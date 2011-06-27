I have my 4.0L auto 4x4 jeep for 10 years. Its one of the Best rig I ever owned!! It's now old and little paint fade and some use..but this Jeep is great!! Bought it at 79k miles on it It now has 257k miles on it and not one problem... Just normal ware, keep the maintenance up top...never over heats.. And all ways..All Ways starts! Drive from the Bay Area to Tahoe and Oregon and Nevada...now working in Texas...it just keeps going n going.. Not the best front seats...Americans can't make a great seat...??? But with my yakama racks and station wagon like back end...it's a great 4x4 for way out...camping or exploring rig. I love this SUV I did some light mod on porformance for engine and gain horsepower and even a little Real..time MPG to..like on freeway 2-3 gain in miles per gallon. It has one of the Best inline 6 engines and very Very..reliable period. even when station in the middle east...and Europe I've own 2 of these 4.0L cherokee, it's the REAL best SUV 4x4 in the world.

Read more