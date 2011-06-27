Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,317
|$7,129
|$8,736
|Clean
|$5,005
|$6,717
|$8,202
|Average
|$4,381
|$5,895
|$7,134
|Rough
|$3,756
|$5,073
|$6,067
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,437
|$7,277
|$8,911
|Clean
|$5,117
|$6,858
|$8,367
|Average
|$4,479
|$6,018
|$7,278
|Rough
|$3,841
|$5,179
|$6,189
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,139
|$6,921
|$8,501
|Clean
|$4,838
|$6,522
|$7,981
|Average
|$4,234
|$5,724
|$6,943
|Rough
|$3,631
|$4,925
|$5,904
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,379
|$7,252
|$8,911
|Clean
|$5,064
|$6,834
|$8,367
|Average
|$4,432
|$5,997
|$7,278
|Rough
|$3,800
|$5,160
|$6,189
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,362
|$7,243
|$8,911
|Clean
|$5,048
|$6,826
|$8,367
|Average
|$4,418
|$5,990
|$7,278
|Rough
|$3,788
|$5,154
|$6,189
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT PZEV 4dr Hatchback w/Blue Interior (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,238
|$7,188
|$8,911
|Clean
|$4,931
|$6,773
|$8,367
|Average
|$4,316
|$5,944
|$7,278
|Rough
|$3,701
|$5,115
|$6,189