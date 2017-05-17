Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me
- 22,386 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,999$5,171 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4300 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLJSXHW623597
Stock: B279753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-17-2019
- 11,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,788
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
TECH PACK, SAFETY PACK, 3.2 LITRE, NAVIGATION!!SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! You don't have to drive all over town...we have the SUV you need in stock. The Cherokee is a compact SUV competing with vehicles such as the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V.. Have confidence when purchasing your next ride. A CarFax report is included. It has had only one previous owner, is accident free and comes with a CarFax Buy Back Guarantee. Another amazing deal...jump on it quick. Gently driven, low miles. Features include: leather seating, a high EPA estimated fuel efficiency rating of 25 MPG combined, backup camera, power mirrors and safe steering wheel controls. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLDS2HD224321
Stock: P9286A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- 25,864 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,796$4,723 Below Market
Bianchi Honda - Erie / Pennsylvania
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Only 25,864 Miles! Boasts 28 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: 1 speed PTU (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21G -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 PZEV M-AIR, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic.* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *ENGINE: 2.4L I4 PZEV M-AIR -inc: Tigershark, BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 3.73 AXLE RATIO (STD), Wheels: 18" x 7" Painted Aluminum NO LONGER AVAILABLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of May 19th, 2017., Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Uconnect Access, Trip computer.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bianchi Honda, 8430 Peach St (Just South Of I-90), Erie, PA 16509.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDB1HW593794
Stock: L022073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-15-2020
- 21,448 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,499$2,950 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6629 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDB6HW543859
Stock: M293186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- 5,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,998$3,840 Below Market
Brewster Ford - Brewster / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDB2HW605953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,800$4,238 Below Market
Hanlees Nissan - Davis / California
1-OWNER // NEVER BEEN RENTED// CLEAN CARFAX// featuring touch screen u-connect, Roofrack, alloy wheel, bluetooth, backup camera and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLCB1HW661376
Stock: DT3365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-05-2020
- 23,965 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,499$2,689 Below Market
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $6413 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDB3HW515193
Stock: C283197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-22-2019
- 24,081 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,885$4,111 Below Market
NYC MotorCars of the Bronx - Bronx / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDS1HW656473
Stock: 6368P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 13,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,630
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMAB6HW555496
Stock: 10432517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 49,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,998$4,219 Below Market
Herb Chambers Toyota of Auburn - Auburn / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Jeep Cherokee includes: Total Value: $600. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. For a car-buying-leasing or -servicing experience that exceeds your expectations, visit Herb Chambers Toyota of Auburn. As a member of the Herb Chambers Companies, our Toyota dealership in Auburn, MA, looks to go the extra mile for each and every customer who steps foot in our showroom. From Toyota service specials and Toyota lease offers to sales on Certified Pre-Owned Toyota models, Herb Chambers Toyota of Auburn has it all. OPTION PACKAGES COMFORT/CONVENIENCE GROUP Passive Entry/KEYLESS-GO, Remote Start System, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, No Satellite Coverage, HI/AK, For More Info Call 800-643-2112, GPS Antenna Input, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Air Filter, POWER FRONT/FIXED REAR FULL SUNROOF, ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS Pentastar, Stop-Start Multiple VSM System, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, SAFETY/CONVENIENCE GROUP Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, Blind Spot Cross Path Detection, Power Multi-Function Fold Away Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps, COLD WEATHER GROUP Engine Block Heater, Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System Reduced from $19,998. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMCSXHW505536
Stock: A275294A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 14,911 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,499$2,882 Below Market
Victory Mitsubishi - Bronx / New York
Welcome to Victory Mitsubishi! We offer a combined inventory of 400 cars new and pre-owned vehicles and all come with a quality assurance inspection also our new cars have an unprecedented 10 year 100k mile warranty we also have vehicles car for any want or purpose. Come in to test drive this Jeep Cherokee Limited today! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *.CARFAX One-Owner.2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited billet silver metallic clearcoat 4D Sport Utility Save yourself Time and Money - Fill out a credit application online at victorymitsubishi.com and get pre-APPROVED! Same day delivery. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at victorymitsubishi.com - Only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. Visit Victory Mitsubishi online at victorymitsubishi.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-4600 today to schedule your test drive. please refer to dealers website for exact pricing and for any incentives that we my apply!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDS9HW646905
Stock: 4597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 14,234 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,600$2,735 Below Market
Dadeland Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Miami / Florida
This outstanding example of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited is offered by Dadeland Dodge. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The CARFAX report for this 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited highlights that it's a One-Owner vehicle, and for good reason. A One-Owner vehicle gives you the feel of owning a new vehicle without paying the new car price. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. The Cherokee Limited has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 14,234mi put on this Jeep. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Jeep Cherokee Limited. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Jeep Cherokee will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. This Jeep Cherokee is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. More information about the 2017 Jeep Cherokee: The Cherokee is a compact SUV competing with vehicles such as the Toyota RAV4 and the Honda CR-V. Like the Cherokees that came before, the 2017 model maintains the tradition of competitive pricing and strong off-road capability starting at just under $24,000. While the Cherokee and its competitors are often offered with all-wheel drive, the Cherokee offers more aggressive off-roading equipment, such as a locking rear differential. This model sets itself apart with bold styling, available all-wheel-drive, well equipped, Good ground clearance, roomy interior, and excellent value
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLDS1HW653518
Stock: PHW653518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 44,733 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$15,995$3,369 Below Market
Olger Motors - Woodbridge / New Jersey
Extra clean Cherokee North Edition-4wd-all power options-rear view camera-keyless entry system and push button start-power operated tailgate-power adjustable seat with electric lumbar support-just serviced-certified eligible for 10oK miles extended protection plan-carfax certified/1-owner vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMCB7HW562325
Stock: 4713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk59,327 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,939$4,633 Below Market
Wilde Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Waukesha / Wisconsin
Backed by a rigorous 125-point inspection by factory-trained technicians and an additional (up to) 100,000 mile warranty, this CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE offers the PEACE OF MIND you've been searching for. ... Wilde is your one-stop shop for new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram and SRT sales, used and certified pre-owned vehicle sales, service and parts in Southeastern Wisconsin. We are fully-stocked with hundreds of cars, trucks, mini-vans and SUVs for every budget. CALL our knowledgeable staff at 262-544-5400, learn more about us and VIEW OUR ENTIRE INVENTORY online at www.wildedodge.com or VISIT us in person, conveniently located at 1710 Hwy 164 in Waukesha, WI. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMBB3HW528741
Stock: X14286A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 35,622 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,990$4,039 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDS8HW614706
Stock: 4706
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 91,553 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,650$3,941 Below Market
DCH Academy Honda - Old Bridge / New Jersey
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 27 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18" X 7" POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC -inc: 1 speed PTU (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required), HD Radio, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required).*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed 948TE Automatic , POWER FRONT/FIXED REAR FULL SUNROOF, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT W/ESS -inc: Pentastar, Stop-Start Multiple VSM System, 700 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT, Wheels: 18" x 7" Painted Aluminum NO LONGER AVAILABLE for factory ordering; standard equipment as of May 19th, 2017., Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by DCH Academy Honda located at 1101 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDS7HW521272
Stock: AH200904A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 68,839 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,529$3,599 Below Market
Sierra Volkswagen - Ottawa / Illinois
COMPLETE 100% OF YOUR PURCHASE ONLINE AND WE WILL DELIVER THE VEHICLE TO YOUR HOME/BUSINESS. 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited Deep Cherry Red Crystal*HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, *BACK-UP CAMERA, *REMOTE START, *INTEGRATED VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH, *TILT & TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL, *ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY, *ONE OWNER, *AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, *18" POLISHED ALLOY WHEELS, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!21/30 City/Highway MPGCome and see how easy it is to get a great deal at the Sierra Motor Mall.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLDBXHW623563
Stock: J70079-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- 55,881 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$19,580$3,863 Below Market
McDonald Mazda West - Lakewood / Colorado
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk ** FOUR WHEEL DRIVE ** 55k Mileage ** mechanically inspected and reconditioned **McDonald Mazda West specializes in Certified Pre-Owned Mazda vehicles and the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 720-449-9900 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMBB3HW520106
Stock: WPHW520106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
