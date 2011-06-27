  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 3500
  4. Used 1996 GMC Sierra 3500
  5. Appraisal value

1996 GMC Sierra 3500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$927$1,724$2,127
Clean$827$1,538$1,904
Average$627$1,166$1,457
Rough$427$794$1,010
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,284$2,201$2,662
Clean$1,145$1,963$2,382
Average$868$1,489$1,823
Rough$591$1,014$1,264
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,347$2,836$3,594
Clean$1,202$2,530$3,217
Average$911$1,919$2,462
Rough$620$1,307$1,708
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,218$2,182$2,669
Clean$1,086$1,947$2,389
Average$823$1,476$1,829
Rough$561$1,006$1,268
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,139$2,172$2,695
Clean$1,016$1,938$2,412
Average$770$1,469$1,846
Rough$524$1,001$1,280
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$2,142$2,623
Clean$1,060$1,911$2,348
Average$803$1,449$1,797
Rough$547$987$1,246
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,167$2,102$2,573
Clean$1,041$1,876$2,303
Average$789$1,422$1,763
Rough$537$969$1,223
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,061$1,915$2,345
Clean$947$1,708$2,099
Average$718$1,295$1,607
Rough$489$882$1,114
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,369$2,505$3,080
Clean$1,221$2,235$2,757
Average$926$1,695$2,110
Rough$630$1,154$1,463
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,222$2,199$2,692
Clean$1,090$1,962$2,410
Average$826$1,488$1,844
Rough$562$1,013$1,279
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,136$2,060$2,526
Clean$1,014$1,837$2,261
Average$768$1,393$1,731
Rough$523$949$1,200
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,135$2,120$2,618
Clean$1,012$1,892$2,343
Average$767$1,434$1,794
Rough$522$977$1,244
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,306$2,501$3,108
Clean$1,165$2,232$2,782
Average$883$1,692$2,129
Rough$601$1,153$1,477
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,287$2,309$2,824
Clean$1,148$2,060$2,527
Average$871$1,562$1,934
Rough$593$1,064$1,341
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,192$2,164$2,655
Clean$1,063$1,931$2,376
Average$806$1,464$1,819
Rough$549$997$1,261
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,431$2,389$2,871
Clean$1,276$2,131$2,569
Average$968$1,616$1,967
Rough$659$1,101$1,364
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,238$2,269$2,790
Clean$1,105$2,024$2,497
Average$837$1,535$1,912
Rough$570$1,045$1,326
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 3500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,538 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,538 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $827 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,538 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 GMC Sierra 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 ranges from $427 to $2,127, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.