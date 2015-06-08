Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    29,904 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,499

    $4,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    55,831 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,900

    $3,593 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    40,189 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,988

    $2,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    42,152 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,500

    $3,136 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring in White
    certified

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    36,467 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,766

    $3,509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    37,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,991

    $3,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Gray
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    34,117 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,500

    $2,647 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    101,331 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,988

    $3,307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    98,486 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,991

    $2,614 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Black
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    27,000 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,988

    $2,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring in White
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    32,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,997

    $2,460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Silver
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    86,558 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $2,793 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Silver
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    43,226 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,359

    $2,079 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Gray
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    37,348 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,500

    $2,860 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring in Red
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Grand Touring

    97,782 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,490

    $1,661 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    23,463 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,500

    $1,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring in Red
    certified

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring

    28,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,400

    $1,975 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport in Black
    used

    2016 Mazda CX-5 Sport

    80,797 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,950

    $2,105 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,123 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda CX-5

Read recent reviews for the Mazda CX-5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.3279 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 279 reviews
  • 5
    (58%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (3%)
My second CX5!
Angel,08/06/2015
Touring 4dr SUV w/Prod. End 01/16 (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
I don't understand a lot of the reviews that I've seen here. I read some of the complaints and you could tell that these people forget what a car is supposed to be and do. They are complaining about the A/C, I haven't experienced any lack of cooling ability and I live in South Florida. This is an SUV meaning its bigger than a regular car so it takes more effort to cool, consider installing tinted window film if you need a cooler car. In terms of some of the other non-functioning or not to my liking features, please read the car manual, it is all in there. Some of the options could be disabled if it is too much work learning how to use them properly. This is a great car for the money, and it is the reason that I traded my 2014 for a brand new 2016. There was nothing wrong with the 2014, but having to get rid of my son's old car with high mileage, I found a great deal trading in both my cars for the new one. This car is the complete package; amazing performance, very safe, awesome looks, quality construction, very reliable and a bargain for your money. Like all cars, there are some flaws in the CX5, but so far I have not heard of the perfect car out there and probably never will, as each one of us have different needs and wants. That being said, the flaws I will talk about are minimal and won't affect your decision when buying a great performing SUV. 1) I wished the Bose Audio System was more powerful, I don't know if Bose decided to make a lower quality than usual system for Mazda or if it has to do with the speakers location but I certainly expect more from Bose. It is still a nice sound system and being packaged with the moonroof, makes sense for the price. The regular sound system with 6 speakers instead of the Bose 9, should be very weak. 2) I also consider the Technology Package a good addition unless you're comfortable following navigation instructions from a telephone, I prefer the car's GPS. It does take some getting used to versus the old tom-tom system, but I believe it's an upgraded version and you get 3 years of free map upgrades. 3) I could use more usb charging outlets, like behind the center console for the rear passengers, but again not a big deal. 4) I don't understand why the passenger seat has to be manually adjusted when it has six-way power driver seat. Again, no big deal. That being said, I love the new infotainment and its larger 7-inch touchscreen interface and the multifunction controller knob, it makes the whole driving experience better. You feel in control of all your needs with a touch of a button (music, phone, gps, etc.) The new electronic parking brake makes for a better looking cabin and extra space for you cellphone and/or wallet. I love the new keyless entry feature with just the press of a button at the doors and also the trunk. I definitely noted two big differences from my 2014 model, the quietness inside the cabin (which I love) and that is because Mazda added sound insulation for reduced road noise, and a smoother ride as a result of the revised suspension tuning. The smoother ride is something that I am still getting used to, being a speed junkie myself and a kart enthusiast I like a stiffer suspension, it gives me a better feel for the road. Nonetheless it makes for a more luxurious drive and I'm sure a lot of people will like that better. This is one of the things that is a matter of personal taste. On the other hand, Mazda added a "sport" mode selector that you can choose if you like higher revs and get the most out of its powerful engine. I am very happy with this vehicle. I have taken it on a long road trip and it is so comfortable, but also very responsive when you need to make a pass or speed up. I am sure everyone will find a comfortable position on the driver's seat. If you're looking for a compact SUV that feels bigger than it looks, gives you a quality ride without sacrificing performance and has anything you would like to have in today's car environment, look no further this is your car. Mazda quality has been proven for decades and their car engineering is at the top of the charts. I got my 2016 Touring CX5 with both packages (Technology and Moonroof/Bose), roof rack rails and crossbars for $27,000 (out the door), from an MSRP of just over $29K before taxes, fees and registration. You just can't get this type of vehicle with all the amenities, options and performance for that amount of money and the best part is that the Lexus, Audi and Acura owners who pay at least $10K more, still look mesmerized at you and your ride.
Report abuse
