Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 31,847 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Valencia - Valencia / California
Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Gray; Cloth Seating Surfaces Metropolis Gray This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in this 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid at AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia. This pre-owned vehicle is one of thousands in our massive used car inventory at AutoNation. This Hyundai includes: DUAL USB PLUG-N-PLAY (PIO) MP3 Player GRAY, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES Cloth Seats METROPOLIS GRAY *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. You can tell this 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 31,847mi and appears with a showroom shine. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Plug-in hybrid. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L27JA079925
Stock: JA079925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 35,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,950$3,100 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L24HA068363
Stock: c117846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 21,821 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,998
CarMax Cy-Fair - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L23HA065854
Stock: 18898161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,934 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,950$2,036 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L27HA049236
Stock: c190703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 31,710 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,590
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L23HA063543
Stock: 10418859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 20,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,495$1,506 Below Market
Elite Auto House - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L21HA043551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,263 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,998$1,655 Below Market
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L20HA045159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,500$271 Below Market
Tuttle-Click Hyundai - Irvine / California
TOP OF THE LINE-15K MILES-SHARP-CERTIFIED.........................With comfort and convenience package...Proximity Key Entry w/ Push Button Start Leather Seating Surfaces w/ Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Power Front Seats w/ Integrated Memory System for Driver Seat & Side Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Cruise, Audio & Bluetooth(R) Phone Controls 4.2-inch Color LCD Trip Computer w/ Hybrid Technology Display Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop/Start Capability Electronic Parking Brake w/ Automatic Vehicle Hold Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Compass & HomeLink(R) 8-inch Color Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation System and more.......VEHICLE REVIEWSnewCarTestDrive.com explains "Hyundai Sonata promises value in the family-sedan market. Innocuous and inconspicuous, Sonata boasts strong crash-test scores and admirable fuel economy, as well as ample standard equipment and a satisfying ride.".
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L24HA064524
Stock: H204578
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- certified
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid40,564 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$16,999$775 Below Market
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.0L I4 Hybrid DOHC 16V SULEV II) with 40,564 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Hyper White * ABS brakes * Alloy wheels * Compass * Electronic Stability Control * Emergency communication system * Front dual zone A/C * Heated door mirrors * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Low tire pressure warning * Navigation System * Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation * Remote keyless entry * Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L25HA065600
Stock: UH6681
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 54,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,400$780 Below Market
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Limited* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.0L I4 Hybrid DOHC 16V SULEV II) with 54,894 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Battery replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Limited * Metropolis Gray * Distance-Pacing Cruise Control * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Four wheel independent suspension * Fully automatic headlights * Illuminated entry * Leather Seating Surfaces * Navigation System * Power driver seat * Rear Parking Sensors * Remote keyless entry * Spoiler * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Turn signal indicator mirrors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L22HA064537
Stock: UH6665
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 28,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,998$402 Below Market
CarMax West 104th Ave - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Federal Heights / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L25HA049577
Stock: 19052851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid5,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,211
Napleton Hyundai Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Hyper White, One Owner, Clean Carfax, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Option Group 01, Power driver seat, Security system, Speed control. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L23KA091068
Stock: PJD1572
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 38,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,998$872 Below Market
CarMax Maplewood - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Maplewood / Minnesota
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L21HA045168
Stock: 18844679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid2,100 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$24,777
Glendale Hyundai - Glendale / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!4D Sedan, I4, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, White. Clean CARFAX. Certified. White FWD 6-Speed Automatic I4 Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L22KA089098
Stock: H00930DA
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 10,918 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,391
West Coast Toyota - Long Beach / California
PLUG IN HYBRID....ONE OWNER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L22KA089988
Stock: P17533
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 44,214 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$17,998
CarMax Pharr - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pharr / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L22HA059807
Stock: 19006494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,484 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,998
CarMax Riverside - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Riverside / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L23HA044569
Stock: 19383308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,822 miles
$19,950
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L23HA064191
Stock: c154269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
