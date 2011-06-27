I commute 34 miles each way to work. The battery on this car has been able to get me almost all the way to work with minimal use of gas (like 2 to 14 miles of gas depending on my charge percentage). When I charge at work, I have actually been able to get all the way home just on battery. I am 6'7" tall and I fit very comfortably in this car. And, that actually says a lot considering I am a very large man as well. Being able to fit was obviously my number one most important criteria. My buying decision also included carpool lane access criteria. This car is allowed to drive in the carpool lane in Utah. But, you have to have a C Decal, which is won only through a lottery process. I happened to already have access with my Prius, so I was allowed to transfer the permit. My third factor was tax credits. This vehicle is eligible in Utah for $1000 of tax credits at the state level. And, it is eligible for around $5000 of tax credits at the federal level. So, that knocks $6000 off the price at tax time (assuming you are able to claim it). It is good to know that if you can't take all of the deductions or credits in year one, then the government will allow you to take the remaining credit the following year. When gas prices are low, the breakeven period for this car takes much longer. But, high gas prices can make the break even period much shorter. Of course, the price of electricity is also a critical factor. The fact that this car has a lifetime warranty on its battery (for the first buyer) is comforting. I was told that the battery warranty is not transferable, so that is something to consider. I think that this PHEV (plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) offering is one of the most compelling in the segment. The Prius prime gets 15 miles per gallon better fuel efficiency, but you lose one of the back seats. And, you gain 5 miles of electric-only range in the Sonata. And, that is a big deal for people with a 34 mile each way commute like myself. The Ford C-Max received very poor ratings by consumer reports, so that one is out. The Audi E-Tron is a very fun car to drive, but it is smaller and has lower specs on both gas mileage and electric-only range. The Kia Optima looked comparable (or perhaps a bit better), but it is not available in Utah at this time. Availability in your state depends on whether or not a given dealer has two trained technicians that can work on PHEVs. I admit that I am still very new to this experience of driving electric cars, but I love how quiet the car drives. And, I love the thought of saving money and avoiding gas stations whenever possible. So, as for me, I believe this vehicle is an outstanding value. I am not a tree hugger by any means, but this car makes me happy from the standpoint of keeping money in my pocketbook. So, I say it is a great buy! I am a mechanical engineer, and I am not easily impressed. But, this one is impressive.

