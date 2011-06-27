Bought it new in 1990 and still own it. New engine at 265,000 miles but the transmission is original. It now has 321,000 and going strong. Originally a Colorado car, we did some SERIOUS 4 wheeling at 11-12,000 feet. We lived 20 miles west of Denver at 7,000 ft. with tons of snow in the winter. NEVER got stuck with this Jeep. Like us, it is retired in Florida. Air conditioning freezes you out . First time it went to the garage for an oil change, there was a note on the windshield; "if you ever want to sell your Jeep, please call......." This is and update. Jeep now has 322,321 and is reliable as ever. A simple brake job turned into a nightmare until I found a local garage that knew what they were doing. I guess that can happen with any vehicle. The Jeep has hauled furniture, dogs, and now boating supplies without fail. Love my Jeep! It's now February 2020 and the Jeep has 326,324 mile on it. Still going strong and steers great after a new steering box was put in. new paint job this spring will make it look like new again.

