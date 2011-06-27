2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Review
Pros & Cons
- Above-average all-electric plug-in range
- Spacious interior with comfortable front seats
- User-friendly infotainment interface
- Not as much cargo space as hatchback competitors
- Grabby brake-pedal feel can make it hard to stop smoothly
As its name suggests, the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid sedan can be plugged into an electrical outlet or charging station to charge its lithium-ion battery pack. That battery is five times larger than the one in the automaker's regular Sonata Hybrid, giving the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid's upsized electric motor the ability to propel this midsize sedan up to 27 miles in all-electric mode.
The advantage should be obvious. There's none of the range anxiety experienced by drivers of all-electric vehicles because once the battery's charge is depleted, the Sonata's internal combustion engine comes online and the car operates as a normal gasoline-electric hybrid. The result is 99 miles per gallon equivalent when you figure in the all-electric range and a solid 39 mpg in traditional hybrid mode. Besides its powertrain, the Sonata Plug-in Hybrid offers the same traits as the regular Sonata, such as a roomy interior, a pleasant driving demeanor and a long list of standard features. Overall, the 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid's combination of plug-in capability and traditional midsize sedan strengths makes it a solid pick.
Trim tested
The 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid is a midsize family sedan offered in two trim levels: base and Limited. Under the hood is 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 50-kilowatt (67-horsepower) electric motor. Total system output is 202 hp, delivered to the front wheels by way of a six-speed automatic transmission. The base Plug-in Hybrid comes well-equipped with features, so the Limited mostly adds on luxury-oriented features plus a few extra driver safety aids.
You'll likely be quite happy with the base model's standard equipment. Highlights include 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, a hands-free trunklid, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto smartphone app integration, an 8-inch touchscreen and a seven-speaker sound system with satellite radio.
If you are looking for more, though, step up to the Limited. You'll get xenon headlights, adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power front passenger seat, a heated steering wheel, driver-seat memory settings and an upgraded nine-speaker Infinity sound system. The Limited also comes with forward collision warning, lane departure warning, rear parking sensors and automatic high-beam headlight control.
The sole factory option, offered only on the Limited, is an interior trim package with distinctive blue leather.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Provides an audible warning if a collision with a vehicle ahead of you is imminent.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Monitors driver's blind spots and provides a warning for risky lane changes.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Provides an audible and visual warning if you drift outside of your lane.
