2021 Jeep Cherokee Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 03/06/2020

The Jeep Cherokee has a big challenge to contend with. On one hand, it has to deliver the kind of comfort and convenience that's expected of family-friendly small SUVs such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. On the other, it's a Jeep and it needs more off-road capabilities than those more conventional crossovers. It fills the middle ground between the smaller Jeep Compass and larger Grand Cherokee nicely, and it's in a numerical tie for fourth place with the Hyundai Tucson in Edmunds' rankings. That could all change soon, though.

If heavily camouflaged test vehicles roaming Michigan weren't enough of an indication, Jeep has announced that the Cherokee will be fully redesigned for 2021. Based on spy shots, we don't expect it to be much bigger, but the interior looks to be more luxurious and up-to-date. Outside of that, we'll just have to wait until it's officially unveiled.

It's all but guaranteed the 2021 Cherokee will benefit from the next generation of Fiat Chrysler's praiseworthy Uconnect infotainment system that will be quicker and have more features than before. We also expect there will be a broad spectrum of models to choose from, including an off-road-capable Trailhawk and a luxury-leaning Limited model.

We wouldn't be surprised to see a more efficient four-cylinder replace the previous model's V6 base engine. Perhaps there'll even be an electrified hybrid model at a later date.