Consumer Rating
(168)
2015 Jeep Cherokee Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and refined V6 engine
  • smooth and quiet ride
  • spacious passenger quarters
  • abundance of available high-end tech features
  • Trailhawk offers unique off-road capability for the segment.
  • Sluggish performance with four-cylinder engine
  • less cargo capacity than other small crossovers.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Jeep Cherokee offers more off-road capability than most people will expect from a crossover, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. It's worth a look if you're shopping for a small SUV.

Vehicle overview

Once upon a time, sport-utility vehicles were covered in mud, traversing streams and doing it all in the face of frugality. In the decades since, though, most car shoppers have realized that more sensible crossover SUVs are the way to go for everyday use. Jeep has tried to apply its off-roading heritage to some of its more civilized small crossovers (think Compass and Patriot), but the results have been disappointing. Thankfully, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee finally does come close to delivering the best of both real-world usability and capable off-road performance.

A crossover SUV, the 2015 Jeep Cherokee comes in Sport, Latitude, Trailhawk and Limited trim levels. This is the Limited.

That real-world usability starts with the Cherokee's quiet, comfortable and even plush ride quality compared with that of some other small crossovers. The well-laid-out interior is another bonus, and it comes with some fantastic standard and optional tech features. We're also fond of the Cherokee's optional V6 engine, which is smooth and has plenty of power and decent fuel economy ratings. Once the pavement ends, Jeep has you covered with the Cherokee Trailhawk trim level. With low-range gearing and special equipment like a locking rear differential, the Trailhawk can go much farther off-road than your standard all-wheel-drive crossover.

The Cherokee is likable, no doubt, but there are a few deficiencies worth noting. Despite its upscale interior, it may not be the best option if you frequently need to transport a lot of stuff. While the backseat is roomy for passengers, the rear cargo area is relatively small in comparison. Rivals are roomier, especially with the rear seats folded. Also, the Cherokee's four-cylinder engine is a mediocre performer, and the nine-speed automatic transmission can be annoyingly reluctant to downshift while at cruising speeds.

If you don't find the Cherokee quite to your liking, the 2015 Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, 2015 Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4 are all excellent choices for this class. The CR-V and RAV4 have considerably more interior space than the Cherokee, while the CX-5 and Escape are more enjoyable to drive, thanks to their sharper steering and handling. The Subaru Forester and XV Crosstrek might also be worth a look, given their better-than-average off-road abilities. Overall, though, the 2015 Cherokee is the best small Jeep not named Wrangler that we've driven in a long time.

2015 Jeep Cherokee models

The 2015 Jeep Cherokee is a five-passenger crossover SUV offered in four trim levels: Sport, Latitude, Trailhawk and Limited.

Standard equipment on the Sport includes 17-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, power accessories, keyless remote entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split rear seat, sliding and reclining rear seats, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker audio system with a 5-inch touchscreen interface, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary audio input and an SD card reader. A Cold Weather Group package is available with a wiper de-icer, remote ignition, heated power-folding mirrors, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. You can also get alloy wheels, a rearview camera, satellite radio and a CD player as stand-alone options.

The Latitude adds alloy wheels, roof rails, foglights, automatic headlights, a rearview camera, body-colored door handles and mirrors, privacy-tinted glass, LED interior lighting, a folding front passenger seat with a storage compartment inside the seat cushion, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 115-volt outlet. Latitudes also come with a wider range of options including a V6 engine, dual sunroofs (the front roof opens; the rear glass is fixed), an upgraded nine-speaker audio system and an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface with smartphone app integration. The Comfort/Convenience package bundles a power liftgate, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), satellite radio, remote start and a cargo cover and net.

Leather upholstery is standard in the Cherokee Limited, as is the 8.4-inch touchscreen interface. Navigation is optional.

The off-road-themed Trailhawk is four-wheel-drive only and comes with low-range gears, slightly wider 17-inch wheels and all-terrain tires, off-road oriented suspension tuning, a rear locking differential, skid plates, tow hooks, unique exterior trim, upgraded interior surfaces, a bigger gauge cluster display, the 8.4-inch touchscreen and satellite radio. Options on the Trailhawk include the Comfort/Convenience package (power liftgate, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, satellite radio and remote start), the Technology Group package (automatic high-beam control, adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning and low-speed crash mitigation, lane-departure warning and mitigation systems and an automated parallel and perpendicular parking system), leather upholstery, a navigation system and an upgraded audio system.

The Limited sheds the Trailhawk's off-road hardware, but includes all of the same interior electronics and gets most of the contents of the Comfort/Convenience package (minus the power liftgate). It also comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and leather upholstery. The Luxury Group package adds a power liftgate, xenon headlights, memory driver settings and ventilated front seats. The Technology Group package (as previously described with the Trailhawk) is also available on the Limited.

Available on all trim levels except the Sport is the SafetyTec package, which adds blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alerts and rear parking sensors. The Trailer Tow Group package adds a tow hitch, trailer tow wiring harness and an auxiliary transmission cooler.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Jeep Cherokee gets an engine stop-start system on V6-equipped models, slightly improving EPA fuel economy estimates. A rearview camera and automatic headlights are now standard on the Latitude and Trailhawk models, and a new frontal-crash mitigation system is optional.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all 2015 Jeep Cherokees is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 184 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. Optional on all but the base Sport is a 3.2-liter V6 that makes 271 hp and 239 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard with both engines.

You have your choice of front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive with either engine, but Trailhawk models are 4WD only. Jeep offers two 4WD systems. Standard on four-wheel-drive Sport, Latitude and Limited models is the light-duty Active Drive I 4WD system; it requires no input from the driver and is suitable for driving in wintry conditions. Standard on the Trailhawk and optional on other 4WD Jeep Cherokees is the more deluxe Active Drive II system, which features low-range gearing to give the vehicle extra capability in off-road situations. The Trailhawk also has a locking rear differential to aid progress on rough terrain.

In addition, four-wheel-drive Cherokees feature a Selec-Terrain dial with selectable Auto, Snow, Sport and Sand/Mud modes to optimize traction; the Trailhawk features an additional Rock mode. Hill start assist is standard on all Cherokees, but only the Trailhawk has hill descent control. A tow package is available on all 2015 Jeep Cherokees, and with it included, V6 models have a healthy 4,500-pound towing capacity when properly equipped.

This the Selec-Terrain dial you'll find in most four-wheel-drive Cherokees. The Trailhawk version also has a Rock mode.

With so many engine/drivetrain combinations for the Cherokee, there are several different mileage ratings  from the EPA. Equipped with front-wheel drive and the four-cylinder engine, the Cherokee is rated at 25 mpg combined (22 city/31 highway). With the V6 and front-wheel drive, the estimate is 24 mpg combined (21/29).

EPA-estimated fuel economy for Cherokees with the Active Drive I 4WD system and four-cylinder engines is 24 mpg combined (21/28), which is slightly below average for this class, while V6 Cherokees with this 4WD system are rated at 23 mpg combined (20/28). With the Active Drive II system, estimates stand at 23 mpg combined (21/27) with the four-cylinder and 22 mpg combined with the V6. With its all-terrain tires, the Trailhawk gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg combined with the four-cylinder or the V6.

In Edmunds testing, a four-wheel-drive Cherokee Limited with the Active Drive I system went from zero to 60 in 7.4 seconds, a good time for the class. A Cherokee Trailhawk (also with the V6) did the sprint in 8.0 seconds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment on all 2015 Cherokees includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is optional on the Sport trim level and standard on all other models.

Trailhawk and Limited models can also be equipped with an option package that adds adaptive cruise control, a forward-collision warning and mitigation system (with automatic brake intervention in potential collision situations), a lane-departure warning system and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic alerts.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Cherokee Trailhawk came to a stop from 60 mph in 131 feet. The all-terrain tires contribute to that lengthy stop, but it's still one of the longest distances we've ever recorded in the segment. A Cherokee Limited with more common all-season tires and 4WD came to a stop in 122 feet, which is a couple feet better than average.

In government crash tests, the Cherokee received an overall rating of four out of five possible stars, with four stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Cherokee a best possible rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-crash and roof-strength crash tests. The Cherokee's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Although the four-cylinder engine has as much horsepower as most rivals' base engines, the Cherokee is heavy for a small crossover SUV, which makes the engine feel sluggish when accelerating up to highway speeds. This engine also has a more raucous sound than other four-cylinders in this class.

We really like the V6 engine, though, as it gives the 2015 Jeep Cherokee a relaxed, refined demeanor not found in any SUV with a four-cylinder engine. There's plenty of power here, and the nine-speed automatic provides smooth upshifts. But once you're cruising in top gear, the Cherokee can be a bit reluctant to downshift in response to your gas pedal inputs.

The Cherokee is exceptionally quiet at highway speeds. And over rough city streets, the Cherokee offers about as cushy a ride as you'll get in this class. The downside is that the Jeep feels heavy and soft when going around turns. Its steering is precise, but the new Cherokee isn't sporty like the Escape or CX-5.

Ride comfort is excellent in the Jeep Cherokee, and it's one of only a few compact crossover SUVs with a V6 engine.

All Cherokees have a bit more ground clearance than the norm, but it's the Cherokee Trailhawk, which earned an "B" rating from our testing department, that stands out for off-road ability. If you have the inclination, the Trailhawk can take on some pretty serious trails, thanks to its advanced 4WD system and rear locking differential.

For more driving impressions, be sure to check out our long-term test of the 2014 Jeep Cherokee as well.

Interior

In the past, the standard Cherokee may have seemed far behind the Grand Cherokee in terms of quality and capability, but no more. The materials in the 2015 Jeep Cherokee have a high-quality look and feel, especially on upper trim levels. The available 8.4-inch touchscreen entertainment and navigation interface (Uconnect) is truly great and worth the extra cost if you can make the jump out of the Sport trim levels. It features easy-to-navigate menus, big touch buttons, voice commands and an accompanying knob that makes whipping through iPod menus a breeze.

Passenger quarters are spacious in the 2015 Jeep Cherokee. It's easy to get comfortable in the available power driver seat, which offers ample adjustability (although the steering wheel has an oddly limited range of height adjustment). The rear seat reclines, allows fore-and-aft adjustment and the high-mounted bench supports adults' thighs without pushing their heads into the rafters. This is one of the better backseats in the compact crossover class.

Adults will find the Cherokee's rear seat spacious and comfortable. Rear-facing car seats fit well back here, too.

Occupants' comfort comes at the expense of cargo capacity, though. There are just 24.6 cubic feet of space behind the second row and 54.9 with the rear seats folded. Both figures are 10-15 fewer cubic feet than what most other compact crossover SUVs offer. A lack of truly useful storage space up front for your personal effects is another drawback.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

5(19%)
4(13%)
3(15%)
2(14%)
1(39%)
2.6
168 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Do your research
Britni,01/29/2016
Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
In April 2015 we purchased a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, brand new! They literally unwrapped it in front of us. We were so excited for a little luxury upgrade! This car was just gorgeous inside and out! This is our 3rd Jeep, in the last 5 years. Soon after the purchase we began having issues. When we would call into the dealership to bring up our concerns regarding the violent shifting of the transmission we were told it was “normal” on EVERY occasion. So far, in 9 months it has been in for 3 recalls and 2 “software updates”. By September ’15 the transmission issues had gotten so bad we finally got them to agree to “test drive” our vehicle, our numerous attempts prior to this were always met with “well this is normal for this vehicle” and then we were told that the service department was so backed up with transmission repairs that we would have to drop off our vehicle for possibly up to two weeks, before they could look at it and we would NOT be provided a rental since the “check engine light was not on” . After basically demanding that they check this problem out because the car was just months old and has only 6k miles on it they agreed to “check” it on September 18th, they still refused to give us a rental, and we agreed to leave it for the weekend so they could address the problem. They called to notify us that they had “test drove” the car and nothing was wrong with it, my husband requested that he be able to sit in a test drive with the service man the following morning and asked him not to start or drive the car until he got there, when he showed up to do this test drive the service department told him they test drove the car again (even though they were asked not to) and that again, they found “nothing wrong with it” At this point my husband was furious. Not only did they not address the problem, but they also didn’t care to follow the requests of the cars owner. Now it is January 2016, the car is still shifting hard, or not shifting at all, as well as an issue with a recall that was done a few months ago for the car where when you would turn the air/heat on the car would sputter and almost stall, was happening again, even after the supposed “software update” So we once again contact the dealer to address an issue, they again tell us we need to just drop off our vehicle for an unspecified amount of time and they will not provide us with a rental, mind you this is our daily driver. So we then contact Chrysler directly, where they inform us we are eligible for a rental, and they will make sure that we get one, as well as be able to leave our car at the dealership for 5 days and then we will go from there. January 22, 2016 we take drop our vehicle off at the dealership so they can try to tell us what is going on with the transmission, again we are told that this is “normal” they tell us that it is a “Fiat Transmission, and that it shifts gears differently” miraculously this time the service department drives the car and says they do feel the issues we are bringing up, and that is was a “software update” to fix the problem. Well… I have already had a software update, that FAILED! Following I will list the issues; First the vehicle shifts roughly into every gear, causing my vehicle to jolt forward, second, when at a complete stop and then beginning to accelerate the vehicle has a delay, the engine revs and it finally jerks forward to go. Most the time the vehicle reaches 5-6k RPMs before it ever shifts gears. Third, when you start the car and turn on the air/heat the car drops below 1k RPMs, shakes and almost stalls. NONE of this is “normal” as the dealership states, this is especially NOT “normal” for a brand new car with significantly low mileage. The transmission should have ZERO problems. When I received my vehicle back from the dealership this last time, I got onto the freeway to drive home and it wasn’t until the vehicle reached 6k RPMs that it finally shifted into a gear. This is 100% unsafe, like I stated earlier in my letter, this is our daily driver, it is the vehicle that I buckle my two young children into EVERY SINGLE DAY, I count on this vehicle to get me to and from my destination in the safest manner available. Because of the jerking from the shifting of the transmission it can easily result in an accident. There have been times where I have almost hit the person in front of me because of the jolt forward coming out of a complete stop, as well as almost being hit from behind because my vehicle does not accelerate properly. This is not something I want to wait around for, this is something I am not willing to deal with until another “software update” is available, or until the manufacturer finally recalls this vehicle (which will happen) because it is a clear safety issue, causing my family to potentially be injured or worse. I do not feel safe in this vehicle, nor do I feel comfortable putting my children in it. Two visits to the dealership to repair this problem is far too many for a car
Issues, Issues, Issues
towsonres,12/30/2014
Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
I want to start by saying that I love the comfort and styling of this car. I have the 6 cylinder, but that was not in the drop down menu. Jeep may have a serious problem with the Cherokee. Bought my first jeep on a Monday and started to have parking break issues. No fix after three trips back to the dealer to rectify the issue, so the dealer swapped out for another. I drove the new one for 300 miles and had a transmission code, which forced me to limp it back to the dealership. They swapped out the transmission module and they think that this may fix the problem. I sure hope so. I do feel that if you buy a vehicle in excess of $30,000 there should not be trouble the first week.
Beauty with no brains
aryann,12/22/2014
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
DO NOT BUY THIS CAR. There are trasnmission problems starting at 1k miles on my 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited. The car is well built and looks great from exterior and interior. But the mechanics are a failure. My jeep stated hard shifting at 1k miles. I even had a time when I couldn't move the vehicle. I have been to the dealer several times and they haven't been able to solve my issue. Seems that I am not the only one with this issue if you search over the internet for "hard-shifting" issues with Cherokees you will understand. I am very disappointed that I have to take my new car to the dealer every couple of weeks where I get no solution to the problem
Don't buy it. Chrysler can't or won't fix it.
strman,05/14/2015
Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A)
Firstly, I have the V6 model Trailhawk. It was a great car for the first 11000 miles but then one day I received an RO1 recall notice for a software reprogramming. Don't do it. This reprogramming disables second gear because they know there is a serious design flaw with the transmission. The recall reprogramming limits the down shifting of the tranny so you end up with a car that is always in the wrong gear and a herky jerky pig to drive. I once rated this car with 5 stars but feel compelled to warn the public now because so far Chrysler appears to be unwilling and very uncaring to restore this vehicle to what I paid for. Update: This Cherokee was long ago dumped, traded for a 2016 Subaru Outback 3.6r. The Jeep was a ridiculous Lemon, an absolute swindle and worst purchase of my 64 years. The 4WD would always disable and FCA disabled 2nd gear, making it pig to drive So far my current Outback is a far superior vehicle and much better off road and on. I already have 23,000 on it.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Jeep Cherokee

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Overview

The Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee is offered in the following submodels: Cherokee SUV. Available styles include Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Altitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Latitude is priced between $11,900 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 14617 and118795 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited is priced between $13,178 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 16970 and105750 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk is priced between $14,595 and$20,956 with odometer readings between 49026 and143436 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Sport is priced between $12,250 and$14,891 with odometer readings between 40711 and86933 miles.

Which used 2015 Jeep Cherokees are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Jeep Cherokee for sale near. There are currently 63 used and CPO 2015 Cherokees listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,900 and mileage as low as 14617 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

