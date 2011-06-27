2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Review
- Spacious interior with comfortable front seats
- User-friendly infotainment interface
- Low fuel-efficiency figures for the class
- Not as much cargo space as hatchback competitors
- Grabby brake-pedal feel can make it hard to stop smoothly
When it comes to plug-in hybrid vehicles, fuel efficiency and electric-only range are vitally important. Unfortunately for the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid, those are some of its weak points. With an electric-only range of 28 miles and EPA-estimated 39 mpg combined rating, it's well below what alternatives such as the Honda Clarity Plug-in, Toyota Prius Prime and Chevrolet Volt deliver.
The Sonata may gain favor with shoppers seeking a more traditional-looking sedan, though, and we like its easy-to-use tech. This year the styling gets a refresh to match the rest of the Sonata lineup and gains more advanced safety features and interior conveniences. Combined with Hyundai's generous warranty, it certainly has its appeal, but those probably aren't enough to overcome its efficiency shortcomings.
2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid models
The 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid is a midsize family sedan offered in two trim levels: base and Limited. Under the hood is 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 50-kilowatt (67-horsepower) electric motor. Total system output is 202 horsepower, delivered to the front wheels by way of a six-speed automatic transmission. It has an EPA-estimated EV range of 28 miles on a full charge.
Standard base model features include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, a hands-free trunklid, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, a manual height-adjustable passenger seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, Hyundai's Blue Link emergency communications, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration, a 7-inch touchscreen and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite and HD radio, and two USB ports (one front, one charge-only in the rear).
If you are looking for more, though, step up to the Limited. You'll get adaptive LED headlights, rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power front passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory functions, a wireless charging pad, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system and an upgraded nine-speaker Infinity sound system. The Limited also comes with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, a drowsy driver warning system, and automatic high beams.
- Automatic Emergency Braking
- Provides an audible warning if a collision with a vehicle ahead of you is imminent and will apply the brakes if you don't respond in time.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Monitors blind spots and provides a warning if you start to change lanes with another car present.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Provides an audible and visual warning if you drift outside of your lane and will nudge you back if you don't respond in time.
