The only cons about my Jeep are the lack of millage,also installing a new fuel pump is a bit tricky.Other than that I can go practically anywhere in it.I have driven it in the Desert the Mountains,even through Mud.Its hard to stop a Jeep.Overall its been one of the best overall vehicles I have ever owned,and I intend on keeping it till it dies,or I do 3 plus years later and she still runs perfect!The old Jeeps were like Volvo's they run forever,it will take quite a bit to kill a Jeep. Its now 2018 and she's still going,strong as ever!Recently put new shocks and tires on it,as well as a cold air intake.Its got more power than before,but still has some of the worst Gas millage of any vehicle I've ever owned.Fully loaded gets 11 miles to the gallon,otherwise about 17 to 18 miles to the gallon. Overall though still driving it practically every day! I'm actually looking to sell my Jeep as I'm moving somewhere I won't really need it.It still runs like a champ,just added all new Shocks and removed and sealed the Gas Tank,so good for another 20 plus years of driving.

