So after almost 3 years of leasing this car, I'm glad it will be gone soon. Over all there is nothing wrong with it, but there is nothing great either. My biggest complaints are the lack of power, gearing, and the sensitivity of the ABS system. For the engine, it's about 30 to 40 HP less than it should be. There is a serious lack of power while going up hill or trying to pass on the highway. When paired with the manual transmission, the power is only usable in 2nd through 4th gear. 1st gear will get you going from a stop on a hill, but I find myself starting in 2nd more often than not due to how short 1st gear is. you can get it up to about 25mph if you get close to red line on the tach, but that's about it. 5th gear is only for cruising (not enough power to accelerate). 6th gear is basically useless. If you are doing over 65mph it's OK, but again, no power for passing so you'll have to shift down to 4th to overtake. I can live with all of that, however the big issue I have is with the ABS system. if you are on the brakes (not even hard) and go over any bumps the ABS will kick in. Most cars will do this, however, the ABS continues to stay active for a while after you've cleared the bumps. this gives the feeling of not being able to stop because the brakes are pulsing. I've had it happen to me many times and at all speed ranges I normally drive in. I've even slightly overshot a stop sign because of it. I've mentioned it to 2 different dealerships on multiple occasions and have been in the car with the tech while it happened, but they have all come back and said there is no problem with it. This is the main reason I will be happy to be rid of this car in a month. now that that's out of the way, there are a few highlights to this car. there is lots of storage space when the rear seats are down. I've been able to fit 3 bikes in the back. With the seats up, storage space is slightly limited, but there is a good amount of room for the rear passengers. I've gone on a couple of week long road trips with my wife and 2 kids and we all comfortably fit with our luggage inside. My car has the basic entertainment setup, but it still sounds great! I can hook up the iPod or connect the phone and play media through BT. The mic for the BT system works well and I've had a few people tell me they didn't even know I was driving while I was talking to them. The front seats are very comfortable and the fact that they are heated is a nice touch in the winter. The rear seats are a little stiff and upright, but that wasn't an issue for us as our kids are still in baby seats. Over all this car is OK. As long as you don't expect it to be something it's not. It's not sporty. It's not even slightly fast. It's not amazing with fuel consumption. It will, however, get you where you need to go. It's hasn't been expensive to maintain. It looks pretty good. And they are now going for a decent price. I've seen them for less than $12,000 with under 50,000 miles. My suggestion is if you MUST have this car, go for the 2014 or newer. The engine is better and they fixed the gearing issues in both the auto and standard. I'm not sure about the ABS, but I cant imagine they didn't do something to improve that as well.

