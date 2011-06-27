Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT Consumer Reviews
2013 Hyundai GT hatch Auto - 1 month review
Came from a 2010 Mazda 3. Love this car so far. I am 6' 1" tall and have great leg room in front. Back seat is also very spacious. I have the base model but it is very well equipped. So far averaging about 32MPG in about 80% hwy, 20% city driving. On one 60 minute freeway stretch at 65mph I averaged 36mpg. Pleased so far and I am hoping it will improve as time goes on. Keep it in ECO mode all the time. Very quiet car, average acceleration but plenty of power in manual mode. Sport mode in steering my favorite and handles very well, but not quite as good as my Mazda 3. Fantastic dash set up - Bluetooth works great, AC strong, above average stereo - nice bass. Competitors have their work to do.
2013 Elantra GT is smooth and sporty
After much research and test drives, I finally decided on the Elantra GT with the Style package. I test drove and compared the following: VW Golf, Golf TDI, Jetta TDI, Mazda 3, Ford Focus, Nissan Altima, Kia Optima. By far, the Elantra GT was the quietest ride out of all, nicest cabin, and best overall value. It was fun to drive (only slightly less fun than the Mazda which had great steering) but was smoother on freeway than Mazda. It's a lot roomier in front and back seat than all of those listed, and has better warranty. It was close between the Mazda and Hyundai but the Mazda didn't make good use of dash setup and I'm only 5'5" and hit my head getting in/out of the car.
Overall very satisfied
Purchased vehicle almost 6 weeks ago, and have already put just over 6K miles on it (purchased in Florida and driven to California) Automatic with Style Package. It is being used as daily driver to work, about 42 miles each way, mostly highway, some city. Incredibly happy with vehicle. It handles great, the styling is modern, sporty and attractive. The interior looks and feels like inside a much pricier car. I am 6'3 ft and I have no issues with head/legroom up front or in the back, although my head is close to ceiling interior because of sunroof. It is not superfast, but has enough power for anything you may encounter in day to day driving. Suspension feels firm but not too hard.
It's been a car...
So after almost 3 years of leasing this car, I'm glad it will be gone soon. Over all there is nothing wrong with it, but there is nothing great either. My biggest complaints are the lack of power, gearing, and the sensitivity of the ABS system. For the engine, it's about 30 to 40 HP less than it should be. There is a serious lack of power while going up hill or trying to pass on the highway. When paired with the manual transmission, the power is only usable in 2nd through 4th gear. 1st gear will get you going from a stop on a hill, but I find myself starting in 2nd more often than not due to how short 1st gear is. you can get it up to about 25mph if you get close to red line on the tach, but that's about it. 5th gear is only for cruising (not enough power to accelerate). 6th gear is basically useless. If you are doing over 65mph it's OK, but again, no power for passing so you'll have to shift down to 4th to overtake. I can live with all of that, however the big issue I have is with the ABS system. if you are on the brakes (not even hard) and go over any bumps the ABS will kick in. Most cars will do this, however, the ABS continues to stay active for a while after you've cleared the bumps. this gives the feeling of not being able to stop because the brakes are pulsing. I've had it happen to me many times and at all speed ranges I normally drive in. I've even slightly overshot a stop sign because of it. I've mentioned it to 2 different dealerships on multiple occasions and have been in the car with the tech while it happened, but they have all come back and said there is no problem with it. This is the main reason I will be happy to be rid of this car in a month. now that that's out of the way, there are a few highlights to this car. there is lots of storage space when the rear seats are down. I've been able to fit 3 bikes in the back. With the seats up, storage space is slightly limited, but there is a good amount of room for the rear passengers. I've gone on a couple of week long road trips with my wife and 2 kids and we all comfortably fit with our luggage inside. My car has the basic entertainment setup, but it still sounds great! I can hook up the iPod or connect the phone and play media through BT. The mic for the BT system works well and I've had a few people tell me they didn't even know I was driving while I was talking to them. The front seats are very comfortable and the fact that they are heated is a nice touch in the winter. The rear seats are a little stiff and upright, but that wasn't an issue for us as our kids are still in baby seats. Over all this car is OK. As long as you don't expect it to be something it's not. It's not sporty. It's not even slightly fast. It's not amazing with fuel consumption. It will, however, get you where you need to go. It's hasn't been expensive to maintain. It looks pretty good. And they are now going for a decent price. I've seen them for less than $12,000 with under 50,000 miles. My suggestion is if you MUST have this car, go for the 2014 or newer. The engine is better and they fixed the gearing issues in both the auto and standard. I'm not sure about the ABS, but I cant imagine they didn't do something to improve that as well.
17" Tires Extremely Prone to Damage
I bought my Elantra GT 2013 this past October. I loved the panoramic sunroof and got the style package. This included 17" low profile wheels and tires which look great, but BEWARE. Within 3 weeks this winter, average road conditions (meaning lots of potholes) resulted in 3 tires developing 3 sidewall bubbles. This included a tire that had just been replaced. There is an entire forum on this problem with this car and these tires. Read it. http://www.cargurus.com/Cars/Discussion-t35968_ds499866?actionMessages=Your+answer+has+been+posted.
