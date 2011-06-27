Overall rating

If the 2017 Jeep Cherokee is going to stand out during your search for a small crossover SUV, its exceptional off-road ability is likely going to come to the fore. That's what Jeeps are known for, after all, and particularly in "trail-rated" Trailhawk trim, the Cherokee can take on dirt and rocks better than any other rival crossover. But most shoppers are looking for pavement-based performance in this class, and fortunately the Cherokee succeeds here as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine option, plus an excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2017 Cherokee is equally prepared for the daily grind.

We're less bullish on the Cherokee's standard four-cylinder engine, which suffers from lackluster acceleration and a nine-speed automatic transmission that doesn't shift as crisply as we'd like. But if that underhood tandem doesn't bother you too much, there's not much else about the Cherokee that merits disapproval. To some, the sleek styling might seem un-Jeep-like, but we'd counter that it shows the company's forward-looking perspective. More objectively, the Jeep does come up a bit short in regard to cargo space, as some rivals allow you to shove more stuff in back, which can enable bigger Costco runs or less cramped road trips.

If you're not totally sold on the Cherokee, you picked a great segment for cross-shopping. The usual suspects include the tried-and-true Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4, with the latter also available in exceptionally fuel-efficient Hybrid form. For more driving excitement, we'd steer you toward the athletic yet wholly practical Mazda CX-5. Meanwhile, the Subaru Forester delivers welcome doses of style and value. But with its blend of off-road skills and on-road refinement, the 2017 Jeep Cherokee continues to make a strong case for itself.

Standard safety equipment on all 2017 Jeep Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is optional on the Sport trim level and standard on all other models. Cherokees with the 8.4-inch touchscreen come with a Uconnect Access system that includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

Trailhawk, Limited and Overland models can also be equipped with an optional package that adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and mitigation system (with automatic brake intervention in potential collision situations), a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Cherokee Trailhawk came to a stop from 60 mph in 131 feet. The all-terrain tires contributed to that lengthy stop, but it's still one of the longest distances we've recorded in this segment. A Cherokee Limited with more common all-season tires and 4WD came to a stop in 122 feet, which is about average.

In government crash tests, the Cherokee received an overall rating of four out of five possible stars, with four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cherokee the best possible rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-crash and roof strength crash tests. The Cherokee's seat and head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts, but the Jeep received a Marginal rating (second worst of four) in the small-overlap front-impact test. The IIHS also tested the Cherokee's optional forward collision mitigation system and gave a high score of Superior.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know more about the Jeep Cherokee, such as what it's like to live with? As a part of our long-term test program, we got our hands on a 2014 Jeep Cherokee and drove it for a year. We lived with it for over 20,000 miles, driving it to work, taking it on long road trips, and logging all sorts of impressions and information along the way. There are some minor differences between the 2014 and 2017 models, such as the addition of optional safety features and upgraded standard equipment including xenon headlights. But the 2017 is in the same generation as our test Cherokee, so most of our observations still apply.