Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,209
|$8,122
|$9,962
|Clean
|$5,882
|$7,703
|$9,414
|Average
|$5,227
|$6,865
|$8,319
|Rough
|$4,573
|$6,027
|$7,224
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,066
|$7,981
|$9,821
|Clean
|$5,746
|$7,570
|$9,281
|Average
|$5,107
|$6,746
|$8,202
|Rough
|$4,467
|$5,923
|$7,122
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,144
|$8,093
|$9,962
|Clean
|$5,820
|$7,675
|$9,414
|Average
|$5,173
|$6,840
|$8,319
|Rough
|$4,525
|$6,005
|$7,224
Estimated values
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,276
|$8,221
|$10,091
|Clean
|$5,945
|$7,797
|$9,537
|Average
|$5,284
|$6,949
|$8,428
|Rough
|$4,622
|$6,101
|$7,318