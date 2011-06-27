  1. Home
2015 Hyundai Elantra GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and well-built interior
  • well equipped base model
  • long warranty coverage.
  • Subpar fuel economy by segment standards.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its combination of sporty driving dynamics, quality construction, generous standard features and impressive space efficiency, the 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT checks most of the boxes for compact hatchback shoppers.

Notably, we picked the 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

Vehicle overview

People tend to assume that the 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT is just a hatchback version of the Elantra sedan, but the truth is a bit more complicated. In fact, the Elantra GT is the stateside version of the i30 hatchback, which was created by Hyundai's team in Germany for Europe and other global markets. Not surprisingly, the Elantra GT has a sportier personality than its sedan counterpart, with impressive build quality that reflects its European roots. Moreover, with a maximum cargo capacity of 51 cubic feet, the Elantra GT tops most compact hatchbacks when it comes to hauling your stuff.

The GT gained a stronger engine last year, but here the reviews are mixed. On the one hand, the new 2.0-liter four-cylinder provides 25 more horsepower than the previous 1.8-liter four, plus 23 more pound-feet of torque. On the other hand, highway fuel economy has dropped from a competitive 37 mpg to 33-34 mpg. For some shoppers, that may seem like a small price to pay for enhanced acceleration. But if fuel economy is a top priority, there are better choices than this Hyundai.

Nonetheless, the Elantra GT remains quite appealing overall. Standard features are plentiful, and Hyundai keeps the options structure simple, offering just two packages (Style and Tech) that add a number of desirable luxuries. Oddly, while the base car comes with a standard suspension setup, the Style package includes a sport-tuned suspension, and the Tech package requires the Style package -- so if you want one or both of the options packages, you're stuck with the sport suspension, too. That's no hardship for those who enjoy spirited driving, but it's worth trying both calibrations to see if you're cool with the sport version's ride quality.

There's no shortage of strong choices in the compact hatchback class. The 2015 Mazda 3 is arguably the sportiest of the bunch, and it's one of the most fuel-efficient, too. The impressively refined 2015 Ford Focus remains a standard-bearer with its premium cabin materials and sophisticated ride quality. The new 2015 Volkswagen Golf boasts an upscale cabin along with strong performance and available diesel power, while the 2015 Kia Forte hatchback is a stylish, well-appointed runabout that offers a perky turbocharged engine. But overall we like the Elantra GT and think it's one you definitely want to consider.

2015 Hyundai Elantra GT models

The 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT is a four-door hatchback available in one trim level.

Standard features include 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, air-conditioning, full power accessories, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker CD player with satellite radio, a USB/iPod input and an auxiliary audio jack.

There are two options packages. The Style package adds 17-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, side mirrors with integrated turn signals, LED taillights, keyless entry and ignition, Hyundai's Blue Link telematics, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, aluminum pedals, a 10-way power driver seat, an auto-up driver window and a hidden cargo-area storage compartment.

The Tech package requires the Style package and adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system and a rearview camera.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Hyundai Elantra GT sees no changes.

Performance & mpg

Motivating the front-wheel-drive 2015 Elantra GT is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 hp and 154 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic is available as an option.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 28 mpg combined (24 city/34 highway) for the six-speed manual transmission and 27 mpg combined (24 city/33 highway) for the automatic. For a compact hatchback, these are below-average figures.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag.

A rearview camera is optional via the Tech package. Also optional is the Blue Link telematics system (included with the Style package), which provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing (allowing parents to set limits for teenage drivers).

In Edmunds brake testing of a similar 2013 Elantra GT, the car came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, which is average for this class.

In government crash testing, the Elantra GT earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety.

Driving

With its relatively powerful engine and available sport-tuned suspension, the 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT should offer reasonably sharp handling and capable acceleration. Although we have yet to drive the 2015 Elantra GT, we will update this review once we have. For drivers with less sporting ambitions, the Elantra GT's base suspension should satisfy with its agreeable ride and respectable handling. Long-distance commuters will find the Elantra GT particularly appealing, as it rides like a larger, plusher car.

Interior

The Elantra GT's cabin is bright and airy, in stark contrast to some other cars in the segment, and its doors close with a distinctly European thump. Like the standard Elantra, the GT's interior is well constructed with solid materials and high-quality controls. Unlike the Elantra sedan, however, the GT's dash largely forgoes the futuristic design touches, favoring straightforward controls and readouts instead. The available navigation system is simple to use and the radio far easier to control via the touchscreen.

Most drivers should find a comfortable driving position without issue, though the optional power driver seat obviously offers more adjustments. The GT's rear seats are spacious for two adults, and there's more headroom than in the Elantra sedan thanks to the high hatchback roof line. Taller drivers will find that the optional panoramic sunroof eats into valuable headroom, but everyone else will appreciate the natural light it brings into the cabin.

Behind the rear seats, the cargo area can accommodate up to 23 cubic feet of stuff, which is generous compared to other hatchbacks. Those seatbacks flip forward to provide 51 cubic feet of maximum capacity, an excellent showing for a car of this type.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still quite satisfied with it (Updated, year 4)
thedamned475,05/05/2015
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I test drove basically every hatchback on the market (with the exception of the Kia Forte 5 and Dodge Caliber) before I purchased this car. This car was at the top of my list, even after driving other popular models (Mazda 3, Suburu Impreza, VW Golf, etc.). The front seats and steering wheel are excellent for comfort, the car is stylish on the inside and smartly designed, and it also comes with a surprising number of luxury features standard, like heated seats and fog lights. Everything about the layout makes sense, and the car felt immediately intuitive to drive, like I had been driving it for years. I do have gripes with the car, but they are mostly minor. For example, the back windshield cleaner doesn't work that well, the gas mileage is poorer than I would like (but not as bad as the rating), and the radio's sound quality is definitely not good. The acceleration and braking are also definitely pretty wimpy compared to cars like the Ford Focus or Mazda 3. However, I would buy this car again, knowing what I know now.
Those S. Koreans have thought of everything
Graham Martin,08/25/2015
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
MPG only average, maybe 25-34. This cat handles great and is a lot of fun to drive. I drive it in ECO( gas saving control) and it has plenty of power. Plenty of room to store things in the front seats. Plenty of jacks to charge tour tech stuff. Besides the average gas mileage is that interior cabin is a little noisy on the highway. But at the price I paid, it is a great value! Just right after the 60,000 mile warranty expired, the rear pulley to the hatchback door broke. After 85,000 miles still only issue was above. Car isn't the greatest to travel . Going 70 miles an hour feels like 70.
The Elantra GT checks all the boxes
elantragt1,04/18/2015
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
We've had our Elantra GT for about a week and are delighted with our experience. While the car appears small on the outside, it is roomy and airy on the inside. Some of the other cars we looked out felt cramped by comparison. From the first moment we sat in this car, we felt there was something right about ithis car compared to the other small cars we had looked at. The controls and seating position fell natural, the build quality is outstanding, and the head and shoulder room are abundant. The back seat also has plenty of headroom, something we found missing in other cars we looked at. On the road, the car has plenty of acceleration , handles well, and is fun to drive. _______ Update on car after two years and 23,000 miles. The car still feels very solid with no squeaks or rattles. The only thing that is showing any wear are the floor mats. Everything else looks almost new. The engine has plenty of power but the transmission hesitates a little before engaging passing gear. Other than this, the transmission is very smooth, something we really like about this car. Fuel economy ranges from about 20 mpg in stop and go traffic to 36 mpg on the freeway. We tried driving in the economy mode and found we picked up a mile or two extra miles per gallon, but the car felt sluggish in this mode. We prefer normal driving mode and are willing to sacrifice a little fuel economy for added performance. When it comes to hauling stuff, the Elantra GT acts like a small SUV. By folding the rear seat flat, we managed to fit a boxed, 55” TV from COSTCO into the luggage compartment. One of the things we like about this car is that it holds a lot of stuff without being a big car on the outside. When the rear seat is folded up and carrying passengers, two adults can fit back there comfortably, and a third person can be squeezed in for a short trip. Rear headroom is fine, but rear legroom is a little jammed unless the front seats are pulled up a little. For long trips, we find the Elantra GT comfortable but not luxurious. We have the Style package which includes sport tuned suspension and 17 inch wheels, leaving the ride a little firm for luxury but compliant enough for comfort. The seats and controls are great for the long haul. The OEM Hankook tires were replaced with Michelin tires which reduced road noise significantly while improving ride quality and handling. Overall, the Elantra GT strikes a good balance between handling and comfort making for an enjoyable driving experience on twisty, mountain roads. We found the OEM headlamps and foglamps a little dim for our purposes so we replaced the bulbs with LED’s and this change has vastly improved illumination for nighttime driving. We also found rear vision a little limited for parking so we added a rear backup camera. While there are a number of good cars that compete with the Elantra GT we found none that beat this car in overall balance for quality, performance, utility, style, and value. Our car came with a standard five year 60,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty and a 10 year 100,000 mile drivetrain warranty to boot. Something Mazda, VW, Ford, Toyota, Honda and Subaru didn’t offer. Not only is Hyundai a quality product, they have the best warranty in the business to prove it.
So glad I got this car!
Dom,10/19/2016
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This car is the jack of all traits. I'm never asking more of it. I bought it with XXX,X33 miles on it. Right now I have X44,000 on it. Had it almost two year. Not one issue. Never asking for power. So fun to drive. I have all the features except the automatic transmission. The panorama sunroof is breathtaking. The leather is high grade. The sound system is better than most I've heard. I'm a pretty active 22 year old has great room for my friends and my items. Hyundai made the perfect car! Thank you!!!!
See all 7 reviews of the 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%

