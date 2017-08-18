Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid for Sale Near Me

52 listings
Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 52 listings
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    30,695 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,980

  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid in Black
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid

    32,993 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,999

    $431 Below Market
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    32,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $16,999

    $288 Below Market
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid

    54,677 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,000

    $201 Below Market
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    36,455 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,488

    $485 Below Market
  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    40,087 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,998

  • 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid

    47,313 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,998

  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    35,601 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,950

    $3,100 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid

    21,821 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,998

  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid in Gray
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid

    39,934 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,950

    $2,036 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior

    31,710 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,590

  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    20,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,495

    $1,506 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    26,263 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,998

    $1,655 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in Gray
    certified

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    15,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,500

    $271 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid in White
    certified

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid

    40,564 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $16,999

    $775 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in Gray
    certified

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    54,894 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,400

    $780 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior in White
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior

    28,525 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,998

    $402 Below Market
  • 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited

    38,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,998

    $872 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating
3.815 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (53%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Excellent Car Overall - Big Improvement Over Prev
GD,05/14/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Now that gas is cheap - under $3 in California (of course it won't last) I wanted to update my Sonata Plug In Review. First - FINALLY - Hyundai made good on its promise to add Apple Car Play and Android Auto via a very long and painful software update (3 hrs+). They also fixed an annoying problem on the LCD display in EV mode instead of a big giant battery it now splits the screen in 2 with the battery on the right and the EV remaining distance on the left (previously only seen in the instrument cluster display) So, there's that. Also something was fixed with Bluetooth, my Samsung phone now pairs very fast and remembers the last App playing audio and starts automatically but it STILL will not stay in Shuffle mode if you have an ipod or iphone, so everytime the car is started its about 50 clicks to go back to shuffle/random play mode sigh. So, the Truth is I have only bought 16 gallons of gas in 5,800 miles of driving, I think that speaks for itself. Even with cheap gas -- I am paying nearly zero to drive all over the place. Since gas is so cheap, I tried 91 instead of 89 and it made a HUGE difference in the engine's performance. Seriously a big improvement, and I don't know why because Hyundai says do not use 91 so whatever. The gas mode is much more responsive and smooth on 91. Also, not explained well in the manual, the CHG MODE will recharge the EV battery with 380 volts on the highway in about 30 minutes. The engine is also much more responsive in the mode, but of course there is no hybrid mode working so I only use it on the highway where I can keep a consistent speed. One other weird thing I have experienced, the ventilated front seats (AC) are not very good or mine are defective. I have tested them in a Dodge Charger V8 and they are way better, more air flow and cooler. Hyundai probably just went with a cheap version. I STILL MUST complain about the awful Blue Link Mobile App. Why Hyundai??? The app is still slow, slow, slow, doesnt connect much of the time, and it should be free! So I can still see charge info but I cannot start the car -- lol because they want me to pay for it. no way I have owned this car for one month, and 1,543 miles. I have not bought gas once. The free full tank from the dealer is about 1/2 full, the only time it uses gas is on my way home from work (Toll Road) in Southern California and it switches silently into Hyb mode. But, understand it still has battery left for hybrid mode and its then begins charging the battery. Unfortunately, my Sonata Plug In (Limited) always shows incorrect battery info. For example, 30% battery remaining but only 2 miles of all EV mode available. Hyundai needs to fix this and the "stupid" battery gauge under the speedometer. It has blue and white lines but its so confusing even the Service Manager couldn't figure it out! Vehicle is really nice, and drives great. HOWEVER -- the BlueLink Mobile App and Service are TERRIBLE! Most of the time the service is "unavailable" or some other useless error message. When it does work it takes 10-15 minutes to reach my car with the App - Unacceptable Hyundai. I decided to Lease this time because no matter how great a Hyundai vehicle is, their resale value is the worst in the auto game. I know, I had 2 Sonata hybrids and had to pay to get out of them both. The 2015 lost 50% of it value in 10 months!!! So beware - only lease this car so you can give it back at the end. One additional comment about charging. You would think in Southern CA where Hyundai is headquartered there would be EV charging stations everywhere -- Nope. They are a nightmare to find and when you do, every Tesla is town is plugged-in for hours. Also, the charging stations are not free. There are several different ones Charge + and others that you have to sign up for in advance and get a card to use them. It's really a hassle. Unlike Nissan, Hyundai will NOT allow you to charge your car at their dealerships - really bad PR Hyundai. Overall I enjoy the car a lot. But no Apple OR Android App integration means old bluetooth for your phone. And, Hyundai bluetooth is soooo slowwwww to connect to my iPhone and Samsung S7, I usually end up listening to my old iPod I have plugged in. The XM sound quality is horrible, so I wouldn't even bother signing up for a subscription. One other weird thing, the radio keeps playing after turning off the car (can be configured) but the power windows stop working...lol very weird. The car needs a usable Mobile App and to charge faster (9 hrs in my garage on a standard outlet and the cable gets very hot too. Sometimes the fan under the hood kicks on while its charging..hmm) Lastly, on a new model with all this technology - -why did Hyundai put plain old bulbs in the license plate holder (and the dome lights). I mean that just seems really like an oversight in my view. I replaced them with Sylvania White LEDS from Amazon but I dont think I should have needed to.
Report abuse
