Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid for Sale Near Me
52 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 30,695 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,980
- certified
2016 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid32,993 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,999$431 Below Market
- 32,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,999$288 Below Market
- 54,677 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,000$201 Below Market
- 36,455 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,488$485 Below Market
- 40,087 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,998
- 47,313 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,998
- 35,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,950$3,100 Below Market
- 21,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,998
- 39,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,950$2,036 Below Market
- 31,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,590
- 20,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,495$1,506 Below Market
- 26,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998$1,655 Below Market
- 15,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,500$271 Below Market
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid40,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,999$775 Below Market
- 54,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,400$780 Below Market
- 28,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,998$402 Below Market
- 38,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,998$872 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.815 Reviews
Report abuse
GD,05/14/2016
Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
Now that gas is cheap - under $3 in California (of course it won't last) I wanted to update my Sonata Plug In Review. First - FINALLY - Hyundai made good on its promise to add Apple Car Play and Android Auto via a very long and painful software update (3 hrs+). They also fixed an annoying problem on the LCD display in EV mode instead of a big giant battery it now splits the screen in 2 with the battery on the right and the EV remaining distance on the left (previously only seen in the instrument cluster display) So, there's that. Also something was fixed with Bluetooth, my Samsung phone now pairs very fast and remembers the last App playing audio and starts automatically but it STILL will not stay in Shuffle mode if you have an ipod or iphone, so everytime the car is started its about 50 clicks to go back to shuffle/random play mode sigh. So, the Truth is I have only bought 16 gallons of gas in 5,800 miles of driving, I think that speaks for itself. Even with cheap gas -- I am paying nearly zero to drive all over the place. Since gas is so cheap, I tried 91 instead of 89 and it made a HUGE difference in the engine's performance. Seriously a big improvement, and I don't know why because Hyundai says do not use 91 so whatever. The gas mode is much more responsive and smooth on 91. Also, not explained well in the manual, the CHG MODE will recharge the EV battery with 380 volts on the highway in about 30 minutes. The engine is also much more responsive in the mode, but of course there is no hybrid mode working so I only use it on the highway where I can keep a consistent speed. One other weird thing I have experienced, the ventilated front seats (AC) are not very good or mine are defective. I have tested them in a Dodge Charger V8 and they are way better, more air flow and cooler. Hyundai probably just went with a cheap version. I STILL MUST complain about the awful Blue Link Mobile App. Why Hyundai??? The app is still slow, slow, slow, doesnt connect much of the time, and it should be free! So I can still see charge info but I cannot start the car -- lol because they want me to pay for it. no way I have owned this car for one month, and 1,543 miles. I have not bought gas once. The free full tank from the dealer is about 1/2 full, the only time it uses gas is on my way home from work (Toll Road) in Southern California and it switches silently into Hyb mode. But, understand it still has battery left for hybrid mode and its then begins charging the battery. Unfortunately, my Sonata Plug In (Limited) always shows incorrect battery info. For example, 30% battery remaining but only 2 miles of all EV mode available. Hyundai needs to fix this and the "stupid" battery gauge under the speedometer. It has blue and white lines but its so confusing even the Service Manager couldn't figure it out! Vehicle is really nice, and drives great. HOWEVER -- the BlueLink Mobile App and Service are TERRIBLE! Most of the time the service is "unavailable" or some other useless error message. When it does work it takes 10-15 minutes to reach my car with the App - Unacceptable Hyundai. I decided to Lease this time because no matter how great a Hyundai vehicle is, their resale value is the worst in the auto game. I know, I had 2 Sonata hybrids and had to pay to get out of them both. The 2015 lost 50% of it value in 10 months!!! So beware - only lease this car so you can give it back at the end. One additional comment about charging. You would think in Southern CA where Hyundai is headquartered there would be EV charging stations everywhere -- Nope. They are a nightmare to find and when you do, every Tesla is town is plugged-in for hours. Also, the charging stations are not free. There are several different ones Charge + and others that you have to sign up for in advance and get a card to use them. It's really a hassle. Unlike Nissan, Hyundai will NOT allow you to charge your car at their dealerships - really bad PR Hyundai. Overall I enjoy the car a lot. But no Apple OR Android App integration means old bluetooth for your phone. And, Hyundai bluetooth is soooo slowwwww to connect to my iPhone and Samsung S7, I usually end up listening to my old iPod I have plugged in. The XM sound quality is horrible, so I wouldn't even bother signing up for a subscription. One other weird thing, the radio keeps playing after turning off the car (can be configured) but the power windows stop working...lol very weird. The car needs a usable Mobile App and to charge faster (9 hrs in my garage on a standard outlet and the cable gets very hot too. Sometimes the fan under the hood kicks on while its charging..hmm) Lastly, on a new model with all this technology - -why did Hyundai put plain old bulbs in the license plate holder (and the dome lights). I mean that just seems really like an oversight in my view. I replaced them with Sylvania White LEDS from Amazon but I dont think I should have needed to.
Related Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2012
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Lexus GS 350 2015
- Used Ford Taurus 2018
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid 2017
- Used Toyota Prius 2015
- Used Jeep Compass 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Buick Enclave
- Used Subaru Impreza
- Used Toyota Celica
- Used BMW 4 Series
- Used BMW 7 Series
- Used Genesis G80
- Used Lincoln Navigator
- Used HUMMER H3
- Used Subaru Ascent
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Ram Dakota
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Elantra Savannah GA
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Tallahassee FL
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Irving TX
- Used Hyundai Elantra Mckinney TX
- Used Hyundai Azera Dayton OH
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Toledo OH
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Saint Louis MO
- Used Hyundai Accent Waco TX
- Used Hyundai Accent Everett WA
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Spartanburg SC
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Veracruz 2011 Naperville IL
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2012 New Germany MN
- Used Hyundai Kona 2018 Marietta GA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- BMW M5 2020
- 2021 BMW M5 News
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 INFINITI QX50
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
- 2020 XC60
- 2020 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Niro EV
- 2020 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 Lamborghini Aventador
- 2020 XF
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2021 Transit Connect
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2020 Prius Prime
- 2020 INFINITI Q60
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2019 e-Golf