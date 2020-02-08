Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California

This 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid has less than 31,847mi. Features include: Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection, Gray Cloth Seating Surfaces, Dual USB Plug-N-Play, MP3 Player.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

39 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

VIN: KMHE14L27JA079925

Stock: JA079925

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020