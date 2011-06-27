Overall rating

Need more cargo room than the typical small sedan offers but don't want to get a crossover SUV? For you, Hyundai has a solution in the form of the 2017 Elantra GT. This small four-door hatchback offers more cargo room than the typical small sedan. In fact, when you fold its rear seatbacks down, you'll have a cargo hold with a generous 51 cubic feet of space. For a small hatchback, that's just about tops.

The current generation GT has been around since 2013, and this year's GT continues to feature a relatively gutsy 173-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder that gives it a zippier feel than some others in this class. There's a downside to this added performance, however: fuel economy numbers that lag behind those of category leaders. The GT also lacks some of the newest driver safety aids you can get on many 2017 small hatchbacks, such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning and mitigation. Given that, we think some fresher rivals might prove to be more appealing, but overall Hyundai's Elantra GT is certainly worth a look.

Notably, we picked the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.