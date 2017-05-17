Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me

8,289 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cherokee Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,289 listings
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland

    22,386 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $20,999

    $5,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    11,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,788

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    25,864 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,796

    $4,723 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    21,448 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,499

    $2,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    5,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,998

    $3,840 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    27,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,800

    $4,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    23,965 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,499

    $2,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    24,081 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,885

    $4,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport

    13,137 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,630

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    49,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,998

    $4,219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    14,911 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,499

    $2,882 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    14,234 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,600

    $2,735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude

    44,733 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $15,995

    $3,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in Light Brown
    certified

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

    59,327 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,939

    $4,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    35,622 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,990

    $4,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    91,553 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,650

    $3,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited

    68,839 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,529

    $3,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

    55,881 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $19,580

    $3,863 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Cherokee searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,289 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Cherokee

Read recent reviews for the Jeep Cherokee
Overall Consumer Rating
3.652 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
  • 5
    (38%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (19%)
it's a JEEP with luxury and sophistication !
Mike,05/17/2017
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
it's a great vehicle over all ! worth the money, but make sure you seriously consider the V-6 ! The 4 cylinder lacks bite, and will leave you disappointed. I have the 2.4 cylinder right now and am truly wishing I had the six as the four seriously is sluggish and unresponsive. Not sure what JEEP was thinking putting this engine in a Cherokee...I will say If acceleration isn't that important to you then the four will be fine for you. It does it's job, but for me not impressed ! I enjoy driving it as it's seats are comfortable and the ride is smooth for the most part. Have 10,000 miles on mine now and have no problems and changed the oil once. The 8.4 Connect is user friendly and easy to use, the auto climate dual climate control is nice and works well and maintains a comfortable cabin. Gas mileage is average for a SUV I guess, but not bad. I do love my JEPP and am not disappointed in it thus far. But, because of the engine I am trying to turn it in early as it is a lease to upgrade to a Trailhawk with the V-6 or get in a grand Cherokee if possible ! Stay away from the 4 cylinder if possible.....other then that I am not disappointed in the JEEP Cherokee, great SUV and is stylish, comfortable, and you will have a sense of pride driving your JEEP around !
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jeep
Cherokee
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jeep Cherokee info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings