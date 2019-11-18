2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Review

Hyundai's reputation for packing loads of standard features into cars at a bargain price precedes it. And in the 2020 Elantra GT, it rings true yet again. This affordable hatchback has style and more cargo capacity than its rivals. And in the N Line trim, it comes with loads of standard features that buyers would typically pay extra to have. The one thing we wish came standard is an engine with some gusto. The base powertrain is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that feels underpowered and emits a cringe-worthy groaning sound. Worse, it's not particularly efficient. You can upgrade to a smaller but stronger turbocharged 1.6-liter engine in the N Line version that packs quite a bit more punch, and it comes with either a manual transmission or a dual-clutch automatic. But in general, the Elantra GT is well packaged and comfortable. It keeps wind and road noise out of the cabin, offers a smooth ride and functional technology (including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and has above-average cargo capacity. Hyundai takes all that and backs it up with a strong warranty and roadside assistance that is unmatched in the class.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

Hyundai has a well-built hatchback in the Elantra GT, and the carmaker stands behind it with a great warranty and roadside assistance. While the back seat is tight, the Elantra GT otherwise makes excellent use of its space with huge cargo capacity in its rear storage. The car is even fun to drive in certain conditions. We only wish the base engine were either more aggressive or more efficient.

How does it drive? 7.5

The base 2.0-liter engine in the Elantra GT holds the car back, especially considering other components that are better than average in the class. We especially like the steering and handling, which make the Elantra GT an entertaining and sharp hatchback. Braking and transmission are on the pedestrian side and work well in routine driving. While the Elantra GT isn't a track star by any means, it's easy to control and can be pushed for affordable fun.



It needs more power. The engine tends to groan under heavy acceleration. Its 0-60 mph time of 8.6 seconds is suitable for merging and passing, but the available 1.6-liter turbo is a better choice.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Considering the nimble handling, ride quality from the firm suspension isn't bad. Those who value sporty dynamics will see the trade-off as worthwhile. The same can't be said for the seats, which lack cushioning that would help on long trips. The leather feels synthetic and lateral support is modest, though adjustable lumbar support and optional power ventilation are appreciated.



Bright spots include the straightforward climate controls and insulation from wind and road noise inside the cabin. The Elantra GT is quieter than the average compact car, and there are no creaks or rattles. The cabin air ionizer even kept out smoke from a local wildfire.

How’s the interior? 7.5

It's easy to feel comfortable in the Elantra GT. The door openings are large enough for passengers to swing inside, where you'll find an adjustable driver's seat with a wide range of settings and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. There is good headroom, too, though it's a shame the seats themselves aren't more comfortable.



The back seats and rear door openings are tighter — passengers 6 feet or taller may not be comfortable for long. There is surprisingly little headroom. But true to its hatchback nature, rear visibility is good and the headrests don't inhibit rearward view. We like that the controls are straightforward to operate with information displays that are easy to understand.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Device integration stands out here. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and Bluetooth connectivity pairs up quickly. There is a wireless charger conveniently located next to USB and auxiliary ports too. We also like the Hyundai Blue Link system and its voice activation search powered by Google, which Hyundai offers free for three years.



Navigation works well and is easy to use, though we expected a little more bass from the optional Infinity audio system. The Elantra GT also suffers from an annoying blind-spot monitoring system that won't turn off, and sadly you have to opt for a pricey tech package to get adaptive cruise control.

How’s the storage? 7.5

There's a deep trunk that maximizes cargo space, although a steep lip impedes loading heavier items and the rear seatbacks don't fold fully flat. But 24.9 cubic feet of storage is good for the class, and 55.1 cubic feet with the rear seats down is among the best. There is also a variety of storage spaces in the cabin, with several door pockets and cupholders, plus a smartphone console bin. The center armrest is small but still capable of carrying random items.



The firm cushions in the back seat make it tricky to access car seat anchors, which are buried in the creases. The top tethers are easy to access, but rear-facing car seats will be a tight squeeze behind taller people in the front seats.

How economical is it? 5.5

With competitors moving to smaller turbo engines, the Elantra's 2.0-liter simply can't compete from a power or efficiency standpoint. At 27 mpg combined (24 city, 32 highway) the GT falls well below the segment average. We matched the combined mpg over the test duration, so at least it's accurate.

Is it a good value? 7.0

Hyundai offers an attractive and well-built product in the Elantra GT, with mixed materials that have a uniform look and upscale feel. It becomes less appealing at $28,000, though. The bells and whistles aren't enough for us to ignore the weak powertrains and below-average fuel economy. The car matched its 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway) rating on our 115-mile test loop, so at least it's accurate.



Hyundai has strong warranty and roadside assistance packages, including basic coverage for five years/50,000 miles and powertrain for 10 years/10,000 miles. Only Volkswagen beats the basic warranty. But no one matches Hyundai's five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance.

Wildcard 8.0

Hyundai got the styling right. The Elantra GT borrowed elements from other popular hatchbacks to create an interesting design that draws looks on the street. Our biggest gripe is with the slightly anemic powertrain. If it's fun you're after, go for the turbocharged N Line model. It's no Veloster N, but it's a pleasant handler that can even toss around the occasional corner.

Which Elantra GT does Edmunds recommend?

Skip past the base engine and jump into the Elantra GT N Line, which replaced the Elantra GT Sport in 2019. It has a smaller but turbocharged engine that is more powerful and efficient than the base motor. It also gets different transmissions — the choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic — and an improved rear suspension. It comes with a huge array of additional standard features and even gets better fuel economy, too.

Hyundai Elantra GT models

Hyundai offers the Elantra GT in two flavors: the base model and the N Line. The base GT comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The N Line upgrades to a turbocharged 1.6-liter (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) with a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Hyundai changed this trim's name from Elantra GT Sport to Elantra GT N Line to align with new performance models, including the Veloster N.