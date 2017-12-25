Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me
765 listings
- 20,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,900
- 38,914 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,599$1,652 Below Market
- 47,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,798$1,435 Below Market
- 50,033 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995$1,496 Below Market
- 49,981 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,955$1,593 Below Market
- 26,385 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,989$2,157 Below Market
- 32,238 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$449 Below Market
- 38,007 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995$1,317 Below Market
- 2,819 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,988$1,122 Below Market
- 27,368 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,900
- 41,223 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,900
- 11,312 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,699$1,063 Below Market
- 13,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,995$845 Below Market
- 17,330 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,595$1,033 Below Market
- 16,999 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900$523 Below Market
- 32,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,990$563 Below Market
- 36,150 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,000$1,016 Below Market
- 36,910 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,999$487 Below Market
Kevin,12/25/2017
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Got myself an Elantra GT sport hatch about 4 months ago and have absolutely no regrets with my purchase. As the title suggest, the is Hyundai’s take on the Iconic vw GTi, and although the Elantra gt sport is slightly down on power and lacks the lsd that the gti comes with, it out performs the gti in terms or standard equipment, warranty and reliability. If you’re coming from a GTI or any other true hot hatch, the gt sport may disappoint you, but if you’re currently driving the golf, mazda 3 2.5, ford focus, chevy cruze, Civic hatch ect, you definitely be surprised on how well and composed the gt sport is. This is no Elantra from the past, infact it drives more like a german car, perhaps that’s because ex BMW M division chief Albert Biermann worked extensively on the suspension( which now has a all wheel independent suspension only on GT sport models). Ive taken my car up mountain roads and it takes corners very nicely, although it has its limits. Power from the 1.6T is more than enough for DD. Overall im completely satisfied with the gt sport, driving dynamics, handling, interior/exterior, and amenities all exceeded my expectations.
