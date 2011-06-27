  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(16)
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback design is spacious for cargo
  • cabin looks sharp and is fitted with high-quality materials
  • comes well equipped with standard features
  • generous warranty coverage.
  • Subpar fuel economy by class standards.
List Price Range
$9,275 - $15,877
Used Elantra GT for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Do you need some extra space from a small car but don't want a full-blown crossover or SUV? In that case, it's definitely worth checking out the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT. This hatchback gives you plenty of cargo-carrying versatility, and its agreeable road manners and generous standard features make it pleasing to own. Ready to find out more?

Notably, we picked the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

Hatchbacks have really hit their stride in the compact car class, as American consumers have realized the benefits of a five-passenger car with loads more cargo room than a traditional sedan. One very solid option for buyers seeking an affordable four-door hatch is the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT. Although it's a sibling to the Elantra sedan in name, it's actually based on Hyundai's European-market i30 hatchback. Not only is it a touch sportier to drive than the sedan, it's more spacious than many rivals, and its well-built cabin is furnished with high-quality materials.

With a maximum cargo capacity of 51 cubic feet, the 2016 Elantra GT's utility is substantial. The same can be said for its cabin, which comes with a long list of standard features, including heated seats, Bluetooth audio connectivity and a built-in ionizer for the air-conditioning system. Options are grouped in a couple packages. They're pricey, but thusly equipped, the Hyundai Elantra GT offers some pretty sophisticated infotainment features. The 2016 model gets the same upgraded navigation system as the recently redesigned Sonata, and a more deluxe version of Hyundai's Blue Link system integrates Google destination search and Android (and eventually, Apple) smartwatch compatibility.

The 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT offers a substantial amount of cargo room for a small hatchback.

This Hyundai is also one of the more powerful entries in its segment, with 173 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque available from its 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. Matched to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, the 2016 Elantra GT offers good off-the-line acceleration and passing power, but the downside is below-average fuel economy. EPA estimates call for 27 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway) regardless of transmission. Several rivals in this class achieve 33 mpg for their combined rating and are capable of 40 or above on the highway.

Though not every automaker competing in the compact marketplace offers a hatchback body style, this segment is thick with talent. The Volkswagen Golf offers a well-judged ride and handling balance and a top-grade cabin that wouldn't look out of place in a luxury car. It's also the only hatchback in the segment with optional diesel power. The Mazda 3 is a talented all-rounder, with athletic handling, excellent real-world fuel economy and a long list of available premium features. The Ford Focus has an upscale cabin, perennially good road manners and an available 1.0-liter engine, which delivers impressive mpg and surprising performance. Meanwhile, the Kia Forte hatchback offers an available turbocharged engine with class-leading power.

You'll want to consider at least a couple of these other cars if you're shopping for a compact hatchback, but if the styling and features of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT speak to you, there's plenty to recommend it.

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT models

The 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is a compact four-door hatchback available in one trim level.

Standard features include 16-inch wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker CD player with satellite radio, a USB/iPod input and an auxiliary audio jack.

Options are limited to two comprehensive but costly packages: Style and Tech.

The Style package incorporates 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, keyless entry and ignition, a power driver seat (with lumbar support), leather upholstery with matching leather steering wheel and shift-knob covers, and aluminum pedals. Also included is Blue Link, Hyundai's subscription-based telematics system that incorporates features like remote unlocking via a smartphone app, SOS emergency assistance, automatic crash notification and monthly vehicle health reports.

A 7-inch touchscreen is one of the numerous features included in the comprehensive Tech package.

The Tech package (available only on automatic-transmission models with the Style package) includes a 7-inch touchscreen navigation system incorporating an upgraded version of Blue Link, which enables features like remote start and Google-based destination search in addition to the previously mentioned functions. Owners of Tech package-equipped cars can also access Blue Link through either their smartphones or an Android smartwatch, including remote start (Apple Watch support will be offered later in the model year). The nav system also incorporates Siri Eyes Free voice control for Apple devices, Pandora Internet radio and a back-up camera. Other Tech package features include automatic headlights, LED taillights, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Elantra GT receives bolder front end styling, and Hyundai says it has retuned the power steering system for better feel. The optional Tech package includes an upgraded navigation system, additional features for the Blue Link telematics system and ventilated front seats.

Performance & mpg

Motivating the front-wheel-drive 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 hp and 154 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is optional.

The EPA estimates fuel economy for the Elantra GT at 27 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway) regardless of transmission. For a compact hatchback, these are below-average figures.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag.

A rearview camera is included in the optional Tech package. Also optional is Hyundai's Blue Link telematics system, which also provides services such as theft recovery, recall advisor and geo-fencing (allowing parents to set limits for teenage drivers). Note that availability of the geo-fencing and valet alert features is delayed on the newer version of Blue Link (Tech package).

In Edmunds brake testing, the Elantra GT came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, about average for this class.

In government crash testing, the Elantra GT earned a five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal impact safety and five stars for side-impact crash protection.

Driving

With its relatively powerful engine and available sport-tuned suspension, the Hyundai Elantra GT should deliver capable acceleration and sure-footed handling. Hyundai has revised the car's power steering system for 2016 to improve road feel, and the Elantra GT remains one of the only cars in its class with driver-adjustable modes for steering effort. Although we have yet to test the 2016 model, we will update this review once we have.

For drivers with less sporting ambitions, the Elantra GT's base suspension should satisfy with its agreeable ride and respectable dynamics. Long-distance commuters will find the Elantra GT particularly appealing, as it rides like a larger, plusher car.

Interior

The Elantra GT's cabin is bright and airy, in stark contrast to some other cars in the segment, and its doors close with a distinctly European thump. Like the standard Elantra, the GT's interior is well constructed with solid materials and high-quality controls. Unlike the Elantra sedan, however, the GT's dash largely forgoes the futuristic design touches, favoring straightforward controls and readouts instead. The available navigation system is simple to use and the audio system is far easier to control via the touchscreen.

A fully loaded Elantra GT includes high-end features such as ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control and a panoramic sunroof.

Most drivers should find a comfortable driving position, though the optional power driver seat offers more adjustments. The GT's rear seats are spacious for two adults, and there's more headroom than in the Elantra sedan thanks to the high hatchback roof line. Taller drivers will find that the optional panoramic sunroof eats into valuable headroom, but everyone else will appreciate the natural light it brings into the cabin.

Behind the rear seats, the cargo area can accommodate up to 23 cubic feet of stuff, which is generous compared to other hatchbacks. Those seatbacks flip forward to provide 51 cubic feet of maximum capacity, an excellent showing for a car of this type.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT.

5(56%)
4(25%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(13%)
4.1
16 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Researched for a month B4 buying Elantra GT 2016
Michael Yanko,07/03/2017
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Update 1-6-19 After another long road trip in August we decided that the Elantra GT is just too uncomfortable to drive on long trips. It broke my heart to trade her in, but since we travel a lot I really had to consider comfort as a top priority. I ended up getting Kia Sorento with the same mileage. I gave up a lot of quickness but it is a very comfortable vehicle and after our 1st 1,000 mile trip we both decided that it was the right move. Update 7-4-18 Now that I have had the car for a year and driven 20,000 miles I still love it and everything I have said previously is still true. Update 1-3-18 After 6 months I've realized that you DO kinda get used to the lowness of the seats. My girlfriend and I took another 1000 mile plus road trip, this time to Asheville, NC in December. We were both more comfortable this time with no back or body issues after about 9 hours each way. We also had the surprise experience of driving the Elantra GT in snow and on ice! They were only supposed to get 1/2 inch of snow in the Asheville area and they got an unexpected 7 inches over the weekend instead! On our trip up there we experienced dangerous white out conditions on mountain roads and the car held its own very well in those conditions. Living in central Florida I thought I'd never use the heated seats and mirrors but they both came in handy during this trip. Something took us by surprise is that there is a warning light that comes on that is not in the owner's manual. I called Hyundai and found out that there is actually a light that comes on to warn you of hazardous driving conditions! It's a little light that looks like a road with a snowflake on it. In the morning after our first night the car was covered with about 4 inches of snow and the parking lot was iced over. The car started right up (it was only about 24 degrees) and the defrosters quickly took care of the snow on the windshields. The car performed very well on the ice which I would probably have to credit to the tires along with growing up and learning to drive in the snow belt in western NY. In summary after 6 months I am still thrilled with my purchase. I love the way the car drives, especially the acceleration on the highway when you go to pass another vehicle and the handling. I like high performance driving so I drive in the sport mode at all times. After becoming used to the car the comfort level is acceptable and I don't even use the cushion I bought any more. I highly recommend this vehicle!!! Before I review the car I need to say that I am a car salesman's nightmare! I do very extensive research to find the make and model car I want to buy, do test drives to compare models, then decide which car I am going to buy. Once I have decided the make and model I do a 200 mile search to find dealers that have the car I'm looking for, call them to expertly get their bottom line price, and make sure that I know exactly what my trade is worth. After that the remaining step is to figure out which dealers are willing to sell me the car I want at the price I already know I am going to pay and figure out which one I am going to buy my car from. NOBODY ever SELLS me a car, I BUY cars. After extensive research I determined that the Elantra GT is the perfect car for me and I actually bought this one from a dealer via email. After agreeing on the deal I just had to go for a quick test drive, fill out some paperwork, and I was off with my new car. They even gave me $100 more for my trade than i was asking for. ON TO THE 2016 ELANTRA GT- My only complaint about the car is that the seats are too low! Nothing a $30 memory foam car cushion couldn't fix, but I'm 6' and my girlfriend is 5'3" and the seats are too low for both of us. I love EVERYTHING else about the car. My personal acceleration test gave me 0-60 in 8 seconds using the shift-matic and 10 seconds using the auto 6 speed. Not as fast as my old car but totally acceptable and it certainly gets out of its own way. Interstate ramps have been no problem and passing traffic is a breeze. The auto 6 speed is very smooth, the handling is great, the back of the seat is very comfortable, and there is plenty of room for all my gear. With the headrests off the back seats they fold down nicely making a huge cargo area and even with the seats up there is a generous area behind them. The 175 watt sound system is excellent and all the buttons, knobs, and gauges are in natural positions that I got used to in 2 minutes. The AC is very efficient and I love the visibility that the GT has. I am a power driver and I drive my cars very hard. I keep my vehicles for a long time (usually at least 10 years) and maintain them as they should be maintained, so I expect that this car will serve me well beyond the excellent warranty. I love the sporty look and have received many compliments on it. The second week I had the car I took an 1100 mile road trip and spent only $70 on gas. Other than the low seats I am a very happy camper!
Its a Mini SUV, no its a SPORT SEDAN, YES IT IS...
Jay Cobbs aka. Justhanginon,09/09/2016
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
Well now it's been three and a half years with the Hyundai and being a hard-line GM guy I must say I'm still extremely impressed the car has more pick up and go then my brother's Audi A3 turbo which is not hard to believe since it has 175 horsepower and weighs 700 lb less than his Audi so that means it can move faster and with a pair of Kelly spring radials on it it can actually corner like a dime very impressed even with basic maintenance hyundai-kia have gotten a great combination in this model as basically a junior SUV didn't think I was going to be using a hatchback much after buying almost 30 years of four door sedans but it's been a lot of fun and a lot of extra room I didn't expect can get just about everything in this car possible including a 55 inch big screen full panel furniture and other things even camping that takes some small SUVs a hard time with the car is held up very very well especially after two rear-end accidents both not my fault and a sideswipe in the past three years even a 40 mile-an-hour rear-ender only put a dent in the rear fender and dislodged a couple of bolts which is exactly what it was supposed to do the car is held up very very well the interior is very adult the exterior is very nice and since this car was designed by the by the Audi designer Peter schreyer over 5 years ago it still has held its nice looks very well can't say more great things about it you need to ride and drive in one before making an opinion but overall in almost four years of driving it and I bought it used to begin with it's been a great car very happy keep up on 30k service as recommended . and really couldn't ask for a lot more fun, power and great handling and so much power that I really have to keep my foot off of it. Really gets 30 mpg in town and 35 hwy but likes arco and chevron gas ( top tier gas google it, doesnt like Costco but arco prices sre about the same) Treat yourself to a test drive stay with 2017 and below if thinking used for a budget. If thinking hybrid then grab a Nero ( kia same as hyundia ) or same as gt hatchback style is the very nice iconic all electric or hybrid models.. Blows away prius mpg numbers or any hybrids....hyundia is just as reliable as a toyota and much more functional and why more fun to drive.. Even uses real smooth 6 gear transmission ( like a sports car, not a ' cvt-rubber band" like toyota..) and all reviewer's live the detail and pep the hyundai have...feels like a sports car not a HYBRID , but bith my GT HATCHBACK AND. The hybrid version are inpressive....check them out. From a 25 year gm guy from 3.6 v-8. to this 175 hp gt hatchback...my malibu lasted 15 years..think this will to easy. GM was never this much fun...change the factory tires though and it..moves like the wind...jay
Great all around car.
Brian,09/05/2016
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I bought this car mainly for the reliability, and the space in the trunk for hauling things. I have the style package which adds rims and fog lamps. Many other Hyundai owners have approached me on how good this car looks. I have added a bike rack to the car roof, but I am also able to fit a bike in the back with the seats folded down. The interior is basic but nice. I did not want the tech package because I like how simple the stock controls are and do not want all the driver aids like rear view park assist. If you can't back up a car this small successfully you have bigger problems. The 2.0 motor is very peppy but the automatic trans keeps the revs very low for fuel economy. I wish there was a sport button. The ECO button makes the car stay too long in a high gear and makes it sluggish. At one point i got 40 mpg on a long highway trip but in town it drops sharply to about 28 mpg. The sports suspension makes the car very flat around corners at speed. I only have two complaints is that you have to get the bare bones base model to get the excellent 6 speed manual, also the center arm rest likes to slide forward if you are using it as a support to get in and out of the car. The A pillar is too wide and blocks your view at times.
Great value in a hatchback.
Jim,05/27/2016
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I like the utility of a small hatchback. I shopped many different models. The Elantra GT was the best overall value. The most standard features and performance for he price. The Elantra GT has great performance, cargo room, and styling. The 173hp standard engine is more powerful than the standard engine in most other small cars. The handling is very quick and precise. ABS disc brakes at all four wheels is another nice standard feature. Fold down the rear seats and you have 51 cu ft of cargo space. Nice. If you are shopping for a small hatchback, compare this to the others.
See all 16 reviews of the 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%

Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT Overview

The Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT is offered in the following submodels: Elantra GT Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT Base is priced between $9,275 and$15,877 with odometer readings between 29577 and87271 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2016 Elantra GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,275 and mileage as low as 29577 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT.

Can't find a used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,053.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,380.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,368.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,711.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

