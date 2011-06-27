  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(36)
1990 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

AM/FM stereo is newly standard. Rear seats get three-point seatbelts, and an overhead console is a new option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Jeep Cherokee.

5(44%)
4(39%)
3(11%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.2
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just Keeps Going
PiffinFlorida,04/09/2018
Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD
Bought it new in 1990 and still own it. New engine at 265,000 miles but the transmission is original. It now has 321,000 and going strong. Originally a Colorado car, we did some SERIOUS 4 wheeling at 11-12,000 feet. We lived 20 miles west of Denver at 7,000 ft. with tons of snow in the winter. NEVER got stuck with this Jeep. Like us, it is retired in Florida. Air conditioning freezes you out . First time it went to the garage for an oil change, there was a note on the windshield; "if you ever want to sell your Jeep, please call......." This is and update. Jeep now has 322,321 and is reliable as ever. A simple brake job turned into a nightmare until I found a local garage that knew what they were doing. I guess that can happen with any vehicle. The Jeep has hauled furniture, dogs, and now boating supplies without fail. Love my Jeep! It's now February 2020 and the Jeep has 326,324 mile on it. Still going strong and steers great after a new steering box was put in. new paint job this spring will make it look like new again.
Jeep is Excellent!
MadMed,11/02/2002
Got this 1990 Jeep Cherokee (Midsize SUV 4 Dr Laredo Wagon) and it is great! It has a high 175,000 miles my still drives like a new SUV. It has the best automatic transmission (unlike the transmission used on the round body- style) according to my mechanic and do not expect anything major until 250,000 miles. The shape of the body is just the right size: it's a true MidSize!
the jeep review
moneybagT,07/12/2006
Well I love to ride in my Jeep. I have owned the Jeep for 8 years and I love it. Its my baby! I have the 4 door limited and its in great condition with 223000 miles and a lot left to go. I've heard that these Jeeps can get 400,000 miles on them and I believe it. The most problems that I can recall from the 1990 Jeep Cherokee is that there is no radiator cap, you can only put radiator fluid from the reserve and sometimes these things like to run hot but if you keep a good thermostat in it and a good reserve cap on the reserve it will be able to have the pressure that it needs to let the water flow. This is the only major thing that I can see that is really wrong with the Jeeps - I do recommend them.
Runs Forever
jerky1280,04/14/2002
My family owned our cherokee from when it was new off the lot. It now has 148k miles. Stock everything. It's been though a few alternators (due to mud from offroading), one water pump, and a starter. The rear main seal went bad at 140k miles. I started driving this vehicle when I was 16, and to be honest, I seriously abused it. It stood up to everything that has been thrown at it and still runs great.
See all 36 reviews of the 1990 Jeep Cherokee
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
177 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
177 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
177 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
121 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1990 Jeep Cherokee

Used 1990 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 1990 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD, Limited 4dr SUV 4WD, Pioneer 2dr SUV 4WD, 4dr SUV, Pioneer 4dr SUV, Laredo 4dr SUV, 2dr SUV, 4dr SUV 4WD, Pioneer 4dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV 4WD, Limited 2dr SUV 4WD, Sport 2dr SUV, 2dr SUV 4WD, and Laredo 2dr SUV 4WD.

