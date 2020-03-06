2021 Jeep Cherokee
Price Range
- Starting around $35,000-$40,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- Late 2020-early 2021
What to expect
- Fresh styling with familiar Jeep themes
- A more refined interior
- Likely more engine choices
- Likely the start of the fifth Cherokee generation debuting for 2021
What is the Cherokee?
The Jeep Cherokee has a big challenge to contend with. On one hand, it has to deliver the kind of comfort and convenience that's expected of family-friendly small SUVs such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. On the other, it's a Jeep and it needs more off-road capabilities than those more conventional crossovers. It fills the middle ground between the smaller Jeep Compass and larger Grand Cherokee nicely, and it's in a numerical tie for fourth place with the Hyundai Tucson in Edmunds' rankings. That could all change soon, though.
If heavily camouflaged test vehicles roaming Michigan weren't enough of an indication, Jeep has announced that the Cherokee will be fully redesigned for 2021. Based on spy shots, we don't expect it to be much bigger, but the interior looks to be more luxurious and up-to-date. Outside of that, we'll just have to wait until it's officially unveiled.
It's all but guaranteed the 2021 Cherokee will benefit from the next generation of Fiat Chrysler's praiseworthy Uconnect infotainment system that will be quicker and have more features than before. We also expect there will be a broad spectrum of models to choose from, including an off-road-capable Trailhawk and a luxury-leaning Limited model.
We wouldn't be surprised to see a more efficient four-cylinder replace the previous model's V6 base engine. Perhaps there'll even be an electrified hybrid model at a later date.
Edmunds says
The fourth-generation Cherokee ranks a respectable fourth in its class and represents a choice that has more personality and off-road credentials than its rivals. We're eager to see if it will have the family-friendly chops to take on the dominant Honda CR-V. Check back in the coming weeks since we're expecting a sneak peek soon.
