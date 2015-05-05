Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me

765 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Elantra GT Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 765 listings
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    40,411 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,000

    $3,188 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    53,681 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,028

    $2,175 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    115,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,595

    $1,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    86,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,191

    $1,246 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    101,810 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,897

    $857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    93,009 miles

    $9,000

    $1,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    53,730 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,988

    $280 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Red
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    50,391 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,991

    $203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Red
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    46,315 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $13,888

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Red
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    66,174 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,750

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    75,030 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    63,154 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,695

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    102,125 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $11,590

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    90,776 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    73,008 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    82,565 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,259

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT in Red
    used

    2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

    68,078 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,898

    $2,459 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Elantra GT searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 765 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Elantra GT
  4. Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Elantra GT

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Elantra GT
Overall Consumer Rating
57 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Still quite satisfied with it (Updated, year 4)
thedamned475,05/05/2015
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
I test drove basically every hatchback on the market (with the exception of the Kia Forte 5 and Dodge Caliber) before I purchased this car. This car was at the top of my list, even after driving other popular models (Mazda 3, Suburu Impreza, VW Golf, etc.). The front seats and steering wheel are excellent for comfort, the car is stylish on the inside and smartly designed, and it also comes with a surprising number of luxury features standard, like heated seats and fog lights. Everything about the layout makes sense, and the car felt immediately intuitive to drive, like I had been driving it for years. I do have gripes with the car, but they are mostly minor. For example, the back windshield cleaner doesn't work that well, the gas mileage is poorer than I would like (but not as bad as the rating), and the radio's sound quality is definitely not good. The acceleration and braking are also definitely pretty wimpy compared to cars like the Ford Focus or Mazda 3. However, I would buy this car again, knowing what I know now.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Elantra GT
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Hyundai Elantra GT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.