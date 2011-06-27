  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Appraisal value

1996 GMC Sierra 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,100$1,886$2,281
Clean$981$1,683$2,042
Average$744$1,276$1,563
Rough$506$869$1,084
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,079$1,808$2,174
Clean$963$1,613$1,946
Average$730$1,223$1,489
Rough$497$833$1,033
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,074$2,191$2,760
Clean$958$1,955$2,470
Average$726$1,482$1,891
Rough$494$1,010$1,311
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$702$1,253$1,531
Clean$626$1,118$1,370
Average$475$848$1,049
Rough$323$578$727
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$947$1,995$2,529
Clean$845$1,780$2,263
Average$641$1,350$1,732
Rough$436$919$1,201
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$901$1,897$2,404
Clean$804$1,692$2,151
Average$609$1,283$1,647
Rough$415$874$1,142
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,357$2,343$2,839
Clean$1,211$2,090$2,541
Average$918$1,585$1,945
Rough$625$1,079$1,349
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,275$2,162$2,608
Clean$1,137$1,929$2,334
Average$862$1,462$1,787
Rough$587$996$1,239
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,273$2,284$2,795
Clean$1,136$2,038$2,502
Average$861$1,545$1,915
Rough$586$1,053$1,328
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,335$2,229$2,677
Clean$1,191$1,989$2,396
Average$903$1,508$1,834
Rough$615$1,027$1,272
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,278$2,163$2,608
Clean$1,140$1,930$2,334
Average$864$1,463$1,787
Rough$588$997$1,239
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,074$1,958$2,404
Clean$958$1,747$2,151
Average$726$1,324$1,647
Rough$494$902$1,142
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$964$2,029$2,571
Clean$860$1,810$2,301
Average$652$1,372$1,761
Rough$444$935$1,221
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,264$2,170$2,625
Clean$1,128$1,936$2,349
Average$855$1,468$1,798
Rough$582$1,000$1,247
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$873$1,837$2,328
Clean$778$1,639$2,084
Average$590$1,243$1,595
Rough$402$847$1,106
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$973$2,049$2,598
Clean$868$1,828$2,325
Average$658$1,386$1,780
Rough$448$944$1,234
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,511$2,501$2,998
Clean$1,348$2,232$2,684
Average$1,022$1,692$2,054
Rough$696$1,153$1,425
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,130$2,048$2,511
Clean$1,008$1,827$2,247
Average$764$1,385$1,720
Rough$520$944$1,193
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,053$1,762$2,118
Clean$940$1,572$1,896
Average$712$1,192$1,451
Rough$485$812$1,006
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,117$1,895$2,288
Clean$996$1,691$2,048
Average$755$1,282$1,567
Rough$514$873$1,087
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1996 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,410$2,371$2,853
Clean$1,258$2,115$2,553
Average$954$1,604$1,954
Rough$649$1,093$1,355
Sell my 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $868 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,828 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $868 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,828 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $868 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,828 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1996 GMC Sierra 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 ranges from $448 to $2,598, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1996 GMC Sierra 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.