Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$927
|$1,724
|$2,127
|Clean
|$827
|$1,538
|$1,904
|Average
|$627
|$1,166
|$1,457
|Rough
|$427
|$794
|$1,010
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,284
|$2,201
|$2,662
|Clean
|$1,145
|$1,963
|$2,382
|Average
|$868
|$1,489
|$1,823
|Rough
|$591
|$1,014
|$1,264
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$2,836
|$3,594
|Clean
|$1,202
|$2,530
|$3,217
|Average
|$911
|$1,919
|$2,462
|Rough
|$620
|$1,307
|$1,708
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,218
|$2,182
|$2,669
|Clean
|$1,086
|$1,947
|$2,389
|Average
|$823
|$1,476
|$1,829
|Rough
|$561
|$1,006
|$1,268
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,139
|$2,172
|$2,695
|Clean
|$1,016
|$1,938
|$2,412
|Average
|$770
|$1,469
|$1,846
|Rough
|$524
|$1,001
|$1,280
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$2,142
|$2,623
|Clean
|$1,060
|$1,911
|$2,348
|Average
|$803
|$1,449
|$1,797
|Rough
|$547
|$987
|$1,246
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,167
|$2,102
|$2,573
|Clean
|$1,041
|$1,876
|$2,303
|Average
|$789
|$1,422
|$1,763
|Rough
|$537
|$969
|$1,223
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,061
|$1,915
|$2,345
|Clean
|$947
|$1,708
|$2,099
|Average
|$718
|$1,295
|$1,607
|Rough
|$489
|$882
|$1,114
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,369
|$2,505
|$3,080
|Clean
|$1,221
|$2,235
|$2,757
|Average
|$926
|$1,695
|$2,110
|Rough
|$630
|$1,154
|$1,463
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,222
|$2,199
|$2,692
|Clean
|$1,090
|$1,962
|$2,410
|Average
|$826
|$1,488
|$1,844
|Rough
|$562
|$1,013
|$1,279
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,136
|$2,060
|$2,526
|Clean
|$1,014
|$1,837
|$2,261
|Average
|$768
|$1,393
|$1,731
|Rough
|$523
|$949
|$1,200
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,135
|$2,120
|$2,618
|Clean
|$1,012
|$1,892
|$2,343
|Average
|$767
|$1,434
|$1,794
|Rough
|$522
|$977
|$1,244
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,306
|$2,501
|$3,108
|Clean
|$1,165
|$2,232
|$2,782
|Average
|$883
|$1,692
|$2,129
|Rough
|$601
|$1,153
|$1,477
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,287
|$2,309
|$2,824
|Clean
|$1,148
|$2,060
|$2,527
|Average
|$871
|$1,562
|$1,934
|Rough
|$593
|$1,064
|$1,341
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,192
|$2,164
|$2,655
|Clean
|$1,063
|$1,931
|$2,376
|Average
|$806
|$1,464
|$1,819
|Rough
|$549
|$997
|$1,261
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$2,389
|$2,871
|Clean
|$1,276
|$2,131
|$2,569
|Average
|$968
|$1,616
|$1,967
|Rough
|$659
|$1,101
|$1,364
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,238
|$2,269
|$2,790
|Clean
|$1,105
|$2,024
|$2,497
|Average
|$837
|$1,535
|$1,912
|Rough
|$570
|$1,045
|$1,326