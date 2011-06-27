  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(61)
1995 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Driver airbag is added on all models. SE model gets reclining bucket seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Jeep Cherokee.

5(49%)
4(43%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
61 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

the best jeep 4.0L
DAVID RIVERS,07/04/2016
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
I have my 4.0L auto 4x4 jeep for 10 years. Its one of the Best rig I ever owned!! It's now old and little paint fade and some use..but this Jeep is great!! Bought it at 79k miles on it It now has 257k miles on it and not one problem... Just normal ware, keep the maintenance up top...never over heats.. And all ways..All Ways starts! Drive from the Bay Area to Tahoe and Oregon and Nevada...now working in Texas...it just keeps going n going.. Not the best front seats...Americans can't make a great seat...??? But with my yakama racks and station wagon like back end...it's a great 4x4 for way out...camping or exploring rig. I love this SUV I did some light mod on porformance for engine and gain horsepower and even a little Real..time MPG to..like on freeway 2-3 gain in miles per gallon. It has one of the Best inline 6 engines and very Very..reliable period. even when station in the middle east...and Europe I've own 2 of these 4.0L cherokee, it's the REAL best SUV 4x4 in the world.
Happy with 95 Cherokee
MIKE,08/05/2006
In the years I've owned this vehicle it has seen every type of terrain and weather. It has towed a 4000 lb boat everywhere. It holds kids pets and luggage with ease. It has yet to ever get stuck or have difficulty. The 4.0 engine is more than enough power. It's a shame they don't make vehicles like this anymore
Work Horse
jeepfan67,09/25/2012
This is the 5th Cherokee I've had. I pulled this one out of a swamp, 3 feet of muddy water, left there for about 6 months. Had about 5 gallons of water in the engine. Engine was stuck. Unstuck the motor with PB Blaster and patience, replaced ALL the relays, alternator, starter, radiator, numerous other stuff. Runs like a champ now. No smoke, no knocks, very powerful and spiffy, the way they should be. Only problem now seems to be the speed sensor, it's not shifting down properly and check engine light is on. Will fix this week. Oh, btw, the AC is ICE cold!
Peppy performer
MPcuse1,05/30/2002
Does a variety of things well,off-road lousy weather, haul stuff. Appreciate the get up and go. Have had some repair work done, breaks(constantly), radiator and various sensors. Overall satisfied considering how hard I abuse it sometimes.
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1995 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 1995 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include SE 2dr SUV, Country 4dr SUV 4WD, SE 2dr SUV 4WD, Sport 4dr SUV 4WD, SE 4dr SUV 4WD, Country 4dr SUV, Sport 4dr SUV, SE 4dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV, and Sport 2dr SUV 4WD.

