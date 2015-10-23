Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me
- 33,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,500
Subaru of Grapevine - Grapevine / Texas
Automatic Headlamps, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear-View Camera, Technology Package. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT Black Noir Pearl Odometer is 51151 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.24/33 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LHXEU192899
Stock: L3475955A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 114,338 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$1,511 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Knee airbags - driver|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity element|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth MP3 USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 172|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 15.0|Front brake type - disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 14.0|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center with cupholders rear folding|Door sill trim - scuff plate|Door trim - cloth|Floor material - carpet|Interior accents - metallic-tone|Shift knob trim - urethane|Steering wheel trim - urethane|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Cargo cover|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - fuel filler door release keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Power outlet(s) - 12V cargo area two 12V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone|Storage - accessory hook cooled compartment door pockets front seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Liftgate window - fixed|Rear door type - liftgate|Axle ratio - 3.20|Alternator - 90 amps|Battery saver|Door handle color - body-color|Exhaust - hidden|Exhaust tip color - stainless-steel|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rear spoiler - roofline|Rear spoiler color - body-color|Window trim - black|Clock|Digital odometer|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - oil pressure tachometer|Trip computer|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - low battery low fuel level tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto delay off halogen|Taillights - rear center|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirror type - spotter mirror|Side mirrors - heated|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact absorbing bumpers|Safety brake pedal system|Emergency locking retractors - driver|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat manual adjustments - height reclining 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - flat|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - premium cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 14.6|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.90|Front shock type - twin-tube gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 22 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar - diameter 22 mm|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Phone - voice operated|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Rear wiper|Tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH3EU169786
Stock: EU169786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-09-2019
- 62,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,500$2,264 Below Market
Temecula Hyundai - Temecula / California
***One Owner*** **Style Package** ***Tech Package*** BlueTooth, Backup Camera, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Navigation. 24/34 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. This Vehicle is Located at: Temecula Hyundai, 27430 Ynez Road, Temecula, California 92591. Dealer Installed accessories are optional and may be purchased for an additional charge.All prices subject to government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge.While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the factory rebates, incentives, options or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle (such as what factory rebates you may or may not qualify for) with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH3EU159985
Stock: 201054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 51,153 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,999$1,934 Below Market
Millennium Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH5EU219992
Stock: 30163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,990 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,598$1,950 Below Market
Wolfchase Hyundai - Memphis / Tennessee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH1EU165493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,000$1,652 Below Market
Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC - El Paso / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 24/33 City/Highway MPG QUALITY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS TO ENSURE YOUR NEW PRE OWNED VEHICLE IS TOP TIER***Highway Confidence Pricing***We research a 500 mile radius daily to make sure we have the best value on the market for you and so you have a hassle-free, transparent purchasing experience. We compare our Pre-Owned pricing with over 20,000 automotive websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced for you. -15 day, 500 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty.-Full Tank of Gas with Every Automobile Purchase. -Vehicle History Report...Upfront!!! (309)527-2580 Available today at Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC in El Paso, IL. Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC proudly serves the El Paso, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, Pontiac, Champaign, Decatur, and Springfield, Illinois area! Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. We can find exactly what you are looking for whether it is a certified vehicle you are looking for or specific options such as Bluetooth, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Trailer Package, DVD Entertainment System, Steering Wheel Controls and much more. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7EU224482
Stock: C2393A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 116,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,975$622 Below Market
Medlin Genesis - Rocky Mount / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LHXEU189792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,024 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$11,550$1,149 Below Market
Manly Hyundai - Santa Rosa / California
CARFAX One-Owner. NICE LOCAL TRADE IN, NON SMOKER VEHICLE, LEATHER SEATS, BLUETOOTH/HANDS FREE, Incredible Selection!!! Hassle Free Sales Process!!!, State of the Art Service and Sales Facilities, Factory Certified Technicians!!!, INCREDIBLE Financing for ALL Buyers - New and Used Vehicles...New Credit...Credit Recovery..., WE WILL BUY YOUR VEHICLE(S)!!!, SERVICE LOANERS AVAILABLE!!!. Manly Automotive is excited to offer this good-looking 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT in Shimmering Silver. Unmatched Service, Selection and Upfront Hassle-Free Pricing...Every Day...The Manly Way!! ALL MANLY VEHICLES ARE CUSTOM DETAILED, FRESH OIL AND FILTER, AND PASS A COMPLETE DEALER INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! 7 Day Money Back Guarantee* Vehicle must be returned in same condition 250 miles or less traveled Reasonable wear and tear accepted See dealer for details. 24/33 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 61872 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LHXEU195012
Stock: 99016A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 119,290 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$7,200$1,136 Below Market
Porsche Lehigh Valley - Allentown / Pennsylvania
Step into the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT! Very clean and very well priced! This 4 door, 5 passenger hatchback provides exceptional value! Hyundai infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, and air conditioning. Under the hood you'll find a 4 cylinder engine with more than 170 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in consistently exceeding our customer's expectations. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH6EU189997
Stock: 20149997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2020
- 117,689 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$7,495$860 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Knee airbags - driver|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - diversity element|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth MP3 USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|Watts - 172|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 15.0|Front brake type - disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 14.0|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center with cupholders rear folding|Door sill trim - scuff plate|Door trim - cloth|Floor material - carpet|Interior accents - metallic-tone|Shift knob trim - urethane|Steering wheel trim - urethane|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Cargo cover|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - fuel filler door release keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Power outlet(s) - 12V cargo area two 12V front|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone|Storage - accessory hook cooled compartment door pockets front seatback sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Liftgate window - fixed|Rear door type - liftgate|Axle ratio - 3.20|Alternator - 90 amps|Battery saver|Door handle color - body-color|Exhaust - hidden|Exhaust tip color - stainless-steel|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - chrome|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rear spoiler - roofline|Rear spoiler color - body-color|Window trim - black|Clock|Digital odometer|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - oil pressure tachometer|Trip computer|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - low battery low fuel level tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto delay off halogen|Taillights - rear center|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirror type - spotter mirror|Side mirrors - heated|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact absorbing bumpers|Safety brake pedal system|Emergency locking retractors - driver|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat manual adjustments - height reclining 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - flat|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - premium cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 14.6|Turns lock-to-lock - 2.90|Front shock type - twin-tube gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 22 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar - diameter 22 mm|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Phone - voice operated|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - alloy|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Rear wiper|Tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH3EU190170
Stock: EU190170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-31-2019
- 62,685 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,886$676 Below Market
Hendrick Honda of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle*Local Trade In*, Running Great, CARFAX 1-Owner. Elantra GT trim. Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, OPTION GROUP 02, AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/HOMELINK, Satellite Radio, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle*Local Trade In*.WHY BUY FROM US?Founded in 1980, Hendrick Honda of Charleston is the flagship Hendrick store for the Charleston area. A premier dealership serving the Low Country for the last 40 years. Our 4.6 Google rating is one of the highest for any store in the state. Voted "Charleston's Best" place to buy a new vehicle for 2020 by the Charleston City Paper, we also earned the 2020 Top Dealer Rating in the US by CarGurus. Our Service and Parts departments have been recognized as one of the tops in the country by the Council of Parts and Service Professionals. In addition, they received Elite Express honors for 2020 for top-notch customer service. Experience our world-class service whether you are purchasing a vehicle or needing service. As a Hendrick dealership, we set our Commitment to Excellence higher than any other and the reviews we have received from our customers is a testament to that.OPTION PACKAGESOPTION GROUP 02 Style Package, Heated Side Mirrors w/Integrated Turn Signals, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, LED Taillights, Sport-Tuned Suspension, Wheels: 17" x 7.0J Alloy, Driver-Side Auto Up Window, Aluminum Pedals, Rear Hidden Cargo-Area Storage Compartment, Blue Link Telematics System, Tires: P215/45HR17, Power Driver's Seat, power lumbar support, Proximity Key Entry w/Electronic Push Button StartVEHICLE REVIEWSKBB.com explains "In everyday drivingThe closing fee charged by Hendrick Honda of Charleston, 1539 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407 will not exceed $525.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. MaThis Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH6EU195458
Stock: L01208A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 52,991 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,000$885 Below Market
Napleton's Valley Hyundai - Aurora / Illinois
Style Package (2550$) : 17" Alloy Wheels with ,Sport-tuned Suspension,Side Repeater Exterior Mirrors,Leather Seating Surfaces,Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift KnobPower Driver's Seat with Power Lumbar Support,Aluminum Pedals,Driver Auto Up Window,Proximity key entry w/ push button start & immobilizer,LED taillights,Under floor storage,Hyundai Blue Link Telematics System, iPod/USB & Auxiliary Input Jacks, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Mounted Cruise & Audio ControlsTilt-and-Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Front Seats. Napleton's Valley Hyundai also offers the highest quality certified and pre-owned vehicles and represent the best value around! Come experience a friendly, comfortable shopping experience with no pressure. Our all-new staff is dedicated to the highest customer service in sales, parts and service departments. We have over 50 loaner vehicles and offer free carwashes for life! All of our pre-driven vehicles undergo a complete, thorough inspection and if we feel they meet our standards we then fully recondition and detail them to sell to our valued customers.This dealer group has 58+ stores and is committed to the highest service. We have served all of Chicagoland including Aurora, Naperville, Yorkville, Sandwich, Plainfield, Joliet, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Palos, Oak Brook, Hinsdale, Lombard, Schaumburg, Palatine, Barrington, Elgin, Wheaton, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Elmhurst, Oak Park, Chicago, Norridge, Evanston, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff and anywhere in the United States For Over 30 Years! 1 Block South of Fox Valley Mall west of Rt. 59 on Ogden Ave.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH5EU215795
Stock: P14058A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 26,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,999
AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires and new battery! Cargo Tray Mudguards Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit Black; Seating Surfaces Monaco White Option Group 01 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT? This is it. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT. This low mileage Hyundai Elantra GT has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT: The Elantra GT appeals to those who want a hatchback that's slightly larger and more substantial than subcompact models (like Hyundai's Accent) that's more premium-feeling, yet still budget-minded. The new GT also carves out a sportier driving experience compared to the sedan, and it competes with the Ford Focus, Mazda3, Toyota Matrix and Volkswagen Golf, among others. According to Hyundai it has more passenger and cargo space than any of those models. It's also the first Elantra model with a driver knee airbag. Hyundai also boasts that the Elantra GT is the lightest 5-door hatchback in the compact segment--and that contributes to its nimble driving feel and good gas mileage. Compared to the Elantra sedan, the Elantra GT has a firmer sport-tuned suspension and it's the first vehicle in this segment to add a feature like the Driver Selectable Steering Mode. Strengths of this model include versatile interior layout, sophisticated infotainment features and options, Fashionable design, good gas mileage, and crisp handling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH3EU231283
Stock: EU231283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 104,833 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,995$903 Below Market
Charlie's Kia - Augusta / Maine
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH5EU218776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,818 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,455
Van Horn Alfa Romeo-FIAT - Davenport / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH5EU182121
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,604 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,988
Stockton Auto World - Stockton / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH1EU212540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,056 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,899
Prestige Imports Auto Sales - Morrisville / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH4EU158473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,598
CarMax Frederick - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Gaithersburg / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH1EU170709
Stock: 19108570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
