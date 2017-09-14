2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Review
Pros & Cons
- Cabin is stylish and comes packed with features
- Sport model is enjoyable to drive
- Offers plenty of cargo space
- Base model's lackluster fuel economy
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Elantra GT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The Elantra GT is completely redesigned for 2018 and shares many of the same mechanical components as last year's redesigned Elantra sedan. From there, however, the sedan and hatchback differ since the GT is effectively the European-market Elantra. As such, it has distinctive exterior styling and a considerably different interior design. The interior is not only divergent from the sedan's but from interiors of the rest of Hyundai's lineup as well. It's a good look — better than the rather conservative sedan's, we think — yet it maintains the brand's user-friendly controls. We also like that an 8-inch touchscreen is standard equipment, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
There are two flavors of the GT available. The base version has more standard power than the Elantra sedan, but its fuel economy is worse, which might limit its appeal if fuel economy is a priority for you. The GT Sport has an ample 201 horsepower from its turbocharged engine, and it actually gets better fuel economy (with an automatic transmission) than the base version. The superior fuel economy and power, plus its improved handling capabilities, make the Sport the more desirable and competitive choice.
No matter the version, though, you'll like the Elantra GT's mix of space, performance and style. Along with models such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza and Volkswagen Golf, the new 2018 Elantra GT is worth a look if you're shopping for a hatchback.
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT models
The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT hatchback is available in base and Sport trim levels. The base GT comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The GT Sport upgrades to a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) and either the manual transmission or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.
Standard features on the base Elantra GT include 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, LED running lights, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port and satellite radio.
Getting the base trim's optional Style package is likely worth the cost. It adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver seat and heated front seats.
The GT Sport has the contents of the Style package as standard plus the more powerful engine, bigger brakes, 18-inch wheels, a more sophisticated sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights, an electronic parking brake, upgraded gauges and leather upholstery.
The base GT can also be had with the Tech package, which includes the Sport's bigger brakes, electronic parking brake and LED headlights plus a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, Blue Link communications, a navigation system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a wireless smartphone charging pad and a seven-speaker Infinity audio system.
If the GT Sport doesn't have them already, the above features are included in the GT Sport's Tech package. It also includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, automatic high beams and a driver inattention warning system.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Elantra GT models:
- Lane Change Assist
- Uses the available blind-spot warning system to gauge the closing speed of faster-moving vehicles and warns the driver accordingly.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Detects an imminent collision with a vehicle or pedestrian and warns the driver. Can trigger automatic braking if needed.
- Attention Assist
- Detects when a driver is not paying attention or has become drowsy. Will trigger an audible and visual warning.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra GT
Related Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV
- Used Lexus ES 350 2016
- Used Mazda 3 2008
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2006
- Used Maserati GranTurismo
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2014
- Used Mazda CX-9 2016
- Used Honda CR-V 2009
- Used Ford Edge 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Jeep Renegade
- 2019 Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Volvo XC90 2019
- 2020 Maserati Quattroporte
- 2019 BMW 7 Series
- 2021 Toyota Avalon News
- 2019 1500 Classic
- 2019 QX50
- Land Rover Range Rover 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster