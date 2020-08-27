Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Displayed in stylish Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat, our One Owner, 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude is eager to exceed your expectations. Motivated by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 184hp which is mated to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive crossover offers up to 30mpg on the highway, a remarkably comfortable ride, and eye-catching styling highlighted by HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, roof rails, and black-colored trim, badging, and five-spoke alloy wheels.Inside, you'll see that our Cherokee Altitude's cloth-trimmed cabin is comfortable and driver-friendly. Supportive cloth-trimmed seats, a multi-function steering wheel, and a convenient 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat are all available to help make every drive more pleasant. Also, you are sure to enjoy the full-color UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, USB/Aux inputs, and an SD card reader.You'll be confident knowing that Jeep includes a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and multiple airbags to help keep you safe and secure. Our Cherokee's winning combination of capability, comfort and style are sure to please you!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1C4PJLCBXJD591037

Stock: 115166

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020