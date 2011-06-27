Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata Consumer Reviews

Uncompromised comfort and refinement gemigniani1 , 07/26/2014 32 of 32 people found this review helpful I rented a base model with only 300 miles on it. I'm a tough reviewer, but this car really impressed me. I loved the dash - Hyundai made the controls very simple and intuitive - so you'll never get angry at the car because you can't figure out how to work the climate control, cruise control, etc. At highway speed there is zero wind noise (amazing). The quietness, ride smoothness, comfy seats, cold and powerful AC and the quality look and feel to everything are reminiscent of the 1990's Camry's we all loved. Toyota doesn't make a Camry with uncompromised comfort and refinement anymore so it's neat to know the Hyundai does and it's called the Sonata Report Abuse

Sure is nice. cravey , 10/07/2014 GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 29 of 29 people found this review helpful I picked up a 2014 GLS after several rides in a friend's 2013. All the current tech gizmos are there including butt warmers and a hi-res backup camera. The ride is comfortable and secure, handling is very good. Visibility is only average as the seating seems a bit low; got to concentrate to avoid scraping the wheels around curbs. "Eco" setting short-shifts the transmission, ok in town but annoying in hilly terrain; regular mode delivers 26 mpg anyway in a 50/50 mix. ***10/2016 update. Still regarded as a wise purchase. No issues. Highway economy at a steady 70 with cruise control was 38 mpg. The engine could have used more torque but will happily rev to find needed performance. Manual mode transmission is great for descents. The onboard average fuel economy readout is about 2.5 mpg overoptimistic. The satellite-enabled radio is slick, and the Bluetooth hands-free cell phone system is a joy to use! ***4/2017 update. No major issues or failures. The female half of the seat belt is so short that finding it on dark mornings is more luck than skill. Still wish the engine had more torque; switching over to manual mode and holding a lower gear to keep the revs up is a work-around. ***10/2017 update. Still no failures. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Red Turbo brianj6 , 06/07/2014 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2014 turbo SE. I wanted a v6 but did not want to spend the gas for the power, so the turbo fits the bill. With 274 horsepower it has plenty of power for merging onto the freeway, passing, and gets a respectable 0-60 time. I am averaging 23 mpg city, and 33 hwy. The car is smoother and quieter than the 2013 gls we have. The backup camera is nice, it take some getting used to if you never had one. I have already used it to help in parallel parking. I like the handling, steering, power, comfort, and style that the Sonata turbo SE has. I highly recommend the Sonata turbo to anyone wanting the power of a v6 but the gas mileage of a 4 banger. Report Abuse

70+ widow reviews Hyundai 2014 Sonata Ann Barcome , 09/30/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful It's comfy, rides well at all speeds; great performance -- just like its owner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse