  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra GT
  4. Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(57)
Appraise this car

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of features for the money
  • spacious and well-built interior
  • appealing balance of ride and handling
  • long warranty coverage.Notably, we picked the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
  • Not as sporty as some rivals
  • sluggish automatic transmission responses.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
List Price Range
$6,995 - $12,590
Used Elantra GT for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A versatile hatchback returns to the popular Hyundai Elantra lineup.

Vehicle overview

Within the small sedan segment, Hyundai's newest Elantra is one of the most popular choices, particularly if you want some visual pizzazz combined with the more typical strengths of fuel economy and practicality. Now Hyundai is adding versatility to the Elantra's suite of strengths by offering the 2013 Elantra GT.

Hyundai has offered hatchback versions of its Elantra before, and most recently it was offering the more wagonlike Elantra Touring. The new GT doesn't have as much cargo space as the old Touring that it's replacing, but it's still quite spacious at 51 cubic feet with the rear seats folded flat. That's more than what most rival hatchbacks offer. Even with the Elantra GT's rear seats upright, there's still a lot of space for stuff, and the large hatchback opening makes it all quite easy to access.

Mechanically, the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is quite similar to the Elantra sedan (and new-for-2013 Elantra Coupe). That means Hyundai's smooth and silent 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine sits under the hood, and you have a choice of either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. The GT's suspension is similar as well, but Hyundai tweaked it to give the GT more nimble handling.

There are other differences as well. The Elantra GT comes with a new-for-Hyundai trick up its sleeve: driver-configurable settings for its electric-assist power steering. The GT is the only Elantra that gets this feature for now. It also gets a driver knee airbag and a different interior design with more sensibly located air vents.

As small hatchbacks go, most of the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT's direct rivals play from essentially the same game plan. However, the Ford Focus, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf might be better choices for those willing to pay a bit extra for added refinement and driving involvement. But given the Elantra GT's core strengths of practicality and value, we think it's still a top choice for a small hatchback.

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT models

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT four-door hatchback comes in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 16-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, Hyundai's BlueLink emergency communications system, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

There are two option packages for the 2013 Elantra GT. The first is the Style package that includes 17-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, leather seating surfaces and a power driver seat. Buyers who first select the Style package also can choose the Tech package, which includes keyless ignition/entry, automatic headlights, a navigation system with a 7-inch LCD screen, a rearview camera and dual-zone automatic climate control.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is an all-new hatchback model based on the popular Elantra sedan. It effectively replaces the now-discontinued Elantra Touring wagon.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Elantra GT comes with a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 148 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. A Partial Zero-Emissions Vehicle (PZEV)-rated version of the engine sold in low-emissions states makes 145 hp and 130 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual transmission are standard; a six-speed automatic transmission is an option.

Either transmission has excellent fuel economy ratings: 27 mpg city/37 mpg highway and 30 mpg combined for the automatic and 26/37/30 for the manual.

In Edmunds performance testing, an Elantra GT with the automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds -- a little slow for the class.

Safety

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT has standard antilock brakes and stability control. Also standard are front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag -- a first for the Elantra lineup. Also included is Hyundai BlueLink, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle tracking and vehicle alarm notification.

In government crash testing, the Elantra GT earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four stars being awarded for frontal impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Elantra GT stopped from 60 mph in 123 feet, about average for the segment.

Driving

A car fronting "GT" as part of its name often implies there is a sporty orientation, but that's really not the case for the 2013 Elantra GT. There is no extra engine performance or other performance-oriented equipment, although the GT does have sportier tuning than the Elantra sedan. The Elantra GT does have a unique driving-focused feature: a three-setting function (Normal, Sport and Comfort) for the electric-assist power steering that varies the amount of power assist for the steering. There is a noticeable amount of change in steering effort when going from Comfort to Sport, but overall it's hardly a game-changing feature.

The 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT accelerates adequately but not altogether energetically. With the automatic transmission, it can also be slow to respond when asked for downshifts. The automatic does offer a manual-shift mode, but it also seems sluggish and doesn't really do much to improve performance. As with other cars in the Elantra lineup, it's clear the GT's performance is oriented toward maximizing fuel economy, which should be ideal for most buyers.

On the positive side, the Elantra GT's ride is very good. The suspension is quiet and composed over broken pavement and when riding over large bumps and potholes. Most compact cars have busy suspensions with harsh reactions to typical road irregularities, but the Elantra GT rides and handles like a much larger, plusher car.

Interior

Owning a hatchback is about making the most of its utility, and the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT boasts a very generous 51-cubic-foot cargo area. When folding the rear seats, the seat bottoms first flip upward against the back of the front seats and the rear seatbacks drop into the space normally occupied by the rear-seat bottoms. It all happens quickly and flawlessly, and results in a flat floor to ease loading of large or long items.

The rest of the 2013 Elantra GT's interior features the same decent materials and solid construction as the other Elantra models. The design is slightly different, but you can tell both the sedan and GT probably were spawned from the same pen. The control layout, while slightly different as well, is also similarly easy to figure out and use.

A good seating position is easy to find with the manual base seat, though the optional power driver seat obviously offers more minute adjustments. The Elantra GT's rear seats are as spacious as those in the Elantra sedan, while headroom doesn't seem as pinched. The Elantra GT has particularly generous amounts of rear-seat width and legroom.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT.

5(44%)
4(30%)
3(18%)
2(5%)
1(3%)
4.1
57 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 Hyundai GT hatch Auto - 1 month review
mergatroid,09/06/2012
Came from a 2010 Mazda 3. Love this car so far. I am 6' 1" tall and have great leg room in front. Back seat is also very spacious. I have the base model but it is very well equipped. So far averaging about 32MPG in about 80% hwy, 20% city driving. On one 60 minute freeway stretch at 65mph I averaged 36mpg. Pleased so far and I am hoping it will improve as time goes on. Keep it in ECO mode all the time. Very quiet car, average acceleration but plenty of power in manual mode. Sport mode in steering my favorite and handles very well, but not quite as good as my Mazda 3. Fantastic dash set up - Bluetooth works great, AC strong, above average stereo - nice bass. Competitors have their work to do.
2013 Elantra GT is smooth and sporty
dhfromcali,08/16/2012
After much research and test drives, I finally decided on the Elantra GT with the Style package. I test drove and compared the following: VW Golf, Golf TDI, Jetta TDI, Mazda 3, Ford Focus, Nissan Altima, Kia Optima. By far, the Elantra GT was the quietest ride out of all, nicest cabin, and best overall value. It was fun to drive (only slightly less fun than the Mazda which had great steering) but was smoother on freeway than Mazda. It's a lot roomier in front and back seat than all of those listed, and has better warranty. It was close between the Mazda and Hyundai but the Mazda didn't make good use of dash setup and I'm only 5'5" and hit my head getting in/out of the car.
Overall very satisfied
docthor,09/04/2012
Purchased vehicle almost 6 weeks ago, and have already put just over 6K miles on it (purchased in Florida and driven to California) Automatic with Style Package. It is being used as daily driver to work, about 42 miles each way, mostly highway, some city. Incredibly happy with vehicle. It handles great, the styling is modern, sporty and attractive. The interior looks and feels like inside a much pricier car. I am 6'3 ft and I have no issues with head/legroom up front or in the back, although my head is close to ceiling interior because of sunroof. It is not superfast, but has enough power for anything you may encounter in day to day driving. Suspension feels firm but not too hard.
It's been a car...
bkohs,03/05/2014
4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
So after almost 3 years of leasing this car, I'm glad it will be gone soon. Over all there is nothing wrong with it, but there is nothing great either. My biggest complaints are the lack of power, gearing, and the sensitivity of the ABS system. For the engine, it's about 30 to 40 HP less than it should be. There is a serious lack of power while going up hill or trying to pass on the highway. When paired with the manual transmission, the power is only usable in 2nd through 4th gear. 1st gear will get you going from a stop on a hill, but I find myself starting in 2nd more often than not due to how short 1st gear is. you can get it up to about 25mph if you get close to red line on the tach, but that's about it. 5th gear is only for cruising (not enough power to accelerate). 6th gear is basically useless. If you are doing over 65mph it's OK, but again, no power for passing so you'll have to shift down to 4th to overtake. I can live with all of that, however the big issue I have is with the ABS system. if you are on the brakes (not even hard) and go over any bumps the ABS will kick in. Most cars will do this, however, the ABS continues to stay active for a while after you've cleared the bumps. this gives the feeling of not being able to stop because the brakes are pulsing. I've had it happen to me many times and at all speed ranges I normally drive in. I've even slightly overshot a stop sign because of it. I've mentioned it to 2 different dealerships on multiple occasions and have been in the car with the tech while it happened, but they have all come back and said there is no problem with it. This is the main reason I will be happy to be rid of this car in a month. now that that's out of the way, there are a few highlights to this car. there is lots of storage space when the rear seats are down. I've been able to fit 3 bikes in the back. With the seats up, storage space is slightly limited, but there is a good amount of room for the rear passengers. I've gone on a couple of week long road trips with my wife and 2 kids and we all comfortably fit with our luggage inside. My car has the basic entertainment setup, but it still sounds great! I can hook up the iPod or connect the phone and play media through BT. The mic for the BT system works well and I've had a few people tell me they didn't even know I was driving while I was talking to them. The front seats are very comfortable and the fact that they are heated is a nice touch in the winter. The rear seats are a little stiff and upright, but that wasn't an issue for us as our kids are still in baby seats. Over all this car is OK. As long as you don't expect it to be something it's not. It's not sporty. It's not even slightly fast. It's not amazing with fuel consumption. It will, however, get you where you need to go. It's hasn't been expensive to maintain. It looks pretty good. And they are now going for a decent price. I've seen them for less than $12,000 with under 50,000 miles. My suggestion is if you MUST have this car, go for the 2014 or newer. The engine is better and they fixed the gearing issues in both the auto and standard. I'm not sure about the ABS, but I cant imagine they didn't do something to improve that as well.
See all 57 reviews of the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
26 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
148 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
More About This Model

There are countless numbers that Hyundai executives could be drilling into our head today about the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT. Numbers like 39 mpg highway, the $19,170 starting price or its 51 cubic feet of cargo space. Instead they're locked on one: 151. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is 151 pounds lighter than its nearest competitor, the Mazda 3, and Hyundai is singing it from the rooftops.

This lightness, says Hyundai, is the key to fuel efficiency and leads to better handling. But is lightness enough in this extremely competitive segment? The Ford Focus, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf have all established themselves as driver's cars with innovative, high-tech powertrains, unique design and European-tuned driving dynamics, and they've developed cult followings in return. The Hyundai Elantra GT is saddled with the same 1.8-liter and six-speed automatic found in the decidedly not cult-worthy Elantra sedan.

Hyundai's proven itself capable of swimming in deep waters before, but gunning for supremacy in the five-door hatch segment might be its biggest challenge to date.

The 39-MPG Compromise
Certainly cars with less weight require less power, but it feels as if somebody inside Hyundai moved a decimal point when they calculated the power needs of a car this size and weight. Propulsion comes courtesy of a ULEV-rated 1.8-liter four-cylinder that pumps out 148 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 131 pound-feet of torque at 4,700 rpm. (There is a PZEV-certified engine that makes 145 hp and 130 lb-ft.)

Hyundai estimates this five-door will return 28 city/39 highway mpg and a combined rating of 32 mpg when coupled to the automatic transmission. We've seen this powertrain before in the 2011 Hyundai Elantra Limited sedan. That car accelerated to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds and completed the quarter-mile in 16.9 seconds at 82.5 mph.

An optimist would call this a momentum car. We call it frustrating.

Furthering that frustration is the optional six-speed automatic ($1,000). Living with it is a bit like life with a toddler; it doesn't listen to a thing you say, and when it does something right, it's probably just coincidence. Manual mode, activated by slipping the shifter laterally out of drive, might as well not exist. The 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT doesn't hold gears to redline, often shifting well short of that mark at the most inopportune time, like during a sustained-throttle sweeping turn. And it certainly won't give you a downshift that will help with engine braking; ask and ye shall be denied.

These traits were common behaviors before VW brought us the DSG and Mazda released its new SkyActiv six-speed automatic. Both of those transmissions help with fuel economy and still offer the driver a rewarding measure of control.

The six-speed manual is, of course, better in this respect and offers a smooth clutch engagement and a shifter that's light, precise and easily the best in Hyundai's lineup. We have a friend who says that the abysmal clutch/shifter interface in the Elantra Touring is what turned his wife away from manual transmissions. If she would give this one a shot, there's a chance to win at least one human back to manual shifting.

Practical Matters
Step inside the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT and you're immediately transported into a different class of five-door hatch. The interior is bright, light and open, which is a stark contrast from nearly every other car in the segment. Like the normal Elantra, the GT's interior is well constructed with solid, responsive controls. Unlike the sedan, however, the GT's center console isn't overwrought with futuristic design.

Our tester was equipped with the $2,750 Style package that lumps together 17-inch wheels, leather seating surfaces, aluminum pedals, a power driver seat with power lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and a huge panorama sunroof. Taller drivers will find that the sunroof eats valuable headroom, but everyone else will appreciate the natural light it brings to the party.

More importantly, we were armed with the Tech package ($2,530) that gave us navigation with a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control and a proximity key with push-button start. It's an expensive option and connecting an iPod still requires a proprietary plug, but the navigation is simple to use and the radio far easier to control via the touchscreen. Plus, if you spend any amount of time driving with a constantly cold spouse, dual-zone climate control is invaluable.

Hyundai also made sure the Elantra GT was as practical as possible. With the rear seats up you're looking at 23 cubic feet of cargo space, which is 1 less than a Ford Focus but 8 more than a Volkswagen Golf. The GT manages this by having a low load floor (beneath which is a real compact spare) and a high ceiling. The liftover height is also functionally low.

Should you need more space, Hyundai's trick 60/40-split folding rear seats create a nearly flat load floor. The rear-seat bottoms flip toward the front seats and the seatbacks settle nicely into the gap. This is an extra step, but produces a practical barrier between cargo and the driver compartment.

Give and Take
Thanks to a new driver-selectable steering mode that varies steering weight between Comfort, Normal and Sport — guess which one we preferred — there's enough effort and feedback to know what the P215/45R17 Hankook Optimo H426s are up to. It's also precise enough to put them exactly where you want them.

The Elantra GT uses the same MacPherson strut front suspension configuration as the base Elantra, while the rear end is augmented with a twist-beam axle with an integrated 22mm stabilizer bar and monotube dampers. This is a disappointment to potential fans of the GT who thought that, like the European i30 on which it's based, it would get a multilink rear setup. The only time you'll notice the difference is when mid-corner bumps bounce the rear end out of line, which can require minor steering correction.

In the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT you won't find yourself instinctively drawn to canyon roads, but if you do wind up there, you'll be rewarded with a confident and predictable dance partner. Think big grins more than white-knuckle speed.

Forget Everything You Just Read
Of course, the above paragraphs only apply to a certain subset of the automotive consumer — the type of person who would rather have botulism than body roll. The type of person who understands steering feel. The type of person who appreciates the Mazda 3. The type of person who's reading this article. If you're not that person, the Elantra GT isn't for you.

The Elantra GT is for real human beings who want nothing to do with the Mazda 3's busy ride. The Elantra GT doesn't offer the steering feel, control, precision or fun factor of its main rivals and that's OK.

Over the past few years we Americans have been blessed with small cars that stay true to their European roots and aren't dumbed down for the U.S. audience. As such, that market is hugely competitive. Ford's Focus, VW's Golf and Mazda's 3 all drive well on canyon roads but are stiffly sprung and aggressively damped, which alienates some buyers.

The Elantra GT, when it goes on sale later this month, will play to those buyers' sensibilities. At 75 mph, its stability and quietness rival some luxury cars and there's none of the impact harshness that plagues the Mazda 3. Even in "Comfort" — the steering mode we assume most Elantra GT buyers will prefer — there's no wander and no correction required. In other words, this car is a highway commuter's dream.

Hyundai executives confirm that they're looking into a higher-performance Elantra GT for the go-fast set. Think turbocharging, unique suspension tuning and a more aggressive look. Until then, the 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT stands alone as a practical, comfortable compact tourer — no sporting intentions added. And that's all most buyers want anyway.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Overview

The Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT is offered in the following submodels: Elantra GT Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A), PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A), 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M), 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.8L 4cyl 6A), PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.8L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Base is priced between $8,999 and$12,590 with odometer readings between 37176 and79992 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV is priced between $6,995 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 88652 and148255 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2013 Elantra GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,995 and mileage as low as 37176 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT.

Can't find a used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,956.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,387.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 5 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,034.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $18,025.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Elantra GT lease specials

Related Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles