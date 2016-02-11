Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee for Sale Near Me

My wife and I purchased our 2016 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 3.2 V6 in April, 2016. We have taken it on three road trips and just absolutely love it. Comfort, ride, visibility, power I could go on and on. I am a car guy so upkeep and cleanliness are top priority for me, this thing is put together like a Mercedes Benz. In fact, my parents liked ours so much they purchased one too. So far very pleased with product and dealer network and hope it stays that way. Note: I found no option for the Trailhawk with a 3.2 V6 so I used the 4 cylinder. Update: We are still just as happy with our purchase two years later. No creaks, rattles, leaks, etc. It just does everything well for us. My only complaint would be the headlights & Fog lights, but I did some research and corrected that problem. I replaced the OEM headlights with Sylvania Silver Star Ultras and a pair of LED fog light bulbs. The lighting is 100% improved. The 2019 has had the front end redesigned, so I assume the lighting issue has been resolved. We will keep driving this one until the wheels fall off. Update: Almost three years later and still just a pleased as we were the day we brought it home. It has been to the shop for a battery replacement and a wiper nut recall. Interior, exterior plastics, drivetrain and leather seats are all wearing less than average, but I do take really good care of it. Drivetrain is excellent, off road capabilities are very good too. The one thing I have really noticed this year is how well the vehicle holds the road in really bad rain storms. I hope the next 30k are as good as the first.

