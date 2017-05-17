Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me

it's a great vehicle over all ! worth the money, but make sure you seriously consider the V-6 ! The 4 cylinder lacks bite, and will leave you disappointed. I have the 2.4 cylinder right now and am truly wishing I had the six as the four seriously is sluggish and unresponsive. Not sure what JEEP was thinking putting this engine in a Cherokee...I will say If acceleration isn't that important to you then the four will be fine for you. It does it's job, but for me not impressed ! I enjoy driving it as it's seats are comfortable and the ride is smooth for the most part. Have 10,000 miles on mine now and have no problems and changed the oil once. The 8.4 Connect is user friendly and easy to use, the auto climate dual climate control is nice and works well and maintains a comfortable cabin. Gas mileage is average for a SUV I guess, but not bad. I do love my JEPP and am not disappointed in it thus far. But, because of the engine I am trying to turn it in early as it is a lease to upgrade to a Trailhawk with the V-6 or get in a grand Cherokee if possible ! Stay away from the 4 cylinder if possible.....other then that I am not disappointed in the JEEP Cherokee, great SUV and is stylish, comfortable, and you will have a sense of pride driving your JEEP around !

