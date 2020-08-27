Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 26,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$16,960$3,958 Below Market
Team Honda - Merrillville / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9955 miles below market average! 2.4L I4 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, ABS brakes, Active Grille Shutters, Delay-off headlights, Front fog lights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Normal Duty Suspension, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Roof rack: rails only. Call our certified internet specialists Rick Gregori, Steven Whaley or Kevin Stanzione at 219 947-3900 to confirm availability and to setup a hassle free test drive! We are located at 4613 E Lincoln Highway, Merrillville IN 46410.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMCB4JD559593
Stock: P3755A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 20,143 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$22,691$3,901 Below Market
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner.2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland 4D Sport Utility 3.2L V6 4WD 9-Speed Automatic**ONE OWNER, **NAVIGATION, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **BLUETOOTH, **USB PORTS, **POWER LEATHER SEATING, **POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATING, PEACE OF MIND WARRANTY, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 26M.We offer Market Based Pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours" - Scott Clark Most of our vehicles include a FREE Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty, see dealer for details......
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMJX5JD594691
Stock: PV94691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- certified
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude8,547 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,000$3,437 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY AVAILABLE THROUGH 2026!! CERTIFIED CLEAN CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Premium Cloth Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMCB0JD610068
Stock: U200942
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 29,358 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,777$3,772 Below Market
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +BACKUP CAMERA +BLUETOOTH +USB/AUXILIARY INPUTS +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMCXXJD581920
Stock: Y581920
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 15,307 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,730
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMJX1JD594266
Stock: 10424046
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude18,410 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,500$3,006 Below Market
East Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Greenville / North Carolina
One owner. Local trade. Just in! Jeep Certified Pre-Owned. Serviced and ready to go! 4x4. Cloth interior, back up camera.100% CARFAX guaranteed! For questions, please text us at 252-220-9361. Dont hesitate to call East Carolina, this Jeep Cherokee wont be here long!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMCX4JD506839
Stock: 200864A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 25,122 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,100$4,296 Below Market
Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bronx / New York
FACTORY CERTIFIED WARRANTY AVAILABLE THROUGH 2026!! CERTIFIED CARFAX!!! One Owner Vehicle - Bluetooth - Alloy Wheels - Backup Camera - Navigation - Power Seats - Moonroof - Premium Leather Seats - Heated Seats - Power Accessories - Immaculate Condition - Save yourself Time and Money by shopping with the award winning Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, a 3 time consecutive CUSTOMER FIRST AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE dealer! Buy with Confidence. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at www.eastjeep.com "Pay the Least in the East" at Eastchester Chrysler Jeep Dodge-This Brand New State of the Art Dealership is only 2 blocks away from Exit 13 off I-95 or Minutes from exit 7 on the Hutchinson Parkway. Over 200 Certified cars available for Immediate Delivery. To take advantage of the special pricing for this vehicle, the purchase must be consummated based on mutually agreed upon method of payment (cash or finance) and customer must present ad at arrival and take same day delivery. $0 down available. Prices are adjusted and modified frequently -weekly, daily, and sometimes hourly. Price adjustment is a function of website traffic, inquiries, and bidding on any one vehicle. For more information and up to date accuracy of pricing and terms of sale, please visit our website, www.eastjeep.com. Excludes sales tax, registration fees, finance and reconditioning charges (dealer fees may apply). Aftermarket/Mopar warranties and coverages are available but not necessary to purchase any vehicle. A complete listing of these items are available on site and upon request. Vehicles sold cosmetically as is, not responsible for typos. Customer Inquiries only- No Dealer or Wholesale calls please.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDB0JD613843
Stock: U200985
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 15,600 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$22,499$2,225 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4185 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMJX1JD613432
Stock: M291674
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-08-2020
- 15,107 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,899$2,376 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Displayed in stylish Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat, our One Owner, 2018 Jeep Cherokee Altitude is eager to exceed your expectations. Motivated by a 2.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 184hp which is mated to a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive crossover offers up to 30mpg on the highway, a remarkably comfortable ride, and eye-catching styling highlighted by HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, roof rails, and black-colored trim, badging, and five-spoke alloy wheels.Inside, you'll see that our Cherokee Altitude's cloth-trimmed cabin is comfortable and driver-friendly. Supportive cloth-trimmed seats, a multi-function steering wheel, and a convenient 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat are all available to help make every drive more pleasant. Also, you are sure to enjoy the full-color UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, USB/Aux inputs, and an SD card reader.You'll be confident knowing that Jeep includes a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and multiple airbags to help keep you safe and secure. Our Cherokee's winning combination of capability, comfort and style are sure to please you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLCBXJD591037
Stock: 115166
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 26,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,781$3,077 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Jeep Cherokee 4dr LATITUDE 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 3.2L V6 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLCB5JD510171
Stock: 993957
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2019
- 30,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,636$3,973 Below Market
BMW Certified Pre-Owned Nashville - Nashville / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLLX7JD524732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,182 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,787$2,705 Below Market
South Hills Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - McMurray / Pennsylvania
2018 Jeep Cherokee LimitedCHRYSLER FACTORY CERTIFIED, **Navigation/Navi/GPS**, Back Up Camera, Leather Interior, Heated Seats, **4WD/AWD**, **Bluetooth/MP3**, Remote Start, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated steering wheel, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Quick Order Package 27G, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear seat center armrest, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic, Uconnect Access.Odometer is 1810 miles below market average! Conveniently located on Route 19 in Peters Township. Every South Hills Vehicle comes with Nitrogen Filled tires for increased gas mileage and decreased tire wear AND the South Hills Value Package worth over $2000. Sale price does not include tax, title, and license. Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information; South Hills is not responsible for errors or omissions contained on these pages.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDX6JD554311
Stock: 0Y06971
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 23,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,631$2,132 Below Market
FX Caprara Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Watertown / New York
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus Bright White Clearcoat 17 x 7 Aluminum Wheels, 3.734 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 600 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, ABS brakes, Active Grille Shutters, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth/Leather/Vinyl Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Range Select, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Oil Cooler, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4 Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.4WD Odometer is 8876 miles below market average!FX marks the spot! Free Delivery up to 200 Miles from Dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMLX4JD517243
Stock: DT852A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 25,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,495$3,763 Below Market
Baxter Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of La Vista - La Vista / Nebraska
CARFAX 1-Owner, Spotless, LOW MILES - 25,476! REDUCED FROM $23,999!, FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City!, $3,800 below NADA Retail! Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR 50 State Emissions, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD).BUY WITH CONFIDENCEJeep Limited with Bright White Clearcoat exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 184 HP at 6400 RPM*. Local Trade, Fully Serviced, Immaculate InteriorEXPERTS CONCLUDE"The 2018 Jeep Cherokee stands out from the competitive small crossover segment thanks to its exceptional off-road ability. But most shoppers are just looking for a comfortable vehicle to drive every day, and the Cherokee is effective on this front as well." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy.AFFORDABLECARFAX 1-Owner Reduced from $23,999. This Cherokee is priced $3,800 below NADA Retail.WHO WE AREBaxter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram La Vista, a full-service car dealership in La Vista, is your source for new cars, trucks and SUVs both online and in our showroom. We also sell used vehicles and certified pre-owned vehicles. At our 7010 South 124th Circle location, we also provide Mopar parts and auto repair service. We're part of Baxter Auto, the largest dealer group in Nebraska.Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDB9JD554761
Stock: R118942A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 56,428 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$20,490$3,838 Below Market
Ide Volkswagen of East Rochester - East Rochester / New York
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE 4WD AUTOMATIC, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25E.*This Jeep Cherokee Comes Equipped with These Options *GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR, BLACK, CLOTH/LEATHER/VINYL BUCKET SEATS, 4.083 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Uconnect Access.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Ide Volkswagen located at 333 N Washington St, East Rochester, NY 14445 can get you a reliable Cherokee today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMBB1JD564199
Stock: UW3279
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 19,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$25,775$2,522 Below Market
Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vicksburg / Michigan
**NAVIGATION!**, **BACKUP CAMERA!**, **BEST COLOR FOR RESALE**, **BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE CALLING!**, **CERTIFIED BY AUTOCHECK - NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **FULLY INSPECTED AND BROUGHT UP TO SERVICE CURRENT!**, **HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!**, **MP3 AND IPHONE COMPATIBLE!**, 1 OWNER, 0 ACCIDENTS, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, ONE OWNER, PUSH BUTTON START, REAR VIEW CAMERA, REMOTE START, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, Passed Dealer Inspection, Recent Oil Change, Vehicle Detailed, Cherokee Overland, 4D Sport Utility, 9-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26M, Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 18" x 7" Polished Aluminum.Odometer is 3197 miles below market average!***FREE LIFETIME WARRANTY Vicksburg CDJR Exclusive! SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS!*** FREE Engine Warranty with purchase of Pre-Owned Vehicle...Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM... the ONLY Dealer in Southwest Michigan with THIS EXCLUSIVE Engine for Life PROMISE!At Vicksburg CDJR - We Take Our Internet Business Very Seriously! We are MORE than a small town dealer....We make car buying the way it should be: FUN, INFORMATIVE, AND FAIR! Get ready to ENJOY the car buying experience just as much as you do your new car when we will roll out our famous "RED CARPET" treatment!Price cannot be combined with other offers, see dealer for details."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Overland with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMJX2JD594681
Stock: S7064T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 54,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$18,991$4,092 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
Clean. EPA 27 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Cross-Traffic Alert, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, Alloy Wheels, 4x4! MP3 PlayerAFFORDABILITYThis Cherokee is priced $2,500 below Kelley Blue Book.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, Back-Up Camera, 4x4! Remote Engine Start, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, WiFi Hotspot, HID headlights. Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Power Liftgate, Dual Zone A/C.OPTION PACKAGESENGINE: 2.4L I4 ZERO EVAP M-AIR California Emissions, 3 Additional Gallons Of Gas, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD). Serviced hereEXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says "The 2018 Jeep Cherokee stands out from the competitive small crossover segment thanks to its exceptional off-road ability. But most shoppers are just looking for a comfortable vehicle to drive every day, and the Cherokee is effective on this front as well.".EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy.VISIT US TODAYWe would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering the Pleasanton Automall for the purchase of your new car or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We pride ourselves in offering WORLD CLASS SERVICE to our clients. When you visit our dealership you will be greeted by our warm and friendly staff.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJMDBXJD564750
Stock: P10210A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 20,407 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,297$1,550 Below Market
Chattanooga DriveTime - Chattanooga / Tennessee
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Jeep Cherokee Latitude with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1C4PJLCB5JD612005
Stock: 1030218845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
