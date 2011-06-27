My Jeep is amazing. I have almost 200,000 miles and it still drives perfectly. It is the perfect college car, and I drive it both in the city where my school is, as well is in the country where my home is. I drive it on the highyway almost everyday, and it still chugs along. I take it on the beach, and I have added many features to it. I have done very little to this Jeep, and the way it runs now, I expect to last at leat 3 more years. That would make the car almost 20 years old! The body looks great. In all honesty I know that my Jeep is going to start evey time and it is extremely reliable. Plus you can go virtually anywhere, or through anything (snow/mud/sand/forest).

