Standard on the 2018 Jeep Cherokees is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 184 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. You can also get an optional 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines. The Latitude, Limited and Overland are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Trailhawk comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment highlights for the Latitude include 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, height-adjustable front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats with 60/40-split folding seatbacks, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a USB charge-only port, a 5-inch touchscreen interface and a six-speaker audio system.

A new Tech Connect package can be added to this trim and includes 18-inch wheels, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, a 115-volt outlet behind the center console, ambient interior lighting, a navigation system and a nine-speaker audio system. It also adds Amazon Alexa integration with remote start, unlock, navigation commands and vehicle monitoring. Along with all of this, you get an Amazon Echo Dot device, a three-month subscription to Amazon Music service and Audible.

The Latitude Plus trim goes without the larger wheels, the Alexa integration, navigation or audio upgrade but adds keyless ignition and entry, leather inserts in the upholstery, a power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Satellite radio is standard, as is passive keyless entry with push-button starting.

The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced all-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a larger driver information display, satellite radio and Jeep's 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen interface with a USB audio interface, Siri Eyes Free and smartphone-app integration. Additional features for 2018 include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic detection and parking sensors, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Limited sheds the Trailhawk's off-road hardware, but it includes largely the same standard convenience items plus 18-inch alloy wheels, remote ignition, a wiper de-icer, upgraded power-folding side mirrors, a larger driver information display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. For 2018, Limited trims also receive blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors and a power liftgate.

The range-topping Overland has its own 18-inch wheels, unique body-color exterior trim, cornering lights, sound-deadening windshield and front windows, driver-seat memory functions, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, wood steering-wheel inserts, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, a nine-speaker audio system, a navigation system and HD radio.

Many of the higher trims' features are available on lower trims via optional packages or as stand-alone extras. If you're planning on towing, equip your Latitude Plus, Limited or Trailhawk trim with a Trailer Tow group package. This package includes a stand-alone transmission cooler, Class III hitch, trailer wiring harness for both four- and seven-pin systems, as well as a full-size spare. V6-equipped models also receive additional engine cooling.

Jeep also offers the Technology group package available on the Limited, Trailhawk and Overland trims. Included in this safety-oriented package is forward collision warning with crash mitigation, radar-based cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic wipers, auto high-beam headlights, blind-spot monitoring, and an automatic parking system that works on both parallel and perpendicular spots.