Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,100
|$1,886
|$2,281
|Clean
|$981
|$1,683
|$2,042
|Average
|$744
|$1,276
|$1,563
|Rough
|$506
|$869
|$1,084
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,808
|$2,174
|Clean
|$963
|$1,613
|$1,946
|Average
|$730
|$1,223
|$1,489
|Rough
|$497
|$833
|$1,033
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,074
|$2,191
|$2,760
|Clean
|$958
|$1,955
|$2,470
|Average
|$726
|$1,482
|$1,891
|Rough
|$494
|$1,010
|$1,311
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,253
|$1,531
|Clean
|$626
|$1,118
|$1,370
|Average
|$475
|$848
|$1,049
|Rough
|$323
|$578
|$727
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$947
|$1,995
|$2,529
|Clean
|$845
|$1,780
|$2,263
|Average
|$641
|$1,350
|$1,732
|Rough
|$436
|$919
|$1,201
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,897
|$2,404
|Clean
|$804
|$1,692
|$2,151
|Average
|$609
|$1,283
|$1,647
|Rough
|$415
|$874
|$1,142
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$2,343
|$2,839
|Clean
|$1,211
|$2,090
|$2,541
|Average
|$918
|$1,585
|$1,945
|Rough
|$625
|$1,079
|$1,349
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$2,162
|$2,608
|Clean
|$1,137
|$1,929
|$2,334
|Average
|$862
|$1,462
|$1,787
|Rough
|$587
|$996
|$1,239
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,273
|$2,284
|$2,795
|Clean
|$1,136
|$2,038
|$2,502
|Average
|$861
|$1,545
|$1,915
|Rough
|$586
|$1,053
|$1,328
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,335
|$2,229
|$2,677
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,989
|$2,396
|Average
|$903
|$1,508
|$1,834
|Rough
|$615
|$1,027
|$1,272
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,278
|$2,163
|$2,608
|Clean
|$1,140
|$1,930
|$2,334
|Average
|$864
|$1,463
|$1,787
|Rough
|$588
|$997
|$1,239
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,074
|$1,958
|$2,404
|Clean
|$958
|$1,747
|$2,151
|Average
|$726
|$1,324
|$1,647
|Rough
|$494
|$902
|$1,142
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$964
|$2,029
|$2,571
|Clean
|$860
|$1,810
|$2,301
|Average
|$652
|$1,372
|$1,761
|Rough
|$444
|$935
|$1,221
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,264
|$2,170
|$2,625
|Clean
|$1,128
|$1,936
|$2,349
|Average
|$855
|$1,468
|$1,798
|Rough
|$582
|$1,000
|$1,247
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,837
|$2,328
|Clean
|$778
|$1,639
|$2,084
|Average
|$590
|$1,243
|$1,595
|Rough
|$402
|$847
|$1,106
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$973
|$2,049
|$2,598
|Clean
|$868
|$1,828
|$2,325
|Average
|$658
|$1,386
|$1,780
|Rough
|$448
|$944
|$1,234
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,511
|$2,501
|$2,998
|Clean
|$1,348
|$2,232
|$2,684
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,692
|$2,054
|Rough
|$696
|$1,153
|$1,425
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,130
|$2,048
|$2,511
|Clean
|$1,008
|$1,827
|$2,247
|Average
|$764
|$1,385
|$1,720
|Rough
|$520
|$944
|$1,193
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,053
|$1,762
|$2,118
|Clean
|$940
|$1,572
|$1,896
|Average
|$712
|$1,192
|$1,451
|Rough
|$485
|$812
|$1,006
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,895
|$2,288
|Clean
|$996
|$1,691
|$2,048
|Average
|$755
|$1,282
|$1,567
|Rough
|$514
|$873
|$1,087
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,410
|$2,371
|$2,853
|Clean
|$1,258
|$2,115
|$2,553
|Average
|$954
|$1,604
|$1,954
|Rough
|$649
|$1,093
|$1,355