package #2, Power door mirrors, Power Moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.2 Multimedia System, Rear Bumper Cover, Rear Seat Back Protector, Rear Vision Camera, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Splash Guards, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Subaru Starlink Smartphone Integration. 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium Dark Gray Metallic AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L 16V DOHC 26/34 City/Highway MPGWHY BUY FROM FRIENDSHIP - Friendship Nissan Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM of Forest City N.C. Is your friendly used car volume leader** FriendshipChryslerOfForestCity.com.com and FriendshipNissan.com andQUALITY PREOWNED INSPECTION -We examine every Friendship Car from top to bottom, inside and out, to make sure it's in top working condition. That way you'll know what you are purchasing. Our cars undergo professional appearance and mechanical reconditioning so our cars look fresh and ready.QUICK, EASY, AFFORDABLE FINANCING AVAILABLE-Friendship offers competitive financing plans from a variety of sources for almost any need. Most decisions are made within 30 minutes. 6 days a week. Good credit, bad credit, no credit...Friendship can helpVEHICLE HISTORY REPORT-Every Friendship car we sell comes with a vehicle history report for your peace of mind.CLEAN TITLE GUARANTEE-Friendship guarantee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPABC3G8255049
Stock: 8U0138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,995Great Deal | $2,561 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV60,417 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Howard Subaru - Morgantown / West Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited PZEV with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPANC9GH220656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$12,977Great Deal | $1,578 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV129,545 milesDelivery available*
Castle Subaru - Portage / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPABC5G8306972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$14,507Great Deal | $1,519 below market
2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV81,391 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tasca Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM - Westerly / Rhode Island
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium PZEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GPABC9G9254207
Certified Pre-Owned: No