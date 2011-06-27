1995 Jeep Cherokee Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Driver airbag is added on all models. SE model gets reclining bucket seats.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Jeep Cherokee.
Most helpful consumer reviews
DAVID RIVERS,07/04/2016
Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
I have my 4.0L auto 4x4 jeep for 10 years. Its one of the Best rig I ever owned!! It's now old and little paint fade and some use..but this Jeep is great!! Bought it at 79k miles on it It now has 257k miles on it and not one problem... Just normal ware, keep the maintenance up top...never over heats.. And all ways..All Ways starts! Drive from the Bay Area to Tahoe and Oregon and Nevada...now working in Texas...it just keeps going n going.. Not the best front seats...Americans can't make a great seat...??? But with my yakama racks and station wagon like back end...it's a great 4x4 for way out...camping or exploring rig. I love this SUV I did some light mod on porformance for engine and gain horsepower and even a little Real..time MPG to..like on freeway 2-3 gain in miles per gallon. It has one of the Best inline 6 engines and very Very..reliable period. even when station in the middle east...and Europe I've own 2 of these 4.0L cherokee, it's the REAL best SUV 4x4 in the world.
MIKE,08/05/2006
In the years I've owned this vehicle it has seen every type of terrain and weather. It has towed a 4000 lb boat everywhere. It holds kids pets and luggage with ease. It has yet to ever get stuck or have difficulty. The 4.0 engine is more than enough power. It's a shame they don't make vehicles like this anymore
jeepfan67,09/25/2012
This is the 5th Cherokee I've had. I pulled this one out of a swamp, 3 feet of muddy water, left there for about 6 months. Had about 5 gallons of water in the engine. Engine was stuck. Unstuck the motor with PB Blaster and patience, replaced ALL the relays, alternator, starter, radiator, numerous other stuff. Runs like a champ now. No smoke, no knocks, very powerful and spiffy, the way they should be. Only problem now seems to be the speed sensor, it's not shifting down properly and check engine light is on. Will fix this week. Oh, btw, the AC is ICE cold!
MPcuse1,05/30/2002
Does a variety of things well,off-road lousy weather, haul stuff. Appreciate the get up and go. Have had some repair work done, breaks(constantly), radiator and various sensors. Overall satisfied considering how hard I abuse it sometimes.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
130 hp @ 5250 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
