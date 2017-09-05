2018 Jeep Cherokee Review
Pros & Cons
- Available V6 engine provides smooth and assertive power
- Absorbent suspension smooths out rough surfaces
- Capable and user-friendly 8.4-inch touchscreen on many models
- Trailhawk offers unique off-road capability for a small crossover
- Sluggish acceleration with four-cylinder engine
- Less cargo capacity than other small crossovers
Which Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The 2018 Jeep Cherokee stands out from the competitive small crossover segment thanks to its exceptional off-road ability. That's what Jeeps are known for, particularly in Jeep's Trail Rated Trailhawk trim. Ordered as such, the Cherokee can handle trails better than any other rival. But most shoppers are just looking for a comfortable vehicle to drive every day, and the Cherokee is effective on this front as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine option, plus an easy-to-use 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2018 Cherokee is prepared for the daily grind.
There are a few downsides, including lackluster acceleration from the Cherokee's standard four-cylinder engine and a lack of cargo space. But if you want an affordable crossover SUV that can comfortably get you to work during the week and then hit the trail on the weekend, there's no better choice than the 2018 Cherokee.
What's it like to live with?
Want to know what it's like to live with a Jeep Cherokee? As a part of our long-term test program, we got our hands on a 2014 Jeep Cherokee and tested it for a year, driving it for over 20,000 miles. Read our long-term coverage to see what we've learned about the Jeep Cherokee — we dive into its off-road capability, on-road comfort, fuel economy and more. There are some minor differences between the 2014 and 2018 models, including the addition of Amazon Alexa integration and the reorganization of some trim levels, but the two are in the same generation, so most of our observations still apply.
2018 Jeep Cherokee models
The 2018 Jeep Cherokee is a small crossover SUV offered in five main trim levels. The Latitude is the base trim, and the Latitude Plus adds premium equipment, but you have to go up to the Limited and off-road-focused Trailhawk trims to get standard safety equipment. Finally, the top-of-the-line Overland comes with all the interior and exterior amenities.
Standard on the 2018 Jeep Cherokees is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 184 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. You can also get an optional 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines. The Latitude, Limited and Overland are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Trailhawk comes standard with all-wheel drive.
Standard equipment highlights for the Latitude include 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, height-adjustable front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats with 60/40-split folding seatbacks, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a USB charge-only port, a 5-inch touchscreen interface and a six-speaker audio system.
A new Tech Connect package can be added to this trim and includes 18-inch wheels, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, a 115-volt outlet behind the center console, ambient interior lighting, a navigation system and a nine-speaker audio system. It also adds Amazon Alexa integration with remote start, unlock, navigation commands and vehicle monitoring. Along with all of this, you get an Amazon Echo Dot device, a three-month subscription to Amazon Music service and Audible.
The Latitude Plus trim goes without the larger wheels, the Alexa integration, navigation or audio upgrade but adds keyless ignition and entry, leather inserts in the upholstery, a power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Satellite radio is standard, as is passive keyless entry with push-button starting.
The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced all-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a larger driver information display, satellite radio and Jeep's 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen interface with a USB audio interface, Siri Eyes Free and smartphone-app integration. Additional features for 2018 include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic detection and parking sensors, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control.
The Limited sheds the Trailhawk's off-road hardware, but it includes largely the same standard convenience items plus 18-inch alloy wheels, remote ignition, a wiper de-icer, upgraded power-folding side mirrors, a larger driver information display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. For 2018, Limited trims also receive blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors and a power liftgate.
The range-topping Overland has its own 18-inch wheels, unique body-color exterior trim, cornering lights, sound-deadening windshield and front windows, driver-seat memory functions, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, wood steering-wheel inserts, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, a nine-speaker audio system, a navigation system and HD radio.
Many of the higher trims' features are available on lower trims via optional packages or as stand-alone extras. If you're planning on towing, equip your Latitude Plus, Limited or Trailhawk trim with a Trailer Tow group package. This package includes a stand-alone transmission cooler, Class III hitch, trailer wiring harness for both four- and seven-pin systems, as well as a full-size spare. V6-equipped models also receive additional engine cooling.
Jeep also offers the Technology group package available on the Limited, Trailhawk and Overland trims. Included in this safety-oriented package is forward collision warning with crash mitigation, radar-based cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic wipers, auto high-beam headlights, blind-spot monitoring, and an automatic parking system that works on both parallel and perpendicular spots.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk (3.2-liter V6 | 9-speed automatic | 4WD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Cherokee Trailhawk has received some revisions, including the addition of advanced driver assist systems and interior comfort features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Cherokee, however.
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Cherokee models:
- Uconnect Access
- Connect to 911, track the vehicle in case of theft, and send an email or text alert if the alarm goes off.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Helps mitigate trailer sway by selectively applying brakes and reducing power to keep the trailer in line with the car.
- Rear Cross Path Detection
- Alerts the driver if a vehicle approaches from the side when you're backing up to help prevent collisions.
