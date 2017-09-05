  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(31)
2018 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available V6 engine provides smooth and assertive power
  • Absorbent suspension smooths out rough surfaces
  • Capable and user-friendly 8.4-inch touchscreen on many models
  • Trailhawk offers unique off-road capability for a small crossover
  • Sluggish acceleration with four-cylinder engine
  • Less cargo capacity than other small crossovers
List Price Range
$16,891 - $27,000
Used Cherokee for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Which Cherokee does Edmunds recommend?

Go with the Trailhawk if your budget allows. While it's more expensive than most of the other Cherokee trim levels, its exclusive feature set makes the most of the Cherokee's off-road abilities, and that's the main reason to buy a Cherokee instead of another crossover in the first place. Otherwise, the Limited Plus offers a nice set of features for an agreeable price.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

The 2018 Jeep Cherokee stands out from the competitive small crossover segment thanks to its exceptional off-road ability. That's what Jeeps are known for, particularly in Jeep's Trail Rated Trailhawk trim. Ordered as such, the Cherokee can handle trails better than any other rival. But most shoppers are just looking for a comfortable vehicle to drive every day, and the Cherokee is effective on this front as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine option, plus an easy-to-use 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2018 Cherokee is prepared for the daily grind.

There are a few downsides, including lackluster acceleration from the Cherokee's standard four-cylinder engine and a lack of cargo space. But if you want an affordable crossover SUV that can comfortably get you to work during the week and then hit the trail on the weekend, there's no better choice than the 2018 Cherokee.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know what it's like to live with a Jeep Cherokee? As a part of our long-term test program, we got our hands on a 2014 Jeep Cherokee and tested it for a year, driving it for over 20,000 miles. Read our long-term coverage to see what we've learned about the Jeep Cherokee — we dive into its off-road capability, on-road comfort, fuel economy and more. There are some minor differences between the 2014 and 2018 models, including the addition of Amazon Alexa integration and the reorganization of some trim levels, but the two are in the same generation, so most of our observations still apply.

2018 Jeep Cherokee models

The 2018 Jeep Cherokee is a small crossover SUV offered in five main trim levels. The Latitude is the base trim, and the Latitude Plus adds premium equipment, but you have to go up to the Limited and off-road-focused Trailhawk trims to get standard safety equipment. Finally, the top-of-the-line Overland comes with all the interior and exterior amenities.

Standard on the 2018 Jeep Cherokees is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 184 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. You can also get an optional 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines. The Latitude, Limited and Overland are available with either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The Trailhawk comes standard with all-wheel drive.

Standard equipment highlights for the Latitude include 17-inch wheels, xenon headlights, height-adjustable front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats with 60/40-split folding seatbacks, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a USB charge-only port, a 5-inch touchscreen interface and a six-speaker audio system.

A new Tech Connect package can be added to this trim and includes 18-inch wheels, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system, a 115-volt outlet behind the center console, ambient interior lighting, a navigation system and a nine-speaker audio system. It also adds Amazon Alexa integration with remote start, unlock, navigation commands and vehicle monitoring. Along with all of this, you get an Amazon Echo Dot device, a three-month subscription to Amazon Music service and Audible.

The Latitude Plus trim goes without the larger wheels, the Alexa integration, navigation or audio upgrade but adds keyless ignition and entry, leather inserts in the upholstery, a power driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Satellite radio is standard, as is passive keyless entry with push-button starting.

The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced all-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a larger driver information display, satellite radio and Jeep's 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen interface with a USB audio interface, Siri Eyes Free and smartphone-app integration. Additional features for 2018 include blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic detection and parking sensors, as well as dual-zone automatic climate control.

The Limited sheds the Trailhawk's off-road hardware, but it includes largely the same standard convenience items plus 18-inch alloy wheels, remote ignition, a wiper de-icer, upgraded power-folding side mirrors, a larger driver information display, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. For 2018, Limited trims also receive blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, parking sensors and a power liftgate.

The range-topping Overland has its own 18-inch wheels, unique body-color exterior trim, cornering lights, sound-deadening windshield and front windows, driver-seat memory functions, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, wood steering-wheel inserts, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, a nine-speaker audio system, a navigation system and HD radio.

Many of the higher trims' features are available on lower trims via optional packages or as stand-alone extras. If you're planning on towing, equip your Latitude Plus, Limited or Trailhawk trim with a Trailer Tow group package. This package includes a stand-alone transmission cooler, Class III hitch, trailer wiring harness for both four- and seven-pin systems, as well as a full-size spare. V6-equipped models also receive additional engine cooling.

Jeep also offers the Technology group package available on the Limited, Trailhawk and Overland trims. Included in this safety-oriented package is forward collision warning with crash mitigation, radar-based cruise control, lane departure warning, automatic wipers, auto high-beam headlights, blind-spot monitoring, and an automatic parking system that works on both parallel and perpendicular spots.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk (3.2-liter V6 | 9-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Cherokee Trailhawk has received some revisions, including the addition of advanced driver assist systems and interior comfort features. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Cherokee, however.

Driving

8.5
The Trailhawk gives up a little in ultimate handling and acceleration in return for off-road capability that's a cut above any other crossover. It's still nicely balanced. Those who don't go off-road can get the Latitude or Limited versions.

Acceleration

7.5
The optional 3.2-liter V6 accelerates the Trailhawk to 60 mph in about 8 seconds flat, a decent performance in this class, especially considering the off-highway potential.

Braking

8.0
Nicely firm and responsive brake pedal in daily use. The Trailhawk's knobby off-road tires result in a slightly long 131-foot panic stop from 60 mph; regular Cherokees should do better.

Steering

9.0
The steering responds predictably and isn't oversensitive. The driver gets a good impression of what's going on down where the rubber meets the road, but there's zero kickback in rocky off-road terrain.

Handling

8.0
The Trailhawk's off-road tires limit ultimate on-road grip but retain good balance and coordination. And body roll isn't excessive either, despite the high-riding stance.

Drivability

8.0
The Cherokee's nine-speed transmission serves up smooth upshifts and ready downshifts. Initial throttle response is subdued, making for easy low-speed control. Note, however, that this transmission is not as well suited to the four-cylinder engine.

Off-road

9.0
Among crossovers, the Trailhawk has no equal. Articulation is average, but its knobby tires, generous clearance, low-range gearing and rear locker are unmatched in this class.

Comfort

8.0
Despite appearances, the off-road-ready Trailhawk isn't more harsh or uncomfortable than an SUV meant solely for street duty. It remains a comfortable and quiet machine you could happily drive every day.

Seat comfort

8.0
It's easy to find a comfortable driving position. The front seats proved supportive and comfortable throughout an all-day off-road trip, and our backseat passenger was equally impressed.

Ride comfort

8.5
The suspension is tuned slightly toward the soft side to promote off-road flexibility, but it's well-damped, too. The combination makes for a smooth and pleasant ride on and off the pavement.

Noise & vibration

7.5
The optional 3.2-liter V6 is quiet and unobtrusive unless you mash the gas pedal. The Trailhawk's bigger off-road tires are quieter than expected, but there is occasional faint tread noise.

Interior

8.0
The Cherokee Trailhawk does a lot of things right. There's plenty of room, it's easy to climb in and out of, and the controls are mostly self-explanatory. You won't find yourself thumbing through the owner's manual much.

Ease of use

8.5
Simple and logical audio and climate control knobs. The Uconnect navigation and infotainment system is powerful and easy to master. The four-wheel-drive control system couldn't be easier.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The Trailhawk is taller than the average Cherokee, but the step-in height is still very reasonable. The accommodating front and rear doors open wide.

Roominess

8.0
There's plenty of room up front, and the rear seat has a decent amount of head- and legroom, too. Storage bins are strategically placed about the cabin.

Visibility

7.5
There's good all-around visibility with a rear three-quarter blind spot that's no bigger or smaller than average. The available rearview camera is useful for backing out of driveways and reversing off-road.

Quality

7.5
It looks well-built inside and out, but a couple of the interior trim pieces are simply average. Still, nothing is likely to disappoint.

Utility

8.0
The rear cargo space is a good size but not class-leading, probably because there's a full-size spare tire under the floor. The rear seats fold flat for more room. The door pockets are small but can hold a small water bottle.

Technology

Jeep's Uconnect system is well liked among many drivers. Its large graphics are clear and easy to read. Pairing with your phone is straightforward, and operation for regular entertainment functions requires no manual.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

5(45%)
4(16%)
3(20%)
2(3%)
1(16%)
3.7
31 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 31 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My Brownstone Beauty
NancyMcKinney,05/14/2018
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
For a MRSP of over $43,000, the car should include a CD player. I didn't notice it did not have one until taking it home. Also, never buy the extended warrantee at the time of purchase, as a better offer will come from Chrysler/Mopar shortly. In fact, I have had multiple better offers than the one I purchased from the dealer. I have gotten used to the feel of an SUV and would not like to go back to a regular car. Please read the extended service contract. You must have the required maintenance done at the proper dealer for warrantee to stand. Other than that, I love the luxury feel and safety features of the 2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland. I'm looking forward to driving my first SUV for many years.
Dipping my toes in luxury
K. Hall,04/16/2018
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
Seven months driving my Jeep Cherokee and I’m still loving it. This is the first time I’ve had leather with heated and ventilated seats, and I haven’t been disappointed by them. I especially love the heated seats and steering wheel coming on automatically when the temps are really low. I didn’t have a need for 3rd row seat, but I had to have a 6 cylinder engine after being underwhelmed by 4 cylinder cars in the past. Unfortunately, V6 engines are getting harder to find in midsize cars and crossovers. I’m not super impressed with the power of the V6 Cherokee’s engine climbing hills, so I can imagine the 4 must be sluggish. The controls for radio and heat/air need to be easier to operate while driving. There are buttons for controlling the temp but most of the controls are in the touchscreen which requires too much visual contact to fool with while driving. I would also recommend Jeep make the active drive setting default to off rather than on. Aside from those operational critiques, I love the fit and finish. The cabin is quiet and handling is great. It’s a fun car to drive.
The V6 are good, at least.
Joe H,01/05/2018
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I bought a 2018 Cherokee latitude. It's a mixture of great and disappointing. The look, interior, and base model features are above average. It looks good, the inside is spacious and comfortable, the Bluetooth connectivity and backup cam are nice semi-modern touches, and it's nice to sit it. Unfortunately, the engine is not great. The 2.4L V4 is sluggish, under powered, and frustrating. It's fine for basic commutes where you never go over 45mph. However, the car has no pep, no get-up-and-go, and at higher speeds, you really have to push it to pass slower cars on the freeway. I wouldn't recommend the V4 Jeep Cherokee models if you have a choice. The V6 (preferably all wheel drive) feels like an actual jeep. However, you can get the slow, meandering engine from any brand with better tech features and better gas mileage for a better price. I did not enjoy this car and traded it in as soon as I could.
New Lat Plus- great so far
‘18Jeeper,01/03/2018
Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
If you need the V6, you’re apparently off-road a lot in terrain or are a much more aggressive driver than I am commuting. I do 75-80 on the way to work (30 mi) and am averaging 27 mpg (80% hwy) with the 2.4 engine. RPMs sit right at 2,000 cruising, lower than the Escape and Sportage. If you need a comfortable, affordable vehicle, consider the 2.4 model and drive others to compare. 184 HP is plenty unless you want to tow >2,000 lbs or do 90 all the time. Also, trans is so smooth compared to ‘14-15 complaints. Love the 8.4 UConnect. Hope I get an easy 100k out of this Jeep as it’s far too early to assess reliability. So far though, my favorite vehicle of 7 I’ve owned since 2000 and the only truck, car, or SUV I’ve reviewed. $5,000+ in rebates made it an absolute no brained.
See all 31 reviews of the 2018 Jeep Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Cherokee models:

Uconnect Access
Connect to 911, track the vehicle in case of theft, and send an email or text alert if the alarm goes off.
Trailer Sway Control
Helps mitigate trailer sway by selectively applying brakes and reducing power to keep the trailer in line with the car.
Rear Cross Path Detection
Alerts the driver if a vehicle approaches from the side when you're backing up to help prevent collisions.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Jeep Cherokee

Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude Plus 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), and Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited is priced between $20,442 and$27,000 with odometer readings between 17097 and49301 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude is priced between $16,891 and$23,999 with odometer readings between 15493 and46867 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus is priced between $18,658 and$22,998 with odometer readings between 12477 and38651 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is priced between $22,999 and$25,986 with odometer readings between 18236 and48907 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland is priced between $24,500 and$24,500 with odometer readings between 38435 and38435 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jeep Cherokee for sale near.

Which used 2018 Jeep Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jeep Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 37 used and CPO 2018 Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,891 and mileage as low as 12477 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

Can't find a used 2018 Jeep Cherokees you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Cherokee for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,494.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,759.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Cherokee for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,982.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $8,562.

