Consumer Rating
(52)
Appraise this car

2017 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Available V6 engine provides smooth and assertive power
  • Absorbent suspension smooths out rough surfaces
  • Capable and user-friendly 8.4-inch touchscreen on many models
  • Trailhawk offers unique off-road capability for a small crossover
  • Sluggish acceleration with four-cylinder engine
  • Less cargo capacity than other small crossovers
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If the 2017 Jeep Cherokee is going to stand out during your search for a small crossover SUV, its exceptional off-road ability is likely going to come to the fore. That's what Jeeps are known for, after all, and particularly in "trail-rated" Trailhawk trim, the Cherokee can take on dirt and rocks better than any other rival crossover. But most shoppers are looking for pavement-based performance in this class, and fortunately the Cherokee succeeds here as well. With a supple suspension and a strong V6 engine option, plus an excellent 8.4-inch touchscreen inside, the 2017 Cherokee is equally prepared for the daily grind.

We're less bullish on the Cherokee's standard four-cylinder engine, which suffers from lackluster acceleration and a nine-speed automatic transmission that doesn't shift as crisply as we'd like. But if that underhood tandem doesn't bother you too much, there's not much else about the Cherokee that merits disapproval. To some, the sleek styling might seem un-Jeep-like, but we'd counter that it shows the company's forward-looking perspective. More objectively, the Jeep does come up a bit short in regard to cargo space, as some rivals allow you to shove more stuff in back, which can enable bigger Costco runs or less cramped road trips.

If you're not totally sold on the Cherokee, you picked a great segment for cross-shopping. The usual suspects include the tried-and-true Honda CR-V and the Toyota RAV4, with the latter also available in exceptionally fuel-efficient Hybrid form. For more driving excitement, we'd steer you toward the athletic yet wholly practical Mazda CX-5. Meanwhile, the Subaru Forester delivers welcome doses of style and value. But with its blend of off-road skills and on-road refinement, the 2017 Jeep Cherokee continues to make a strong case for itself.

Standard safety equipment on all 2017 Jeep Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front- and rear-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is optional on the Sport trim level and standard on all other models. Cherokees with the 8.4-inch touchscreen come with a Uconnect Access system that includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance.

Trailhawk, Limited and Overland models can also be equipped with an optional package that adds adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning and mitigation system (with automatic brake intervention in potential collision situations), a lane departure warning system, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Cherokee Trailhawk came to a stop from 60 mph in 131 feet. The all-terrain tires contributed to that lengthy stop, but it's still one of the longest distances we've recorded in this segment. A Cherokee Limited with more common all-season tires and 4WD came to a stop in 122 feet, which is about average.

In government crash tests, the Cherokee received an overall rating of four out of five possible stars, with four stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cherokee the best possible rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-crash and roof strength crash tests. The Cherokee's seat and head restraint design was also rated Good for whiplash protection in rear impacts, but the Jeep received a Marginal rating (second worst of four) in the small-overlap front-impact test. The IIHS also tested the Cherokee's optional forward collision mitigation system and gave a high score of Superior.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know more about the Jeep Cherokee, such as what it's like to live with? As a part of our long-term test program, we got our hands on a 2014 Jeep Cherokee and drove it for a year. We lived with it for over 20,000 miles, driving it to work, taking it on long road trips, and logging all sorts of impressions and information along the way. There are some minor differences between the 2014 and 2017 models, such as the addition of optional safety features and upgraded standard equipment including xenon headlights. But the 2017 is in the same generation as our test Cherokee, so most of our observations still apply.

2017 Jeep Cherokee models

The 2017 Jeep Cherokee is a five-passenger crossover SUV offered in five main trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Trailhawk, Limited and Overland.

Standard equipment on the Sport includes 17-inch steel wheels, LED running lights and taillights, remote keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, height-adjustable front seats, sliding and reclining rear seats with 60/40-split folding seatbacks, Bluetooth, a USB charge-only port and a six-speaker audio system with a 5-inch touchscreen interface, an auxiliary audio input and an SD card reader.

The Latitude adds alloy wheels, roof rails, foglights, automatic xenon headlights, a rearview camera, body-colored door handles and mirrors, tinted glass, LED interior lighting, upgraded cloth upholstery, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with built-in audio controls and a 115-volt outlet.

The off-road-themed Trailhawk comes with an advanced four-wheel-drive system (Active Drive II) and also boasts slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, increased ground clearance, off-road-oriented suspension tuning, a locking rear differential, hill ascent and descent control, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, cloth and leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped shift knob, a larger driver information display with color graphics, satellite radio and Jeep's 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen interface with a USB audio interface, Siri Eyes Free and smartphone-app integration.

The Limited sheds the Trailhawk's off-road hardware, but it includes largely the same standard convenience items plus 18-inch alloy wheels, remote ignition, a wiper de-icer, upgraded power-folding side mirrors (with heating, integrated turn signals and puddle lamps), keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar) and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The range-topping Overland includes its own 18-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-path alert, a power liftgate, unique body-color exterior trim, cornering lights, sound-deadening windshield and front windows, driver memory functions, a leather-wrapped instrument panel, wood steering-wheel inserts, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat (with four-way power lumbar), a nine-speaker audio system with a subwoofer, a navigation system and HD radio.

Some of the higher trims' features are available on lower trims via optional packages or as standalone extras. Additional options, depending on trim, include various appearance packages (including a 75th Anniversary package that comes with bronze exterior trim and "tangerine" interior accents), a towing package, a dual-pane sunroof (power front, fixed rear) and a safety-oriented Technology package (automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning and lane-keeping assist, automatic wipers and — if not already specified — the upgraded exterior mirrors, rear parking sensors and an automated parking system).

Standard on most 2017 Jeep Cherokees is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 184 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. Optional on most is a 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines.

You have your choice of front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with either engine, but Trailhawk models are 4WD-only. Jeep offers two 4WD systems. Standard on four-wheel-drive Sport, Latitude and Limited models is the light-duty Active Drive I 4WD system; it requires no input from the driver, though it does come with a Selec-Terrain dial that features different terrain modes. Standard on the Trailhawk and Overland and optional on the Limited is the more rugged Active Drive II system, which features low-range gearing and a locking rear differential along with an additional Rock mode for the Selec-Terrain dial.

The optional towing package gives V6 models a healthy 4,500-pound towing capacity.

When equipped with front-wheel drive and the four-cylinder engine, the Cherokee is EPA-rated at 25 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway). Surprisingly, the V6 and front-wheel drive is nearly as good with 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway). EPA-estimated fuel economy for 4WD Cherokees is slightly less than above, with the Trailhawk bringing up the rear at 22 mpg combined with the four-cylinder and 21 mpg combined with the V6.

In Edmunds testing, a V6-powered Cherokee Limited with Active Drive I went from zero to 60 mph in 7.4 seconds, a satisfactory showing for a small crossover with an upgraded engine. A Cherokee Trailhawk, also with the V6, fell back to 8.0 seconds.

Driving

The 2017 Cherokee is on the heavy side for this segment, which is why the four-cylinder engine can feel sluggish despite its competitive horsepower and torque. This engine also has a more raucous sound than some other four-cylinders in this class. We really like the V6 engine, though; it gives the 2017 Cherokee a relaxed, refined demeanor not found in the typical four-cylinder SUV. There's plenty of power, too, and the nine-speed automatic feels more at home in this pairing. With either engine, though, that transmission can be a bit reluctant to downshift once you're cruising on the highway.

The Cherokee is exceptionally quiet for this class at elevated speeds, and over rough city streets it provides about as cushy a ride as you'll find for the money. The downside is that the Jeep feels rather ponderous when going around turns. Its steering is precise, but there's nothing like the sportiness that segment standouts such as the Ford Escape and Mazda CX-5 bring to the table. All Cherokees have solid off-road potential if one of the 4WD systems is specified, but it's the Cherokee Trailhawk that stands out for its trail-conquering ability. If you have the inclination, the Trailhawk can take on some pretty serious terrain, thanks to its low-range gearing, rear locking differential and other exclusive off-roading equipment.

Interior

The cabin of the 2017 Jeep Cherokee has a quality look and feel, especially on upper trim levels. The available Uconnect 8.4-inch touchscreen isn't the freshest system in this class anymore, but it's still wholly satisfying thanks to easy-to-navigate menus, large virtual buttons and an accompanying knob that makes whipping through long lists a breeze. It's certainly worth the extra cost if you can make the jump out of the Sport.

Passenger quarters are generous in the 2017 Jeep Cherokee. It's easy to get comfortable in the available power driver seat, which offers ample adjustability, but we also like that even the manual front seats come standard with height adjustments for both driver and passenger. The Cherokee also features one of the better backseats in the compact crossover class. Not only does it recline, but it also provides for fore-and-aft adjustment, and the high-mounted bench supports adults' thighs without pushing their heads into the rafters.

Alas, cargo capacity is unimpressive. There's just 24.6 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 54.9 cubic feet with the rear seatbacks folded down. Both figures are 5 to 15 cubic feet less than what most other small crossover SUVs offer; indeed, they're closer to the norm in the smaller subcompact crossover class. Another drawback is the lack of useful storage space up front for personal effects.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

5(38%)
4(27%)
3(6%)
2(10%)
1(19%)
3.6
52 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

it's a JEEP with luxury and sophistication !
Mike,05/17/2017
Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
it's a great vehicle over all ! worth the money, but make sure you seriously consider the V-6 ! The 4 cylinder lacks bite, and will leave you disappointed. I have the 2.4 cylinder right now and am truly wishing I had the six as the four seriously is sluggish and unresponsive. Not sure what JEEP was thinking putting this engine in a Cherokee...I will say If acceleration isn't that important to you then the four will be fine for you. It does it's job, but for me not impressed ! I enjoy driving it as it's seats are comfortable and the ride is smooth for the most part. Have 10,000 miles on mine now and have no problems and changed the oil once. The 8.4 Connect is user friendly and easy to use, the auto climate dual climate control is nice and works well and maintains a comfortable cabin. Gas mileage is average for a SUV I guess, but not bad. I do love my JEPP and am not disappointed in it thus far. But, because of the engine I am trying to turn it in early as it is a lease to upgrade to a Trailhawk with the V-6 or get in a grand Cherokee if possible ! Stay away from the 4 cylinder if possible.....other then that I am not disappointed in the JEEP Cherokee, great SUV and is stylish, comfortable, and you will have a sense of pride driving your JEEP around !
Impressive features and handling
A. Polk,07/31/2017
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
After test driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4x4 with a 3.2L V6 9-speed automatic last month, I purchased one this past week to celebrate my 50th birthday. After buying my new Jeep I promptly drove it home from a dealer 250 miles away, and left on a 600 mile round trip vacation with my family. I was thrilled to get 30 mpg when most of my driving was freeway at 70-75 mph, and happy with the 25 or so in town. This was better than the 4-cylinder 2014 Toyota RAV4 AWD I recently sold, and the Jeep is much more comfortable! I chose the Jeep because I could get a tow package capable of towing 4500 pounds with the V6 engine, and still get an amazingly luxurious smaller SUV for a great price. I actually paid $10,300 under MSRP for a Latitude with the Comfort and Convenience (power liftgate), Cold Weather Package (heated seats and steering wheel), Comfort and Audio (power seat with lumbar adjustment and a 9 speaker audio system with a subwoofer), tonneau cargo cover, the V6 3.2L engine upgrade, and the tow package. I didn't want leather (the True North Edition has it) and found it was very tough to find a Latitude with both the tow and the power liftgate, so when I found one I was very interested. The dealer discount, factory incentives, Chrysler financing incentive and a USAA bonus incentive gave me a great deal and I'm very happy with my first-ever new vehicle and Jeep product! It's comfortable to drive, handles well, has a quiet cabin, lots of cubbies to store things (my favorite is hidden under the passenger seat), feels luxurious inside and out, and yet still has lots of off-road 'truck' capabilities at the right price. I've owned SUVs by GMC and Toyota, but this Made in the USA (mine was made in Illinois) vehicle is much more impressive in terms of performance and style. I look forward to putting my roof rack and rear cargo basket on it and seeing where the roads (paved and dirt) take me!
new jeep overland
Creetrail2,05/01/2017
Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A)
I just purchased this vehicle 2 weeks ago so several of my ratings are NA so far-- like maintenance and resale value. I traded my BMW, so just to let you know the differences, the jeep overland 6 cyl, has much more technology, and the interior is much nicer than my BMW, as is the sunroof and front and backseat comfort. The acceleration on the jeep and the road holding are not as good as BMW, but that would be as expected. Overall, I am very happy with the jeep, and hope to keep it many years. The only reason I was looking to trade is that I put about 24000 miles/year on my vehicle (so no lease) , and the BMW maintenance and repair cost after warranty is very expensive. I was ready after 2 BMWs to find an American made smaller SUV.
Cherokee tops Honda CRV ..USA,USA, USA
Edgar,02/07/2017
Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I just purchased a 2017 Cherokee Latitude a few weeks ago, and continue to be impressed. To put it in perspective, I also have a 2016 Honda CRV and can make a good comparison now. I had shopped both cars and negotiated rock bottom deals on both. The sticker price of the Jeep was $36K but with big rebates to be had the price of both cars ended up within $100 of each other, or $27.5K out the door going with their mid level trim; Latitude for the Jeep and EX for the CRV. But compare what I got in terms of value: Power: the 6 cylinder engine of the Jeep is is much more powerful and smooth than the 4 cylinder in the Honda..a 90 hp difference..advantage Jeep. Convenience: The Jeep has Power tailgate, Much better/larger LCD Infotainment System, Remote Start, More Adjustable and comfortable power front seats Auto Mirror, integrated 911 system etc not on the CRV. The CRV came with heated seats and the blind spot camera, both nice things but not of the value of the Jeep. Utility: The Jeep came with Roof Rails, Tow package (can tow 4500 lbs!), and full size spare. Honda did not include roof rails at that price point or tow hitch, and can tow only 1500 lbs if so configured. Advantage Jeep. Design: The Jeep has a unique outdoorsey presence about it, with off color stitching. The Honda is a good design, but more boring. The Jeep has a full panoramic sunroof, while the Honda just has a small standard one. 4WD: The Jeep has adjustable settings of the drive system, not to mention higher ground clearance and approach angles. While not a Trailhawk, the Jeep Latitude wins vs the CRV re offroad capabilities. Ride Quality: This is a big factor.:The Jeep is as smooth as can be; The Honda is great compared to other small SUV's and has an impressive CVT transmission but compared to the Jeep ride quality is not as good and does not feel as substantial. Especially on long highway trips, the Jeep with the V6 is just a better place to be and feels like a luxury car. In fairness the CRV scores some points with more cargo room, better mpg, and the blind spot camera. So in terms of Value, the Jeep is the clear winner and would even be worth the sticker price. In terms of reliability, I guess that is TBD, but the Jeep seems impressively solid and unstressed. If that is a big concern, Jeep offers an insane Lifetime/Unlimited Miles Warranty Upgrade for $2-3K. Being an import car buyer since 1982 ( my CRV was assembled in Canada), I am now changing my perception. Honda and CRV are always rated at the top of pack, and there are some outdated perceptions out there that imports are somehow better. Jeep Cherokee has one of the highest US contents of any vehicle. It is great to support fellow hard working Americans who make a product that is world class. USA, USA, USA!!
See all 52 reviews of the 2017 Jeep Cherokee
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Jeep Cherokee

Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Overland 4dr SUV 4WD (3.2L 6cyl 9A), L Plus 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), High Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), 75th Anniversary 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Overland 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and High Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Limited is priced between $16,190 and$27,477 with odometer readings between 11325 and84311 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude is priced between $16,188 and$27,000 with odometer readings between 10112 and73528 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is priced between $17,804 and$28,995 with odometer readings between 15504 and136966 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Sport is priced between $14,450 and$20,991 with odometer readings between 10658 and95027 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude is priced between $19,900 and$26,958 with odometer readings between 15035 and45696 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee Overland is priced between $23,500 and$25,023 with odometer readings between 25708 and33035 miles.

Which used 2017 Jeep Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Jeep Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 116 used and CPO 2017 Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,450 and mileage as low as 10112 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee.

