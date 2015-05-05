Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me
- 40,411 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,000$3,188 Below Market
Coconut Point Honda - Estero / Florida
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT. Clean CARFAX. CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER, ** We Deliver Anywhere! **, **PASSED DEALER INSPECTION**, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/Power Lumbar, 16" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 17" x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Pedals, AM/FM radio: XM, Automatic Headlamps, Blue Link Telematics System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Net, Cargo Tray, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver-Side Auto Up Window, Dual Automatic Temperature Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, First Aid Kit, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated Side Mirrors w/Integrated Turn Signals, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Leatherette Door Trim Inserts, LED Taillights, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Mudguards, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 02, Option Group 03, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Panoramic Sunroof, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Proximity Key Entry w/Electronic Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear Hidden Cargo-Area Storage Compartment, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport-Tuned Suspension, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Style Package, Tachometer, Tech Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheel Locks. Odometer is 25671 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPGHere at Coconut Point Honda we take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at Coconut Point Honda is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:* Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!* We offer home delivery and a fully, and a full at home sales process if that is what you prefer. Call for details!* Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!* In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try!* Free Car Washes with any Service!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!Coconut Point Honda, Proud Winner of Honda's President Award! Come see why for yourself today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH3FU243239
Stock: FU243239T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 53,681 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,028$2,175 Below Market
Major Motor Cars - Santa Monica / California
2015 Hyundai Elantra GT NOTE*** CARS WITH CUSTOM/UPGRADED WHEELS AND TIRES WILL HAVE AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE ***CD player, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler*** Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 22061 miles below market average! Please visit us at www.MajorMotorCars.com or call us (888) 841-4094. We offer low rates for financing. We work with all MAJOR lenders and credit unions. We offer extended service contracts that mirror the factory warranty. We accept trades. We ship vehicles all over the nation. We have been in business since 1995.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LHXFU237633
Stock: 20232
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020
- 115,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,595$1,739 Below Market
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. (((---> CARPLEX IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY MISPRINT ON FEATURES EQUIPMENT PRICE ETC. <--- ))). WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE. WE ARE OPEN MON.-SAT. 10:00am-8:00pm AND SUN. 11:00am-5:00pm.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LHXFU246235
Stock: 8950
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,704 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,191$1,246 Below Market
Hallmark Hyundai - Hendersonville / Tennessee
Clean CARFAX. Titanium Gray Metallic 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic I4 Recent Arrival! 24/33 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Spacious and well-built interior well equipped base model long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * With Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design language, the Elantra bucks compact car convention in a big way. Choose from 3 different body styles to including sedan, coupe, and hatchback. The Elantra offers fashion-forward features like wraparound headlights, available front fog lights and a substantial wheelbase that gives it a lower, sportier profile. The smartly designed interior gives you more total space. In fact, the Elantra is so roomy, the government classifies it as a midsize car instead of a compact. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, the Elantra's available navigation system also includes a unique hidden rearview camera. This system also gives you the option of controlling the navigation, phone and audio via voice recognition. The available sunroof can turn the night sky into an entertainment option or the sunset into an ambient light source. You'll be impressed by a responsive 1.8L engine that features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) which improves breathing on the intake, and exhaust camshafts to help lower emissions and provide better fuel economy. With up to an EPA-estimated 38 MPG Hwy, 145-hp, and plenty of standard features in a sporty package it's sure to attract a huge fan base. A sweet-shifting 6-speed manual is standard. The available 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC has a lock-up torque converter for higher fuel economy at freeway speeds. Also available is a 2.0L engine on the Sport trim and GT models. This option provides 173-hp of enjoyment with up to 35 MPG Hwy pending on the model. Extensive computer modeling and powertrain performance mapping were used to modify engine and transmission control, giving you improved real-world fuel economy-up to 7% based on internal tests. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH4FU238762
Stock: H20354A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 101,810 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,897$857 Below Market
Germain Hyundai - Columbus / Ohio
Bluetooth, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Proximity Key Entry w/Electronic Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Reviews:* Spacious and well-built interior; well equipped base model; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* With Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design language, the Elantra bucks compact car convention in a big way. Choose from 3 different body styles to including sedan, coupe, and hatchback. The Elantra offers fashion-forward features like wraparound headlights, available front fog lights and a substantial wheelbase that gives it a lower, sportier profile. The smartly designed interior gives you more total space. In fact, the Elantra is so roomy, the government classifies it as a midsize car instead of a compact. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, the Elantra's available navigation system also includes a unique hidden rearview camera. This system also gives you the option of controlling the navigation, phone and audio via voice recognition. The available sunroof can turn the night sky into an entertainment option or the sunset into an ambient light source. You'll be impressed by a responsive 1.8L engine that features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) which improves breathing on the intake, and exhaust camshafts to help lower emissions and provide better fuel economy. With up to an EPA-estimated 38 MPG Hwy, 145-hp, and plenty of standard features in a sporty package it's sure to attract a huge fan base. A sweet-shifting 6-speed manual is standard. The available 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC has a lock-up torque converter for higher fuel economy at freeway speeds. Also available is a 2.0L engine on the Sport trim and GT models. This option provides 173-hp of enjoyment with up to 35 MPG Hwy pending on the model. Extensive computer modeling and powertrain performance mapping were used to modify engine and transmission control, giving you improved real-world fuel economy-up to 7% based on internal tests. Source: The Manufacturer Summary24/33 City/Highway MPGFWD I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Windy Sea Blue 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH6FU244918
Stock: HTFU244918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 93,009 miles
$9,000$1,155 Below Market
Apple Cadillac - York / Pennsylvania
Local Trade, ONE OWNER, 4D Hatchback, 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic, Windy Sea Blue, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Windy Sea Blue 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT 4D Hatchback When you purchase an APPLE Pre-Owned at Apple Chevrolet Cadillac we give you peace of mind with a Limited Power Train Warranty for 30 days or 1,000 miles, whichever comes first. Call us for details and to schedule a test drive on the vehicle of your choice. (717) 848-1300.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7FU238707
Stock: C16338GH
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 53,730 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,988$280 Below Market
Sheehy INFINITI Of Tysons - Vienna / Virginia
Recent Arrival! ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 21673 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPG Sheehy Value Car located at Sheehy INFINITI of Tysons only! All our Sheehy Value Cars come with a 30 Day/1,000-mile warranty, upfront clear and Sheehy- Itâ s Easy Pricing, Carfax history report, backed by our 3 day money-back guarantee and pass VA inspection. See Sheehy INFINITI of Tysons for details. This vehicle is non-transferable to other Sheehy Locations. Reviews: * Spacious and well-built interior; well equipped base model; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * With Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design language, the Elantra bucks compact car convention in a big way. Choose from 3 different body styles to including sedan, coupe, and hatchback. The Elantra offers fashion-forward features like wraparound headlights, available front fog lights and a substantial wheelbase that gives it a lower, sportier profile. The smartly designed interior gives you more total space. In fact, the Elantra is so roomy, the government classifies it as a midsize car instead of a compact. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, the Elantra's available navigation system also includes a unique hidden rearview camera. This system also gives you the option of controlling the navigation, phone and audio via voice recognition. The available sunroof can turn the night sky into an entertainment option or the sunset into an ambient light source. You'll be impressed by a responsive 1.8L engine that features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) which improves breathing on the intake, and exhaust camshafts to help lower emissions and provide better fuel economy. With up to an EPA-estimated 38 MPG Hwy, 145-hp, and plenty of standard features in a sporty package it's sure to attract a huge fan base. A sweet-shifting 6-speed manual is standard. The available 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC has a lock-up torque converter for higher fuel economy at freeway speeds. Also available is a 2.0L engine on the Sport trim and GT models. This option provides 173-hp of enjoyment with up to 35 MPG Hwy pending on the model. Extensive computer modeling and powertrain performance mapping were used to modify engine and transmission control, giving you improved real-world fuel economy-up to 7% based on internal tests. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH0FU241349
Stock: IX40176A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 50,391 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,991$203 Below Market
Palmetto57 Nissan - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!This 2015 Geranium Red Hyundai Elantra GT Base FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits:**FINANCING AVAILABLE**, *Alloy Wheels*, 16 x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Brake assist, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Mudguards, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer. 24/33 City/Highway MPGAt Palmetto57, drive for less!**FINANCING AVAILABLE**Reviews:* Spacious and well-built interior; well equipped base model; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* With Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design language, the Elantra bucks compact car convention in a big way. Choose from 3 different body styles to including sedan, coupe, and hatchback. The Elantra offers fashion-forward features like wraparound headlights, available front fog lights and a substantial wheelbase that gives it a lower, sportier profile. The smartly designed interior gives you more total space. In fact, the Elantra is so roomy, the government classifies
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7FU241526
Stock: O271600A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 46,315 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,888
Golf Mill Ford - Niles / Illinois
2015 Hyundai Elantra GT Base Geranium Red FWD 4D Hatchback I4 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic24/33 City/Highway MPG **With some available options like Style Package (10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/Power Lumbar, 17' x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Pedals, Blue Link Telematics System, Driver-Side Auto Up Window, Heated Side Mirrors w/Integrated Turn Signals, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Leatherette Door Trim Inserts, LED Taillights, Proximity Key Entry w/Electronic Push Button Start, Rear Hidden Cargo-Area Storage Compartment, and Sport-Tuned Suspension), 16' x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Option Group 02, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seating Surfaces, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheel Locks **Odometer is 32040 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPG<
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH0FU241657
Stock: X10596
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 66,174 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,750
Gjovik Ford - Sandwich / Illinois
LOCAL TRADE IN, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, Very Clean Vehicle!!, Perfect first vehicle for son or daughter!!, Very well maintained!!, Don't miss out on this one!!. Geranium Red 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic I4Odometer is 5426 miles below market average! 24/33 City/Highway MPGLOWEST TAX RATE IN THE STATE @ 6.25%. Selling and Servicing vehicles in Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Oswego, Naperville, Plainfield, Joliet, DeKalb, Elburn, St. Charles, Geneva, Batavia, Somonauk, Leland, Earlville, Mendota, Shorewood, Channahon, Aurora, North Aurora, Lisle, Ottawa, Dixon, Sterling, LaSalle, Peru, Rockford and Sugar Grove for over 4 Decades.Reviews:* Spacious and well-built interior; well equipped base model; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds* With Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design language, the Elantra bucks compact car convention in a big way. Choose from 3 different body styles to including sedan, coupe, and hatchback. The Elantra offers fashion-forward features like wraparound headlights, available front fog lights and a substantial wheelbase that gives it a lower, sportier profile. The smartly designed interior gives you more total space. In fact, the Elantra is so roomy, the government classifies it as a midsize car instead of a compact. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, the Elantra's available navigation system also includes a unique hidden rearview camera. This system also gives you the option of controlling the navigation, phone and audio via voice recognition. The available sunroof can turn the night sky into an entertainment option or the sunset into an ambient light source. You'll be impressed by a responsive 1.8L engine that features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) which improves breathing on the intake, and exhaust camshafts to help lower emissions and provide better fuel economy. With up to an EPA-estimated 38 MPG Hwy, 145-hp, and plenty of standard features in a sporty pac
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH0FU238032
Stock: 38032
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2019
- 75,030 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999
518 Auto Sales - Norfolk / Virginia
*150 POINT INSPECTION*, *3 MO 3000 MILE SERVICE CONTRACT ON MOST CARS SEE SALES FOR DETAILS*, *518AUTO.COM*, *CALL KYLE NOW FOR BEST DAILY PRICE*, *FRESH DETAIL*, *FRESH OIL CHANGE*, *MUST BRING IN AD TO GET SPECIAL INTERNET PRICE*, *NEW STATE INSPECTION*, *https://www.facebook.com/518Auto/#*, *DEALER TRADE-IN*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, *SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE*, 4D Hatchback, I4, 6-Speed Manual, FWD, Titanium Gray Metallic, Black Cloth. Clean CARFAX. Titanium Gray Metallic 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT FWD 6-Speed Manual I4ASK HOW TO CERTIFY YOUR VEHICLE. 24/34 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!ALL FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE.Reviews: * Spacious and well-built interior; well equipped base model; long warranty coverage. Source: Edmunds * With Hyundai's Fluidic Sculpture design language, the Elantra bucks compact car convention in a big way. Choose from 3 different body styles to including sedan, coupe, and hatchback. The Elantra offers fashion-forward features like wraparound headlights, available front fog lights and a substantial wheelbase that gives it a lower, sportier profile. The smartly designed interior gives you more total space. In fact, the Elantra is so roomy, the government classifies it as a midsize car instead of a compact. Featuring a 7-inch touchscreen, the Elantra's available navigation system also includes a unique hidden rearview camera. This system also gives you the option of controlling the navigation, phone and audio via voice recognition. The available sunroof can turn the night sky into an entertainment option or the sunset into an ambient light source. You'll be impressed by a responsive 1.8L engine that features Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT) which improves breathing on the intake, and exhaust camshafts to help lower emissions and provide better fuel economy. With up to an EPA-estimated 38 MPG Hwy, 145-hp, and plenty of standard features in a sporty package it's sure to attract a huge fan base. A sweet-shifting 6-speed manual is standard. The available 6-speed automatic transmission with SHIFTRONIC has a lock-up torque converter for higher fuel economy at freeway speeds. Also available is a 2.0L engine on the Sport trim and GT models. This option provides 173-hp of enjoyment with up to 35 MPG Hwy pending on the model. Extensive computer modeling and powertrain performance mapping were used to modify engine and transmission control, giving you improved real-world fuel economy-up to 7% based on internal tests. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH6FU250363
Stock: 4536
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-05-2020
- 63,154 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,695
Hwy 240 DriveTime - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH6FU236298
Stock: 1040227602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,125 milesDelivery Available*
$11,590
Carvana - Denver - Denvery / Colorado
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH4FU248692
Stock: 2000628456
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 90,776 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,998
CarMax Miami Lakes - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Miami Lakes / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7FU236097
Stock: 19174961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,008 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,999
12K And Under Motors - Nicholasville / Kentucky
This front wheel drive 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback 5dr GT Auto features a Monaco White Exterior with a Beige Cloth Interior and has only 73,008 miles. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback Includes Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Messaging Assistance, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Bluetooth Connection, AM/FM Stereo, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 33.0 Highway MPG and 24.0 City MPG! This Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback comes Factory equipped with an impressive 4cyl, 2.0l, 173.0hp engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Front Wheel Drive, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Gasoline Engine, Disc Brakes, Auto Transmission with Manual Mode, Intermittent Wipers, Spare Tire (Small Size), Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer INTERIOR OPTIONS: Heated Passenger Seat, Heated Seats, Cargo Shade, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Tilt Steering Wheel, Vanity Mirrors, Bench Seat, Rear Window Defroster EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Spoiler / Ground Effects SAFETY OPTIONS: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Consider that it also has Keyless Entry , Steering Wheel Audio Controls , and a whole new world of mobile entertainment turned on with Satellite Radio . Don't forget it also has an Anti-Theft System installed to help protect your vehicle from vandalism burglary, Steering Wheel Controls to help keep you safer on the road, and Bluetooth to keep your 'hands-free' while driving. Consider that it also has an MP3 Player / Dock and Single-Disc CD Changer .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH4FU241516
Stock: 241516
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2019
- 82,565 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,259
Star Buick GMC - Easton / Pennsylvania
**BLUETOOTH, **USB PORT, **SATELLITE RADIO, **HEATED SEATS, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL. 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT I4 4D Hatchback 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Grey Lehigh Valley's Largest GM Dealer! Star is a family owned and operated dealership that has been serving our area for over 37 years. With 3 locations we have over 600 Cars to Choose from! Starbuickgmc.com / Contact us at 610-258-3800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH8FU238120
Stock: B70032A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,950
Maxx Autos Plus - Puyallup / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH5FU243355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,078 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,898$2,459 Below Market
HGreg.com Miami - N Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH4GU304597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
