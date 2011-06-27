1991 Jeep Cherokee Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Two new models, the Sport four-door and top-of-the-line Briarwood, join the lineup. Child-proof rear door locks are added to four-door models. A security alarm system is a new option. Power is increased for both engines. An automatic transmission is no longer available with the base four-cylinder engine.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Tom Newman,08/26/2008
I bought my 1991 jeep from a gal who used to drive it everyday. When she sold it to me it had a miss in the engine after looking it over I suddenly realized that the only thing that was wrong was the rotor tips were rusted. This vehicle has been extremely dependable and 275,000 miles on it. I also had a jeep liberty I bought in 2004 new and had more trouble with that suv than you could shake a stick at. I eventually sold it back to the dealer . It just goes to show ya that it's hard to beat the older jeeps and they were made back in the days when quality really meant something and customers were important to a business.
Lucas Baker,05/23/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
bought this Jeep cherokee 4.0 4wd from a junk yard when i was in high school. After just a few hours and few hundred dollars replacing some essential components (brake booster) I have not had a problem with it since. I have done a lot of work to it, but that was my choice, not mandated by the vehicle, mostly just for fun. It drives great and shifts like new even with 200000 miles on it. Ive taken it through some serious terrain and never once been stuck. Also, if youre the type that likes to mod out your 4wd trail vehicle, like I do (even though this car is also my daily driver) then an old 90's jeep cherokee is the best car to buy. Easy to work on yourself, lots of support from forums and simple to understand. Its reliable, easy, and still a blast to drive even after 25 years of use.
VIC,01/08/2006
Love the body style -- '91, fun to drive on or off road. The 4.0L is quite peppy, no problem towing even on steep grades. The heater will bake bread, even with the windows down. The air conditioner works well too. All in all ... I'll buy another!
Stephen,02/02/2016
Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD
The only cons about my Jeep are the lack of millage,also installing a new fuel pump is a bit tricky.Other than that I can go practically anywhere in it.I have driven it in the Desert the Mountains,even through Mud.Its hard to stop a Jeep.Overall its been one of the best overall vehicles I have ever owned,and I intend on keeping it till it dies,or I do 3 plus years later and she still runs perfect!The old Jeeps were like Volvo's they run forever,it will take quite a bit to kill a Jeep. Its now 2018 and she's still going,strong as ever!Recently put new shocks and tires on it,as well as a cold air intake.Its got more power than before,but still has some of the worst Gas millage of any vehicle I've ever owned.Fully loaded gets 11 miles to the gallon,otherwise about 17 to 18 miles to the gallon. Overall though still driving it practically every day! I'm actually looking to sell my Jeep as I'm moving somewhere I won't really need it.It still runs like a champ,just added all new Shocks and removed and sealed the Gas Tank,so good for another 20 plus years of driving.
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 4750 rpm
