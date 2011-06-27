Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,024
|$23,355
|$26,118
|Clean
|$20,558
|$22,847
|$25,519
|Average
|$19,625
|$21,831
|$24,320
|Rough
|$18,693
|$20,815
|$23,121
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,103
|$23,398
|$26,118
|Clean
|$20,635
|$22,889
|$25,519
|Average
|$19,700
|$21,871
|$24,320
|Rough
|$18,764
|$20,853
|$23,121
Estimated values
2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,230
|$20,378
|$22,917
|Clean
|$17,826
|$19,935
|$22,391
|Average
|$17,017
|$19,048
|$21,339
|Rough
|$16,209
|$18,162
|$20,287