1991 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Two new models, the Sport four-door and top-of-the-line Briarwood, join the lineup. Child-proof rear door locks are added to four-door models. A security alarm system is a new option. Power is increased for both engines. An automatic transmission is no longer available with the base four-cylinder engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Jeep Cherokee.

5(66%)
4(31%)
3(0%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
29 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hang on to it Baby
Tom Newman,08/26/2008
I bought my 1991 jeep from a gal who used to drive it everyday. When she sold it to me it had a miss in the engine after looking it over I suddenly realized that the only thing that was wrong was the rotor tips were rusted. This vehicle has been extremely dependable and 275,000 miles on it. I also had a jeep liberty I bought in 2004 new and had more trouble with that suv than you could shake a stick at. I eventually sold it back to the dealer . It just goes to show ya that it's hard to beat the older jeeps and they were made back in the days when quality really meant something and customers were important to a business.
greatest vehicle ever made
Lucas Baker,05/23/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
bought this Jeep cherokee 4.0 4wd from a junk yard when i was in high school. After just a few hours and few hundred dollars replacing some essential components (brake booster) I have not had a problem with it since. I have done a lot of work to it, but that was my choice, not mandated by the vehicle, mostly just for fun. It drives great and shifts like new even with 200000 miles on it. Ive taken it through some serious terrain and never once been stuck. Also, if youre the type that likes to mod out your 4wd trail vehicle, like I do (even though this car is also my daily driver) then an old 90's jeep cherokee is the best car to buy. Easy to work on yourself, lots of support from forums and simple to understand. Its reliable, easy, and still a blast to drive even after 25 years of use.
Vic's first but not last Cherokee 4X4
VIC,01/08/2006
Love the body style -- '91, fun to drive on or off road. The 4.0L is quite peppy, no problem towing even on steep grades. The heater will bake bread, even with the windows down. The air conditioner works well too. All in all ... I'll buy another!
My 91 will run forever
Stephen,02/02/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD
The only cons about my Jeep are the lack of millage,also installing a new fuel pump is a bit tricky.Other than that I can go practically anywhere in it.I have driven it in the Desert the Mountains,even through Mud.Its hard to stop a Jeep.Overall its been one of the best overall vehicles I have ever owned,and I intend on keeping it till it dies,or I do 3 plus years later and she still runs perfect!The old Jeeps were like Volvo's they run forever,it will take quite a bit to kill a Jeep. Its now 2018 and she's still going,strong as ever!Recently put new shocks and tires on it,as well as a cold air intake.Its got more power than before,but still has some of the worst Gas millage of any vehicle I've ever owned.Fully loaded gets 11 miles to the gallon,otherwise about 17 to 18 miles to the gallon. Overall though still driving it practically every day! I'm actually looking to sell my Jeep as I'm moving somewhere I won't really need it.It still runs like a champ,just added all new Shocks and removed and sealed the Gas Tank,so good for another 20 plus years of driving.
See all 29 reviews of the 1991 Jeep Cherokee
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Jeep Cherokee

Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, Sport 4dr SUV 4WD, Sport 4dr SUV, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, 2dr SUV, Sport 2dr SUV, Laredo 4dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, and Briarwood 4dr SUV 4WD.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Jeep Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Jeep Cherokee for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Jeep Cherokee.

Can't find a used 1991 Jeep Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Cherokee for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,073.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,853.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Cherokee for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,934.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 10 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $9,113.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Jeep Cherokee?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

