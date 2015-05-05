Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me

I test drove basically every hatchback on the market (with the exception of the Kia Forte 5 and Dodge Caliber) before I purchased this car. This car was at the top of my list, even after driving other popular models (Mazda 3, Suburu Impreza, VW Golf, etc.). The front seats and steering wheel are excellent for comfort, the car is stylish on the inside and smartly designed, and it also comes with a surprising number of luxury features standard, like heated seats and fog lights. Everything about the layout makes sense, and the car felt immediately intuitive to drive, like I had been driving it for years. I do have gripes with the car, but they are mostly minor. For example, the back windshield cleaner doesn't work that well, the gas mileage is poorer than I would like (but not as bad as the rating), and the radio's sound quality is definitely not good. The acceleration and braking are also definitely pretty wimpy compared to cars like the Ford Focus or Mazda 3. However, I would buy this car again, knowing what I know now.

