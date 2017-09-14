  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin is stylish and comes packed with features
  • Sport model is enjoyable to drive
  • Offers plenty of cargo space
  • Base model's lackluster fuel economy
List Price Range
$12,594 - $18,390
Which Elantra GT does Edmunds recommend?

Though it costs considerably more than the base trim level, the Sport is the one to get. Its sharper and more composed handling (courtesy of a more sophisticated rear suspension design) and stronger engine make it more fun to drive. It also comes standard with features that you'll probably want but are optional on the base version. Still not sold? With the automatic transmission, the Sport gets better fuel economy than the base GT.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

The Elantra GT is completely redesigned for 2018 and shares many of the same mechanical components as last year's redesigned Elantra sedan. From there, however, the sedan and hatchback differ since the GT is effectively the European-market Elantra. As such, it has distinctive exterior styling and a considerably different interior design. The interior is not only divergent from the sedan's but from interiors of the rest of Hyundai's lineup as well. It's a good look — better than the rather conservative sedan's, we think — yet it maintains the brand's user-friendly controls. We also like that an 8-inch touchscreen is standard equipment, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There are two flavors of the GT available. The base version has more standard power than the Elantra sedan, but its fuel economy is worse, which might limit its appeal if fuel economy is a priority for you. The GT Sport has an ample 201 horsepower from its turbocharged engine, and it actually gets better fuel economy (with an automatic transmission) than the base version. The superior fuel economy and power, plus its improved handling capabilities, make the Sport the more desirable and competitive choice.

No matter the version, though, you'll like the Elantra GT's mix of space, performance and style. Along with models such as the Honda Civic, Mazda 3, Subaru Impreza and Volkswagen Golf, the new 2018 Elantra GT is worth a look if you're shopping for a hatchback.

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT models

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT hatchback is available in base and Sport trim levels. The base GT comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The GT Sport upgrades to a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) and either the manual transmission or a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic.

Standard features on the base Elantra GT include 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, LED running lights, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port and satellite radio.

Getting the base trim's optional Style package is likely worth the cost. It adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, keyless ignition and entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver seat and heated front seats.

The GT Sport has the contents of the Style package as standard plus the more powerful engine, bigger brakes, 18-inch wheels, a more sophisticated sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights, an electronic parking brake, upgraded gauges and leather upholstery.

The base GT can also be had with the Tech package, which includes the Sport's bigger brakes, electronic parking brake and LED headlights plus a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, Blue Link communications, a navigation system, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a wireless smartphone charging pad and a seven-speaker Infinity audio system.

If the GT Sport doesn't have them already, the above features are included in the GT Sport's Tech package. It also includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and automatic braking, lane departure warning and intervention, automatic high beams and a driver inattention warning system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT (2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

7.5
Its steering, brakes and suspension make it easy and fun to drive. The base 2.0-liter engine's power is livable, and the transmission does nothing offensive, but we would undoubtedly prefer the turbo 1.6-liter in the GT Sport.

Acceleration

6.5
The power available isn't great, but it's livable. The strained moan from the engine during heavy acceleration will probably be more of a hurdle for most than the lack of power. When prodded, this engine has enough to make merging work in most cases, accelerating to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds.

Braking

7.5
The brakes are easy to modulate, with no excess play or squishiness. They may not be performance-oriented brakes, but they feel nice and are predictable to use. In our panic-braking test, it needed 124 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is average for the class.

Steering

8.0
The steering, one of the best aspects of this car, is well-tuned and direct with enough heft to feel secure at highway speeds. There isn't a ton of feedback, but it builds confidence and is well-matched to the suspension competence.

Handling

8.0
When it comes to handling, the Elantra GT acquits itself well. The low-rolling-resistance tires don't offer a lot of grip, but the GT feels nimble and is willing to be tossed around. Bumps are largely dispatched without issue, although certain midcorner bumps can unsettle it somewhat.

Drivability

7.5
The transmission has no bad habits in routine driving, but it's programmed solely for casual cruising. Sport mode doesn't deliver any increased urgency in its shift logic. Everyday drivability is otherwise agreeable. It kicks down a gear when needed and does so without too much delay.

Comfort

8.0
A quiet cabin and great temperature regulation are the highlights of this car's general comfort. The ride is agreeable considering how well this car handles, too. More than one driver, however, found the seat cushions too stiff for comfort despite the good range of adjustability.

Seat comfort

7.0
The seats have a wide adjustment range, but the cushions are very firm and not great for long trips. The leather also feels synthetic, but the optional power ventilation prevents the driver from getting swampy. Lateral support is modest, but the lumbar support is adjustable and well-placed.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride is on the firm side but isn't harsh. It strikes a good balance between motion control and compliance. Most occupants will find the ride acceptable, and those who value slightly sportier dynamics will have no issue trading some ride comfort for the handling benefits.

Noise & vibration

8.5
There's some mild wind and road noise at highway speeds, but overall the cabin is quieter than the average compact car. At lower city speeds, road noise is particularly well-isolated, and there are no discernible interior rattles or creaks.

Climate control

8.5
The dual climate control system is pretty straightforward to operate and maintains proper cabin temperatures well. It gets bonus points for having three levels of heated and ventilated seats in this segment. The cabin air ionizer was also effective at filtering out ambient smoke from a local wildfire.

Interior

7.5
Hyundai does a great job in making its cabin controls easy to learn and operate. They may not be fancy, but they are highly functional. The GT is a little short on rear passenger space, but on the whole, the cabin is well-executed.

Ease of use

8.0
In typical Hyundai fashion, the controls are very straightforward and easy to operate and understand. There are a number of hard-button shortcuts for touchscreen menus, and the gauge cluster info display is also easy to thumb through and configure. There's no need to break out the owner's manual here.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The front doors have generous-size openings with good head clearance and an easy step-in height. The rear door openings have plenty of head clearance, too, but are rather narrow, which leaves less space to swing your legs.

Driving position

8.0
A wide range of seat adjustment means a variety of drivers should be able to find a comfortable position. The column tilts and telescopes to a decent degree. We especially like the generous tilt angle of the driver's bottom cushion. Shame that the cushions themselves aren't more comfortable.

Roominess

7.0
The front seats have a good amount of space in nearly all directions. The back seat is tighter than average on legroom and surprisingly short on headroom, even though the manufacturer-provided dimensions indicate otherwise. If you're 6 feet tall, you're probably not going to be comfortable in the back.

Visibility

7.5
Rear visibility is inherently quite good in hatchbacks. The GT's rear window is a good size. And although you can see the outboard rear headrests, they don't impede on the rearward view. The side mirrors create a bigger blind spot than they would if they were mounted to the door skin.

Quality

8.0
The interior cabin reflects quality design. The dash has a uniform look even if it's a mix of soft-touch and matte-finished plastic. The central infotainment screen has an upscale look, and the door handles sport a smooth metal-like finish. The only cheap-feeling parts are the sideview mirrors switches.

Utility

7.5
Hatchbacks are well-suited for cargo, and the Elantra GT is a model example of this. Cargo space is generous and in-cabin storage is well-thought-out with good options for all your personal effects. If you're looking to fit a car seat, there are some suboptimal aspects to be aware of.

Small-item storage

8.0
There's a good variety of cabin storage. The front cupholders have an anti-tip design, and the door pockets are a decent size and will fit a water bottle and other items. A console bin accommodates larger phones and has all the charging methods and music plugs handy. The center armrest is on the small side but usable.

Cargo space

8.0
Its deep trunk helps maximize cargo space but creates a steep lip, so loading heavier items will be tricky. Additionally, the rear seatbacks don't lie flat. Its 24.9 cubic feet of space is a good amount for the segment. The rear hatch also opens high, which affords ample head clearance.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
LATCH anchors are buried in the creases, and the firm cushions make for difficult access. The top tethers are exposed and easy to access. Rear-facing car seats will be a squeeze behind taller drivers.

Technology

7.5
Hyundai was one of the first to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it continues to offer smart, well-integrated solutions to connect and use your smartphone. Its driver aids tend not to be as user-friendly, and our Elantra GT test car was lacking a few that are typically included.

Audio & navigation

7.5
We expected a little more from the optional Infinity premium audio system. It puts out clear, undistorted sound, but the bass was on the weak side. The navigation is Hyundai's standard system, which is easy to use and has live traffic info. We have no complaints, but there's nothing remarkable.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Bluetooth pairs quickly and easily, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and work wonderfully. Qi wireless charging is also available up front, conveniently located alongside the USB and auxiliary ports. You can plug in your phone and just fuggedaboutit.

Driver aids

6.5
There's no way to turn off the audible alert for the blind-spot monitoring system — a jarring sound is emitted every time you use the turn signal with a vehicle in the adjacent lane. This is more startling than helpful. There's also no adaptive cruise, which some competitors offer.

Voice control

7.5
With Apple CarPlay or Android Auto active, the voice command button will automatically trigger Siri or Google without the 2-second hold. If paired through Bluetooth, the long hold is still required. The native system performs only basic commands but works well, even if it is slow to process.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT.

5(66%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
4.3
15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Korean Gti
Kevin,12/25/2017
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Got myself an Elantra GT sport hatch about 4 months ago and have absolutely no regrets with my purchase. As the title suggest, the is Hyundai’s take on the Iconic vw GTi, and although the Elantra gt sport is slightly down on power and lacks the lsd that the gti comes with, it out performs the gti in terms or standard equipment, warranty and reliability. If you’re coming from a GTI or any other true hot hatch, the gt sport may disappoint you, but if you’re currently driving the golf, mazda 3 2.5, ford focus, chevy cruze, Civic hatch ect, you definitely be surprised on how well and composed the gt sport is. This is no Elantra from the past, infact it drives more like a german car, perhaps that’s because ex BMW M division chief Albert Biermann worked extensively on the suspension( which now has a all wheel independent suspension only on GT sport models). Ive taken my car up mountain roads and it takes corners very nicely, although it has its limits. Power from the 1.6T is more than enough for DD. Overall im completely satisfied with the gt sport, driving dynamics, handling, interior/exterior, and amenities all exceeded my expectations.
Under promised and over delivered
Jack,10/23/2017
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Being a complete makeover this is like a new model so early in the sales year there wont be a lot of discounting but there is some . It is worth the window sticker price so a few dollars off is nice. ride is firm but not hard, gives great road feel and confident handling. Surprised the 1.6L gets worse mileage than the 2.0L engine. Everything about this car feels high end. fit, finish, performance, comfort. the only downside is that it is time to stop adding whizbangs to the entertainment console. Fiddling with it takes up too much attention. Some functions will not operate when the car is moving for this very reason, still it has too many distractions. It will take a lot of practice til i can operate the console with minimum eyes off the road. Oh, also it is great FUN to drive, especially with the paddle shifters. new car with 125 miles cause it was brought to my dealer from another distant dealer. Negotiated price was 22,600 plus fees, tax and license.
Update after a 1 year and (20,000 miles)
Kevin,09/30/2018
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
I have the 1.6T Elantra GT Sport with the dual clutch transmission which i bought back in August of 2017. Ive since have put 20k miles on the car (yes I drive a lot) and let me tell you, this car to this day still puts a huge smile on my face whenever i get in. This is phenomenal car and an underrated one at that. By far the elantra gt sport out performs all cars it rivals such as, Mazda 3 2.5, Civic Hatchback, and VW Golf to name a few. For 200Hp and 195 Tq im getting excellent mpg about 29 mixed city and hwy. the amenities this car offers is just amazing, and dont get me started on the stock exhaust, sounds like a Subaru Sti. Best part of having this car is that in the 1 year ive had it, i have yet to see another Elantra GT sport model, and i live in Los Angeles where everyone drives. Overall this car is fantastic, if you want to stick out of the crowd get yourself the elantra gt sport.
Best Decision
Mrs. Jeter,03/17/2018
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
Excellent engine with responsive acceleration, smooth ride, very comfortable, reliable, lots of room, love the interior - instruments are placed in a great location; easy read without taking eyes off of the road for any period of time. The exterior is beautiful with clean lines - gorgeous. The larger tires provide great traction in bad weather and I appreciate "hill" assistance because I drive a manual transmission. I have exceed the stated MPG. During on trip, I received 41 MPG.
See all 15 reviews of the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
26 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed automated manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
162 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Elantra GT models:

Lane Change Assist
Uses the available blind-spot warning system to gauge the closing speed of faster-moving vehicles and warns the driver accordingly.
Forward Collision Warning
Detects an imminent collision with a vehicle or pedestrian and warns the driver. Can trigger automatic braking if needed.
Attention Assist
Detects when a driver is not paying attention or has become drowsy. Will trigger an audible and visual warning.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Overview

The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT is offered in the following submodels: Elantra GT Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Base is priced between $12,594 and$18,390 with odometer readings between 2819 and43014 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale near. There are currently 23 used and CPO 2018 Elantra GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,594 and mileage as low as 2819 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT.

Can't find a used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,056.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,871.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,204.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,274.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

