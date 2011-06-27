  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra GT
  4. Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and well-built interior
  • well-equipped base model
  • long warranty coverage.
  • Not as fuel-efficient as other hatchbacks.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$7,400 - $14,598
Used Elantra GT for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With its performance upgrades for 2014, the Hyundai Elantra GT has what it takes to be counted among the leading compact hatchbacks.

Notably, we picked the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

Hyundai's Elantra is one of the most popular choices for a small sedan, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz to go with the more typical strengths of value and practicality. With the 2014 Elantra GT four-door hatchback, you get much of the same, just with a lot more room to haul all your stuff.

Thanks to its spacious interior, the GT can hold up to 51 cubic feet of cargo with the rear seats folded flat. That's more than what most rival hatchbacks offer. Even with the Elantra GT's rear seats upright, there's still a respectable amount of room for your groceries or luggage, and the large hatchback opening makes it all quite easy to access. The GT's hatchback body also provides more headroom for rear-seat passengers than the Elantra sedan.

For the 2014 Elantra GT, Hyundai has added a more powerful standard engine: a 173-horsepower four-cylinder -- a significant upgrade over last year's 1.8-liter engine with 148 hp. There's also a newly optional sport-tuned suspension. Together, the combination should give the Elantra GT a little extra liveliness and put it on more equal footing with its athletic rivals in this class. Selecting an Elantra GT is pretty easy as well, as there's just one trim level and two available option packages. As with all Hyundais, you get plenty for your money and lengthy warranty coverage.

Naturally, there are other choices for a top-level small hatchback. The fully redesigned Mazda 3 is better than ever and arguably the sportiest car in this class, while the impressively refined Ford Focus remains a standard bearer as well. The redesigned Kia Forte hatchback is another stylish, well-appointed choice. Compared to these cars, the Elantra GT's biggest drawback is its fuel economy, as that powerful new engine has placed the GT near the bottom of the pack for mpg. Other than that, though, the GT checks all the must-have boxes for compact four-door hatchbacks.

2014 Hyundai Elantra GT models

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT is a four-door hatchback available in one trim level.

Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker CD player with satellite radio and a USB/iPod jack.

Optionally, shoppers can add the Style package that includes 17-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, keyless ignition/entry, Hyundai's BlueLink telematics, leather upholstery and a 10-way power driver seat. On top of that, you can add the Tech package, which includes a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and a rearview camera.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT receives a more powerful engine and an optional sport-tuned suspension to help it compete with the more athletic hatchbacks in this class.

Performance & mpg

Powering the front-wheel-drive 2014 Elantra GT is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is available as an option.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 28 mpg combined (24 mpg city/34 mpg highway) for the six-speed manual transmission and 27 mpg combined (24 mpg city/33 mpg highway) for the automatic. For a compact hatchback, these are below-average figures.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag.

A rearview camera is optional. Also optional is the BlueLink emergency telematics system, which provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing (allowing parents to set limits for teenage drivers).

In Edmunds brake testing of the previous model year, the Elantra GT came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is average for this class. In government crash testing, the Elantra GT earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection.

Driving

With the addition of a more powerful engine and a sport-tuned suspension option, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT should offer quicker acceleration and sharper handling than last year's hatchback, which we criticized for its rather anemic performance. Although we have yet to drive the 2014 Elantra GT, we will update this review once we have.

For drivers with less sporting ambitions, the Elantra GT's base suspension should satisfy, as it provides an agreeable ride and respectable handling. Long-distance commuters will find the Elantra GT particularly appealing, as it rides like a much larger, plusher car.

Interior

Step inside the Hyundai Elantra GT and you're immediately transported into a different class of hatchback. The interior is bright and open, which is a stark contrast to many other cars in the segment. Like the standard Elantra, the GT's interior is well constructed with solid materials and high-quality controls. Unlike the Elantra sedan, however, the GT's dash isn't overwrought with futuristic design touches. The available navigation system is simple to use and the radio far easier to control via the touchscreen.

Even with the base seats, most drivers should easily find a comfortable driving position, though the optional power driver seat obviously offers more adjustments. The GT's rear seats are as spacious as those in the Elantra sedan, and there's actually more headroom. The Elantra GT's wide rear bench also offers generous hiproom and legroom. Taller drivers will find that the optional panoramic sunroof eats into valuable headroom, but everyone else will appreciate the natural light it brings into the cabin.

Behind the rear seats, the cargo area can accommodate up to 23 cubic feet of stuff, which is generous compared to other hatchbacks. Those seats are easily stowed by flipping the seat cushions forward and the seatbacks flat, providing an excellent 51 cubic feet of maximum capacity.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT.

5(52%)
4(24%)
3(8%)
2(12%)
1(4%)
4.1
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Whats not to love!
Todd,10/23/2015
4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Keep in mind this is a compact car. Goes above & beyond others. Engine is a class leader, 173 hp in a compact gets the job done with ease. Most compacts I test drove & considered had less hp, including the sedan version of this car which only has 148hp, the extra 25 horses makes a surprising difference. Acceleration is good, as is the handling and ride comfort. The VW GTI has better handling but costs a lot more, especially if loaded up. Drivers seat has taken a lot of adjusting to get the perfect position, but once you find it, its comfortable. Passengers say the passenger and rear seat are decent as well. Surprisingly there is a ton of headroom for a 6'2 guy! Cargo space, LOTS of it esp with the fold flat seats. Overall this vehicle is very handy and practical with a slightly sporty flair, and the nice thing is that it doesn't look like a regular Elantra, so people often ask what it is, we don't see many GT's around here. Also, great tech package and love Blue-link. Bottom line, Its a great deal, and very reliable. No issues in 40,000 miles.
Silver Streak
Justin,10/13/2015
4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
My wife and I bought this car at the end of 2014 with a baby on the way and needed to trade in our 1997 Subaru Outback. We needed something more reliable and we were thinking we would get a Kia Soul, but I wanted to check out what Hyundai had to offer before we settled for that. The Elantra GT is a world apart from our previous cars. The cabin is quiet. The Bluetooth is fantastic and I've never had any issues making calls or replying to texts (it's speech-to-text, text typing while driving is a stupid thing to do). I also steam music. We have the mid-tier package with sport pedals, blue interior, heated leather seats, and push-button start. The power is a little overwhelming sometimes (I usually drive a 90HP Saturn S-Series), and I catch some (snobbier) drivers by surprise at lights. I'd be nice if Speed Limits were higher to put this car through its paces on twisty roads. I do have fun slamming it through gears and body roll is barely noticeable. The car feels fairly wide, so it corners well, is very responsive, just watch out for curbs with the Passenger-Rear/RR tire. The seats adjust every way you want or need, and the steering wheel adjusts forward and back, up and down. There is plenty of leg and head room and a car seat fits well in the back. It's also very easy to enter and exit, like getting up and sitting down in an office chair (not low like a couch (sports car), not like mounting a bar-stool (SUV, truck). I have noticed though that putting our daughter in her rear-facing seat is cumbersome; hard to avoid hitting her head on the top of the door opening. That's due more to the fact that it's a lower to the ground car rather than an off the ground SUV. I recently was in a Versa Note as a rental and it and my Saturn make the Elantra feel refined, luxurious, and top notch. I don't see how after going to the most recent new car show here that Ford Focus can compare; The Chevy Sonic and Spark are much smaller with no Cruze hatchback; Same for Dodge; VW Golf/Audi A1 is more expensive. Subaru punishes Manual drivers with lower MPG when compared to automatics. I'm sure there are other comparable vehicles that I missed. I only have a few, small points of contention; 6th gear should be lower so that it's below 2,000rpm @ 60 mph (it is hard to find a manual these days with appropriate gear spacing). The infotainment screen brightness is tied to the instrument brightness; I do not like that with DRL lights on the instrument cluster lights are comparatively dark compared to no lights on. The average mpg calculation on the trip odometer is off (errs lower), and instant mpg reading is just a throttle reading: it seems to always be suggesting that I shift into an unreasonably high gear while going uphill (my 2001 Saturn shift light will go off when the accelerator is depressed past a certain point). I do notice wind-buffeting when the rear windows are down which is annoying.
Once you own one, you LOVE it
Alyssa,01/28/2016
4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
I have a 2014 Hyundait Elantra GT. At first I was a bit ify on purchasing this car. I was offered a great price, so I took it. This was my first hatchback purchase, I normally would drive mid size SUVs. A downer I do have is the sound system isn't all that great. My Ford Escape was a lot better when it came to the speakers, of course they are stock. The other thing is for as small as it is, I do find myself filling up with gas quite often, but I don't mind. One thing I will say about this car, is that it doesn't get the reviews it deserves. This is a really really great vehicle! It's sporty, quick, economical. I purchased mine in automatic, but popping it into manual is also a option. It's a lot of fun. I've actually raced a couple of friends that have mazdas and Subaru in hatchback like the GT, and the GT always comes out winning strong. I LOVE my Elantra GT:)
Great Car!
mgvh,07/28/2014
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
With dealer incentives, I was able to get an excellent deal on this base model Elantra GT which was already a good value before the incentives. I only have 100 miles on it so far, so this is more of a first impressions review, and the first thing I note is that I really liked the exterior styling. The Windy Sea Blue is really beautiful in the sunlight. On closer inspection, the fit and finish quality is outstanding. It's a very 'solid' car. Shut a door, and there is a reassuring thud of solidity. Interior controls are a bit busy. Still trying to figure things out, but the voice recognition is very helpful. 29.5mpg so far, but it's mostly in-town driving. Fun car to drive, and I'm happy! UPDATE after 2 years and 15000 miles: Still loving this car! In mixed driving, I'm now getting around 31.5 mpg. Bluetooth functionality has been excellent and reliable paired w/ my Android phone. I'm able to get a bicycle in the back with the seats down which is nice. I do wish the climate control labels were larger; I can't make them out without my reading glasses on, but I'm aware of where things are now. I haven't used the steering controls options (sport/normal/comfort) as much as I thought I would. I just leave it on normal. Back seat area is quite comfortable and spacious for passengers. I've only done normal maintenance on the car, and all is good. UPDATE after 4 years and 26,000 miles: Still a great car. No problems. Gas mileage has actually now improved to 32.5 or more. (On one long drive on an interstate, I got 38mpg for the tankful.) The only maintenance has been oil changes and tire rotations.
See all 25 reviews of the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT Overview

The Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT is offered in the following submodels: Elantra GT Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT Base is priced between $7,400 and$14,598 with odometer readings between 32904 and107771 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2014 Elantra GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,400 and mileage as low as 32904 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT.

Can't find a used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,503.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,734.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $23,935.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,826.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Elantra GT lease specials

Related Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles