2006 GMC Yukon XL Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,554$4,878$5,056
Clean$4,179$4,478$4,642
Average$3,430$3,678$3,813
Rough$2,680$2,878$2,984
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,391$5,992$6,859
Clean$4,029$5,501$6,297
Average$3,307$4,518$5,172
Rough$2,584$3,536$4,047
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,367$8,001$9,423
Clean$4,925$7,345$8,651
Average$4,042$6,033$7,106
Rough$3,159$4,721$5,561
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,458$4,611$5,235
Clean$3,174$4,233$4,806
Average$2,604$3,477$3,948
Rough$2,035$2,721$3,089
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SL 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,675$3,464$3,892
Clean$2,454$3,180$3,573
Average$2,014$2,612$2,935
Rough$1,574$2,044$2,297
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,888$5,392$6,206
Clean$3,568$4,950$5,697
Average$2,928$4,066$4,679
Rough$2,288$3,182$3,662
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SL 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,496$3,251$3,659
Clean$2,290$2,984$3,359
Average$1,879$2,451$2,760
Rough$1,469$1,918$2,160
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 GMC Yukon XL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,290 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,984 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
