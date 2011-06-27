Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid for Sale Near Me
Vehicle Listing Details
- $15,950Great Deal | $3,100 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited35,601 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1639335 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L24HA068363
Stock: c117846
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $16,998Great Deal
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Base21,821 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Cy-Fair - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L23HA065854
Stock: 18898161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$14,950Great Deal | $2,036 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Base39,934 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1513769 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L27HA049236
Stock: c190703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- $17,590Great Deal
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior31,710 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L23HA063543
Stock: 10418859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- $18,495Great Deal | $1,506 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited20,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Elite Auto House - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L21HA043551
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,998Great Deal | $1,655 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited26,263 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hgreg West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L20HA045159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $21,500Fair Deal | $271 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited15,746 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tuttle-Click Hyundai - Irvine / California
TOP OF THE LINE-15K MILES-SHARP-CERTIFIED.........................With comfort and convenience package...Proximity Key Entry w/ Push Button Start Leather Seating Surfaces w/ Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Power Front Seats w/ Integrated Memory System for Driver Seat & Side Mirrors Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Cruise, Audio & Bluetooth(R) Phone Controls 4.2-inch Color LCD Trip Computer w/ Hybrid Technology Display Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop/Start Capability Electronic Parking Brake w/ Automatic Vehicle Hold Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/ Compass & HomeLink(R) 8-inch Color Touchscreen Display w/ Navigation System and more.......VEHICLE REVIEWSnewCarTestDrive.com explains "Hyundai Sonata promises value in the family-sedan market. Innocuous and inconspicuous, Sonata boasts strong crash-test scores and admirable fuel economy, as well as ample standard equipment and a satisfying ride.".SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerVISIT US TODAYOC's #1 pick since 1946!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.All prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Net Cost Price may include rebates that are not applicable to lease, commercial and business purchases. Dealer installed options and accessories are extra. Purchase of these items is not required. They may be purchased at your option for an extra charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L24HA064524
Stock: H204578
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $16,999Good Deal | $775 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Base40,564 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.0L I4 Hybrid DOHC 16V SULEV II) with 40,564 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * Hyper White * ABS brakes * Alloy wheels * Compass * Electronic Stability Control * Emergency communication system * Front dual zone A/C * Heated door mirrors * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Low tire pressure warning * Navigation System * Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation * Remote keyless entry * Traction control.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L25HA065600
Stock: UH6681
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $17,400Good Deal | $780 below market
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited54,894 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Limited* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.0L I4 Hybrid DOHC 16V SULEV II) with 54,894 miles. Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Battery replaced, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Limited * Metropolis Gray * Distance-Pacing Cruise Control * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Four wheel independent suspension * Fully automatic headlights * Illuminated entry * Leather Seating Surfaces * Navigation System * Power driver seat * Rear Parking Sensors * Remote keyless entry * Spoiler * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L22HA064537
Stock: UH6665
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- $18,998Good Deal | $402 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior28,525 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax West 104th Ave - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Federal Heights / Colorado
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CO, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L25HA049577
Stock: 19052851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,998Good Deal | $872 below market
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited38,159 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Maplewood - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Maplewood / Minnesota
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MN, and excludes tax, title and tags and $75 CarMax documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L21HA045168
Stock: 18844679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,998Fair Deal
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited44,214 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Pharr - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Pharr / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L22HA059807
Stock: 19006494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$20,998
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited20,484 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Riverside - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Riverside / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L23HA044569
Stock: 19383308
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$19,950
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited20,822 milesDelivery available*
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1591028 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L23HA064191
Stock: c154269
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $20,499
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior27,916 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capitol Hyundai San Jose - San Jose / California
Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned *2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Limited* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 2.0L I4 Hybrid DOHC 16V SULEV II) with only 27,916 miles (under 10k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed, Engine air filter replaced, Cabin air filter replaced, Wiper blades replaced. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned vehicles offer a 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty with Roadside Assistance.*Vehicle Features:* * ***ONE OWNER CLEAN AutoCheck*** * Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Limited * Hyper White * Exterior Parking Camera Rear * Four wheel independent suspension * Fully automatic headlights * Heated front seats * Illuminated entry * Leather Seating Surfaces * Navigation System * Rear Parking Sensors * Remote keyless entry * Spoiler * Steering wheel mounted audio controls * Turn signal indicator mirrors.*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited w/Blue Pearl Interior with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L21HA066487
Stock: UH6789
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- $20,477
Certified 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Base29,312 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Keyes Hyundai - Los Angeles / California
Hyundai Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, -Backup Camera -Navigation -Bluetooth -Auto Climate Control -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Sonata Hybrid is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning - Garage Door Opener -CARFAX 1-Owner 10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty* 10-Year/Unlimited Mileage Roadside Assistance* *From original in-service date and zero (0) miles. Thank you for inquiring about this vehicle. It is a non-smoker car and great on gas. Maintenance records available. At Keyes Hyundai Van Nuys, we do a complete 160 point inspection and we are proud of our Pre-Owned vehicles. Keyes Hyundai on Van Nuys is one of the largest Hyundai dealerships in America located on 5746 Van Nuys Blvd. We serve customers from Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Woodland Hills, Mission HillsTax, title, license, dealer fees, and dealer installed options (unless itemized above) are extra. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L29HA065874
Stock: 00300227
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $16,999Fair Deal
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Base32,175 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Off Lease Only Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $1867 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE14L21HA059874
Stock: C301007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- Price Drop$21,988
2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited35,734 milesDelivery available*
Riverside Mazda - Riverside / California
HYPER WHITE, GRAY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, FIRST AID KIT, CARPETED FLOOR MATS, Wheels: 17" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Drive Mode. This Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid has a powerful Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid Limited The Envy of Your Friends *Tracker System, Tires: P215/55R17 AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access, Restricted Driving Mode, Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation -inc: 8-inch navigation system, iPod/USB and auxiliary input jacks, Infinity premium audio system, HD radio technology, Blue Link connected car system remote charge management and integrated Bluetooth w/phonebook transfer.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Riverside Hyundai located at 8001 Auto Center Dr, Riverside, CA 92504 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid Limited with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
39 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHE54L28HA063408
Stock: 73821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2020