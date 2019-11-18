  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(4)
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT

#5 Small hatchback

What’s new

  • There are no changes for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT
  • Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin is stylish and comes packed with features
  • Plenty of cargo space
  • Well-tuned steering and controlled handling make it fun to drive
  • Base model's lackluster fuel economy
  • It has a less roomy back seat than many rivals
  • Disappointing acceleration and groaning base engine
MSRP Starting at
$20,650
Save as much as $2,215
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $2,215 with Edmunds

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Review

Hyundai's reputation for packing loads of standard features into cars at a bargain price precedes it. And in the 2020 Elantra GT, it rings true yet again. This affordable hatchback has style and more cargo capacity than its rivals. And in the N Line trim, it comes with loads of standard features that buyers would typically pay extra to have.

The one thing we wish came standard is an engine with some gusto. The base powertrain is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that feels underpowered and emits a cringe-worthy groaning sound. Worse, it's not particularly efficient. You can upgrade to a smaller but stronger turbocharged 1.6-liter engine in the N Line version that packs quite a bit more punch, and it comes with either a manual transmission or a dual-clutch automatic.

But in general, the Elantra GT is well packaged and comfortable. It keeps wind and road noise out of the cabin, offers a smooth ride and functional technology (including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and has above-average cargo capacity. Hyundai takes all that and backs it up with a strong warranty and roadside assistance that is unmatched in the class.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.6 / 10
Hyundai has a well-built hatchback in the Elantra GT, and the carmaker stands behind it with a great warranty and roadside assistance. While the back seat is tight, the Elantra GT otherwise makes excellent use of its space with huge cargo capacity in its rear storage. The car is even fun to drive in certain conditions. We only wish the base engine were either more aggressive or more efficient.

How does it drive?

7.5
The base 2.0-liter engine in the Elantra GT holds the car back, especially considering other components that are better than average in the class. We especially like the steering and handling, which make the Elantra GT an entertaining and sharp hatchback. Braking and transmission are on the pedestrian side and work well in routine driving. While the Elantra GT isn't a track star by any means, it's easy to control and can be pushed for affordable fun.

It needs more power. The engine tends to groan under heavy acceleration. Its 0-60 mph time of 8.6 seconds is suitable for merging and passing, but the available 1.6-liter turbo is a better choice.

How comfortable is it?

8.0
Considering the nimble handling, ride quality from the firm suspension isn't bad. Those who value sporty dynamics will see the trade-off as worthwhile. The same can't be said for the seats, which lack cushioning that would help on long trips. The leather feels synthetic and lateral support is modest, though adjustable lumbar support and optional power ventilation are appreciated.

Bright spots include the straightforward climate controls and insulation from wind and road noise inside the cabin. The Elantra GT is quieter than the average compact car, and there are no creaks or rattles. The cabin air ionizer even kept out smoke from a local wildfire.

How’s the interior?

7.5
It's easy to feel comfortable in the Elantra GT. The door openings are large enough for passengers to swing inside, where you'll find an adjustable driver's seat with a wide range of settings and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. There is good headroom, too, though it's a shame the seats themselves aren't more comfortable.

The back seats and rear door openings are tighter — passengers 6 feet or taller may not be comfortable for long. There is surprisingly little headroom. But true to its hatchback nature, rear visibility is good and the headrests don't inhibit rearward view. We like that the controls are straightforward to operate with information displays that are easy to understand.

How’s the tech?

7.5
Device integration stands out here. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and Bluetooth connectivity pairs up quickly. There is a wireless charger conveniently located next to USB and auxiliary ports too. We also like the Hyundai Blue Link system and its voice activation search powered by Google, which Hyundai offers free for three years.

Navigation works well and is easy to use, though we expected a little more bass from the optional Infinity audio system. The Elantra GT also suffers from an annoying blind-spot monitoring system that won't turn off, and sadly you have to opt for a pricey tech package to get adaptive cruise control.

How’s the storage?

7.5
There's a deep trunk that maximizes cargo space, although a steep lip impedes loading heavier items and the rear seatbacks don't fold fully flat. But 24.9 cubic feet of storage is good for the class, and 55.1 cubic feet with the rear seats down is among the best. There is also a variety of storage spaces in the cabin, with several door pockets and cupholders, plus a smartphone console bin. The center armrest is small but still capable of carrying random items.

The firm cushions in the back seat make it tricky to access car seat anchors, which are buried in the creases. The top tethers are easy to access, but rear-facing car seats will be a tight squeeze behind taller people in the front seats.

How economical is it?

5.5
With competitors moving to smaller turbo engines, the Elantra's 2.0-liter simply can't compete from a power or efficiency standpoint. At 27 mpg combined (24 city, 32 highway) the GT falls well below the segment average. We matched the combined mpg over the test duration, so at least it's accurate.

Is it a good value?

7.0
Hyundai offers an attractive and well-built product in the Elantra GT, with mixed materials that have a uniform look and upscale feel. It becomes less appealing at $28,000, though. The bells and whistles aren't enough for us to ignore the weak powertrains and below-average fuel economy. The car matched its 27 mpg combined (24 city/32 highway) rating on our 115-mile test loop, so at least it's accurate.

Hyundai has strong warranty and roadside assistance packages, including basic coverage for five years/50,000 miles and powertrain for 10 years/10,000 miles. Only Volkswagen beats the basic warranty. But no one matches Hyundai's five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance.

Wildcard

8.0
Hyundai got the styling right. The Elantra GT borrowed elements from other popular hatchbacks to create an interesting design that draws looks on the street. Our biggest gripe is with the slightly anemic powertrain. If it's fun you're after, go for the turbocharged N Line model. It's no Veloster N, but it's a pleasant handler that can even toss around the occasional corner.

Which Elantra GT does Edmunds recommend?

Skip past the base engine and jump into the Elantra GT N Line, which replaced the Elantra GT Sport in 2019. It has a smaller but turbocharged engine that is more powerful and efficient than the base motor. It also gets different transmissions — the choice of a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic — and an improved rear suspension. It comes with a huge array of additional standard features and even gets better fuel economy, too.

Hyundai Elantra GT models

Hyundai offers the Elantra GT in two flavors: the base model and the N Line. The base GT comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The N Line upgrades to a turbocharged 1.6-liter (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) with a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Hyundai changed this trim's name from Elantra GT Sport to Elantra GT N Line to align with new performance models, including the Veloster N.

The base Elantra GT comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and a rearview camera. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard. We're fans of the sole package available on the base model. The Style package brings a larger color instrument display and a panoramic sunroof. And it adds valuable safety equipment such as lane change assist and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

Along with the turbo engine, the N Line offers welcome features and an improved rear suspension that elevates ride comfort. The manual-equipped N Line gets heated seats, leather surfaces, 18-inch wheels, push-button start, LED headlights and taillights, and improved tires over the base model. The N Line with the dual-clutch automatic tacks on a drive-mode selector and all-season performance tires.

The Tech package is available on the automatic-equipped N Line for a fully loaded experience, with an 8-inch color touchscreen with navigation, a power driver's seat with lumbar support, ventilated seats and a seven-speaker Infinity premium audio system. Again, safety is the big plus, with the addition of forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go. A three-year subscription to Hyundai's Blue Link connected car service is thrown in for good measure.

N Line, Base

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT.

5 star reviews: 25%
4 star reviews: 75%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 4 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, BEST AUTOMOBILE I'VE EVER OWNED... HANDS DOWN!!!!!
Joseph H.,
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I prefer hatchbacks when everyone else is going to small, crossover SUV's. I like the feel of a sedan but enjoy having the storage capacity of a small SUV. I looked at other hatchbacks (Chevy Cruze, Honda Civic, Volkswagen Golf, Subaru Impreza, and the Mazda 3). The Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line with the tech package was the clear choice for me based on roominess/storage, power, and features (I REALLY wanted heated AND ventilated seats). The 1.6 liter turbo beats most of the other vehicles in horsepower and torque (the Volkswagen wins that) but NOTHING else compares in terms of safety features and options for comfort and convenience. It has a panoramic roof... in this class!!! They are also virtual unicorns as you will rarely see an N-Line model. The leather seats are well bolstered and very comfortable on long drives (I had to drive 900 miles round trip to get mine and I got a great deal). I would buy this vehicle again and again. My only complaint (and it's a minor, small one that doesn't warrant a star deduction) is that the glove box doesn't have a light or lock....poor me. I HIGHLY recommended this vehicle!!!!

4 out of 5 stars, Happy So Far . . .
Fred,
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I've only had it a week, but it's a great car so far. Got the 6 speed manual. Averaging 28 MPGs in the first 500 miles. Car is much more fun to drive than my old SUV. Missing power seats and lumbar support, but is that really an issue once you find the right seat position? Sound system could be a little louder, but it might also be my old ears, too. Carplay is wonderful - I had no idea what I was missing. Auto Hold is another gem that comes in handy, especially when stopped on a hill in a manual. I wanted something practical to commute to work, while still smiling on occasion. The N-Line fits that bill quite nicely for me. Had a great experience at the dealer, too - zero pressure. Sad to hear some folks struggle at their Hyundai dealers; I had a very positive experience. I've already referred a few folks to that dealership.

4 out of 5 stars, Fun car
Bob,
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I have had my car for 3 months now and about 1300 miles and I LOVE this car. I went looking for a fun car with a 6sp manual and the Elantra gt n line was on my short list after driving it. Vary VW in its styling that is understated unlike Honda. I had no problems finding the perfect driving position. MPG had been good I’m averaging 30+. This is my weekend car my dally is a full-size Chevy truck. So for me it’s better then double what I’m getting everyday. My dealership experience was also one of the best I have ever had. My sails guy knew exactly what I was looking for and why. He let me drive several manual cars even pulled one out of the show room for me. Even let me have a go in a Voloster N. He told me to take as long as I needed to drive them. My only complaint about the car is I feel like it’s a missed opportunity for Hyundai to attract people that enjoy driving to the brand. No one knows what this car is because Hyundai doesn’t really market it vary hard. And I really wish they would split the tech package up and offer half of it with the manual. I get you probably can’t do the adaptive cruse and the lane keeping with a manual. But I should be able to get the pano roof, heated wheel, cooled seats and the better sound system. I don’t like that Hyundai makes you feel like your getting penalized for buying the car with the correct transmission.

4 out of 5 stars, nice looking
Tracey p,
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

enjoy driving my 2020 Elantra GT. not happy with the side view mirrors. No ashtray, so no where to put loose change. the portable cup they offer to put in the cup holder spot is ridiculous. it sits low, my head almost hits the roof. it's the little things that amount to a disappointment

Write a review

See all 4 reviews

Features & Specs

See all 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Elantra GT safety features:

Lane Change Assist
Uses the available blind-spot warning system to gauge the closing speed of faster-moving vehicles and warns the driver accordingly.
Forward Collision Warning
Detects an imminent collision with a vehicle or pedestrian and warns the driver. Can trigger automatic braking if needed.
Driver Attention Alert
Detects when a driver is not paying attention or has become drowsy. Will trigger an audible and visual warning.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat4 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Elantra GT vs. the competition

Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Honda Fit

The Honda Fit is practicality on wheels. It's smaller than the Elantra GT, but it's easy to drive and gets excellent fuel economy. The star of the show is cargo capacity. The Fit has what Honda calls the Magic Seat in its back row. They fold flat for an available 52.7 cubic feet of storage, which is slightly less than the Elantra GT's 55.1 cubes, but the Fit represents a more affordable and efficient package.

Compare Hyundai Elantra GT & Honda Fit features

Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 hatch is one of our favorites. As with most anything from Mazda, the steering and handling are fantastic. The cabin is full of premium materials, and it's also quite a looker. But the Mazda 3 will run you more money than the Elantra GT, and the Hyundai has it beat in cargo capacity as well. If the styling gets your heart beating, go for the Mazda. Otherwise, the Hyundai is a steal.

Compare Hyundai Elantra GT & Mazda 3 features

Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Volkswagen Golf

The Golf has long been the gold standard in the hatchback segment, with good reason. It's attractive, well built and fun to drive. The Golf can also match the Elantra GT in cargo capacity with the rear seats folded down, and it offers a competitive warranty. The starting price is higher than the Hyundai, but it's the better all-around car. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Volkswagen Golf.

Compare Hyundai Elantra GT & Volkswagen Golf features

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Elantra GT a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Elantra GT both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Elantra GT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Elantra GT gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Elantra GT has 24.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Elantra GT. Learn more

