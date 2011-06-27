2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Review
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback design offers plenty of space for luggage and cargo
- Cabin looks sharp and is fitted with high-quality materials
- Subpar fuel economy compared to competition
- Lacking many of the newest driver safety aids
- Touchscreen is available only via an expensive option package
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Elantra GT does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Need more cargo room than the typical small sedan offers but don't want to get a crossover SUV? For you, Hyundai has a solution in the form of the 2017 Elantra GT. This small four-door hatchback offers more cargo room than the typical small sedan. In fact, when you fold its rear seatbacks down, you'll have a cargo hold with a generous 51 cubic feet of space. For a small hatchback, that's just about tops.
The current generation GT has been around since 2013, and this year's GT continues to feature a relatively gutsy 173-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder that gives it a zippier feel than some others in this class. There's a downside to this added performance, however: fuel economy numbers that lag behind those of category leaders. The GT also lacks some of the newest driver safety aids you can get on many 2017 small hatchbacks, such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning and mitigation. Given that, we think some fresher rivals might prove to be more appealing, but overall Hyundai's Elantra GT is certainly worth a look.
Notably, we picked the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars.
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT models
The 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT is a small four-door hatchback available in a single trim level. For power, there's a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 173 horsepower and 154 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive are standard, and a six-speed automatic is available as an option. Ordering or picking a GT is very simple — Hyundai offers just two main option packages.
Standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, a rear spoiler, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a cooled glovebox, a trip computer, Bluetooth connectivity and a six-speaker sound system.
That's a decent set of features, but if you want more of a luxury feel, there's the optional Value Edition package that bundles 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, automatic headlights, foglights, keyless ignition and entry, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, heated front seats and a sliding center armrest.
To that package you can add the available Tech package, which includes a panoramic sunroof, a 7-inch screen, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, Hyundai's Blue Link system, a navigation system, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone app integration.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Elantra GT models:
- Rearview Camera
- The optional rearview camera shows what's behind your Elantra GT when you're backing up.
- Blue Link
- This optional emergency system offers features such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and geo-fencing.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Elantra GT
Related Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Hyundai NEXO
- Hyundai Sonata Plug-in Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- Hyundai Tucson 2021
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Veloster
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster