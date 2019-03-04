  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra GT
  4. 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)
Ad
13 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Hyundai ELANTRA GT
VIEW OFFERS
HyundaiUSA.com

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT

What’s new

  • New N Line trim replaces GT Sport trim
  • Sunroof and leather seating added to optional Style package
  • Entry-level Elantra GT carries over with no changes
  • Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Cabin is stylish and comes packed with features
  • Offers plenty of cargo space
  • Well-tuned steering and controlled handling make it fun to drive
  • Base model's lackluster fuel economy
  • Back seat has less room than many rivals
  • Disappointing acceleration and groaning base engine
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
MSRP Starting at
$20,450
Save as much as $1,667
Select your model:
Save as much as $1,667 with Edmunds

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2020 ELANTRA GT
N Line

msrp 

$20,650
starting price
SEE ALL TRIMS
HyundaiUSA.com
Build & price

Which Elantra GT does Edmunds recommend?

The new N Line replaces our previous pick, the GT Sport trim, but it's essentially the same model. It costs significantly more than the base GT trim, but it handles better (thanks to a more sophisticated rear suspension design) and its stronger engine makes it more fun to drive. It also comes standard with desirable features that are optional on the base version. Still not sold? With the automatic transmission, the N Line gets better fuel economy than the base GT.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Fresh off a thorough redesign last year, the Hyundai Elantra GT enters 2019 with a new trim level or, rather, a new name for an old trim level. In addition to a base trim, the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT now offers the N Line model. It's essentially a rebranding of last year's Sport trim, but it's significant for being the first model to bear the new distinction, which will find its way to other models including the Veloster coupe.

In the case of the Elantra GT, no change is good. While it shares many mechanical components with the Elantra sedan, the GT is effectively the European-market Elantra and features exterior styling and interior design that's different not only from the sedan but also from the rest of Hyundai's lineup. It's a good look, less conservative than the sedan, but the GT still retains the brand's intuitive and user-friendly controls.

The Elantra GT is a smart pick for drivers seeking the space and cargo benefits of a hatchback with the value and fuel economy of a small sedan. While the GT doesn't match its sedan counterpart for fuel economy, the base version offers more power. The new N Line trim packs even more power and, unexpectedly, slightly better fuel economy than the base trim. Respectable fuel economy, sharp handling and impressive utility make the Elantra GT N Line the more desirable and competitive choice.

Buyers looking for a hatchback have several options, ranging from the redesigned-for-2019 Mazda 3 to the classic and charming Mini Cooper. The Elantra GT earns a spot among those rivals with its mix of space, performance and style.

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT models

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT hatchback is available in base and N Line trim levels. The base GT comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (161 horsepower, 150 pound-feet of torque) that drives the front wheels through either a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic. The N Line upgrades to a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder (201 hp, 195 lb-ft) and either the manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Standard features on the base Elantra GT include 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, automatic headlights, LED running lights, heated side mirrors, height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split folding rear seats, Bluetooth, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port and satellite radio.

The base trim's optional Style package is worth the extra cost. It includes a panoramic sunroof, proximity key with push-button ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, and a sliding armrest. The package also offers desirable safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and side-mirror turn signals.

The N Line comes with several features from the Style package, plus the more powerful engine, larger brakes, 18-inch wheels, performance tires, a more sophisticated sport-tuned suspension, LED headlights, an electronic parking brake, sport-oriented seats and upgraded gauges.

The N Line can also be equipped with several desirable options, all bundled into the DCT Tech package. It includes the rest of the Style package's features and adds a navigation system, Blue Link telematics services, ventilated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, wireless device charging and a premium seven-speaker Infinity sound system. Additional driver aids include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, automatic high beams and a drowsy driver warning system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Hyundai Elantra GT (2.0L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.5

Driving

7.5
Its steering, brakes and suspension make it easy and fun to drive. The base 2.0-liter engine's power is livable, and the transmission does nothing offensive, but we would undoubtedly prefer the turbo 1.6-liter in the GT Sport (replaced by the N Line in 2019).

Acceleration

6.5
The available power isn't great, but it's livable. The strained moan from the engine during heavy acceleration will probably be more of a hurdle for most than the lack of power. When prodded, this engine has enough motivation for merging onto highways, accelerating to 60 mph in 8.6 seconds.

Braking

7.5
The brakes are easy to modulate, with no excess play or squishiness. They might not be performance-oriented, but they feel nice and are predictable. In our panic-braking test, the Elantra GT needed 124 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is average for the class.

Steering

8.0
The steering, one of the best aspects of this car, is well-tuned and direct with enough heft to feel secure at highway speeds. There isn't a ton of feedback, but it builds confidence and is well-matched to the suspension competence.

Handling

8.0
When it comes to handling, the Elantra GT acquits itself well. The low-rolling-resistance tires don't offer much grip, but the GT feels nimble and is willing to be tossed around. Bumps are largely dispatched without issue, although certain midcorner bumps can be unsettling.

Drivability

7.5
The transmission has no bad habits in routine driving, but it's programmed solely for casual cruising. Sport mode doesn't deliver any increased urgency in its shift logic. Everyday drivability is otherwise agreeable. It kicks down a gear when needed and does so without too much delay.

Comfort

8.0
A quiet cabin and great temperature regulation are the highlights of this car's general comfort. The ride is agreeable considering how well this car handles, too. But more than one driver found the seat cushions too stiff for comfort despite the good range of adjustability.

Seat comfort

7.0
The seats have a wide adjustment range, but the cushions are very firm and not great for long trips. The leather feels synthetic, but the optional seat ventilation system prevents the driver from getting swampy. Lateral support is modest, but the lumbar support is adjustable and well-placed.

Ride comfort

7.5
The ride is on the firm side but isn't harsh. It strikes a good balance between motion control and compliance. Most occupants will find the ride acceptable, and those who value slightly sportier dynamics will have no issue trading some ride comfort for the handling benefits.

Noise & vibration

8.5
There's some mild wind and road noise at highway speeds, but overall the cabin is quieter than the average compact car. At lower city speeds, road noise is particularly well-isolated, and there are no discernible interior rattles or creaks.

Climate control

8.5
The dual-zone climate control system is pretty straightforward to operate and maintains proper cabin temperatures well. It gets bonus points for having three levels of heated and ventilated seats in this segment. The cabin air ionizer effectively filtered out ambient smoke from a local wildfire.

Interior

7.5
Hyundai does a great job of making its cabin controls easy to learn and operate. They may not be fancy, but they are highly functional. The GT is a little short on rear passenger space, but on the whole, the cabin is well-executed.

Ease of use

8.0
In typical Hyundai fashion, the controls are straightforward and easy to operate and understand. There are a number of hard-button shortcuts for touchscreen menus, and the gauge cluster info display is also easy to thumb through and configure. There's no need to break out the owner's manual here.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The front doors have generous-size openings with good head clearance and an easy step-in height. The rear door openings have plenty of head clearance, too, but are rather narrow, which leaves less space to swing your legs.

Driving position

8.0
A wide range of seat adjustments means a variety of drivers should be able to find a comfortable position. The column tilts and telescopes to a decent degree. We especially like the generous tilt angle of the driver's bottom cushion. It's a shame that the cushions themselves aren't more comfortable.

Roominess

7.0
The front seats have a good amount of space in nearly all directions. The back seat is tighter than average on legroom and surprisingly short on headroom, even though the manufacturer-provided dimensions indicate otherwise. If you're 6 feet tall, you probably won't be comfortable in the back.

Visibility

7.5
Rear visibility is inherently quite good in hatchbacks. The GT's rear window is a good size. And although you can see the outboard rear headrests, they don't impede on the rearward view. The side mirrors create a bigger blind spot than they would if they were mounted to the door surface.

Quality

8.0
The interior reflects quality design. The dashboard has a uniform look even if it's a mix of soft-touch and matte-finished plastic. The central infotainment screen has an upscale look, and the door handles sport a smooth metal-like finish. The only cheap-feeling parts are the sideview mirror switches.

Utility

7.5
Hatchbacks are well-suited for cargo, and the Elantra GT is a model example of this. Cargo space is generous and in-cabin storage is well-thought-out with good options for all of your personal effects. If you're putting in a car seat, however, there are some suboptimal aspects to be aware of (see below).

Small-item storage

8.0
There's a good variety of cabin storage options. The front cupholders have an anti-tip design, and the decent-sized door pockets will fit a water bottle and other items. A console bin accommodates larger phones and has all the charging methods and music plugs handy. The center armrest is on the small side but it's usable.

Cargo space

8.0
Its deep trunk helps maximize cargo space but creates a steep lip, so loading heavier items will be tricky. Additionally, the rear seatbacks don't lie flat. The Elantra GT's 24.9 cubic feet of space is good for the segment. The rear hatch opens high, which affords ample head clearance.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.5
The LATCH anchors are buried in the seat creases, and the firm cushions make for difficult access. The top tethers are exposed and easy to access. Rear-facing car seats will be a squeeze behind taller drivers.

Technology

7.5
Hyundai was one of the first to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and it continues to offer smart, well-integrated solutions to connect and use your smartphone. Its driver aids tend not to be as user-friendly as those of rivals, and our Elantra GT test car lacked a few that are typically included.

Smartphone integration

8.5
Bluetooth pairs quickly and easily, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and work wonderfully. Qi wireless charging is also available up front, conveniently located alongside the USB and auxiliary ports. You can plug in your phone and just fuggedaboutit.

Driver aids

6.5
There's no way to turn off the audible alert for the blind-spot monitoring system — a jarring sound is emitted every time you use the turn signal with a vehicle in the adjacent lane. This is more startling than helpful.

Voice control

7.5
With Apple CarPlay or Android Auto active, the voice command button will automatically trigger Siri or Google without the 2-second hold. If paired through Bluetooth, the long hold is still required. The native system performs only basic commands but works well, even if it is slow to process.
Ad
Build Your ELANTRA GT
101 people are viewing this car
MSRP$20,650 - $24,600
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
N Line, Base

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT.

5 star reviews: 40%
4 star reviews: 40%
3 star reviews: 20%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience
  • appearance
  • value
  • doors
  • spaciousness
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • engine
  • safety
  • road noise
  • acceleration
  • fuel efficiency

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great value/performance ratio.
Antonio Bortone,
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The Elantra GT N Line in a 6 speed is a blast to drive. It handles great and looks great but a touch understated, which is great if you’re trying to have fun but fly under the radar almost literally. It’s fast enough when you push it and sticks to the road like glue. Well done Hyundai. Now bring the full N to America.

5 out of 5 stars, Winner, winner!
PSTN CUP,
N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Drove every car is this category and ultimatly picked the N-Line. Great value and performance for the money. Fun to drive, amazingly easy to use tech, quick and 32-33 real world MPG. GTI seats were a "No go" because I am a big guy and these N Line seats are perfect.

4 out of 5 stars, Great little car
Cecile,
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

This car has a personality. I bought one with the tech and style package, and the features meets every expectation. It is fun to drive. Acceleration is a bit slow but maybe it's expected for a 4 cyl. I'm used to a 6 cyl car. The cabin feels big, and trunk has a good size storage space. Easy to get in and out. Fuel economy could be better.

4 out of 5 stars, 2019 Elantra GT mini wagon
Frfunk,
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

Base engine plenty powerful, suspension a little stiff first 1000 miles. Engine noise is a plus and heard at high rpm's mainly. No silly safety features to make driving experience dull. I enjoy the shiftronic transmission in certain situations, like uphill when you can blow doors off a silly $40k SUV.

Write a review

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Hatchback features & specs
4dr Hatchback
2.0L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$20,450
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower162 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
N Line 4dr Hatchback features & specs
N Line 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$24,400
MPG 25 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
N Line 4dr Hatchback features & specs
N Line 4dr Hatchback
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$23,300
MPG 23 city / 30 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Elantra GT safety features:

Lane Change Assist
Uses the available blind-spot warning system to gauge the closing speed of faster-moving vehicles and warns the driver accordingly.
Forward Collision Warning
Detects an imminent collision with a vehicle or pedestrian and warns the driver. Can trigger automatic braking if needed.
Driver Attention Alert
Detects when a driver is not paying attention or has become drowsy. Will trigger an audible and visual warning.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat4 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.7%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Hyundai Elantra GT vs. the competition

Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 hatchback is redesigned for 2019 and with it comes an upgraded interior that feels like the top of the class, even in its base trim. There's a new, larger touchscreen (8.8 inches), a reconfigured instrument panel, and premium soft-touch materials all around. Long considered the "driver's car" among compact sedans and hatchbacks, the 3 maintains its reputation as a sharp-handling tool, meant for both work and pleasure. The Elantra GT isn't quite as hypercharged as the Mazda. It makes a good effort and certainly has some sporty qualities, but the Mazda remains peerless in its overall performance ability. It's not the fastest, but it might be the most fun.

Compare Hyundai Elantra GT & Mazda 3 features

Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Honda Fit

The Honda Fit enjoys well-deserved kudos for its innovative seating arrangements (you can fold, flip and configure the rear and front seats in multiple clever ways), impressive fuel economy and standard driver safety aids. But the Fit's focus is versatility, not performance. And while the Elantra isn't necessarily a performance hatchback, its available turbocharged engine and upgraded suspension design give it ability on twisting roads to match its practical utility. The Fit is a great choice for those often carrying all manner of lifestyle gear, and the GT is a good pick for when your lifestyle could use a dash of thrill.

Compare Hyundai Elantra GT & Honda Fit features

Hyundai Elantra GT vs. Volkswagen Golf

The Golf arguably launched the sporty hatchback segment several decades ago, and the performance spinoffs — namely the GTI and the Golf R — have each increased the Golf's standing as the benchmark to which all hatchbacks aspire. Today's Golf is no less potent, with a torque-rich turbocharged four-cylinder, but the Hyundai matches or outclasses it in several ways. The Elantra GT's optional turbo-four makes more horsepower and torque than the Golf, and its interior is nicer, too. The Volkswagen may have European cachet on its side, but the Hyundai has been a quick study.

Compare Hyundai Elantra GT & Volkswagen Golf features

Related Elantra GT Articles

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line First Look

Refreshed Hatch Offers More Fun for the Curves and Corners

Dan Frio by Dan Frio , Reviews EditorJanuary 14th, 2019

Following the recent launch of its new N performance division, Hyundai is rolling out the milder-mannered N Line, starting with the compact Elantra. The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line is a sporty, hatchback-bodied take on Hyundai's venerable compact highlighted by handling upgrades and unique styling treatments. It replaces the current GT Sport in the Elantra lineup.

Like the GT Sport, the GT N Line comes with a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (201 horsepower, 195 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed manual transmission. Those who prefer to let a transmission do the work can opt for a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic for an extra $1,100. A base trim Elantra GT carries on, powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder and a six-speed automatic.

Upgrades Are More Than Skin-Deep

The key differences between the GT N Line and the outgoing GT Sport are under the sheet metal. Various chassis and suspension components are stiffer, including engine and transmission mounting points, springs and sway bars. Shocks have been retuned and the steering recalibrated for more precise handling, while larger brakes and stickier performance tires allow for more fun in curves and corners.

Styling elements such as 18-inch wheels, a lower front spoiler, distinct grille and rear bumper designs, and blacked-out side mirror housings give the GT N Line the look to accompany its sharpened handling.

A restyled interior adds to the Elantra GT N Line's sense of occasion with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, red accents and stitching, and heated leather sport seats that incorporate thigh extenders and power-adjustable lumbar support. Subtle N Line logos are also embossed into the seatbacks, a reminder that this isn't a base-level Hyundai.

Options, Aids and Tech Cost Extra

Similar to the GT Sport's available options, the new N Line offers an optional infotainment upgrade. An 8-inch touchscreen comes standard, but Hyundai's AVN 5.0 system is also available, including navigation with bird's-eye view and real-time traffic data delivered via HD radio. No subscription to a satellite service required.

Advanced driver aids are also available and include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, automatic high beams, and a drowsy driver warning system.

The optional Technology package bundles it all — driver safety aids and navigation — and adds a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, a power-adjustable driver seat, proximity key entry, push-button start, a seven-speaker Infinity audio system, BlueLink telematics services, and a wireless device charger.

While the Elantra GT N Line isn't quite a hot hatch — perhaps that comes later with a proper N version — it looks like a compelling alternative to the Volkswagen Golf, infusing hatchback utility with fun and sporty handling.

Pricing and Release Date

The GT N Line is on sale now, starting at $24,185, or $25,285 with the automatic transmission. For those who don't need the N Line, the base Elantra GT starts at $21,335.

FAQ

Is the Hyundai Elantra GT a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Elantra GT both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Hyundai Elantra GT fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Elantra GT gets an EPA-estimated 26 mpg to 28 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Elantra GT has 24.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Hyundai Elantra GT. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT:

  • New N Line trim replaces GT Sport trim
  • Sunroof and leather seating added to optional Style package
  • Entry-level Elantra GT carries over with no changes
  • Part of the sixth Elantra generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Hyundai Elantra GT reliable?

To determine whether the Hyundai Elantra GT is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Elantra GT. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Elantra GT's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Elantra GT and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Elantra GT is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT?

The least-expensive 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,450.

Other versions include:

  • 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $20,450
  • N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $24,400
  • N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $23,300
Learn more

What are the different models of Hyundai Elantra GT?

If you're interested in the Hyundai Elantra GT, the next question is, which Elantra GT model is right for you? Elantra GT variants include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of Elantra GT models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT Overview

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is offered in the following submodels: Elantra GT Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Elantra GT 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Elantra GT.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Elantra GT featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT?

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,485. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $1,667 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,667 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,818.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 6.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

The 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,650. The average price paid for a new 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is trending $1,623 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $1,623 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,027.

The average savings for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) is 7.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Hyundai Elantra GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale near. There are currently 4 new 2019 Elantra GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,660 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,167 on a used or CPO 2019 Elantra GT available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Hyundai Elantra GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,969.

Find a new Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,393.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials

Related 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles