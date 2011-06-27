Overall rating

When it comes to plug-in hybrid vehicles, fuel efficiency and electric-only range are vitally important. Unfortunately for the 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid, those are some of its weak points. With an electric-only range of 28 miles and EPA-estimated 39 mpg combined rating, it's well below what alternatives such as the Honda Clarity Plug-in, Toyota Prius Prime and Chevrolet Volt deliver.

The Sonata may gain favor with shoppers seeking a more traditional-looking sedan, though, and we like its easy-to-use tech. This year the styling gets a refresh to match the rest of the Sonata lineup and gains more advanced safety features and interior conveniences. Combined with Hyundai's generous warranty, it certainly has its appeal, but those probably aren't enough to overcome its efficiency shortcomings.