Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me

Sheehy INFINITI Of Tysons - Vienna / Virginia

Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 21673 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPG Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy INFINITI of Tysons only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- Itâ s Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass VA inspection. See Sheehy INFINITI of Tysons for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations. Reviews: * Spacious and well-built interior; well equipped base model; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * With Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design language, the Elantra bucks compact car convention in a big way. Choose from 3 different body styles to including sedan, coupe, and hatchback. The Elantra offers fashion-forward features like wraparound headlights, available front fog lights and a substantial wheelbase that gives it a lower, sportier profile. The smartly designed interior gives you more total space. In fact, the Elantra is so roomy, the government classifies it as a midsize car instead of a compact. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, the Elantra's available navigation system also includes a unique hidden rearview camera. This system also gives you the option of controlling the navigation, phone and audio via voice recognition. The available sunroof can turn the night sky into an entertainment option or the sunset into an ambient light source. You'll be impressed by a responsive 1.8L engine that features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) which improves breathing on the intake, and exhaust camshafts to help lower emissions and provide better fuel economy. With up to an EPA-estimated 38 MPG Hwy, 145-hp, and plenty of standard features in a sporty package it's sure to attract a huge fan base. A sweet-shifting 6-speed manual is standard. The available 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC has a lock-up torque converter for higher fuel economy at freeway speeds. Also available is a 2.0L engine on the Sport trim and GT models. This option provides 173-hp of enjoyment with up to 35 MPG Hwy pending on the model. Extensive computer modeling and powertrain performance mapping were used to modify engine and transmission control, giving you improved real-world fuel economy-up to 7% based on internal tests. Source: The Manufacturer Summary

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHD35LH0FU241349

Stock: IX40176A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020