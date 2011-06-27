Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,554
|$4,878
|$5,056
|Clean
|$4,179
|$4,478
|$4,642
|Average
|$3,430
|$3,678
|$3,813
|Rough
|$2,680
|$2,878
|$2,984
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,391
|$5,992
|$6,859
|Clean
|$4,029
|$5,501
|$6,297
|Average
|$3,307
|$4,518
|$5,172
|Rough
|$2,584
|$3,536
|$4,047
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 2500 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,367
|$8,001
|$9,423
|Clean
|$4,925
|$7,345
|$8,651
|Average
|$4,042
|$6,033
|$7,106
|Rough
|$3,159
|$4,721
|$5,561
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,458
|$4,611
|$5,235
|Clean
|$3,174
|$4,233
|$4,806
|Average
|$2,604
|$3,477
|$3,948
|Rough
|$2,035
|$2,721
|$3,089
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SL 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,675
|$3,464
|$3,892
|Clean
|$2,454
|$3,180
|$3,573
|Average
|$2,014
|$2,612
|$2,935
|Rough
|$1,574
|$2,044
|$2,297
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,888
|$5,392
|$6,206
|Clean
|$3,568
|$4,950
|$5,697
|Average
|$2,928
|$4,066
|$4,679
|Rough
|$2,288
|$3,182
|$3,662
Estimated values
2006 GMC Yukon XL SL 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,496
|$3,251
|$3,659
|Clean
|$2,290
|$2,984
|$3,359
|Average
|$1,879
|$2,451
|$2,760
|Rough
|$1,469
|$1,918
|$2,160