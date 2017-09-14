More about the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Overview

The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is offered in the following submodels: Elantra GT Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT ?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT trim styles: The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Base is priced between $12,594 and $18,390 with odometer readings between 2819 and 43014 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale near. There are currently 23 used and CPO 2018 Elantra GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,594 and mileage as low as 2819 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT.

Can't find a used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,056 .

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,871 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,204 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,274 .

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Check out Hyundai Elantra GT lease specials