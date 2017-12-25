Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me

765 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Elantra GT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 765 listings
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    20,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,900

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Black
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    38,914 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,599

    $1,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    47,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,798

    $1,435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    50,033 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,995

    $1,496 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    49,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,955

    $1,593 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport

    26,385 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,989

    $2,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Red
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    32,238 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    $449 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    38,007 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,995

    $1,317 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    2,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,988

    $1,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    27,368 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Gray
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    41,223 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    11,312 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,699

    $1,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT Sport

    13,749 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,995

    $845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    17,330 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,595

    $1,033 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Red
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    16,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,900

    $523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    32,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $13,990

    $563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in White
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    36,150 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,000

    $1,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT in Silver
    used

    2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

    36,910 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,999

    $487 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Elantra GT searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 765 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra GT
  4. Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra GT

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Elantra GT
Overall Consumer Rating
4.315 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
The Korean Gti
Kevin,12/25/2017
Sport 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
Got myself an Elantra GT sport hatch about 4 months ago and have absolutely no regrets with my purchase. As the title suggest, the is Hyundai’s take on the Iconic vw GTi, and although the Elantra gt sport is slightly down on power and lacks the lsd that the gti comes with, it out performs the gti in terms or standard equipment, warranty and reliability. If you’re coming from a GTI or any other true hot hatch, the gt sport may disappoint you, but if you’re currently driving the golf, mazda 3 2.5, ford focus, chevy cruze, Civic hatch ect, you definitely be surprised on how well and composed the gt sport is. This is no Elantra from the past, infact it drives more like a german car, perhaps that’s because ex BMW M division chief Albert Biermann worked extensively on the suspension( which now has a all wheel independent suspension only on GT sport models). Ive taken my car up mountain roads and it takes corners very nicely, although it has its limits. Power from the 1.6T is more than enough for DD. Overall im completely satisfied with the gt sport, driving dynamics, handling, interior/exterior, and amenities all exceeded my expectations.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Elantra GT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Elantra GT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings