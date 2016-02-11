Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me
8,289 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2016 Jeep Cherokee 75th Anniversary26,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$5,213 Below Market
- 24,973 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995$3,864 Below Market
- 15,920 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,999$4,070 Below Market
- certified
2016 Jeep Cherokee Limited24,973 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,551
- 60,716 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,999$3,692 Below Market
- 62,833 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,391$3,180 Below Market
- 24,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,999$2,199 Below Market
- 34,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,990$3,238 Below Market
- 86,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,860$2,177 Below Market
- 98,678 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,693
- 69,051 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,952$2,676 Below Market
- 36,142 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,989$3,160 Below Market
- 111,758 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,363
- 74,024 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,499
- 61,674 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,395$3,508 Below Market
- 45,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,969$3,085 Below Market
- 49,124 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,451$5,568 Below Market
- 12,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,452$4,945 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Jeep Cherokee searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Cherokee
Read recent reviews for the Jeep Cherokee
Write a reviewSee all 130 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.5130 Reviews
Report abuse
Mark,11/02/2016
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
My wife and I purchased our 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 3.2 V6 in April, 2016. We have taken it on three road trips and just absolutely love it. Comfort, ride, visibility, power I could go on and on. I am a car guy so upkeep and cleanliness are top priority for me, this thing is put together like a Mercedes Benz. In fact, my parents liked ours so much they purchased one too. So far very pleased with product and dealer network and hope it stays that way. Note: I found no option for the Trailhawk with a 3.2 V6 so I used the 4 cylinder. Update: We are still just as happy with our purchase two years later. No creaks, rattles, leaks, etc. It just does everything well for us. My only complaint would be the headlights & Fog lights, but I did some research and corrected that problem. I replaced the OEM headlights with Sylvania Silver Star Ultras and a pair of LED fog light bulbs. The lighting is 100% improved. The 2019 has had the front end redesigned, so I assume the lighting issue has been resolved. We will keep driving this one until the wheels fall off. Update: Almost three years later and still just a pleased as we were the day we brought it home. It has been to the shop for a battery replacement and a wiper nut recall. Interior, exterior plastics, drivetrain and leather seats are all wearing less than average, but I do take really good care of it. Drivetrain is excellent, off road capabilities are very good too. The one thing I have really noticed this year is how well the vehicle holds the road in really bad rain storms. I hope the next 30k are as good as the first.
Related Jeep Cherokee info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Jeep Liberty El Paso TX
- Used Jeep Liberty Mobile AL
- Used Jeep Compass Tuscaloosa AL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Phoenix AZ
- Used Jeep Compass Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Fort Lauderdale FL
- Used Jeep Commander Macon GA
- Used Jeep Commander Birmingham AL
- Used Jeep Gladiator Bronx NY
- Used Jeep Compass Woodbridge VA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2018 Fontana CA
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2011 Oakland CA
- Used Jeep Patriot 2016 Brooklyn NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5