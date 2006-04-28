Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500
Edmunds' Expert Review
Pros
Cons
-
- Multiple drivetrain configurations, substantial towing and hauling capacities, compliant ride quality.
I have owned this truck since 2006 and now have 56000 miles on it. The Duramax/Allison combo outshines the rest. I have hauled volleyball teams, 15000lbs 5th wheel up the Cascades, to work everyday and a multiple runs crosscounty and I smile everytime I start this truck up. Do I have complaints? One, the roof liner fit and finish leaves alot to be desired :( I have drove the rest and this is hands down the best. A Quiet diesel that can smoke the tires. I laugh when the Toyota boys try to pull something heavy up the mountains, they just don't have it. It will be the last truck I own.
I am absoultely horrified that I have a brand new vehicle that actually just shuts itself off while I am driving. It has now been into the dealership twice with only 1200 miles on it. Since they can not get codes out of the computer they can not isolate the problem and fix it. This truck has been a nightmare. It has been to the dealership twice now for repair. I still do not have it back and they still can not figure out what is wrong.
Bought deisel truck for camper and boat. this truck goes over mountain passes like the load isn't there, 15,000lbs. I bought an aftermarket engine program to increase performance, and with this chip I get 20mpg empty, 15mpg with boat or camper, 13mpg with boat and camper. Programer takes 5 minutes and allows me to program for specific loads or to put it back to stock settings, recommend this. There has not been 1 problem with truck and have already put on 12,000 miles in the first 4 months. Very happy customer.
Best truck I have ever owned, period. Not sure what these other bad reviews are about? I have had no major problems. This truck pulls my 5th wheel better than anything on the road. Many Diesel magazines have given this truck its best in class award, and for good reason. Its a very comfortable truck to drive and loves to be hot rodded around. I'm at 45000 miles looking forward to many years of driving and towing with this. I added a Delco navigation unit plus a Delco 6 cd changer, it was well worth the price.
Features & Specs
|SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 3
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 3
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 3
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.0L 8cyl 4A
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seats 3
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 4400 rpm
FAQ
Is the GMC Sierra 3500 a good car?
Is the GMC Sierra 3500 reliable?
Is the 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2006 GMC Sierra 3500?
The least-expensive 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 is the 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,185.
Other versions include:
- SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $24,420
- SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $28,050
- SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $29,385
- Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $26,710
- SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $25,885
- Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) which starts at $23,185
- SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $29,135
- Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $26,465
- SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M) which starts at $27,855
What are the different models of GMC Sierra 3500?
Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 Overview
The Used 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra 3500 Crew Cab, Sierra 3500 Regular Cab, Sierra 3500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A), Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 4A), SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M), and SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 5M).
What do people think of the 2006 GMC Sierra 3500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2006 GMC Sierra 3500 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2006 Sierra 3500 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2006 Sierra 3500.
