Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Cargo Tray Mudguards Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Black; Seating Surfaces Monaco White Option Group 01 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT. This low mileage Hyundai Elantra GT has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT: The Elantra GT appeals to those who want a hatchback that's slightly larger and more substantial than subcompact models (like Hyundai's Accent) that's more premium-feeling, yet still budget-minded. The new GT also carves out a sportier driving experience compared to the sedan, and it competes with the Ford Focus, Mazda3, Toyota Matrix and Volkswagen Golf, among others. According to Hyundai it has more passenger and cargo space than any of those models. It's also the first Elantra model with a driver knee airbag. Hyundai also boasts that the Elantra GT is the lightest 5-door hatchback in the compact segment--and that contributes to its nimble driving feel and good gas mileage. Compared to the Elantra sedan, the Elantra GT has a firmer sport-tuned suspension and it's the first vehicle in this segment to add a feature like the Driver Selectable Steering Mode. Strengths of this model include versatile interior layout, sophisticated infotainment features and options, Fashionable design, good gas mileage, and crisp handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

VIN: KMHD35LH3EU231283

Stock: EU231283

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020