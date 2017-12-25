Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me

Got myself an Elantra GT sport hatch about 4 months ago and have absolutely no regrets with my purchase. As the title suggest, the is Hyundai’s take on the Iconic vw GTi, and although the Elantra gt sport is slightly down on power and lacks the lsd that the gti comes with, it out performs the gti in terms or standard equipment, warranty and reliability. If you’re coming from a GTI or any other true hot hatch, the gt sport may disappoint you, but if you’re currently driving the golf, mazda 3 2.5, ford focus, chevy cruze, Civic hatch ect, you definitely be surprised on how well and composed the gt sport is. This is no Elantra from the past, infact it drives more like a german car, perhaps that’s because ex BMW M division chief Albert Biermann worked extensively on the suspension( which now has a all wheel independent suspension only on GT sport models). Ive taken my car up mountain roads and it takes corners very nicely, although it has its limits. Power from the 1.6T is more than enough for DD. Overall im completely satisfied with the gt sport, driving dynamics, handling, interior/exterior, and amenities all exceeded my expectations.

