Used 1996 GMC Sierra 3500 for Sale Near Me

Sierra 3500 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 11 out of 11 listings
  • 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE in Silver
    used

    2003 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE

    141,221 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 in White
    used

    2003 GMC Sierra 3500

    142,100 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE in Black
    used

    2003 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE

    122,618 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,897

    Details
  • 2003 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE in Gray
    used

    2003 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE

    242,028 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE in White
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE

    265,629 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,995

    Details
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2004 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT

    262,241 miles

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2005 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT in Gray
    used

    2005 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT

    306,457 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,588

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1 in Gray
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE1

    56,977 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck in Red
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck

    143,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck in White
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck

    40,428 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,000

    Details
  • 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT in Black
    used

    2006 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT

    172,699 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra 3500

Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra 3500
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Work Horse
Miguel,11/12/2008
2wd diesel dually, wouldn't go with anything else. 30 gal tank, 400+ miles towing or non-towing. Excellent power, starts in all conditions, pulls anything. Comfortable ride, easy maintenance, great handling, powerful-do I need to say anything else?
