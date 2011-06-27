1993 Jeep Cherokee Review
Other years
Used Cherokee for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Lineup is shuffled to make room for Grand Cherokee. Country trim replaces Limited. Base prices fall substantially, but models are decontented to achieve lower price.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
jeep4teen,11/17/2010
I have owned this Jeep since it was new. It has 200,000 miles on it, and the only major thing I've done to it was have the radiator worked on. My 16 year daughter starting driving it about 3 months ago. She had a rollover accident two days ago on a wet road going uphill, but she came out of this without a scratch! It ripped the back door off, there's a big dent on top on the passenger side. The front fenders were dented and the grill is missing. Mind you, there are no airbags. This Jeep is built like a tank. We will either fix it or buy another one like it.
jeepgirl,07/12/2010
I have always wanted a Jeep then my boyfriend gave me this Jeep I love it. This car has been the best car I have ever had fun to drive comfortable and will go any were. Starts every time. Mine even gets 21 mpg
spencer,06/03/2007
My Jeep is amazing. I have almost 200,000 miles and it still drives perfectly. It is the perfect college car, and I drive it both in the city where my school is, as well is in the country where my home is. I drive it on the highyway almost everyday, and it still chugs along. I take it on the beach, and I have added many features to it. I have done very little to this Jeep, and the way it runs now, I expect to last at leat 3 more years. That would make the car almost 20 years old! The body looks great. In all honesty I know that my Jeep is going to start evey time and it is extremely reliable. Plus you can go virtually anywhere, or through anything (snow/mud/sand/forest).
OrigOwner,01/16/2008
I'm original purchaser of 1993 Cherokee Sport 4D 4WD and am glad I did. Almost 180,000 miles so far. Have had to replace all the usuals but perform most maintenance myself. Easier to work on than many others. Traveled from Key West to Maine. A 12 hour drive from NC to MA isn't painful. Mileage as advertised but just got 22 on last tank w/snow tires. Awful standard shocks - get Ranchos. A/C works great. Has become hot on stalled roads - pop hood and turn heat on. If you want a problem fixed right - don't take it to a dealer! I am not kidding! Very fun to drive - don't try snow w/o snow tires.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety
Related Used 1993 Jeep Cherokee info
