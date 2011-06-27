Used 2006 GMC Yukon XL Consumer Reviews
2nd GM car And love It!
I bought this 2006 GMC Denali back in September as a Certifed GMC. So far everything has been great no complaints. I have to disagree on what people have say about the gas. You don't buy a 5000 pound car for fuel economy. I avg 14.8 around town and 19.7 hwy. Love my car! Will buy another one
now the engine... when does it end money pit
New transmission at 54,000 ($1500.00), new harmonic balancer at 69,000 and now a complete engine overhaul at 82,000 ($2400.00).
Fully Loaded Yukon XL Denali
Just a fantastic vehicle, drives wonderfully, handles well, never any problems. Love the GPS system, very easy to use.
Love my truck!
I've had my Yukon since April 04 and have not had any problems with it. It's got over 45,000 miles on it and everything is still like new. We have 4 children and often take trips that last over 5 hours each way -- the DVD player is a treasure. I love the heated seats and Stereo too!
Denali XL
Our family purchased a new Denali XL in September and are very pleased with it so far. The navigation and XM radio are great features. Very functional vehicle and well appointed. The extra money you pay is for the features you dont see, stabilitrack, automatic leving, auto- folding mirrors, and the 6.0L engine, and side impact airbags. With 4 kids, this is one of the few vehicles we could fit into and still have room to bring home the groceries and shopping bags. Only thing so far is the fold down rear entertainment DVD obstructs the rear view mirror when the DVD is in use. You have to get used to using side mirrors if the kids are watching a movie.
