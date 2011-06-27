  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback design offers plenty of space for luggage and cargo
  • Cabin looks sharp and is fitted with high-quality materials
  • Subpar fuel economy compared to competition
  • Lacking many of the newest driver safety aids
  • Touchscreen is available only via an expensive option package
Which Elantra GT does Edmunds recommend?

The Elantra GT comes with the basics you'd expect in a modern hatchback. That means stuff such as keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity and satellite radio. But to get the really good stuff you have to add option packages, which can end up being an expensive proposition. An Elantra GT with no options is appealing from a value standpoint, but you don't get a touchscreen interface with it. That's why we think that a fully loaded Elantra GT with the Value Edition and Tech packages is the most compelling, as long as you're willing to pay for it.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Need more cargo room than the typical small sedan offers but don't want to get a crossover SUV? For you, Hyundai has a solution in the form of the 2017 Elantra GT. This small four-door hatchback offers more cargo room than the typical small sedan. In fact, when you fold its rear seatbacks down, you'll have a cargo hold with a generous 51 cubic feet of space. For a small hatchback, that's just about tops.

The current generation GT has been around since 2013, and this year's GT continues to feature a relatively gutsy 173-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder that gives it a zippier feel than some others in this class. There's a downside to this added performance, however: fuel economy numbers that lag behind those of category leaders. The GT also lacks some of the newest driver safety aids you can get on many 2017 small hatchbacks, such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning and mitigation. Given that, we think some fresher rivals might prove to be more appealing, but overall Hyundai's Elantra GT is certainly worth a look.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.

2017 Hyundai Elantra GT models

The 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT is a small four-door hatchback available in a single trim level. For power, there's a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and a six-speed automatic is available as an option. Ordering or picking a GT is very simple — Hyundai offers just two main option packages.

Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a cooled glovebox, a trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker sound system.

That's a decent set of features, but if you want more of a luxury feel, there's the optional Value Edition package that bundles 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, automatic headlights, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, heated front seats and a sliding center armrest.

To that package you can add the available Tech package, which includes a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch screen, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, Hyundai's Blue Link system, a navigation system, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone app integration.

Driving

We like the GT's strong four-cylinder engine for its relatively robust performance. It makes it easy to quickly get up to highway speeds. But fuel economy (just 27 mpg combined) is disappointing.

Comfort

The Elantra GT's front seats offer good room and comfort, and that's complemented by a standard suspension that delivers a likable balance between respectable handling and a comfortable ride. The available sport-tuned suspension sharpens handling without degrading comfort much.

Interior

The standard height-adjustable driver's seat and tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel make it easy to find a satisfactory driving position. There's a decent amount of head- and legroom for two adults in the backseat. Aesthetically, the interior is a handsome space finished in high-quality materials.

Utility

For loading luggage and cargo, the Elantra GT offers a healthy 23 cubic feet of space behind the 60/40-split rear seats, which is more than in some subcompact crossovers. Fold both sections of the seatback down, and you end up with 51 cubic feet of cargo-hauling capacity.

Technology

Gauges and controls are straightforward and easy to see and use. The available 7-inch touchscreen is user-friendly and comes with navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone app integration.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

little red corvet (not really)
judith stockli,09/25/2017
4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
so far I really like it, I just bought it so I can't really say a whole let yet! Aug 2018 I have now had my car for a year and it is still driving great. I haven't had any problems at all.
See all 1 reviews of the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
173 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Elantra GT models:

Rearview Camera
The optional rearview camera shows what's behind your Elantra GT when you're backing up.
Blue Link
This optional emergency system offers features such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.9%

More about the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT

Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Overview

The Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT is offered in the following submodels: Elantra GT Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Base is priced between $9,900 and$13,698 with odometer readings between 38814 and114035 miles.

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GTS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2017 Elantra GTS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,900 and mileage as low as 38814 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT.

Can't find a used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GTs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,943.

Find a used Hyundai for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $11,752.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai Elantra GT for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $11,557.

Find a used certified pre-owned Hyundai for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,218.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Hyundai lease specials
Check out Hyundai Elantra GT lease specials

