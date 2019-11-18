2020 Hyundai Elantra GT
What’s new
- There are no changes for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT
- Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Cabin is stylish and comes packed with features
- Plenty of cargo space
- Well-tuned steering and controlled handling make it fun to drive
- Base model's lackluster fuel economy
- It has a less roomy back seat than many rivals
- Disappointing acceleration and groaning base engine
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Review
Hyundai's reputation for packing loads of standard features into cars at a bargain price precedes it. And in the 2020 Elantra GT, it rings true yet again. This affordable hatchback has style and more cargo capacity than its rivals. And in the N Line trim, it comes with loads of standard features that buyers would typically pay extra to have.
The one thing we wish came standard is an engine with some gusto. The base powertrain is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that feels underpowered and emits a cringe-worthy groaning sound. Worse, it's not particularly efficient. You can upgrade to a smaller but stronger turbocharged 1.6-liter engine in the N Line version that packs quite a bit more punch, and it comes with either a manual transmission or a dual-clutch automatic.
But in general, the Elantra GT is well packaged and comfortable. It keeps wind and road noise out of the cabin, offers a smooth ride and functional technology (including standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and has above-average cargo capacity. Hyundai takes all that and backs it up with a strong warranty and roadside assistance that is unmatched in the class.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
It needs more power. The engine tends to groan under heavy acceleration. Its 0-60 mph time of 8.6 seconds is suitable for merging and passing, but the available 1.6-liter turbo is a better choice.
How comfortable is it?8.0
Bright spots include the straightforward climate controls and insulation from wind and road noise inside the cabin. The Elantra GT is quieter than the average compact car, and there are no creaks or rattles. The cabin air ionizer even kept out smoke from a local wildfire.
How’s the interior?7.5
The back seats and rear door openings are tighter — passengers 6 feet or taller may not be comfortable for long. There is surprisingly little headroom. But true to its hatchback nature, rear visibility is good and the headrests don't inhibit rearward view. We like that the controls are straightforward to operate with information displays that are easy to understand.
How’s the tech?7.5
Navigation works well and is easy to use, though we expected a little more bass from the optional Infinity audio system. The Elantra GT also suffers from an annoying blind-spot monitoring system that won't turn off, and sadly you have to opt for a pricey tech package to get adaptive cruise control.
How’s the storage?7.5
The firm cushions in the back seat make it tricky to access car seat anchors, which are buried in the creases. The top tethers are easy to access, but rear-facing car seats will be a tight squeeze behind taller people in the front seats.
How economical is it?5.5
Is it a good value?7.0
Hyundai has strong warranty and roadside assistance packages, including basic coverage for five years/50,000 miles and powertrain for 10 years/10,000 miles. Only Volkswagen beats the basic warranty. But no one matches Hyundai's five-year/unlimited-mile roadside assistance.
Wildcard8.0
Which Elantra GT does Edmunds recommend?
Hyundai Elantra GT models
Hyundai offers the Elantra GT in two flavors: the base model and the N Line. The base GT comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 lb-ft) mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The N Line upgrades to a turbocharged 1.6-liter (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) with a six-speed manual or an optional seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Hyundai changed this trim's name from Elantra GT Sport to Elantra GT N Line to align with new performance models, including the Veloster N.
The base Elantra GT comes with 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and a rearview camera. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also standard. We're fans of the sole package available on the base model. The Style package brings a larger color instrument display and a panoramic sunroof. And it adds valuable safety equipment such as lane change assist and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
Along with the turbo engine, the N Line offers welcome features and an improved rear suspension that elevates ride comfort. The manual-equipped N Line gets heated seats, leather surfaces, 18-inch wheels, push-button start, LED headlights and taillights, and improved tires over the base model. The N Line with the dual-clutch automatic tacks on a drive-mode selector and all-season performance tires.
The Tech package is available on the automatic-equipped N Line for a fully loaded experience, with an 8-inch color touchscreen with navigation, a power driver's seat with lumbar support, ventilated seats and a seven-speaker Infinity premium audio system. Again, safety is the big plus, with the addition of forward collision avoidance with pedestrian detection, lane keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go. A three-year subscription to Hyundai's Blue Link connected car service is thrown in for good measure.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
- appearance
- fuel efficiency
- interior
- transmission
- sound system
- comfort
- visibility
- cup holders
- climate control
- seats
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- spaciousness
- technology
Most helpful consumer reviews
I prefer hatchbacks when everyone else is going to small, crossover SUV's. I like the feel of a sedan but enjoy having the storage capacity of a small SUV. I looked at other hatchbacks (Chevy Cruze, Honda Civic, Volkswagen Golf, Subaru Impreza, and the Mazda 3). The Hyundai Elantra GT N-Line with the tech package was the clear choice for me based on roominess/storage, power, and features (I REALLY wanted heated AND ventilated seats). The 1.6 liter turbo beats most of the other vehicles in horsepower and torque (the Volkswagen wins that) but NOTHING else compares in terms of safety features and options for comfort and convenience. It has a panoramic roof... in this class!!! They are also virtual unicorns as you will rarely see an N-Line model. The leather seats are well bolstered and very comfortable on long drives (I had to drive 900 miles round trip to get mine and I got a great deal). I would buy this vehicle again and again. My only complaint (and it's a minor, small one that doesn't warrant a star deduction) is that the glove box doesn't have a light or lock....poor me. I HIGHLY recommended this vehicle!!!!
I've only had it a week, but it's a great car so far. Got the 6 speed manual. Averaging 28 MPGs in the first 500 miles. Car is much more fun to drive than my old SUV. Missing power seats and lumbar support, but is that really an issue once you find the right seat position? Sound system could be a little louder, but it might also be my old ears, too. Carplay is wonderful - I had no idea what I was missing. Auto Hold is another gem that comes in handy, especially when stopped on a hill in a manual. I wanted something practical to commute to work, while still smiling on occasion. The N-Line fits that bill quite nicely for me. Had a great experience at the dealer, too - zero pressure. Sad to hear some folks struggle at their Hyundai dealers; I had a very positive experience. I've already referred a few folks to that dealership.
I have had my car for 3 months now and about 1300 miles and I LOVE this car. I went looking for a fun car with a 6sp manual and the Elantra gt n line was on my short list after driving it. Vary VW in its styling that is understated unlike Honda. I had no problems finding the perfect driving position. MPG had been good I’m averaging 30+. This is my weekend car my dally is a full-size Chevy truck. So for me it’s better then double what I’m getting everyday. My dealership experience was also one of the best I have ever had. My sails guy knew exactly what I was looking for and why. He let me drive several manual cars even pulled one out of the show room for me. Even let me have a go in a Voloster N. He told me to take as long as I needed to drive them. My only complaint about the car is I feel like it’s a missed opportunity for Hyundai to attract people that enjoy driving to the brand. No one knows what this car is because Hyundai doesn’t really market it vary hard. And I really wish they would split the tech package up and offer half of it with the manual. I get you probably can’t do the adaptive cruse and the lane keeping with a manual. But I should be able to get the pano roof, heated wheel, cooled seats and the better sound system. I don’t like that Hyundai makes you feel like your getting penalized for buying the car with the correct transmission.
enjoy driving my 2020 Elantra GT. not happy with the side view mirrors. No ashtray, so no where to put loose change. the portable cup they offer to put in the cup holder spot is ridiculous. it sits low, my head almost hits the roof. it's the little things that amount to a disappointment
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra GT
Features & Specs
|4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$20,650
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|161 hp @ 6200 rpm
|N Line 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$24,600
|MPG
|25 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6000 rpm
|N Line 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M
|MSRP
|$23,500
|MPG
|23 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Elantra GT safety features:
- Lane Change Assist
- Uses the available blind-spot warning system to gauge the closing speed of faster-moving vehicles and warns the driver accordingly.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Detects an imminent collision with a vehicle or pedestrian and warns the driver. Can trigger automatic braking if needed.
- Driver Attention Alert
- Detects when a driver is not paying attention or has become drowsy. Will trigger an audible and visual warning.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|4 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|10.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Hyundai Elantra GT vs. the competition
Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Honda Fit
The Honda Fit is practicality on wheels. It's smaller than the Elantra GT, but it's easy to drive and gets excellent fuel economy. The star of the show is cargo capacity. The Fit has what Honda calls the Magic Seat in its back row. They fold flat for an available 52.7 cubic feet of storage, which is slightly less than the Elantra GT's 55.1 cubes, but the Fit represents a more affordable and efficient package.
Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Mazda 3
The Mazda 3 hatch is one of our favorites. As with most anything from Mazda, the steering and handling are fantastic. The cabin is full of premium materials, and it's also quite a looker. But the Mazda 3 will run you more money than the Elantra GT, and the Hyundai has it beat in cargo capacity as well. If the styling gets your heart beating, go for the Mazda. Otherwise, the Hyundai is a steal.
Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Volkswagen Golf
The Golf has long been the gold standard in the hatchback segment, with good reason. It's attractive, well built and fun to drive. The Golf can also match the Elantra GT in cargo capacity with the rear seats folded down, and it offers a competitive warranty. The starting price is higher than the Hyundai, but it's the better all-around car. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Volkswagen Golf.
FAQ
Is the Hyundai Elantra GT a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT:
- There are no changes for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT
- Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017
Is the Hyundai Elantra GT reliable?
Is the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT?
The least-expensive 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT is the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,650.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,650
- N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $24,600
- N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,500
What are the different models of Hyundai Elantra GT?
More about the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT Overview
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT is offered in the following submodels: Elantra GT Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Elantra GT 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Elantra GT.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Elantra GT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT?
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,810. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,392 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,392 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,418.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,860. The average price paid for a new 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,215 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,215 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $19,645.
The average savings for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 10.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 15 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Hyundai Elantra GTS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale near. There are currently 74 new 2020 Elantra GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,820 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,890 on a used or CPO 2020 Elantra GT available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Hyundai Elantra GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,140.
Find a new Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,206.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Hyundai lease specials
Related 2020 Hyundai Elantra GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Hyundai Santa Fe 2020
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2020 Hyundai Palisade
- Hyundai Kona 2020
- Hyundai Kona Electric 2020
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Accent
- Hyundai Tucson 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Honda Fit 2020
- Nissan LEAF 2020
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2021 Hyundai Veloster
- 2020 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- Chevrolet Spark 2021
- 2020 Jaguar I-PACE
- 2020 Kicks