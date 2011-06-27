  1. Home
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Review

Pros & Cons

  • Above-average all-electric plug-in range
  • Spacious interior with comfortable front seats
  • User-friendly infotainment interface
  • Not as much cargo space as hatchback competitors
  • Grabby brake-pedal feel can make it hard to stop smoothly
Which Sonata Plug-in Hybrid does Edmunds recommend?

The 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid comes in just two versions: the base model and the Limited. There's nothing wrong with picking the base model. You'll get most of the features you'll probably want, including a big touchscreen interface, a power driver seat, heated front seats, and keyless entry and ignition. The Limited is harder to justify. It adds features that are nice to have but certainly aren't necessary, and the price increase is substantial. But note that you'll need to get the Limited if you want forward collision warning and lane departure warning.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

As its name suggests, the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid sedan can be plugged into an electrical outlet or charging station to charge its lithium-ion battery pack. That battery is five times larger than the one in the automaker's regular Sonata Hybrid, giving the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid's upsized electric motor the ability to propel this midsize sedan up to 27 miles in all-electric mode.

The advantage should be obvious. There's none of the range anxiety experienced by drivers of all-electric vehicles because once the battery's charge is depleted, the Sonata's internal combustion engine comes online and the car operates as a normal gasoline-electric hybrid. The result is 99 miles per gallon equivalent when you figure in the all-electric range and a solid 39 mpg in traditional hybrid mode. Besides its powertrain, the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid offers the same traits as the regular Sonata, such as a roomy interior, a pleasant driving demeanor and a long list of standard features. Overall, the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid's combination of plug-in capability and traditional midsize sedan strengths makes it a solid pick.

Trim tested

The 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid is a midsize family sedan offered in two trim levels: base and Limited. Under the hood is 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 50-kilowatt (67-horsepower) electric motor. Total system output is 202 hp, delivered to the front wheels by way of a six-speed automatic transmission. The base Plug-in Hybrid comes well-equipped with features, so the Limited mostly adds on luxury-oriented features plus a few extra driver safety aids.

You'll likely be quite happy with the base model's standard equipment. Highlights include 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a hands-free trunklid, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone app integration, an 8-inch touchscreen and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

If you are looking for more, though, step up to the Limited. You'll get xenon headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power front passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and an upgraded nine-speaker Infinity sound system. The Limited also comes with forward collision warning, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors and automatic high-beam headlight control.

The sole factory option, offered only on the Limited, is an interior trim package with distinctive blue leather.

Driving

The Plug-in accelerates to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is average for a hybrid sedan. We like the six-speed automatic transmission as it provides a more traditional shifting experience than a CVT. Less impressive is the grabby feel of the Sonata Hybrid's brake pedal.

Comfort

The Plug-in Hybrid's ride is smooth on all manner of pavement, and the cabin is quiet at highway speeds. This is a car that will get you to your destination without wearing you out. It's not an exciting car to drive, certainly, but the Sonata Hybrid heads where you point it.

Interior

The Plug-in Hybrid's cabin is roomy and comfortable. The seats are supportive and nicely padded, and the cabin itself is remarkably quiet. There's plenty of head-, legroom and shoulder room and a vast backseat, although rear headroom is tighter than in the hybrid's competitors.

Utility

The Sonata Plug-in Hybrid's trunk is smaller because of the larger battery pack, leaving just 9.9 cubic feet of cargo room compared to the Sonata Hybrid's 13.3 cubic feet. The Toyota Prius Prime's hatchback design has more cargo-carrying versatility.

Technology

The 8-inch touchscreen has crisp graphics and straightforward menus, although some drivers might find that it's a bit of a stretch to reach comfortably. A unique gauge cluster displaying various hybrid system readouts is one of the few visible indicators that you're driving a gas-electric car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid.

5(89%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.6
9 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just enough battery to do the job...
Rob Davy,11/12/2016
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I commute 34 miles each way to work. The battery on this car has been able to get me almost all the way to work with minimal use of gas (like 2 to 14 miles of gas depending on my charge percentage). When I charge at work, I have actually been able to get all the way home just on battery. I am 6'7" tall and I fit very comfortably in this car. And, that actually says a lot considering I am a very large man as well. Being able to fit was obviously my number one most important criteria. My buying decision also included carpool lane access criteria. This car is allowed to drive in the carpool lane in Utah. But, you have to have a C Decal, which is won only through a lottery process. I happened to already have access with my Prius, so I was allowed to transfer the permit. My third factor was tax credits. This vehicle is eligible in Utah for $1000 of tax credits at the state level. And, it is eligible for around $5000 of tax credits at the federal level. So, that knocks $6000 off the price at tax time (assuming you are able to claim it). It is good to know that if you can't take all of the deductions or credits in year one, then the government will allow you to take the remaining credit the following year. When gas prices are low, the breakeven period for this car takes much longer. But, high gas prices can make the break even period much shorter. Of course, the price of electricity is also a critical factor. The fact that this car has a lifetime warranty on its battery (for the first buyer) is comforting. I was told that the battery warranty is not transferable, so that is something to consider. I think that this PHEV (plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) offering is one of the most compelling in the segment. The Prius prime gets 15 miles per gallon better fuel efficiency, but you lose one of the back seats. And, you gain 5 miles of electric-only range in the Sonata. And, that is a big deal for people with a 34 mile each way commute like myself. The Ford C-Max received very poor ratings by consumer reports, so that one is out. The Audi E-Tron is a very fun car to drive, but it is smaller and has lower specs on both gas mileage and electric-only range. The Kia Optima looked comparable (or perhaps a bit better), but it is not available in Utah at this time. Availability in your state depends on whether or not a given dealer has two trained technicians that can work on PHEVs. I admit that I am still very new to this experience of driving electric cars, but I love how quiet the car drives. And, I love the thought of saving money and avoiding gas stations whenever possible. So, as for me, I believe this vehicle is an outstanding value. I am not a tree hugger by any means, but this car makes me happy from the standpoint of keeping money in my pocketbook. So, I say it is a great buy! I am a mechanical engineer, and I am not easily impressed. But, this one is impressive.
Great commuter
Ray,03/09/2018
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I don't normally review anything, but I feel compelled to write about this car. With a daily round trip commute of 108 miles, I was tired of the constant trips to gas stations and the expense. After just a month with this car, I am blown away. It is the most economical, practical, comfortable commuter vehicle that you can buy. Never being a big fan of Hyundai, I was skeptical on a number of fronts - reliability/quality, comfort, and ride quality. This car is ghostly silent with a perfect driving position, comfortable seating and good ergonomics. Having owned a number of luxury cars and currently an owner of a BMW X5 Diesel (also a great economical SUV) I am really impressed with ride and build quality. I am currently running 33-34 miles on pure electric and averaging close to 80 MPGs for my commute. I plug it in at night and at work - 110V outlet takes about 8-9 hours. Too early to give a report on long term reliability, but with 100K powertrain warranty and lifetime battery warranty I am covered for alt least 4 years of commuting. Good looking vehicle - conservatively sharp, without the typical Hybrid space ship looks. One word - impressed.
If only the dealer knew...
J. Newton,02/16/2018
Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
We were shopping hybrids for my wife to save gas (work is a 35 mile round trip). We also looked at plug-ins and full electrics. Tesla - too expensive (and too long a wait for the Model 3). BMW i3 - Really harsh ride and not an inviting space. Prius - boring and harsh ride. Honda - comfortable, reasonable mileage. Mini Countryman PHEV - fun but somewhat expensive with options. Hyundai Sonata Hybrid - Everything the Honda has, plus cheaper and better warranty. Hyundai Sonata PHEV - Well, couldn't find one to test several dealers said "no real difference, so save money and buy a hybrid". Well, found one to look at and even the dealer who had it seemed to think we'd opt for the hybrid. We persevered and bought the PHEV for environmental reasons. Best decision ever. We've had it 4 weeks now, and I love everything about it (including the fact that we've used less than 7 gallons of gas so far). It is loaded with features (has every option except a sunroof and auto-parking), cost $30k after federal tax credit, has a lifetime warranty on the battery, and makes me smile every time I drive or ride in it. I've found being fuel efficient is fun too (how far can I get on this charge...). UPDATE: We've had the car for 19 months now. The odometer shows 16,057 miles, and we've spent $361.89 on gas in those 19 months. We thought we'd see a jump in our electric bill, but we can't complain as it still averages under $150 a month for our 2,400 sqft house (including car charging and HVAC, etc.). I like this PHEV better than a pure electric, as we can travel without charging delays. When someone offers a parallel PHEV with a 150-200 mile range on the battery, we'll trade this one in. Until then, we're happy with our Sonata PHEV.
Great ride and value
Elizabeth Seale,11/15/2016
Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I have always been a Toyota or Honda owner the luxury and comfort of this car is great and the technology and user friendliness beats both Toyota and Honda.
See all 9 reviews of the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid models:

Forward Collision Warning
Provides an audible warning if a collision with a vehicle ahead of you is imminent.
Blind-Spot Detection
Monitors driver's blind spots and provides a warning for risky lane changes.
Lane Departure Warning
Provides an audible and visual warning if you drift outside of your lane.

More about the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid

Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following submodels: Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Sedan. Available styles include Limited 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), and Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Base is priced between $18,683 and$18,683 with odometer readings between 43376 and43376 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited is priced between $20,100 and$20,100 with odometer readings between 27060 and27060 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2017 Sonata Plug-in Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,683 and mileage as low as 27060 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid.

Can't find a used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrids you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,360.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $9,153.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,964.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,000.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

