Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 Consumer Reviews

Dave , 07/20/2005

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've owned trucks for years. The motor size spooked me at first. For its size and power, 15mpg city is good! It's very comfortable and has never let me down. Motor currently at 210,512 miles and going strong. Seems to be happiest running loaded. Hoping it lasts as long my last truck (78 Chevrolet 1/2tn.) That made it 475,000 before I sold it. Still running great. This is well on it's way to matching the old Beastly (my daughter names my trucks!)