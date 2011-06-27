Vehicle overview

When a full-size pickup truck achieves 20 mpg in the city, it's hard not to notice. Actually, it's hard not to stand up, applaud and text your friends about the feat. The combination of V8 power, serious hauling capability and a robust frame simply should not equate to frugality at the pump. Yet the 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid is proof positive that it can.

Such fuel efficiency is not accomplished easily. The Sierra Hybrid utilizes a technologically advanced and sophisticated hybrid powertrain that's constantly selecting the most efficient means of moving the truck's hefty mass -- whether that's from its two electric motors, the 6.0-liter V8 engine or a combination of both.

However, the fuel savings don't stop there. Regenerative braking recharges the battery pack located under the rear bench seat, while cylinder deactivation automatically turns the V8 into a four-cylinder under certain cruising situations. Other tricks include low-rolling-resistance tires, a cover for the cargo bed to help reduce vehicle drag, and electrically driven power steering. The resulting EPA-estimated city fuel economy is better than a compact four-cylinder-powered Toyota Tacoma.

This certainly sounds good on paper, but the 2012 Sierra Hybrid starts making less sense when you start looking at aspects other than fuel economy. The biggest issues are price and body choice. Available only as a well-equipped crew cab, the Hybrid costs more than $39,000 when new. That's about $7,000 more than a comparably equipped Sierra SLE with a 5.3-liter V8, but you'd likely only save about $550 every year in fuel savings, according to the EPA. We don't have to tell you that this rate of savings doesn't exactly make financial sense. Compared to that 5.3-liter, the Hybrid is also slower and can tow less.

So where is an eco-minded truck buyer supposed to turn? The base V6 engines found in the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra provide combined fuel economy within 2-3 mpg of the Sierra Hybrid, while costing much less. They aren't available with a lot of equipment, however, and don't exactly produce spirited acceleration. The best compromise, then, would be the Ford F-150 with the optional turbocharged "EcoBoost" V6. Its EPA rating of 18 mpg combined is obviously less than the Hybrids, but it costs less, is vastly quicker and can tow 5,300 pounds more.

While the 2012 GMC Sierra Hybrid should be applauded for achieving such impressive fuel economy, the applause doesn't make it a wise purchase.